‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Makes Bombshell Confession About Her Intimate Relationship With Co-Star Luke Perry

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The star of Beverly Hills, 90210, Jennie Garth, has made a surprising confession about her late co-star Luke Perry, reigniting fan interest in their off-screen dynamic decades after the show’s peak.

Known for their iconic on-screen chemistry, Garth and Perry were a defining part of the show’s success, leaving fans convinced there was always more beneath the surface.

Highlights Jennie Garth opened up about her complicated off-screen dynamic with co-star Luke Perry, revealing their bond wasn’t as simple as it once seemed.

The two stars shared a deeply layered relationship throughout much of the 10-season run of the iconic teen drama.

Garth also reflected on their real-life connection, revealing how Perry’s untimely passing continues to impact her deeply.

Now, with the actress’s latest revelation, longtime viewers are revisiting their bond, wondering what really went on behind the scenes.

“This is what it looks like when someone doesn’t know how to act. They confuse the role with real life…” wrote one netizen.

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Jennie Garth made a surprising confession about her late co-star, Luke Perry, in a recent interview

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On Wednesday, April 8, Jennie Garth sat down for a revelatory cover story with People to promote her upcoming projects and give fans a candid update on her life.

The 54-year-old actress gave the interview in support of her new memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose, and Embracing Reinvention, which is set for release on April 14.

Alongside the book, Garth also highlighted her podcast, I Choose Me, described as a platform for women’s empowerment and self-love.

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While discussing her time on the hit show Beverly Hills, 90210, Garth revealed how the lines between her and Luke Perry’s on-screen characters, Kelly and Dylan, and their real-life relationship often blurred.

In the iconic teen drama, the two played central characters whose relationship defined much of the show’s 10-year run.

Their storyline was marked by intense chemistry, recurring drama, an on-and-off romance, and a complicated soulmate dynamic.

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Although the series finale hinted that Kelly and Dylan ultimately ended up together, in real life, Garth and Perry’s dynamic was far more complicated.

Garth told People, “I do think he was my first true love. Now looking back, I’m like, ‘You were just like every other girl in the world.’ Everyone imagined him as their first true love.”

Jennie Garth and Luke Perry played a complicated romantic couple in the hit ’90s teen drama, which ran for 10 seasons

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She added, “But it really was confusing. It got a little blurry at times. There were a lot of intimate conversations and moments between these two characters, and I think I got caught up in it and I allowed myself to think that it was real.”

“I still believe that there was something real there. We had a very special relationship.”

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The What I Like About You star admitted in her memoir that the intimacy between their characters made it difficult for her to distinguish between fiction and reality.

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She wrote, “When Kelly was falling for Dylan, I was falling for Luke.”

Garth also revealed that she often felt jealous of guest stars Perry flirted with on set, a reaction she now recognizes as a reflection of his universal charm.

“Now she’s coming out with this ‘he said, she said’ in interviews and books. Talk about a late memory!” one comment read

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The emotional confusion reportedly faded once both stars married other partners during the show’s original run.

Jennie was married to musician Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996. Following their divorce and the show’s conclusion in 2001, she later married her second ex-husband, Peter Facinelli.

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Luke, meanwhile, was married to Rachel Sharp from 1993 to 2003, spanning nearly the entire run of the show.

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Garth told the outlet, “All that confusion left for me, because he got married and I got married, and we became just really great friends.”

She added, “And that was just a silly dream. But my teenage self really believed it.”

The actress, who shares three daughters with the Twilight alum, also reflected on how the complicated dynamic between her character, Perry’s character, and Jason Priestley’s Brandon Walsh had a “huge impact” on her view of love and relationships.

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Jennie candidly shared, “My character was caught up in a lot of love triangles. And even Brandon ended up being unfaithful to Kelly. Of all people, Brandon Walsh! So there were so many messages of, ‘It’s risky to love, it’s dangerous to love someone.’”

“So I lived my life pretty guarded in the relationship world. Until I found that that didn’t work for me either.”

Perry’s untimely passing in 2019 deeply impacted Jennie, who has said she still struggles to come to terms with the loss

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Reflecting on Perry’s passing following a stroke, Garth described the loss in her upcoming book as something that shook her to her core, leaving her feeling “paralyzed” and initially unable to speak publicly about the tragedy.

She expressed, “I felt paralyzed, unable and unwilling to speak. It was too big to comprehend, too devastating to accept.”

She concluded, “It still doesn’t make sense to my brain. I live in a world where they are still a lot in my mind. So it’s very, very hard to understand that they’re not here physically.”

The interview marks the first time Garth has openly spoken about her feelings for Perry.

Despite their complicated dynamic, the two remained incredibly close friends until his passing.

“She’s definitely saying this for clout…” fumed one netizen

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