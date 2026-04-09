Sydney Sweeney And Zendaya’s Behavior On ‘Euphoria’ Red Carpet Fuels Feud Rumors

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The highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3 premiere on Tuesday, April 7, was full of drama and controversy, and the latest flashpoint is a rumored feud between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya, following their noticeably distant behavior.

Once known for their close bond, the co-stars raised eyebrows as they appeared to keep their distance throughout the night, allegedly avoiding joint photos and interactions both on the red carpet and at the party.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya fueled speculation after keeping their distance and avoiding interactions at the ‘Euphoria’ premiere.

Sources allege the two stars’ interactions were intentionally limited during the press tour, with strict measures reportedly in place to prevent uncomfortable moments.

While some slammed Zendaya’s alleged “mean girl” behavior, others defended both actresses, arguing they are not obligated to be friends.

“Euphoria: Civil War,” one netizen joked, as fans quickly picked up on the subtle tension, and several sources have come forward with what might have gone down between the two.

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Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya appeared tense at the premiere, fueling rumors of a growing rift between them

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The star-studded event, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, marked the long-awaited return of Euphoria after a four-year hiatus and featured leading stars including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya.

According to reports, the rumored final season of the fan-favorite show is expected to follow the characters five years after they leave high school, as they struggle to navigate adulthood.

In several clips circulating online from the premiere, Sweeney and Zendaya appeared to keep a noticeable distance and barely acknowledged each other.

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Reportedly, Zendaya arrived significantly later than the rest of the cast and did not pose for any group photos, despite several cast members appearing together on the red carpet and inside the venue.

Sydney, meanwhile, arrived on time and was seen chatting and being friendly with Maude Apatow, Alexa, and Hunter.

Moreover, while the Eden star attended the official afterparty at Chateau Marmont with her partner Scooter Braun, Zendaya reportedly skipped the celebration entirely.

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Amid the raging online rumors, insiders claimed that interactions between the pair were kept to a minimum to avoid “awkward encounters” on camera.

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One source told The Sun, “Euphoria bosses are all too aware the pair do not get along. There were tensions way back … Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3.”

“During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera. There is a complete ban on ­journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney.”

Reportedly, Euphoria makers are “all too aware” that Sydney and Zendaya “do not get along”

Zendaya ignores Sydney Sweeney at the Euphoria s3 premiere pic.twitter.com/cd4xPjHH0J — POP SLOP (@PopSlop_) April 8, 2026

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According to the insider, the rumored feud may stem from unverified claims suggesting Zendaya felt uncomfortable with Sweeney’s allegedly “flirty” behavior toward her fiancé, Tom Holland, during his visits to the Euphoria set.

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The insider alleged to the outlet, “It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set. That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then.”

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“There will be a sigh of relief when ‘Euphoria’ is over and they can go their separate ways. But they both have decades left in Hollywood, and this rivalry will inevitably run and run.”

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The outlet further reported that the actresses’ relationship may have also been strained by differing political views.

Sydney is reportedly a registered Republican, in contrast to Zendaya’s more vocal progressive stance.

“It’s not like they have had a big bust-up, but Zendaya has quietly distanced herself from Syd. Their politics are wildly different,” the insider claimed. “It’s a bit of a headache because Zendaya doesn’t want to be associated with a Trump supporter.”

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One viewer wrote, “Well the characters should probably hate each other rt now, anyways, so it works out”

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According to reports, in 2020, Zendaya made a vocal Instagram post expressing her dislike of President Donald Trump, allegedly writing, “Vote this M* out!!!”

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Just two years later, while celebrating her mother’s birthday, Sydney shared photos from the party on Instagram, where guests were seen posing in MAGA-style hats.

The Anyone But You star’s alleged political alignment sparked further backlash when Trump publicly expressed support for her amid controversy surrounding her “tone-deaf” American Eagle denim campaign.

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In the ad, Sydney said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Defending her, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. The jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ’em Sydney!”

Amid the feud rumors, the internet appeared divided, with some criticizing Zendaya for her alleged “mean girl” behavior at the premiere, while others defended both stars, noting that it wasn’t an “obligation” for them to be friendly.

An insider alleged that interactions between the pair “are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera”

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One netizen wrote, “Zendaya is a mean girl. Why wouldn’t she greet and do press with Sydney? That’s so da*n unprofessional and weird of her, she thinks that she’s something but she’s gonna flop so bad in the next 5 years… I feel really bad for Sydney.”

Another user said, “She couldn’t even act like nothing was wrong… Zendaya childish to be acting like this.”

“They have no obligation to be friends, just to be professional in their work and attend the premiere in a nice dress, and both of them did,” remarked a third.

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“I can see them not being friends and not wanting to fake it or the cameras, but i seriously doubt there is a big ‘feud’ between them. Some people are just colleagues and that’s okay,” another comment read.

Others expressed, “I also don’t interact with every single coworker when I’m at in person work events.”

“Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney avoiding each other? Guess some scripts don’t need rewriting… the tea writes itself.”

Prior to the rumored tension, Sydney and The Drama star were frequently seen side by side at promotional events for the show’s first two seasons in 2019 and 2022.

One of their last major cordial public appearances together came at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022, where they sat together, smiled, and posed for cameras.

Sweeney was also seen cheering emotionally during Zendaya’s historic win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

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“Zendaya is insanely jealous of Sweeney, the fact she is so insecure with her relationship with her bf…” wrote one critic

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