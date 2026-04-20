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As fans of the hit series Lost still struggle to believe that the show first premiered over 20 years ago in 2004, it’s clear just how quickly time has flown.

The faces who brought the sci-fi story to life have come a long way since then, both personally and professionally.

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, the series followed the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 after their crash landing on a remote, mysterious island.

What followed was six seasons of mystery, survival, and unexpected twists before the show concluded in 2010.

As fans revisit their favorite survivors, from battling the smoke monster to uncovering the island’s deepest secrets, many are also doing a double-take at how the stars have changed over the years.

While one fan joked that they all looked like “a vampire. Overall I think everyone aged quite naturally and well!” another admitted, “This is giving me the big sad... To me it feels like Lost premiered just a couple years ago, not over 20!”

Here’s a look at how 30 of the most notable Lost cast members have changed since the show first aired.