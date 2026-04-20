“Vampire”: Here’s How The Cast Of ‘Lost’ Aged Since The Show Premiered Over 20 Years Ago
As fans of the hit series Lost still struggle to believe that the show first premiered over 20 years ago in 2004, it’s clear just how quickly time has flown.
The faces who brought the sci-fi story to life have come a long way since then, both personally and professionally.
Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, the series followed the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 after their crash landing on a remote, mysterious island.
What followed was six seasons of mystery, survival, and unexpected twists before the show concluded in 2010.
As fans revisit their favorite survivors, from battling the smoke monster to uncovering the island’s deepest secrets, many are also doing a double-take at how the stars have changed over the years.
While one fan joked that they all looked like “a vampire. Overall I think everyone aged quite naturally and well!” another admitted, “This is giving me the big sad... To me it feels like Lost premiered just a couple years ago, not over 20!”
Here’s a look at how 30 of the most notable Lost cast members have changed since the show first aired.
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Matthew Fox
As the central character, Matthew Fox led the series as Dr. Jack Shephard, the skilled spinal surgeon who became the de facto leader of the Oceanic Flight 815 survivors.
Over six seasons, his character evolved from a firm man of science into someone willing to embrace faith, making Jack’s journey one of the show’s most compelling arcs.
Fox appeared in 119 of the show’s 121 episodes and earned both Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations, along with multiple wins, including a Satellite Award in 2004, two Saturn Awards in 2006 and 2008, and a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble in 2006.
After the series wrapped in 2010, Fox transitioned to films like Alex Cross, World War Z, and Emperor before stepping away from Hollywood for nearly seven years, from 2015 to 2021.
He later revealed that the intense filming schedule, especially during Lost, caused him to miss out on valuable time with his children, prompting him to focus on family life and personal creative pursuits during his hiatus.
Since returning, the actor has gradually stepped back into the industry, most recently taking on a role in The Madison, a 2026 standalone series set in the Yellowstone universe.
One netizen commented, “Matthew Fox definitely aged a bit but for being nearly 60, he's not doing too bad!”
Another user wrote, “He was almost 40 at the beginning of the show. I think he is still very handsome.”
“I wasn't ready for old Jack. It somehow doesn't feel right in my head and heart. It can't be… Looking back it’s amazing how much he looks like his ‘dad’ now.”
Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly portrayed the female lead Kate Austen, one of the island’s most complex characters.
Introduced as a resilient survivor, she was soon revealed to be a fugitive being transported by a U.S. Marshal at the time of the crash, adding a compelling edge to her storyline.
While Lilly received several prestigious nominations for her performance, her major win came as part of the ensemble, earning a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006.
She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2007 and received six Saturn Award nominations for Best Actress on Television.
Lilly later successfully transitioned into major film franchises and independent projects, including The Hobbit trilogy, and became a familiar face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
In June 2024, Lilly announced an “indefinite hiatus” from acting.
In January 2026, she shared that she was dealing with brain damage after a fall in May 2025, which occurred when she fainted and hit her head on a boulder in Hawaii. She is reportedly undergoing rehabilitation.
The actress’s evolution since her time on Lost impressed many online, with one fan writing, “Evangeline is peak beauty… always timeless!”
Another chimed in, “Evangeline Lilly is definitely the biggest star to come out of the show, appearing in major films like The Hobbit and Ant-Man.”
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder portrayed Boone Carlyle on Lost, a wealthy young man and former lifeguard who was among the original survivors of Oceanic Flight 815.
Initially introduced as the overprotective stepbrother of Shannon Rutherford, portrayed by Maggie Grace, Boone later became the protégé of John Locke, played by Terry O’Quinn.
His journey took a dramatic turn when he became the first major character to exit the series in its debut season, though he continued to appear in guest roles in later seasons.
While his time as a series regular was brief, Somerhalder shared in the show’s early success, earning a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006 and a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Breakout Performance – Male in 2005.
Following his departure from Lost, Somerhalder rose to global fame with his role as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017), which became his most iconic performance and earned him multiple fan-voted awards.
In recent years, however, Somerhalder has stepped away from acting.
In early 2024, he confirmed that he had officially retired from Hollywood to focus on his family, business ventures, and environmental work.
He is actively involved in regenerative agriculture and has co-founded the bourbon brand Brother’s Bond with Paul Wesley, as well as the wellness brand The Absorption Company with his wife, Nikki Reed.
Josh Holloway
Josh Holloway brought to life James “Sawyer” Ford, the island’s sarcastic and charming con man, initially introduced as the group’s “bad boy” and antagonist before gradually evolving into a selfless leader and protector.
Holloway received several accolades for his performance, including a Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television in 2010 and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006.
He also earned multiple nominations throughout the show’s run, including Saturn Awards between 2007-2009, Teen Choice Awards, and Scream Awards.
Following the series, Holloway went on to lead several television projects and appeared in films such as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Sabotage, as well as shows such as Yellowstone and Duster.
However, during the mid-2010s, he experienced what he later described as a “hard seven years,” where he struggled to land the leading roles he was aiming for.
During that time, he stepped back to focus on family life, living quietly in Wyoming.
Even years later, fans continue to rave about his on-screen presence.
One user wrote, “I’ll always say if you can be dirty, and bloody, and still look good, you’ve been genetically blessed. Josh Holloway looked good in every scene… This was the best-looking cast of all time.”
Another added, “I'd really like to know how he didn't blow up more. He seems like a good enough actor… and he seems to have had a good personality.”
A third echoed the sentiment, saying, “I'm in the middle of rewatching Lost… He's such a bright spot… Really a shame that no one else figured out how to use this guy!” while another commented, “Josh Holloway looks fantastic!”
Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim portrayed Jin-Soo Kwon on Lost, a character who initially appeared as a stern, overprotective husband who spoke no English and often clashed with the other survivors.
However, as his backstory unfolded, revealing his humble beginnings as a fisherman’s son and his forced service to his corrupt father-in-law, Jin evolved into a brave, selfless hero and a vital member of the group.
Kim’s performance was widely praised for capturing this transformation, earning him a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006.
He also received several individual honors, including the AZN Asian Excellence Award, the Multicultural Prism Award, and the Vanguard Award from the Korean American Coalition.
Additionally, he was a multiple-time nominee for the Golden Nymph at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 2007, 2009, and 2010.
Following the show, Kim expanded his presence across the industry, both in front of and behind the camera.
Through his company, 3AD, he served as an executive producer, helping bring the South Korean series The Good Doctor to American television, where he also appeared as Dr. Jackson Han.
He went on to star in projects like Hawaii Five-0, as well as the acclaimed Netflix live-action adaptation Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Most notably, Kim made history as the first Asian American to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play for Yellow Face.
Reacting to his recent appearance, one fan wrote, “Daniel Dae Kim has only gotten finer with time. Holy moly.”
Malcolm Kelley
Malcolm David Kelley portrayed Walt Lloyd, the young son of Michael Dawson, played by Harold Perrineau.
As one of the youngest survivors, Walt was often at the center of the island’s mysteries, with early hints suggesting he possessed unusual, possibly supernatural abilities.
Due to Kelley’s rapid real-life growth spurt, the character was written off the island in season two, though he continued to make occasional guest appearances throughout the series.
As the only child in the main cast during the early seasons, Kelley’s performance earned critical praise, including a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series (Drama) – Supporting Young Actor in 2006, along with a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble the same year.
He was also nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Performance – Male in 2005.
Following Lost, Kelley successfully balanced acting with a music career.
He is one half of the pop duo MKTO, known for their hit song Classic, and has also appeared in television and film projects such as Insecure, Detroit, and The Rookie.
As of 2026, Kelley remains active in the industry as both an actor and a musician, continuing to release music and take on new roles.
Naveen Andrews
Naveen Andrews portrayed Sayid Jarrah, the former Iraqi Republican Guard communications officer and interrogator who became one of the most vital members of the survivors on Lost.
Known for his intelligence and calm under pressure, Sayid quickly emerged as the group’s technical and tactical expert on the island.
While Andrews did not secure a major individual win for the role, his performance was widely praised and earned several high-profile nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2005 and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Television in 2006.
He also shared a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006.
Following the show’s conclusion, Andrews remained active in both television and film, appearing in projects such as Sense8, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Diana, and The Dropout, showcasing his range across genres.
Even decades later, his charisma continues to impress fans online, with many praising both his enduring appeal and diverse career choices.
One fan boldly wrote that he’s “still hot as f**k” at 57, while another shared, “Naveen Andrews was great in The Dropout, I was so happy to see him.”
Jorge Garcia
Jorge Garcia portrayed Hugo “Hurley” Reyes, the lovable lottery winner who believed he was cursed after his winning numbers brought misfortune to those around him.
Despite this, Hurley quickly became the group’s emotional anchor and peacemaker, known for his optimism and heart.
By the end of the series, his journey came full circle when he was chosen to succeed Dr. Jack Shephard as the Protector of the Island.
Garcia’s fan-favorite performance earned him several accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006 and two ALMA Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2006 and 2008.
He also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2006, along with multiple nominations from the Teen Choice and Imagen Awards.
Following the show’s conclusion, Garcia continued to work steadily across television and film, appearing in projects like Hawaii Five-0, Bookie, Nobody Knows I’m Here, and Good Grief.
He also explored voice acting, most notably voicing Germur, the absent-minded goat drummer, in the animated film Rock Dog, and even playing a fictionalized version of himself in an episode of BoJack Horseman.
Rebecca Mader
Rebecca Mader portrayed Charlotte Lewis on Lost, a sharp and determined cultural anthropologist who arrived on the island as part of the freighter science team in season four.
It was later revealed that Charlotte had spent part of her childhood on the island as a member of the DHARMA Initiative, which drove her lifelong mission to return and prove that her memories were real.
Though often stoic and secretive, frequently clashing with the survivors, her character added an intriguing layer to the show’s mythology.
While Mader did not receive major individual awards for the role, her performance remained memorable among fans.
She went on to star in several television and film projects, most notably as Zelena, the Wicked Witch of the West, in Once Upon a Time, where she became a series regular for multiple seasons.
She also appeared in projects like Fire Country and had roles in films such as Iron Man 3 and The Men Who Stare at Goats.
After Once Upon a Time concluded in 2018, Mader stepped back from the spotlight for a few years to focus on her family.
She shares two children with her husband, Marcus Kayne, before gradually returning to public appearances at fan conventions, including Rhode Island Comic Con.
Beyond acting, she is also an advocate for animal rights and environmental sustainability, often collaborating with organizations like PETA.
Terry O’quinn
Terry O’Quinn portrayed John Locke, the show’s enigmatic “man of faith” and one of its most compelling figures.
Paralyzed from the waist down before the crash, Locke miraculously regained the ability to walk upon arriving on the island, leading him to believe it was a sentient force.
He soon became the group’s skilled hunter, tracker, and philosophical guide, often clashing with Jack Shephard over science versus faith.
Notably, O’Quinn was the only actor who didn’t have to audition for Lost, co-creator J. J. Abrams had previously worked with him on Alias and wrote the role of John Locke specifically for him.
O’Quinn also made history as the first Lost cast member to win a major individual acting award, taking home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2007.
He was also nominated in the same category in 2005 and 2010, won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor on Television in 2005, and shared a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award win with the ensemble in 2006.
Following the series finale in 2010, O’Quinn has remained a steady presence on television, appearing in projects like Hawaii Five-0, Patriot, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
In fact, he has worked consistently, taking on at least one television or film role nearly every year since the show ended.
Now in his 70s, O’Quinn leads a relatively private life, often spending time golfing and playing guitar as an avid musician.
Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace portrayed Shannon Rutherford, the stepsister of fellow survivor Boone Carlyle, played by Ian Somerhalder.
Initially introduced as a spoiled and entitled “rich girl,” Shannon’s character gradually evolved as she found purpose among the survivors, using her French skills to help translate and forming a meaningful romantic connection on the island.
While Maggie did not receive major individual awards, she was part of the show’s ensemble that won a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006.
She also earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Breakout Performance – Female in 2005.
After her exit in season two, Grace appeared in several major franchises and popular series, including Taken, The Twilight Saga, and Fear the Walking Dead.
More recently, she starred in the 2025 spin-off of Suits, titled Suits L.A., continuing to remain active in the industry.
Away from the spotlight, the actress has embraced a quieter lifestyle, having relocated from Los Angeles to Montana, where she lives with her husband, Brent Bushnell, and their son.
Reacting to her evolution since appearing in Lost, one fan jokingly wrote, “She was in Twilight hahaha… Maggie Grace is a vampire. Overall I think everyone aged quite naturally and well!”
Another user said, “Maggie Grace who hasn’t aged at all…”
Elizabeth Mitchell
Elizabeth Mitchell portrayed Dr. Juliet Burke, a fertility specialist recruited by “The Others” to solve a mysterious medical crisis on the island.
Initially introduced as a member of the group acting as a mole within the survivors’ camp, Juliet evolved into a complex anti-heroine and ultimately a trusted ally, becoming a fan-favorite character.
Mitchell’s performance was widely praised for its emotional depth, earning her a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television in 2008.
She also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2010 for the series finale, along with multiple additional nominations, including Saturn Awards and Golden Nymph nods throughout the show’s run.
Following Lost, Mitchell continued to lead and appear in several high-profile genre projects across television and film.
She reprised her role as Mrs. Claus in The Santa Clauses, appeared in series like Outer Banks and The Expanse, and previously anchored major sci-fi shows such as V and Revolution.
As of 2026, Mitchell remains highly active in the industry, continuing to take on diverse roles across both streaming and traditional platforms.
Her fans echoed the sentiment, “Elizabeth Mitchell is doing her own thing, picking random projects and living her best life…”
Yunjin Kim
Yunjin Kim portrayed Sun-Hwa Kwon, a character who initially appeared as a submissive wife adhering to her husband Jin-Soo Kwon’s strict rules.
However, it was soon revealed that she was secretly fluent in English and had been planning to escape her powerful, corrupt family before the plane crash.
On the island, Sun evolved into a confident and resourceful survivor, becoming the group’s herbalist and using her knowledge to aid others.
Kim’s performance earned widespread recognition, including a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006 and an Asian Excellence Award for Outstanding Television Actress the same year.
She was also a multiple-time nominee for the Golden Nymph at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival between 2007 and 2010, and received a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress on Television in 2009.
Following the series finale, Kim continued to build a strong career across both American and Korean projects.
She starred as Dr. Karen Kim in Mistresses, led Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, and appeared in XO, Kitty.
On the film side, she appeared in projects such as Ode to My Father, one of South Korea’s highest-grossing films, and the mystery thriller Confession, among others.
More recently, Kim has balanced roles across global streaming and Korean productions, including lending her voice to KPop Demon Hunters, where she reunited with her Lost co-star Daniel Dae Kim.
Fans continue to be impressed by her timeless appearance, with one writing, “Yunjin Kim is the only one who really looks like she hardly aged.”
Another joked, “Yunjin Kim looks like she hasn’t aged a day—has Dom checked to see if they’re in possession of a certain golden ring?”
Emilie De Ravin
Emilie de Ravin portrayed Claire Littleton, a young Australian survivor who was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash.
Initially seen as the group’s “sweetheart,” Claire formed a deep bond with Charlie Pace and gave birth to her son, Aaron, on the island, before her storyline took a darker turn in later seasons.
Her performance earned her a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006, along with multiple Golden Nymph nominations at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 2007, 2008, and 2010.
Following the series finale, de Ravin most notably starred as Belle in Once Upon a Time for six seasons, along with roles in films like Remember Me and True Colours.
In 2025, she made her Hallmark Channel debut with The Reluctant Royal, where she portrayed an advisor to a duke.
After nearly two decades in Los Angeles, Emilie relocated back to Australia in 2021, choosing to raise her children in a more outdoors-focused environment while also taking on more locally produced projects.
Outside of acting, she is a passionate advocate for animal rights, working closely with several organizations and using her platform to promote animal welfare, particularly during the Australian bushfire crises.
Michael Emerson
Michael Emerson brought to life the character of Benjamin Linus, who was first introduced under the alias Henry Gale, a seemingly stranded prisoner.
He was later revealed to be the calculating and ruthless leader of the island’s native group, known as The Others.
Over time, Ben evolved from a chilling antagonist into a complex, morally ambiguous ally, becoming one of the show’s most unforgettable characters.
He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2009 and received four consecutive nominations for the role between 2007 and 2010.
He also earned a Saturn Award in 2008 and a Golden Globe nomination in 2010.
Emerson starred in other popular shows like Person of Interest, Evil, Arrow, and Fallout.
In addition to his on-screen work, Emerson has developed an impressive voice acting career, often collaborating with his wife, Carrie Preston.
Known for his distinct, measured voice, he has taken on several iconic roles, including voicing the Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and characters like Brainiac in Injustice and the Lich in Adventure Time, further showcasing his versatility.
“Michael Emerson looks great for 70!” one fan commented online.
Henry Ian Cusick
Henry Ian Cusick portrayed fan-favorite Desmond Hume on Lost, a mysterious man discovered living in an underground hatch, where he had spent years pressing a button every 108 minutes to save the world.
Though not a passenger of Oceanic Flight 815, Desmond quickly became central to the story, known for his consciousness-shifting abilities, his deep love for Penny Widmore, played by Sonya Walger, and his iconic line, “See you in another life, brother.”
Cusick’s performance earned widespread critical acclaim, including a 2006 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his standout introduction.
He also won a Gold Derby TV Award for Drama Guest Actor in 2006 and shared in an Ensemble of the Year win in 2008, along with a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor on Television in 2009.
He was even voted the show’s “Best Character” in a fan poll hosted by The Washington Post in 2007.
Cusick has maintained a prolific television career, appearing in major series like Scandal, The 100, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Beyond acting, he has expanded into filmmaking, writing, directing, and starring in the independent short film Salvador, which premiered at the Honolulu International Film Festival in 2025.
Now a longtime resident of Hawaii, Cusick is also a vocal advocate for the local film industry, often mentoring emerging talent on the islands.
“Henry Ian Cusick’s still got it. He looks like he’s aged maybe 5 years since the show ended,” one fan gushed.
Another remarked, “Dude still is attractive as hell!”
A third quipped, “He also still lives in Hawaii. Something about that island must slow the aging process.”
L. Scott Caldwell
L. Scott Caldwell portrayed a fan-favorite survivor, Rose Nadler, introduced in the pilot episode following the tragic crash.
Known for her unwavering faith, Rose firmly believed her husband Bernard, played by Sam Anderson, was still alive, while her storyline also explored the mysterious healing of her cancer after arriving on the island.
Although Caldwell did not receive major individual awards for her role, she was part of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award-winning ensemble in 2006.
Following her time on Lost,Caldwell has remained highly active across television and film, starring in creations like Bad Monkey, The Rookie, Insecure, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, among others, showcasing her versatility across genres.
Beyond acting, she has also been deeply involved in industry leadership, serving multiple terms on the national board of SAG-AFTRA and contributing to several key committees, including the Women’s Committee.
In April 2026, Caldwell celebrated her 76th birthday, continuing to stay active both on and off screen.
Dominic Monaghan
Dominic Monaghan portrayed Charlie Pace on Lost, a British rock musician and recovering a**ict whose emotional journey became one of the show’s most memorable arcs.
On the island, Charlie struggled to overcome his past while forming a deep, protective bond with fellow survivor Claire Littleton, played by Emilie de Ravin, and her baby, Aaron.
Monaghan’s performance was a fan favorite and earned him a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006, along with nominations including a Saturn Award and a Prism Award for his portrayal of Charlie’s struggling storyline.
Following his success on the show, Dominic maintained a steady and diverse career across film and television, taking on roles in major franchises, sci-fi dramas, and independent projects.
He also explored hosting and production, notably earning recognition for his nature documentary series Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan.
In recent years, he has remained highly active in the industry, including a recurring role in The Librarians: The Next Chapter.
He has also made a name for himself in voice acting, lending his voice to projects like the Moriarty podcast series and Angry Birds: Mystery Island.
Beyond screen work, the actor returned to the stage in 2024 alongside Billy Boyd in a production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.
Sonya Walger
Sonya Walger portrayed Penelope “Penny” Widmore, the daughter of billionaire Charles Widmore, played by Alan Dale, and the lifelong love of Desmond Hume, played by Henry Ian Cusick.
Often described as Desmond’s “constant,” Penny served as his emotional anchor, giving him a reason to keep fighting despite years of separation and her father’s efforts to keep them apart.
Walger’s portrayal, especially her chemistry with Cusick, made her one of the show’s most beloved recurring characters.
She received several accolades, including a Saturn Award nomination for Best Guest Starring Role on Television in 2009, an OFTA Television Award nomination for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2008, and a 2008 Gold Derby TV Award win as part of the ensemble.
Walger has continued to build a steady career in television, appearing in series such as For All Mankind and Scandal, as well as other projects.
Beyond acting, she has also established herself as an author, publishing her debut novel, Lion, in 2025, followed by Wifehouse in 2026, both of which have received critical acclaim.
Harold Perrineau
Harold Perrineau portrayed Michael Dawson on Lost, a construction worker and artist traveling with his estranged young son, Walt.
Much of Michael’s storyline centered on his intense determination to protect his child, often leading him to make desperate and morally complex decisions.
While Perrineau’s performance was widely praised, his major accolades for the series were shared with the ensemble, including a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006 and a Gold Derby TV Award for Ensemble of the Year in 2008.
Following the show, Perrineau continued to build a steady career across television and film, appearing in projects like From, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, The Rookie, and Zero Dark Thirty.
In late 2025, he also partnered with Prenuvo to promote whole-body MRI scans, highlighting a personal shift toward preventative health as he prepared for upcoming roles.
One fan expressed, “Da*n Harold Perrineau looks good af. I’d put him at maybe early fifties in the recent photo.”
Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez portrayed Ana Lucia Cortez, the fierce and uncompromising leader of the tail-section survivors of Oceanic Flight 815.
A former LAPD officer, Ana Lucia carried deep emotional trauma after losing her unborn child prior to the crash, which shaped her hyper-vigilant and often confrontational approach on the island.
While her leadership initially created tension with other survivors, her strength and complexity made her a memorable character.
Her performance earned notable recognition, including a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006 and an ALMA Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Series the same year.
She was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television in 2005.
Following her abrupt exit in season two, Rodriguez cemented her status as a major action star, taking on roles in blockbuster franchises and critically acclaimed films.
She is widely known for her role as Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as for appearances in films such as Avatar, Widows, Battle: Los Angeles, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Mira Furlan
Mira Furlan portrayed the mysterious “French woman” Danielle Rousseau, who had been stranded on the island for 16 years before the crash of Oceanic Flight 815.
A former scientist, Rousseau was driven by a single mission: to find her daughter, Alex, who had been taken by “The Others” shortly after birth, making her one of the show’s most tragic and compelling figures.
While Furlan did not receive major individual awards for her role on Lost, she was a highly acclaimed actress in her home countries of Yugoslavia and Croatia, often regarded as one of their finest performers.
Following the series, she continued working across international television, film, and theatre, appearing in projects like Just Add Magic, Space Command, and lending her voice to the animated series Arcane.
She also returned to the stage in Croatia, starring in productions such as Medea and Antigone.
Mira passed away in January 2021 at the age of 65 due to complications from the West Nile virus.
Prior to her passing, she completed her memoir, Love Me More Than Anything in the World, which was published posthumously by her husband, Goran Gajić.
She is survived by her husband and their son, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Néstor Carbonell
Néstor Carbonell portrayed the enigmatic and ageless Richard Alpert, the long-serving advisor to the island’s inhabitants, “The Others.”
One of the show’s most mysterious figures, Richard appeared across multiple time periods, from the 19th century to the present, without ever aging.
His backstory was eventually revealed in the final season, showing him as a Spanish slave granted immortality in exchange for serving as an intermediary on the island.
While his performance was a fan favorite, Carbonell did not secure major individual wins during the show’s original run, though he received nominations, including an ALMA Award in 2009, a Golden Nymph Award in 2010, and an Imagen Award in 2010.
In the years since, Carbonell has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Shōgun.
He has also appeared in projects like The Morning Show and The Dark Knight trilogy.
Beyond acting, Carbonell has also stepped behind the camera, directing episodes of major television series such as Law & Order.
He continues to stay active in the industry, with recent projects including the 2026 thriller Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, where he takes on a prominent role.
Alan Dale
Alan Dale portrayed Charles Widmore, a powerful industrialist and former leader of “The Others.”
As one of the show’s key antagonists, Widmore was the wealthy and calculating father of Penny Widmore, played by Sonya Walger.
Once a ruler of the island’s native population, he was eventually banished and spent decades using his immense resources to find his way back.
Dale’s portrayal of the ruthless tycoon earned him nominations including a Saturn Award for Best Guest Performance in a Television Series in 2009, and Gold Derby TV Award nods for Ensemble of the Year in 2009 and 2010.
Following Lost, Dale continued to build a strong career across television and stage, often playing authoritative and corporate figures in series like Dynasty, Once Upon a Time, and NCIS.
As of 2026, he is starring in the Melbourne Theatre Company production of Retrograde, which runs through May 2026.
Ken Leung
Ken Leung portrayed Miles Straume, a sarcastic and cynical medium introduced in season four with the ability to hear the final thoughts of the deceased.
Often driven by money and sharp wit, Miles brought a distinct edge and comic relief to the show’s later seasons.
Interestingly, the role was specifically created for Leung by showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse after they were impressed by his guest performance on The Sopranos.
While he did not receive major individual awards for the role, Leung shared a Gold Derby TV Award for Ensemble of the Year in 2008 and earned a Golden Nymph nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 2010.
Following Lost, Leung appeared in projects like Industry, The Night Shift, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Joker: Folie à Deux.
Most recently, he appeared in the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary alongside Ryan Gosling, playing Yáo Li-Jie.
In early 2026, he also made his modeling debut as one of the faces of Theory’s Spring ’26 campaign, further expanding his niche beyond acting.
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje portrayed the powerful and enigmatic Mr. Eko on Lost, a former Nigerian warlord seeking redemption for his violent past.
After the passing of his brother, Eko assumed his identity and carried his faith with him to the island, becoming a quiet yet imposing presence known for his spiritual depth and symbolic wooden staff carved with scripture.
His performance was widely praised for its intensity and philosophical weight, earning him a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award as part of the ensemble in 2006, along with a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor on Television the same year.
Following his departure from the series in season three, Akinnuoye-Agbaje went on to appear in major film and television projects, including roles in Suicide Squad, Thor: The Dark World, and Game of Thrones.
He also wrote and directed the 2018 semi-autobiographical film Farming, which won the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film.
Adewale recently starred in a leading role in Euphoria season three and did voice work in KPop Demon Hunters, reuniting with several Lost cast members.
Beyond acting, he is a dedicated practitioner of Nichiren Buddhism and an advocate for human rights, often speaking about mental health and resilience in the industry.
Jeff Fahey
Jeff Fahey portrayed fan-favorite Frank Lapidus, a laid-back, often hard-drinking pilot who was originally meant to fly Oceanic Flight 815.
Introduced in season four as part of a team sent by Charles Widmore, played by Alan Dale, Lapidus ultimately became a trusted ally to the survivors, famously piloting the Ajira 316 flight off the island in the series finale.
While Fahey did not receive major individual awards for the role, his performance was widely appreciated, earning him a Golden Nymph nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 2010.
Following Lost, Fahey has remained exceptionally prolific, appearing in dozens of projects ranging from indies to major blockbusters.
His recent work includes series such as Fire Country and Texas Rising, as well as films such as Alita: Battle Angel and Hypnotic, in which he starred alongside Ben Affleck.
Beyond acting, Fahey is also known for his humanitarian efforts. He has actively supported refugees and orphans, including work in Afghanistan with educational initiatives and orphanages.
In recognition of his efforts, he received a Humanitarian Award at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival in 2022.
Jeremy Davies
Jeremy Davies portrayed Daniel Faraday on Lost, a brilliant yet socially awkward physicist introduced in season four as part of a science team sent by Charles Widmore.
A former Oxford professor, Faraday became the show’s key expert on space-time displacement, known for his soft-spoken demeanor and absent-minded quirks.
Davies’ performance stood out in the later seasons, earning him multiple accolades, including Saturn Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor on Television in 2008 and 2010.
He also won a Gold Derby TV Award for Ensemble of the Year in 2008, and received a 2009 Golden Nymph nomination for Outstanding Actor – Drama Series.
Beyond Lost, Davies has built a reputation for playing eccentric and complex characters across film, television, and gaming.
He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2012 for his role in Justified, and a BAFTA Games Award for Best Performer for his work as Baldur in God of War in 2018.
Sam Anderson
Sam Anderson portrayed Bernard Nadler, a former dentist and one of the tail-section survivors of Oceanic Flight 815.
Known as the emotional anchor of the group, Bernard was defined by his unwavering devotion to his wife, Rose Nadler, played by L. Scott Caldwell.
Separated during the crash, his early storyline revolved around his desperate search to reunite with her, before eventually choosing a quiet, secluded life away from the island’s chaos with his wife.
While Anderson did not receive major individual awards for his role, he shared a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006.
Beyond Lost, Anderson did projects like Painkiller, How to Get Away with Murder, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Ouija: Origin of Evil, while also earning recognition for his stage performances in productions such as The Bird and Mr. Banks and Blackbird.
He has also remained deeply involved in theatre, currently serving as a board member and co-artistic director of The Road Theatre Company in Los Angeles.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson briefly considered retiring due to industry uncertainty, but ultimately chose to continue acting and has remained active ever since.
John Terry
Unlike many of his co-stars from Lost, little to no recent public information or updated images of John Terry could be found online, which is why his latest transformation was not featured visually in our post.
He has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, with no public appearances or updates about his current work.
In the series, Terry portrayed Dr. Christian Shephard, the father of the protagonist Jack Shephard.
A brilliant but deeply flawed chief of surgery, his struggles with drinking and complicated relationships with his children served as a major emotional anchor throughout the show.
As of 2026, Terry is believed to be largely retired from acting.
The title of this could have been "29 people who look older than they did 20 years ago."
Yeah. That's the point of the post post. To show how they look compared to 20 years ago you dolt!Load More Replies...
The title of this could have been "29 people who look older than they did 20 years ago."
Yeah. That's the point of the post post. To show how they look compared to 20 years ago you dolt!Load More Replies...