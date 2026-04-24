Comedian Katherine Ryan Reveals Insane Quote She Got For A Facelift From Kris Jenner’s Plastic Surgeon

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A casual podcast confession has quickly turned into online buzz after comedian Katherine Ryan revealed the jaw-dropping price she was quoted for a facelift by Kris Jenner’s plastic surgeon.

The comedian shared the whopping quote during a recent appearance on the Olivia’s House podcast, hosted by Olivia Attwood, released on Thursday, April 23, where she revisited her experience.

Highlights Katherine Ryan left fans stunned after revealing she once consulted a top-tier celebrity surgeon linked to Kris Jenner.

Despite considering the procedure, Ryan ultimately opted out due to the whopping quote, choosing a more affordable route that still delivered results she loves.

Meanwhile, despite the hefty price, Kris is reportedly “mad” and disappointed with her far more expensive facelift, the very procedure Ryan chose to walk away from.

While Ryan didn’t name the doctor outright, the description has many pointing toward Dr. Steven Levine, the same surgeon believed to be behind the Jenner matriarch’s stunning transformation.

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Katherine Ryan has finally revealed the staggering quote she received for a facelift from New York-based surgeon Dr. Steven Levine

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Katherine Ryan, originally from Canada, has lived and worked in the UK since 2008 and even considers herself a British comedian, as her entire professional career has been built there.

Last year, Ryan reportedly considered getting a facelift to reclaim her identity and manage how her face had changed over the years.

Addressing the motivation behind her decision, Katherine shared in an episode of her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, “I use my face for work. And it’s important that I recognise myself in the mirror as the woman that I feel like…”

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She continued, “And my face has gotten fat and thin and fat and thin and fat and thin… almost metaphorically, I needed to do something to reclaim my identity, to reclaim my autonomy, to claw back the face that I had in 2019.”

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In pursuit of this, Ryan reached out to Dr. Steven Levine, a board-certified plastic surgeon based on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City.

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Kris Jenner Before vs after pic.twitter.com/X96PD3PiRM — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) May 24, 2025

Levine is often dubbed a “facelift maestro” and is highly sought after for his ability to deliver natural-looking, balanced results.

He is best known in recent years for his work with the 70-year-old Kris Jenner, which the internet has widely praised, even drawing comparisons between her look and that of her 30-year-old daughter, Kendall Jenner.

Dr. Steven is a highly sought-after surgeon, especially among celebrities, and is most notable for the facelift he performed on Kris Jenner

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During her recent chat with Olivia Attwood, the comedian shared, “When I first had my consult with him, he had not yet done Kris Jenner, but I suspected he had done some of these other Hollywood girls.”

She then revealed that she received a staggering $174,000 quote for a facelift, which got her thinking, “I was like, hmm, but in a way, at least you know you’re going to the best.”

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Ryan continued, “I called up my financial adviser. I was like, ‘How’s the pound doing against the dollar right now?’ Do you know, I was like, ‘How can I get a tax relief?’”

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However, shortly after it was revealed that Kris had undergone her facelift with Levine, reportedly driving up his prices, the 42-year-old recounted on the podcast, “I rang back his assistant. I was like Courtney I need to get in. And she was like ‘oh he is $250k now or something.’ And then now it’s over $300k.”

Due to the hefty price tag, Katherine underwent her facelift in the UK with Dr. Nick Rhodes at Coppergate Clinic, which reportedly cost her around $31,000.

Due to the hefty price of Levine’s clinic, Katherine ultimately opted out and chose to have the procedure done elsewhere

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Gushing over the results, Ryan said, “He is amazing and really affordable, I think. I mean, it’s still going to be expensive, but he’s so ethical.”

“I just had my follow-up, my three-month chat with him the other day, and I said to him, ‘You should put your prices up…’ I just think my facelift is so beautiful. It’s gorgeous. It’s achieved exactly what I wanted.”

Katherine underwent the surgery in December last year, just eight weeks after giving birth to her fourth child, and even brought her newborn to the clinic so she could continue breastfeeding.

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Ryan also revealed in the episode that her husband, Bobby Kootstra, initially refused to speak to her because she had the procedure so soon after giving birth.

She said, “Bobby was an a**, he didn’t speak to me the night that I left for York. It was me loading the car seat and the baby and my bag. They [men] think they know what plastic surgery looks like, and actually, they have no idea…”

Ryan’s husband, Bobby Kootstra, refused to speak to her after the facelift, as she underwent the procedure just two months after giving birth

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Kris first debuted her jaw-dropping facelift transformation in May 2025 while attending several public events, including Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party.

Initially, Dr. Steven’s identity was kept under wraps because he reportedly “didn’t want the attention,” but the news eventually broke, and he even attended Kris’s 70th birthday party in November last year as her guest.

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However, while Ryan appears happy with her far more affordable facelift, Kris, on the other hand, is reportedly “mad as hell” and dissatisfied with the results of her much more expensive procedure.

According to an insider, Jenner feels the surgical effects are already “slipping” and failing to hold up as she’d expected.

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RadarOnline reported last week, “Kris Jenner’s facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision.”

The source further claimed that the The Kardashians star is “mad as hell that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good. She feels hers is already fading in comparison.”

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While the rumors of her dissatisfaction are widespread, Kris has not addressed them publicly.

“She could have saved a bundle by foregoing the facelift and simply getting a stylish new haircut that doesn’t age her,” wrote one critic

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