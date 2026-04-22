“That’s What She Gets For Being MAGA”: Sydney Sweeney’s Removal From ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Spurs Speculation

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The news of Sydney Sweeney’s scene being cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 first broke on Tuesday, April 21, just days after the actress found herself at the center of intense online backlash over her storyline in Euphoria.

Her arc in the ongoing third season, which premiered on April 12, sparked widespread debate, with many viewers calling certain moments “disturbing” and even “exploitative.”

Highlights Sydney Sweeney’s cameo in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ has sparked speculation after being cut just days after the ‘Euphoria’ controversy erupted.

The sudden decision has left fans questioning whether there’s more happening behind the scenes than what’s being publicly claimed.

Many users have since come up with their own theories, drawing connections between the edit and Sweeney’s personal life.

Now, fans are questioning whether the controversy played a role in the decision, with some wondering if the fashion-forward franchise chose to distance itself from the ongoing discourse.

“Why did they remove her? Don’t tell me it’s because of the Euphoria saga,” one user quipped.

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Sydney Sweeney’s reportedly three-minute cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been cut from the final version

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In Euphoria Season 3, Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, begins creating explicit adult content to fund her lifestyle.

With two episodes released so far, the American teen drama has been embroiled in heated controversy, featuring scenes of Sweeney in a suggestive baby outfit with a pacifier, another in a dog costume, and others where her bare breasts are shown.

These scenes were criticized not only by netizens but also by several professionals in the adult industry, many of whom argued that the portrayal was highly problematic and amounted to the “s**ualization of infancy,” calling the content “sick” and a “humiliation ritual.”

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Even the series’ narrator, voiced by Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett, tells the audience, “Cassie was exactly the kind of girl… Beautiful, but directionless. So desperate for attention, she’s willing to humiliate herself.”

Amid this controversy, news of Sydney’s cameo being cut from the final version of The Devil Wears Prada 2 surfaced shortly after the film’s New York world premiere, with a wide theatrical release set for May 1.

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The film’s four iconic leads, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, are all set to reprise their roles, alongside several new faces joining the sequel.

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One of the new faces in the sequel was Sweeney, who reportedly filmed her cameo in August 2025 on the film’s New York City set.

She was set to play herself as a celebrity client being styled by Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, now portrayed as a luxury brand executive.

Fans have speculated that the decision was made to distance the franchise from Sweeney’s ongoing Euphoria controversy

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The scene was intended as a three-minute sequence early in the film to reintroduce Emily’s character, but it was ultimately removed during editing.

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Production sources described the omission to Entertainment Weekly as a “creative decision,” adding that the scene “did not work structurally” with the rest of the opening sequence.

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The filmmaking team also expressed gratitude for her participation and clarified that there was no bad blood.

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However, netizens remain unconvinced by this explanation. Many have speculated that Disney, the film’s distributor, may have wanted to distance the family-friendly, high-fashion brand of the franchise from the controversy surrounding Sydney’s image.

One user wrote, “Sweeney being in a movie about fashion makes much less sense since shes an actress not a model.”

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Another added, “Her most famous brand deal is with the decidedly downmarket American Eagle, and even with that, she’s only known for the controversy not the clothes.”

One user questioned, “Why did they remove her? Don’t tell me it’s because of the Euphoria saga”

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“Why would she be making a cameo when she’s by no account a fashion icon?” questioned a third.

Another harsh comment read, “Was the cameo of her taking her clothes off? I really don’t know what her actual ‘acting talent’ is beyond that.”

Others expressed, “They saw her acting in the recent season of euphoria and had to make the necessary changes.”

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“Please tell me it’s not about that stupid American Eagle non-controversy,” one user quipped, while another said, “They probably weren’t too impressed with her performance in Euphoria. Too tacky. They weren’t going to have that…”

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“Imagine you’re having the time of your life watching the movie and sydney sweeney pops up unannounced!”

Some netizens also revived controversy surrounding Sydney’s “tone-deaf” American Eagle denim campaign from last year, in which she said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

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These remarks were criticized by some as insensitive, with critics pointing to the wordplay between “jeans” and “genes,” which they interpreted as problematic.

Meanwhile, some viewers, referencing The Housemaid star’s rumored political alignment, wrote, “That’s what she gets for being MAGA.”

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Another in agreement said, “The devil wears prada not maga.”

Several other notable appearances, including Anna Wintour, the real-life inspiration behind Miranda Priestly, also didn’t make the final cut

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The Anyone But You star has not yet addressed reports that her cameo was removed from the final version.

Moreover, Sweeney isn’t the only one whose role was cut. According to Variety, several planned appearances and subplots were removed during editing.

Anna Wintour, who directly inspired Miranda Priestly’s character, was reportedly set to make an appearance, but her scene was cut from the theatrical version and will instead appear as a bonus feature on streaming platforms.

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Conrad Ricamora, known for How to Get Away with Murder, was also cast as Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs’s roommate.

However, his entire role was removed after test audiences reportedly questioned why Andy would have a roommate, given her growth and the film’s setting 20 years after the original.

Despite these cuts, the sequel still features appearances by several fashion and entertainment icons playing themselves, including Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu, John Batiste, Naomi Campbell, and Donatella Versace, among others.

“Getting cut from a movie as yourself is a brutal performance review,” one critic wrote

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