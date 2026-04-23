4-Year-Old’s Three-Word Statement Leads To Multiple Arrests In Case Of 9-Year-Old’s Disappearance

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A chilling development has emerged in the case of 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey, months after the tragedy, following a breakthrough tied to a young child’s haunting words.

In September last year, Kourtney Malinda Eutsey and Sarah Ann Shipley were arrested and charged with several serious felonies in connection with the case in Fayette County.

Highlights A chilling three-word statement from a 4-year-old has become a key turning point, leading to new arrests in the disturbing case of Renesmay Eutsey.

Newly released court documents reveal harrowing details of prolonged mistreatment, raising serious questions about people who were aware and involved.

Members of Renesmay’s extended family are now facing charges, sparking renewed outrage over accountability and the systems meant to protect vulnerable children.

Now, investigators have revealed that a three-word statement from the victim’s 4-year-old sibling played a crucial role in uncovering new details, ultimately leading to multiple additional arrests and charges on Tuesday, April 21.

“How do these demons get approved to be foster parents?” one netizen fumed, reacting to the latest developments in the case.

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Renesmay Eutsey passed away last September following severe neglect and child a**se at the hands of her legal guardians

Image credits: Fayette County District Attorney’s Office

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Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive content that may be distressing for some readers.

Last year, the 9-year-old was reported missing from her Dunbar home on September 3 by her court-ordered legal guardians and relative caregivers, Kourtney Malinda Eutsey and Sarah Ann Shipley.

Renesmay was placed in their home in 2019 through Fayette County Children and Youth Services (CYS).

Reportedly, Sarah is a cousin of Renesmay’s biological mother, while Kourtney is a cousin of her biological father.

Image credits: Fayette County District Attorney’s Office

Image credits: Eponine1973

According to the initial report, they told police they had last seen the child in her bedroom around 2:00 a.m. and suggested she might have run away or been taken.

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However, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office grew suspicious due to conflicting statements from both guardians.

Image credits: Fayette County District Attorney’s Office

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As police were preparing a search warrant for the home, Renesmay’s younger sibling made a statement that reportedly confirmed their suspicions.

In the official affidavit, recently reviewed by Law&Crime, the unidentified 4-year-old told officers, “I’m never going to see my baby sister again because she’s in heaven.”

A newly released court affidavit has revealed disturbing details of the tragedy, as described by Renesmay’s younger sibling

Image credits: WTAE

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The child also “apologized for not telling the truth,” likely during the initial investigation.

The affidavit continued, “[The child] stated that the only reason she came out of the room she was in was because she heard the victim screaming and crying and thought she needed help with something.”

Image credits: WTAE

She then reportedly witnessed Kourtney and Sarah screaming and inflicting physical injuries on Renesmay and told investigators, “[Renesmay] is d*ad now. I’m never gonna see her again. I miss her.”

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According to the affidavit, the child then saw the women placing her sibling’s body in a bin bag, which was later discovered in the same condition along the shore of the Youghiogheny River near Smithton.

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Image credits: CBSPittsburgh

Allegedly, the bag was dumped in the river by Kourtney, who confessed that Renesmay had burned her back in the bathtub a week prior to her passing and that the burn “might have become infected.”

However, instead of calling emergency services out of fear of getting into trouble, Kourtney and Sarah left the wound medically untreated.

Kourtney Malinda Eutsey and Sarah Ann Shipley were arrested on multiple charges in connection with the case

Image credits: CBSPittsburgh

On the night of the tragedy, she allegedly stated that the girl began to choke and vomit due to the infection and later succumbed to her wounds.

However, an autopsy revealed that Renesmay passed away due to malnourishment and neglect, along with blunt force trauma to her head, neck, and torso.

At the time of her passing, she weighed only 45 pounds and had bruises, as well as what appeared to be ci**rette burns on her body.

Image credits: WTAE

Kourtney was arrested first on September 4, and Sarah was booked into Fayette County Prison on September 10, with both charged with multiple offenses, including criminal homicide, aggravated a**ault, multiple counts of endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, and others.

Reportedly, both women have pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors are seeking the d**th penalty due to the tragic circumstances.

“I’m never going to see my baby sister again,” the child said, as police recently arrested and charged their grandmother and one other individual

Image credits: WTAE

In a shocking development earlier this week, 63-year-old Theresa Marie Shipley, the deceased’s grandmother, and 51-year-old Sandra Lynn Umensetter, reportedly a family friend, were arrested and charged.

Prosecutors allege that both women were present in the home and supervised the children on “numerous” occasions while they were being severely mistreated.

Image credits: CBSPittsburgh

Despite witnessing the children’s “worst condition,” they reportedly did nothing to help them or contact authorities.

Each faces counts of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person, as well as additional charges for failure to report suspected child a**se.

Following their arrests, they were arraigned and committed to Fayette County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond each.

They are currently awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week, April 29.

“All 4 should be treated the same x10 to meet the same ending! These kids had no chance at all,” wrote one angry user