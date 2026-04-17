Parenting Influencer Kelly Hopton‑Jones Accidentally Runs Over Son With Her Car

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A devastating accident has left the internet divided after parenting influencer Kelly Hopton-Jones revealed she accidentally ran over her 23-month-old son while pulling out of her driveway on Wednesday, April 15.

What many are calling every parent’s worst nightmare quickly turned into a heated online debate, as concerns over child safety clashed with criticism of how the situation was shared publicly.

Highlights A parenting influencer’s candid post about accidentally running over her toddler has sparked both sympathy and intense backlash online.

While some criticized Kelly Hopton-Jones for sharing the incident publicly so soon, others defended her, calling it a tragic accident and urging empathy.

Fellow influencer Emilie Kiser, who lost her 3-year-old son under similar circumstances, also shared her perspective on the incident.

“Yeah, running your own kid over then making a post on the same day is not very ‘I’m traumatized.’ Social media has ruined us,” one critic wrote, reacting to the news.

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Kelly Hopton-Jones, known as Hillside Farmhouse, accidentally ran over her son, Henry, while pulling out of her driveway

Image credits: hillside_farmhouse

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Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Kelly Hopton-Jones rose to prominence as a parenting and lifestyle influencer through her blog and Instagram account, Hillside Farmhouse, where she has amassed over 64,000 followers.

She initially started her page to document the restoration of her 1860s Bucks County farmhouse, but her fame grew significantly after she began openly sharing her long struggle with infertility.

In 2022, she published a children’s book titled Someday, which serves as a “love letter” to others facing similar challenges.

Image credits: hillside_farmhouse

Apart from being an influencer, she is a registered pediatric nurse practitioner (PNP-PC), and she gained popularity online by providing evidence-based parenting advice on topics like newborn care, clean living, and common childhood illnesses.

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By 2025, she had transitioned from her nursing career to becoming a full-time stay-at-home mom and content creator, often sharing a candid look into life with her two children, Lily and Henry.

Image credits: hillside_farmhouse

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In a recent Instagram post, Kelly described the accident as a “true nightmare” and “the worst day of our lives.”

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The post featured Henry’s bandaged arm from his hospital bed, firmly holding onto his mother’s hand.

Kelly revealed that she had been leaving her Texas home to pick up doughnuts with her daughter, Lily, before a dance performance.

“Today has been the worst day of our lives. Life can change in the literal blink of an eye,” shared the mother of two

Image credits: hillside_farmhouse

Her husband, Brian, assisted Lily into her car seat and then stood by to wave goodbye. At the time, Henry was thought to be safely in the garage with his father.

However, he unexpectedly darted out and ran behind the vehicle just as Kelly began pulling out of the driveway.

Unaware that Henry had moved into her path, the influencer struck him with the car.

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Immediately after the impact, the family’s neighbors rushed to the scene to help. They stepped in to care for Lily, allowing Kelly and Brian to take the toddler to the emergency room.

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Image credits: hillside_farmhouse

At the hospital, Henry was treated by emergency staff, who conducted extensive tests, including X-rays, a CT scan, and a neurological exam, to rule out life-threatening injuries.

Kelly admitted in the caption that she was “questioning everything” and replaying the scene, adding, “We could drive ourselves crazy with the what-ifs… Why weren’t we holding him? Why didn’t I double-check before pulling out?”

She also shared the doctor’s words, “He is hurt, but this is something he can recover from,” calling his survival a “true miracle.”

Image credits: hillside_farmhouse

Reportedly, the child sustained fractures to his pelvis and multiple abrasions. Scans and exams confirmed there were no signs of head injury, brain damage, or impairment.

The mother of two also highlighted a new “non-negotiable” family rule: never assume a child is where you last saw them, and always “hold their hand” when near vehicles.

While Kelly aimed to emphasize child safety in such situations through her candid message, it left the internet divided.

One critic harshly wrote, “Dad wasn’t watching the baby when he was supposed to be, that’s the answer”

Image credits: hillside_farmhouse

One critic questioned, “Why was a child that small left outside unattended… but just don’t understand. In the driveway?”

Another user wrote, “The craziest thing is thinking about posting an entire dump of what happened to your little son the very same day it happened. And with pics of him still at the hospital… Leave that phone in the house for even just an hour and stop thinking about views, engagement and likes on socials. Live your life fully!!!”

“I understand and yes it was most definitely an accident but posting on the same day and the pictures? This is sick, social media is a true a**iction,” remarked a third.

Image credits: hillside_farmhouse

“I can say as a mother of a toddler, I don’t understand how two parents could lose sight of their child. Getting in a car or just in the house.”

Meanwhile, many supporters expressed their sympathy and shared similar experiences, highlighting how accidents like this are tragically common.

One empathetic netizen wrote, “My partner once ran over our dog the very same way. Only a layer of snow on the ground saved him from being totally crushed. As this woman says, it can happen in an instant.”

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 50 children are backed over by vehicles every week in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Hopton-Jones | Motherhood (@hillside_farmhouse)

Another added, “Reminder to everyone being absolutely awful, that this kind of accident has always happened even before… Kids are quick and aren’t easily visible behind a car. A little empathy goes a long way in these situations because they ARE accidents.”

One comment read, “This is so common that is the main reason we have backup cameras in cars.”

Emilie Kiser, who lost her toddler son under similar circumstances, offered her public support to Kelly

Image credits: emiliekiser

In over 70% of cases, a parent or close relative is behind the wheel, and more than 2,400 children are treated in emergency rooms annually for backover injuries. Moreover, 52% of all backover accidents occur in residential driveways.

Following the incident, fellow influencer Emilie Kiser, who experienced a similar tragedy in 2025, was among the first to offer Kelly public emotional support on social media.

In the comments section, Kiser wrote, “I’m so incredibly sorry…”

Emilie suffered the loss of her 3-year-old son, Trigg, who passed away following a drowning accident in the family’s backyard pool last May.

She was reportedly out with friends at the time, while her husband, Brady, was home with Trigg and their then-newborn son, Theodore.

A police investigation later revealed that Trigg had been unsupervised in the backyard for approximately nine minutes.

Surveillance footage from the home showed that he accidentally tripped and fell into the pool while playing with an inflatable chair.

“If I don’t KNOW where my kids and pets are, my vehicle does not move 1 inch. I’m sorry, I don’t understand this at all,” wrote one netizen