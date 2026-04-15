“Looksmaxxer” Clavicular Hospitalized After Disturbing Incident While On Livestream

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Popular “looksmaxxer” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was hospitalized in Miami on Tuesday, April 14, after a livestream took an unsettling turn.

The medical emergency came amid an already turbulent year for Peters, who has been surrounded by mounting controversy, including his arrest in Florida and his abrupt walkout from an interview following a heated exchange with the interviewer.

Highlights A livestream took a disturbing turn when Clavicular appeared visibly disoriented before suddenly collapsing, leaving viewers shocked and confused.

The incident comes amid a wave of controversy surrounding the influencer, from a viral chokehold stunt to his abrupt walkout during a tense interview.

Conflicting reports about his medical condition and the alleged cause of his hospitalization have only fueled online speculation.

As clips from his livestream resurfaced online, social media users wasted no time connecting the dots, with one netizen writing, “After watching an interview with him on 60 Minutes, I’m not surprised at all. I think he was off his chops during the interview!”

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“Looksmaxxer” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was hospitalized yesterday after a livestream in Miami

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Braden Peters is widely known as a prominent and controversial figure within the “looksmaxxing” movement, an online subculture focused on physical self-improvement to enhance attractiveness and social status.

He has drawn criticism for advocating and performing extreme and potentially dangerous physical alterations, which he refers to as “hardmaxxing.”

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Over the past year, Peters gained widespread attention for promoting a practice known as bone smashing, in which he claimed to strike his own facial bones with a hammer or his fist to create microfractures, theoretically causing them to heal in a more “chiseled” shape.

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He has also openly discussed injecting himself with growth hormone medications since the age of 14 to accelerate puberty, along with using other substances as appetite suppressants to maintain low body fat.

On Tuesday, in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, Peters was livestreaming with friends, including Australian influencer Androgenic.

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In footage from the stream, he appeared severely impaired before the broadcast abruptly ended, with viewers noting that he looked visibly unwell and disoriented.

In the clip, while greeting fans at a shopping mall, the influencer was heard saying, “I’m trying my best to lock in, but I’m a little destroyed right now… Holy sh*t dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f**king destroyed right now… Holy f**k.”

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The 20-year-old appeared visibly disoriented and unwell during the stream before abruptly collapsing

Image credits: CBSMiami

At one point, he was seen placing his hands behind his back and then over his head as his condition appeared to worsen.

Braden then said during the stream, “Let me go sit somewhere… where’s somewhere I can go sit down for a sec? Oh my god, f**king hell.”

He and his friends then sat at a booth in a restaurant inside the mall, where Androgenic asked him, “How f**ked are you?” before adding, “Do you want an Addy (Aderall)?”

The moment Clavicular overdosed on stream pic.twitter.com/oeGhRzHSpG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 15, 2026

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The video abruptly cut off at that point, leaving viewers confused and many expressing concern about what had happened.

Soon after, a separate clip captured by a bystander surfaced online, showing Clavicular being carried by several people, presumably members of his security team, to a black car, just as an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Shortly afterward, TMZ reported that Braden had been hospitalized following a suspected dr*g ov**dose.

Clavicular acaba de perder el conocimiento y empezó a convulsionar tras ese estrangulamiento… 😳pic.twitter.com/HlLIub0bVk — r e a c t i o n s (@Semejantes) April 9, 2026

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The outlet also obtained emergency dispatch audio from Miami-Dade EMS, which responded to a call regarding a “20-year-old male ov**dose” at around 5:46 PM.

Sources close to Peters, along with eyewitnesses, have provided conflicting details regarding his condition and the nature of the medical emergency.

One netizen joked, “Because the 60 minuets [sic] interview when they asked him if he was an INCEL and he stormed off!!! HAHAHA Crazy!”

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources told the outlet that Braden is currently in “stable condition.” However, Androgenic, who was with him during the stream, stated that he “hasn’t received an update” on his condition.

In a post on X, Androgenic claimed that the “looksmaxxing” influencer went from “speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds.”

Image credits: clavicular0

The incident comes just days after a viral stunt on April 2, during which Peters lost consciousness and convulsed violently for about a minute after volunteering to be put in a chokehold by fellow influencer Andrew Morales.

In addition to the recent hospitalization, Braden was reportedly arrested in Florida on battery charges related to a suspected attack on a 19-year-old woman on March 28.

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Following the arrest, sources close to him allegedly told media outlets that Peters is on the autism spectrum, arguing that his “quiet and awkward” behavior during the alleged incident was a result of being overwhelmed rather than aggression.

Separately, on Sunday, April 12, Braden’s now-viral interview with 60 Minutes Australia was released, during which he abruptly walked out of a confrontational segment with interviewer Adam Hegarty.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Braden is reportedly now in “stable condition”

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When asked whether he considered himself an “incel,” given the stigma often tied to the “looksmaxxing” community, Peters fired back, “Do I identify as an incel? How could you ask me that question… That quite literally is the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard.”

He continued, “I’m not linked to that group in any way. Looksmaxxing is self-improvement… It’s about ascending out of that category. So that doesn’t make sense.”

Image credits: 60MinutesAU

The tipping point in Peters’ abrupt exit from the interview came when he was questioned about his associations with Andrew Tate.

Taking a jab at host Adam, he responded, “I see you want to make this political… Too bad I didn’t have time to look into… who your wife cheated with.”

Clavicular’s team carried him out of a Miami nightclub after a suspected overdose that occurred on stream. He reportedly overdosed on GHB, while he is known to take testosterone and methamphetamine. Follow: @AFpostpic.twitter.com/BeiDjT6btn — AF Post (@AFpost) April 15, 2026

Hegarty pushed back, clarifying that he was not married, to which Braden delivered another sharp response, “So I could teach you about looksmaxxing … and maybe you could switch that up. Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview.”

As of this writing, Clavicular has not publicly addressed his health or hospitalization.

“I was so much better off two weeks ago when I didn’t know who Clavicular was,” one critic of the influencer wrote

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