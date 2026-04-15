Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Looksmaxxer” Clavicular Hospitalized After Disturbing Incident While On Livestream
Looksmaxxer in a black shirt leaning back with hands behind head in a dimly lit red and blue lounge setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Looksmaxxer” Clavicular Hospitalized After Disturbing Incident While On Livestream

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
1

27

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular “looksmaxxer” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was hospitalized in Miami on Tuesday, April 14, after a livestream took an unsettling turn.

The medical emergency came amid an already turbulent year for Peters, who has been surrounded by mounting controversy, including his arrest in Florida and his abrupt walkout from an interview following a heated exchange with the interviewer.

Highlights
  • A livestream took a disturbing turn when Clavicular appeared visibly disoriented before suddenly collapsing, leaving viewers shocked and confused.
  • The incident comes amid a wave of controversy surrounding the influencer, from a viral chokehold stunt to his abrupt walkout during a tense interview.
  • Conflicting reports about his medical condition and the alleged cause of his hospitalization have only fueled online speculation.

As clips from his livestream resurfaced online, social media users wasted no time connecting the dots, with one netizen writing, “After watching an interview with him on 60 Minutes, I’m not surprised at all. I think he was off his chops during the interview!”

RELATED:

    “Looksmaxxer” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was hospitalized yesterday after a livestream in Miami

    Young man in a checkered shirt at a hospital, connected to clavicular injury after livestream incident.

    Image credits: clavicular0

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Braden Peters is widely known as a prominent and controversial figure within the “looksmaxxing” movement, an online subculture focused on physical self-improvement to enhance attractiveness and social status.

    He has drawn criticism for advocating and performing extreme and potentially dangerous physical alterations, which he refers to as “hardmaxxing.”

    Muscular man taking a mirror selfie in camo underwear, showcasing looksmaxxer physique and clavicular definition indoors.

    Image credits: clavicular0

    Tweet screenshot of user discussing a looksmaxxer hospitalized after a disturbing incident during a livestream with brain damage and ambulance call.

    Image credits: francis_clips

    Over the past year, Peters gained widespread attention for promoting a practice known as bone smashing, in which he claimed to strike his own facial bones with a hammer or his fist to create microfractures, theoretically causing them to heal in a more “chiseled” shape.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He has also openly discussed injecting himself with growth hormone medications since the age of 14 to accelerate puberty, along with using other substances as appetite suppressants to maintain low body fat.

    On Tuesday, in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, Peters was livestreaming with friends, including Australian influencer Androgenic.

    Two young men at a bar with red lighting, one wearing a white cap, the other relaxing with hands behind head – looksmaxxer livestream.

    Image credits: CBSMiami

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looksmaxxer responding to an incident on livestream with a comment about rehabmaxxing on social media platform.

    Image credits: LibertyLockPod

    In footage from the stream, he appeared severely impaired before the broadcast abruptly ended, with viewers noting that he looked visibly unwell and disoriented.

    In the clip, while greeting fans at a shopping mall, the influencer was heard saying, “I’m trying my best to lock in, but I’m a little destroyed right now… Holy sh*t dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f**king destroyed right now… Holy f**k.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 20-year-old appeared visibly disoriented and unwell during the stream before abruptly collapsing

    Looksmaxxer in distress covering face with hands in dimly lit room during livestream incident related to hospitalization.

    Image credits: CBSMiami

    At one point, he was seen placing his hands behind his back and then over his head as his condition appeared to worsen.

    Braden then said during the stream, “Let me go sit somewhere… where’s somewhere I can go sit down for a sec? Oh my god, f**king hell.”

    He and his friends then sat at a booth in a restaurant inside the mall, where Androgenic asked him, “How f**ked are you?” before adding, “Do you want an Addy (Aderall)?”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Looksmaxxer Clavicular’s disturbing livestream incident and calls for banning the stream.

    Image credits: _Angelinexox

    The video abruptly cut off at that point, leaving viewers confused and many expressing concern about what had happened.

    Soon after, a separate clip captured by a bystander surfaced online, showing Clavicular being carried by several people, presumably members of his security team, to a black car, just as an ambulance arrived at the scene.

    Shortly afterward, TMZ reported that Braden had been hospitalized following a suspected dr*g ov**dose.

    Looksmaxxer receiving medical attention after a disturbing incident during a livestream, documenting hospitalization events.

    Image credits: drchrisisfree

    The outlet also obtained emergency dispatch audio from Miami-Dade EMS, which responded to a call regarding a “20-year-old male ov**dose” at around 5:46 PM.

    Sources close to Peters, along with eyewitnesses, have provided conflicting details regarding his condition and the nature of the medical emergency.

    One netizen joked, “Because the 60 minuets [sic] interview when they asked him if he was an INCEL and he stormed off!!! HAHAHA Crazy!”

    Group of young people partying at crowded event, looksmaxxer style seen with shirtless men and festive accessories

    Image credits: clavicular0

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources told the outlet that Braden is currently in “stable condition.” However, Androgenic, who was with him during the stream, stated that he “hasn’t received an update” on his condition.

    In a post on X, Androgenic claimed that the “looksmaxxing” influencer went from “speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds.”

    Young man at Bacara Club Miami in a white shirt promoting Clavicular new venture launch party on April 15.

    Image credits: clavicular0

    The incident comes just days after a viral stunt on April 2, during which Peters lost consciousness and convulsed violently for about a minute after volunteering to be put in a chokehold by fellow influencer Andrew Morales.

    In addition to the recent hospitalization, Braden was reportedly arrested in Florida on battery charges related to a suspected attack on a 19-year-old woman on March 28.

    Looksmaxxer wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket speaking into a microphone during a livestream session.

    Image credits: JamesEnglish

    Following the arrest, sources close to him allegedly told media outlets that Peters is on the autism spectrum, arguing that his “quiet and awkward” behavior during the alleged incident was a result of being overwhelmed rather than aggression.

    Separately, on Sunday, April 12, Braden’s now-viral interview with 60 Minutes Australia was released, during which he abruptly walked out of a confrontational segment with interviewer Adam Hegarty.

    According to sources familiar with the situation, Braden is reportedly now in “stable condition”

    Looksmaxxer in a white shirt speaking during an indoor interview about a recent disturbing livestream incident.

    Image credits: 60MinutesAU

    Tweet from Miss Atomic Blonde replying about looksmaxxing, referencing Looksmaxxer clavicular hospitalized after incident on livestream.

    Image credits: atomic_1013

    When asked whether he considered himself an “incel,” given the stigma often tied to the “looksmaxxing” community, Peters fired back, “Do I identify as an incel? How could you ask me that question… That quite literally is the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard.”

    He continued, “I’m not linked to that group in any way. Looksmaxxing is self-improvement… It’s about ascending out of that category. So that doesn’t make sense.”

    Man with dark hair and black shirt sitting indoors, representing Looksmaxxer in a candid moment during an interview.

    Image credits: 60MinutesAU

    The tipping point in Peters’ abrupt exit from the interview came when he was questioned about his associations with Andrew Tate.

    Taking a jab at host Adam, he responded, “I see you want to make this political… Too bad I didn’t have time to look into… who your wife cheated with.”

    Hegarty pushed back, clarifying that he was not married, to which Braden delivered another sharp response, “So I could teach you about looksmaxxing … and maybe you could switch that up. Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview.”

    As of this writing, Clavicular has not publicly addressed his health or hospitalization.

    “I was so much better off two weeks ago when I didn’t know who Clavicular was,” one critic of the influencer wrote

    Screenshot of a user replying on social media discussing disturbed behavior related to Looksmaxxer clavicular livestream incident.

    Image credits: itz_crazy_boy07

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Looksmaxxer Clavicular hospitalized after a disturbing livestream incident.

    Image credits: UnFazedChic

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Looksmaxxer hospitalized after a disturbing livestream incident.

    Image credits: leogh76

    Tweet by Pharm Fatalé expressing support and mentioning looksmaxxer Clavicular hospitalized after livestream incident.

    Image credits: OrangePharmD

    Tweet from user Dingus mentioning Clavicular's stable condition after a disturbing livestream incident, expressing hope.

    Image credits: Dingusmeow

    Tweet by user Mad ML scientist mentioning cortisol spikes while replying to a thread related to Looksmaxxer and Clavicular hospitalized incident.

    Image credits: HououinTyouma

    Jess Fields replying to TMZ on social media about Looksmaxxer hospitalized after disturbing livestream incident.

    Image credits: jessalanfields

    Screenshot of a social media reply about Looksmaxxer clavicular hospitalized after disturbing livestream incident.

    Image credits: Mad26841

    Tweet from Dreamscape Inc. commenting on internet clout, referencing looksmaxxer hospitalized after disturbing livestream incident.

    Image credits: Dreamscape_CEO

    Alt text: Looksmaxxer influencer reacting to disturbing livestream incident, expressing frustration about society and online behavior.

    Image credits: healthybuttrfly

    Looksmaxxer Clavicular responding to disturbing incident during livestream in a social media post on a digital platform.

    Image credits: funcoincidences

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Beauty
    celebrities
    health
    medical

    27

    1

    27

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never heard of him, I don't wish him ill health but, from what I've seen - what a t****r.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never heard of him, I don't wish him ill health but, from what I've seen - what a t****r.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT