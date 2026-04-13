“Ignored Boundaries”: Ruby Rose Makes Disturbing Bombshell Accusation Against Katy Perry

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What began as a cryptic social media post quickly spiraled into a viral controversy when Australian actress and TV host Ruby Rose reportedly made a deeply unsettling allegation against global pop star Katy Perry.

According to viral social media reports, on Sunday, April 12, Rose publicly accused the 41-year-old singer of inappropriate behavior, raising concern among fans of both stars.

Highlights Ruby Rose has allegedly made a series of dark and disturbing allegations against Katy Perry in comments on a post on Threads.

The actress’s explosive claims have triggered intense reactions online, with fans sharply divided over what to believe.

The latest accusations have also reignited past rumors involving Perry’s alleged misconduct with stars like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

“I believe it, anyone who sues nuns and elderly people with dementia doesn’t have a moral compass,” wrote one netizen, criticizing Perry amid the rumors.

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Ruby Rose has allegedly accused Katy Perry of “s*xual a**aut” in a string of messages on the platform Threads

Image credits: rubyrose

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to inappropriate behavior and distressing experiences. Reader discretion is advised.

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Ruby Rose and Katy Perry have a public history of tension dating back to 2017, largely tied to Rose’s friendship with Taylor Swift at the time.

When Perry released her song Swish Swish, widely believed to be a diss track aimed at Swift, Rose publicly criticized it on social media.

Image credits: katyperry

The Australian actress also accused Perry of being a bully, stating she was “triggered” by people who aren’t held accountable for such behavior.

She explicitly sided with Swift, noting that she always stands up for the people she loves.

Years later, the alleged feud has resurfaced. Earlier today, several social media platforms were flooded with Rose’s disturbing claims against the singer.

Image credits: katyperry

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The rumors first gained traction when eagle-eyed fans noticed a response Rose had left on a Complex Music post on Threads.

In the post, the account discussed Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s recent Coachella performance.

The Yukon singer, who returned to the U.S. stage after nearly four years, was seen seated at a simple desk with a MacBook, casually searching for his own hits like Baby and Never Say Never on YouTube as the videos played behind him.

Katy Perry jokes during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set: “Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don’t wanna see no ads.” pic.twitter.com/FKsp5gtQEz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2026

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Poking fun at the situation, Katy said in an Instagram video, “Thank God he has YouTube Premium… I don’t want to see no ads.”

Referencing the moment, Complex Music wrote on Threads, “Honestly though, Katy Perry reacts to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set, where he essentially sang karaoke to his older material on YouTube.”

The “traumatic” incident allegedly took place years ago in Rose’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia

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Image credits: katyperry

In the comments, Rose wrote, “Katy Perry s*xual a**aulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.”

As the allegation sparked an uproar online, one user questioned its validity, writing, “She kissed a girl, and you didn’t like it?”

Responding to the comment, Rose denied that version of events and went on to describe the incident in graphic terms.

The Orange is the New Black star wrote, “She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side, and rubbed her disgusting v**ina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

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She also stated that she had previously shared the story publicly but framed it as a “funny little drunk story,” as she didn’t know how else to process it at the time.

Image credits: Don Arnold/Getty Images

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Ruby further alleged that she kept the full nature of the incident private for years, claiming Perry had helped her secure a U.S. visa.

She replied to another fan comment, writing, “I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly.”

One person wrote online, “Ruby’s account of what happened is so bizarre that I find it hard to believe that she made it up”

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and s**ual a**ault takes… But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. everyone.”

Addressing why she chose to speak out again now, Rose said she needed to share her experience to “get it out of [her] body.”

Image credits: rubyrose

Emphasizing the emotional toll, she explained, “Before I open up about something incredibly raw and traumatic, I tell myself ‘it’s ok, you don’t need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer.’”

“But then I see this post and … tears consume me, in a good way. Thank you.”

While Katy has not issued a formal response to the claims, online reactions have been sharply divided; some users have voiced support for Ruby, while others have questioned the allegations.

Some critics pointed to past rumors involving Perry; however, these claims remain unverified.

One user wrote on Reddit, “She has a history of SA allegations from multiple people. Everyone ignores it for….reasons. She gr*ped Shawn Mendes on camera.”

Image credits: katyperry

The same user continued, “She was accused of gr*ping Beiber backstage. Then model Josh Kloss who claimed she pulled down his underwear in front of staff working on the Teenage Dream Video… Benjamin Glaze on American Idol accused her on kissing him without consent…”

“Now Ruby Rose, who may or may not be credible. I think [Katy] bribes people and industry people like Mendes don’t want a feud so everyone lets it go. Then she’s otherwise a terrible person…”

The Grammy-nominated singer has faced similar allegations in the past involving stars like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, and others

Others argued, “Female on female SA is never taken seriously, sadly and I’ll even see people downplay it lots… I have also heard a lot of stories of Katy Perry being an absolute creep towards a lot of people… I hope that she truly does get canceled for good. She is awful.”

In 2012, footage circulated online appearing to show Perry touching Bieber’s backside backstage at a concert in London. At the time, Perry was around 28, while Bieber was 18.

Image credits: rubyrose

Later, in 2017, Perry was seen on camera touching Mendes during an interview on the iHeartRadio red carpet, which prompted visible surprise from the singer, who was also 18 at the time.

In 2018, during an episode of American Idol, Perry was criticized for kissing contestant Benjamin Glaze during an audition, which he later said made him uncomfortable.

Perry has addressed such controversies in the past, firmly pushing back against accusations.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, she said, “We live in a world where anyone can say anything.”

“I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.”

Katy concluded, “I don’t comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It’s distracting from the real movement.”

“Would hardly be the first time Katy Perry has s*xually a**aulted someone, we literally watched her do it on live TV,” fumed one netizen