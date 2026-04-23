‘Father Of The Year’ Ends 11‑Year‑Old Son’s Life In Airport Bathroom, Then Turns On Himself

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In a deeply disturbing case at Elko Regional Airport, a 37-year-old father allegedly took the life of his 11-year-old son in an airport restroom before taking his own life shortly after.

The incident has drawn widespread attention due to a heartbreaking detail: less than a year before the tragedy, the child, Callan West Perez, had referred to Giovanni Perez as “Father of the Year” in an essay contest.

Highlights A heartbreaking case involving a father-son duo has left many shaken, as the once “Father of the Year” is now at the center of an unthinkable tragedy.

Disturbing new details about Giovanni Perez’s past and custody struggles have raised difficult questions about what may have been unfolding behind closed doors.

The “heartbreaking” case has sparked a wider conversation about mental health, warning signs, and the systems meant to protect vulnerable families.

“Absolute tragic… What child would ever fathom one of their parents would k*ll them,” reacted one sympathetic netizen.

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“Father of the Year” Giovanni Perez allegedly took the life of his own 11-year-old son in an airport restroom

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Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content that may be distressing for some readers.

Callan West Perez submitted an essay for a school district “Father of the Year” contest held in Merced County, California, last year.

The competition invited students to write about how a father or father figure shaped their lives, offered guidance, or served as a positive role model.

Callan’s essay, which he wrote about his father, Giovanni Perez, was highly regarded and earned him third place in his division.

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Now, almost a year later, on April 13, the father-son duo were involved in an unimaginable tragedy.

According to reports, the father and son were traveling from California to Reno for some unknown reason when their rental car broke down near Winnemucca.

They were at Elko Regional Airport because they had been towed there to secure a new rental vehicle.

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After entering the restroom together twice, Giovanni fatally struck Callan multiple times with a firearm at around 12:30 p.m.

Leaving his son’s body in the restroom, he then reportedly walked to the airline ticket counter and took his own life.

Upon arrival, patrol officers first located the body of the 37-year-old in the airport terminal before witnesses directed dispatchers and officers to a nearby restroom.

At the time of the tragic incident, Giovanni reportedly had physical custody of Callan West Perez

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There, they found the 11-year-old suffering from multiple wounds, and he was reportedly still alive.

First responders immediately provided medical aid to Callan, and he was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

According to the Elko Police Department’s findings, Callan was alone with his father at the time, as Giovanni was allegedly hiding the child from other family members.

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Reportedly, Giovanni was involved in a legal battle for custody with the child’s maternal grandparents.

In a public statement on April 16, the department shared that the deceased father had been suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following his service in the military.

Giovanni was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and detectives reportedly found paperwork inside his vehicle confirming his military background and mental health struggles.

First responders found Callan alive with multiple wounds, while his father had already passed away by the time they arrived

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Callan’s mother, who has remained anonymous due to privacy concerns, confirmed to local media outlets that Giovanni had served about four years in the army as a cook, including a deployment to Iraq.

She also offered background on her son’s life and the ongoing efforts she was making to bring him home.

The grieving mother explained that although she did not have physical custody, she remained in constant contact with Callan by phone, and her parents were in the process of helping her regain custody prior to the tragedy.

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Callan’s family members set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs, describing the late preteen as a “sweet soul” who was “wise beyond his years.”

The family also expressed their belief that the legal and social systems failed to protect Callan from being isolated by his father.

In the campaign titled Justice for Callan & Funeral Support, they wrote, “It is with shattered hearts that we are asking for help for our family during the most unimaginable loss. Our sweet Callan West Perez, only 11 years old, was taken from us at the hands of someone who was supposed to protect him.”

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“There are no words that can truly capture the pain, confusion, and heartbreak we are all living through right now. Callan was so much more than this tragedy. He was incredibly smart, funny, and kind—wise beyond his years. He had the biggest heart and the sweetest soul.”

The message concluded, “Not to mention a smile that lit up every room he entered. He deserved so much more life, so many more laughs, and a future that was stolen far too soon… Please help us honor Callan’s life, and help with a legal fight that will be forthcoming to pursue justice in his name, against a system that failed him…”

Giovanni was reportedly struggling with his mental health and was keeping the child away from other family members

As of the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised over $13,000 toward its $16,000 goal.

Since the incident, Giovanni’s father, Frank Perez, has shared several emotional posts on Facebook mourning both his son and his grandson.

In a post on April 20, Frank wrote that Giovanni “never got the help he needed” regarding his struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following his military service.

In a separate post shared yesterday, he wrote, “Giovanni and Callan will be buried at Santa Nella military cemetery… [and] will both have military honors with a full military send off.”

The post concluded, “Giovanni provided well for all his sons… His battle with mental illness does not reflect on the great father and son he was.”

“Get help for your ptsd and leave your beautiful son safe is what should have happened. Heartbreaking story…” wrote one user

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