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‘Father Of The Year’ Ends 11‑Year‑Old Son’s Life In Airport Bathroom, Then Turns On Himself
Black and white photo of a smiling woman embracing her 11-year-old son, who wears a Kentucky cap.
Crime, Society

‘Father Of The Year’ Ends 11‑Year‑Old Son’s Life In Airport Bathroom, Then Turns On Himself

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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In a deeply disturbing case at Elko Regional Airport, a 37-year-old father allegedly took the life of his 11-year-old son in an airport restroom before taking his own life shortly after.

The incident has drawn widespread attention due to a heartbreaking detail: less than a year before the tragedy, the child, Callan West Perez, had referred to Giovanni Perez as “Father of the Year” in an essay contest.

Highlights
  • A heartbreaking case involving a father-son duo has left many shaken, as the once “Father of the Year” is now at the center of an unthinkable tragedy.
  • Disturbing new details about Giovanni Perez’s past and custody struggles have raised difficult questions about what may have been unfolding behind closed doors.
  • The “heartbreaking” case has sparked a wider conversation about mental health, warning signs, and the systems meant to protect vulnerable families.

“Absolute tragic… What child would ever fathom one of their parents would k*ll them,” reacted one sympathetic netizen.

RELATED:

    “Father of the Year” Giovanni Perez allegedly took the life of his own 11-year-old son in an airport restroom

    Smiling father with his two sons at a carnival, surrounded by stuffed animals. Image related to the Father Of The Year and son’s life story.

    Image credits: Frank Perez

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    Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content that may be distressing for some readers.

    Callan West Perez submitted an essay for a school district “Father of the Year” contest held in Merced County, California, last year.

    The competition invited students to write about how a father or father figure shaped their lives, offered guidance, or served as a positive role model.

    Callan’s essay, which he wrote about his father, Giovanni Perez, was highly regarded and earned him third place in his division.

    Joyful 11-year-old son laughing with eyes closed, holding a football outdoors in a brown hoodie.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Tweet from L.I.T Cakes Ug discussing a Father Of The Year revealed as a monster to his son, with crying emojis.

    Image credits: InessaTori7603

    A tweet from Curlyfriesjazz finding a detail hard to process about the Father Of The Year ending his son’s life.

    Image credits: curlyfriesjaz

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    Now, almost a year later, on April 13, the father-son duo were involved in an unimaginable tragedy.

    According to reports, the father and son were traveling from California to Reno for some unknown reason when their rental car broke down near Winnemucca.

    They were at Elko Regional Airport because they had been towed there to secure a new rental vehicle.

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    Black and white photo of a smiling woman embracing a happy boy wearing a Kentucky hat. Tied to Father Of The Year news.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    After entering the restroom together twice, Giovanni fatally struck Callan multiple times with a firearm at around 12:30 p.m.

    Leaving his son’s body in the restroom, he then reportedly walked to the airline ticket counter and took his own life.

    Upon arrival, patrol officers first located the body of the 37-year-old in the airport terminal before witnesses directed dispatchers and officers to a nearby restroom.

    At the time of the tragic incident, Giovanni reportedly had physical custody of Callan West Perez

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    Elko Regional Airport exterior on a clear day, a location connected to the tragic airport bathroom story.

    Image credits: Famartin

    Screenshot of a tweet by @MilkMetax reacting to the Father Of The Year incident: What in the actual hell is wrong with people these days?

    Image credits: MilkMetax

    There, they found the 11-year-old suffering from multiple wounds, and he was reportedly still alive.

    First responders immediately provided medical aid to Callan, and he was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

    According to the Elko Police Department’s findings, Callan was alone with his father at the time, as Giovanni was allegedly hiding the child from other family members.

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    Man linked to ‘Father Of The Year’ case, smiling in a blue shirt, tie, and grey pants, with a pencil behind his ear.

    Image credits: Frank Perez

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    Reportedly, Giovanni was involved in a legal battle for custody with the child’s maternal grandparents.

    In a public statement on April 16, the department shared that the deceased father had been suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following his service in the military.

    Giovanni was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and detectives reportedly found paperwork inside his vehicle confirming his military background and mental health struggles.

    First responders found Callan alive with multiple wounds, while his father had already passed away by the time they arrived

    Smiling 11-year-old Callan in a cap, the subject of a fundraiser for justice and funeral support. $13,225 raised.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Callan’s mother, who has remained anonymous due to privacy concerns, confirmed to local media outlets that Giovanni had served about four years in the army as a cook, including a deployment to Iraq.

    She also offered background on her son’s life and the ongoing efforts she was making to bring him home.

    The grieving mother explained that although she did not have physical custody, she remained in constant contact with Callan by phone, and her parents were in the process of helping her regain custody prior to the tragedy.

    Smiling 11-year-old boy in a dark shirt against a blue background, tragically linked to an airport bathroom incident.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Ogechi's tweet comments on tragic stories like the Father Of The Year event: We never fully know what people are going through.

    Image credits: OgeDichiVic

    Callan’s family members set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs, describing the late preteen as a “sweet soul” who was “wise beyond his years.”

    The family also expressed their belief that the legal and social systems failed to protect Callan from being isolated by his father.

    In the campaign titled Justice for Callan & Funeral Support, they wrote, “It is with shattered hearts that we are asking for help for our family during the most unimaginable loss. Our sweet Callan West Perez, only 11 years old, was taken from us at the hands of someone who was supposed to protect him.”

    Happy 11-year-old son wears a Champion shirt, holding a McDonald's Angel Reese Special drink, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Frank Perez

    Tweet from Bill- Late Night on Base, questioning how a father could end his son's life.

    Image credits: latenightonbase

    “There are no words that can truly capture the pain, confusion, and heartbreak we are all living through right now. Callan was so much more than this tragedy. He was incredibly smart, funny, and kind—wise beyond his years. He had the biggest heart and the sweetest soul.”

    The message concluded, “Not to mention a smile that lit up every room he entered. He deserved so much more life, so many more laughs, and a future that was stolen far too soon… Please help us honor Callan’s life, and help with a legal fight that will be forthcoming to pursue justice in his name, against a system that failed him…”

    Giovanni was reportedly struggling with his mental health and was keeping the child away from other family members

    Two images of a man in uniform, one smiling with a female officer, relating to the Father Of The Year tragedy.

    As of the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised over $13,000 toward its $16,000 goal.

    Since the incident, Giovanni’s father, Frank Perez, has shared several emotional posts on Facebook mourning both his son and his grandson.

    In a post on April 20, Frank wrote that Giovanni “never got the help he needed” regarding his struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following his military service.

    In a separate post shared yesterday, he wrote, “Giovanni and Callan will be buried at Santa Nella military cemetery… [and] will both have military honors with a full military send off.”

    The post concluded, “Giovanni provided well for all his sons… His battle with mental illness does not reflect on the great father and son he was.”

    “Get help for your ptsd and leave your beautiful son safe is what should have happened. Heartbreaking story…” wrote one user

    A tweet from @pettytendernism expressing disgust regarding the "Father Of The Year" incident, stating, "My son is almost 11. I can't even imagine."

    Image credits: pettytendernism

    A tweet from ADAEZE asks, How did he sneak a gun inside an airport? referring to the Father Of The Year ending his son's life in an airport bathroom.

    Image credits: SandraAdaeze4

    El Jean tweets grieving a boy's life, saying a dad with PTSD shouldn't harm children, referencing the Father Of The Year tragedy.

    Image credits: eljean

    A tweet from @clubcillian questioning the Father Of The Year incident, asking why someone ends another's life then their own.

    Image credits: clubcillian

    A tweet from Purple King saying, This is beyond words, in response to a father ending his son's life in an airport bathroom.

    Image credits: HeyPurpleKing

    A tweet by Deuteronomaly discussing a dad going from Father Of The Year to burning in hell.

    Image credits: Deuteronomaly

    Tweet by @igotreceipts2 on 'Father Of The Year' tragedy: 'This war on children needs a lot more scrutiny. Rip to the little guy.'

    Image credits: igotreceipts2

    A tweet from Charlie asks if fathers ending their sons' lives was common historically, connecting to the article's theme.

    Image credits: charliebayer8

    A tweet from Natalie Diggs, red-haired, asking Why are we hurting our own babies? regarding the father ends son's life tragedy.

    Image credits: bellapolite

    Lizzie Royale's tweet on the tragic Father Of The Year event, lamenting a son's betrayal by his protector.

    Image credits: LizzieRoyale

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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