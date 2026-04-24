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Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing
Harry Styles walks alongside Zou00eb Kravitz, both wearing sunglasses, with Kravitz on the phone. Are they engaged?
Celebrities, Relationships

Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Engagement rumors surrounding Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have sent the internet into a frenzy, and not for the best reasons.

After less than a year of dating, the two may have taken a major step forward, with speculation emerging after Kravitz was spotted in London wearing a “huge” diamond ring during a recent outing.

But instead of pure excitement, the news has sparked a wave of skepticism online, with many fans questioning its authenticity and even drawing comparisons to Jennifer Lopez’s whirlwind romances.

Highlights
  • After less than a year of dating, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have sparked engagement buzz, but not everyone is celebrating.
  • A “huge” diamond ring sighting sent fans into a frenzy, as criticism flooded online over the relationship’s rushed timeline and the couple’s dating history.
  • Instead of excitement, the news was met with skepticism, wild theories, and comparisons, with many even questioning Harry’s identity.

“Zoë’s like the JLo of engagements lol,” one user quipped.

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    Multiple sources close to Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have recently confirmed the exciting news of their engagement

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, who reportedly started dating last August after being spotted arm-in-arm in Rome and kissing at a restaurant in London that same month, first sparked engagement rumors last week.

    On April 19, the pair was spotted on a low-key stroll in London, where eagle-eyed fans first noticed a large diamond ring on Kravitz’s finger.

    Just days later, on April 21, The Sun published viral photos of Kravitz and Styles kissing outside a London hotel, making the diamond ring impossible to miss.

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

    Image credits: BBC Radio 1

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    The same was confirmed by spectators on the street, who told the outlet, “Harry and Zoe look so in love – and she’s got an enormous diamond on her ring finger.”

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    They continued, “He is such a gent and led her to a waiting car before leaning in and giving her a kiss. When she left Harry waved her off. Zoe had a massive smile on her face.”

    “You couldn’t miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge.”

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    As the engagement rumors gained momentum, Page Six seemingly confirmed the couple’s happy news yesterday, April 23.

    According to the publication, several sources claimed that Kravitz “is on cloud nine.”

    Meanwhile, Styles “is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her.”

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    Netizens, instead of celebrating, were deeply critical of the pair’s romance due to Zoë’s multiple engagements and Harry’s rumored s*xuality

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Revealing how family and friends reacted to their engagement, one insider alleged, “No one in their circle is surprised.”

    While neither star has personally confirmed the news yet, fans were largely disappointed, and instead of celebrating, many harshly criticized Kravitz’s history of high-profile engagements over the years.

    One critic wrote, “It seems she gets engaged to most if not all of her boyfriends. This is just another one.”

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Another user said, “She’s Collecting Rings. Becoming like Jennifer Lopez!”

    “She must have some out of this world kat because everyone she dates always tries to marry her and if anyone is surprised then congratulations you fell…” remarked a third.

    Another commenter said, “It’ll probably last as long as her engagement did with Channing Tatum LOL.”

    One critic wrote, “Trying to understand how he got away with queerbaiting the general public for so long only to end up engaging a woman”

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    “She is a serial engagement person. I can never take her seriously!”

    Zoë was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum in October 2023 after two years of dating, and they reportedly split in October 2024.

    Prior to that, she was briefly married to Karl Glusman; their marriage lasted 18 months, from June 2019 to December 2020, following an engagement after two years of dating.

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Because this would mark her third engagement in roughly six years, social media users have mockingly dubbed her a “serial fiancée.”

    The engagement reports have also reignited long-standing accusations of queerbaiting against the former One Direction member.

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    Critics argue that while he embraces gender-fluid fashion, such as wearing dresses on Vogue covers and incorporating LGBTQ+ symbols into performances, his public dating history has largely involved high-profile women.

    Harry and the 37-year-old actress have reportedly been dating since August, following their respective splits from high-profile relationships

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    One social media user echoed this sentiment, writing, “Me trying to understand how he got away with queerbaiting the general public for so long only to end up engaging a woman….”

    “So, he isn’t gay and was simply catering to LGBTQ to have an audience. Classic… move,” one user wrote, while another added, “Okay Harry. Queerbaiter? Wipe that word out your vocabulary from now on. You’re a straight man. Engaged to a woman.”

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    “I’m thinking she’s a serial dater. Just be ready Harry, good to see you are into women. Good luck you two.”

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry has consistently refused to label his s*xuality, stating in interviews that he isn’t “protecting” an answer, but simply doesn’t feel the need to define himself with a specific label.

    In a 2022 interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Styles shared, “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine.”

    “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

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    Prior to dating Kravitz, Styles was romantically linked to Taylor Russell from 2023 to 2024 and Olivia Wilde from 2021 to 2022, reportedly his longest relationship, lasting around two years, as well as other high-profile names like Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift.

    “The way Harry Styles collects iconic women like Infinity Stones needs to be studied at Harvard,” joked one netizen

    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

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    Amita Kumari

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