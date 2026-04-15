Former Club Manager Reveals What He Saw That Night After Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry Of Misconduct

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As an investigation was recently launched into pop star Katy Perry following disturbing claims and an official police report by actress Ruby Rose, an alleged eyewitness has come forward to share what really happened that night.

On Sunday, April 12, in a series of comments on Threads, Rose publicly accused the 41-year-old singer of inappropriate behavior toward her at a nightclub in Melbourne.

Highlights A former nightclub manager has come forward with his version of events, adding a new twist to the already heated Ruby Rose-Katy Perry controversy.

A conflicting account from the alleged eyewitness has turned the situation into a complex he-said, she-said narrative.

As past interviews and new statements resurface, the internet remains divided, with many questioning what really happened that night.

Amid the heated controversy, the club’s former manager has reportedly come forward with his own account, leading some netizens to frame the situation as a he-said, she-said narrative.

“…Makes me think maybe Ruby made the whole thing up,” one user reacted to the new details.

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The former manager of the nightclub at the center of Ruby Rose and Katy Perry’s controversy has revealed what allegedly happened

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The Australian star accused Perry of misconduct at a Melbourne nightclub called Spice Market, a licensed venue in the city’s Central Business District, in August 2010.

Replying to a fan comment on Threads, Rose described the alleged incident in graphic terms, writing, “She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side, and rubbed her disgusting v**ina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

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The Orange Is the New Black alum also stated that she had previously shared the story publicly but framed it as a “funny little drunk story,” as she didn’t know how else to process it at the time.

Shortly after, Perry’s legal team vehemently denied the claims, calling them “categorically false” and “dangerous, reckless lies.”

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A representative for Perry further stated, “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Ruby accused Katy of alleged “s*xual a**ault” dating back to 2010 in a series of messages on the platform Threads

Image credits: rubyrose

As the claims began making the rounds online, Rose, who initially said she wasn’t interested in filing a report over the incident, later told her followers that she had “just left the police station.”

On Tuesday, April 14, the actress announced that she had “finalized all of [her] reports” and had been requested by police to stop commenting publicly on the case to allow the investigation to proceed.

Victoria Police in Australia are currently investigating the matter, which is reportedly being handled by the Melbourne S*xual Offences and Child A**se Investigation Team (SOCIT).

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As previously reported by Bored Panda, Victoria Police declined to comment further, stating, “As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Amid the ongoing investigation, a former manager of Spice Market, who remained anonymous due to privacy concerns, spoke to the Herald Sun about the night in 2010 when the alleged incident occurred.

The manager, who was present at the venue that night, claimed that Rose and Perry “came in together,” accompanied by Perry’s “hair and makeup artist and another man who was friends with Ruby.”

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Katy was reportedly in Melbourne at the time on a promotional trip for her new music, while Rose, then a model, was acting as her local guide.

The two were publicly seen as friends, and the 40-year-old actress also revealed that Perry assisted her with her U.S. visa application by writing letters of recommendation around that time.

Given the Grammy-nominated singer’s star status, the former employee described the evening as a “security nightmare” due to the large crowd of fans gathered at the venue and Perry’s frequent interactions with them.

“How does anyone remember anything decades ago let alone at night in a nightclub?” one skeptical user questioned

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He told the outlet, “It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit.”

The manager stated that the pair spent most of their time in a cordoned-off VIP section called the Genie Bottle, where they were “having drinks and stuff.”

He added, “I wasn’t aware of any alleged a**ault, or someone vomiting. They were drunk, they weren’t paralytic or anything, and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub.”

The Grammy-nominated singer is currently being investigated by Melbourne authorities after Rose filed a police report

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According to his recollection, both Ruby and Katy had “too much to drink.”

“To avoid people taking photos of them in a state, we organised a car and driver to be waiting outside the Collins St entrance of the hotel.”

The unidentified man further alleged, “We escorted them out the back and up the fire exit and put them in the car together. I think from there they went on to The Peel Hotel.”

Image credits: rubyrose

Amid these allegations, actress Anna Kendrick’s 2014 interview with talk show host Conan O’Brien has resurfaced.

In the interview, Kendrick described having an “aggressive” encounter with the Teenage Dream singer at an awards show.

“Katy Perry finger-b***ed my cleavage,” Anna said, adding, “If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad. She’s aggressive. I like it.”

“So who’s lap was Ruby on?? That’s a witness who is choosing not to speak up,” wrote one netizen