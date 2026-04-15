Police Give Update After Ruby Rose Reveals She’s Officially Reported Bombshell Accusations Against Katy Perry

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Katy Perry is being investigated by Melbourne authorities after Ruby Rose turned to the police.

Rose, 40, made disturbing allegations about the pop diva, 41, inappropriately touching her and committing a vile act without her consent at a nightclub.

Victoria Police released a statement about the case on Wednesday, April 14.

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Katy Perry is being investigated by Melbourne authorities after Ruby Rose turned to the police

Image credits: rubyrose

Highlights Katy Perry is being investigated by Melbourne authorities over an incident that allegedly took place at a nightclub in 2010.

Ruby Rose claimed that Perry, on the night in question, had inappropriately touched her and committed a vile act without her consent.

Victoria police spoke about the case and said detectives from the Melbourne S*xual Offences and Child Ab*se Investigation Team were handling it.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

This week, shortly after Ruby Rose said she had “just left the police station,” Victoria Police confirmed that they were investigating a historical s*xual ass*ult that took place in Melbourne in 2010.

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The alleged incident took place at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne, and the club’s owner told the Herald Sun that both Perry and Rose “had way too much to drink” on the night in question.

Image credits: katyperry

About two decades after the party, Rose shared a string of social media messages this week, accusing the Dark Horse singer of rubbing her “disgusting” private parts on her face and making her throw up.

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD,” Victoria Police said in a Wednesday statement.

“As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” they added.

Victoria Police confirmed that they were investigating the incident that took place at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne in 2010

Image credits: rubyrose

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Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police confirmed that detectives from the Melbourne S*xual Offences and Child Ab*se Investigation Team were handling the case.

Rose said she has formally filed a report over the incident and claimed authorities have instructed her to stay silent.

“As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports,” she said in a Threads message. “This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.”

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Image credits: Victoria Police

The Batgirl actress said staying silent would mean that she could not respond to all the supportive messages or to people sharing their own experiences.

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Assuring readers that she wasn’t “ignoring” them, Rose said, “This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief.”

The owner of the Melbourne nightclub claimed Perry and Rose “had way too much to drink” on the night in question

Image credits: rubyrose

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In her explosive revelations this week, the Orange Is the New Black star spoke about the alleged s*xual ass*ult that took place in her early 20s.

“[Perry] saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vag*na on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,” the actress wrote.

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Rose said she has told the story publicly before but turned it into a “funny little drunk story” at the time because she didn’t know how else to handle it.

Image credits: rubyrose

The Australian native also claimed she kept it a secret because Perry helped her get her US visa.

“But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person,” she wrote in a follow-up message.

The actress initially claimed she wasn’t interested in filing a report over the incident, “not when [she hasn’t] even filed a report for the numerous r*pes at the hands of grown men.” But hours later, she told her readers she had “just left the police station.”

Rose accused the Firework singer of rubbing her “disgusting” private parts on her face until she “projectile vomited on her”

Image credits: Spice Market Melbourne

A representative for Perry responded to the allegations, calling them “dangerous reckless lies” that are “categorically false.”

They also said Rose had “a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

The disturbing allegations led to the resurfacing of an Anna Kendrick interview talking about Perry being “aggressive”

Image credits: katyperry

The wave of disturbing allegations led to the resurfacing of Anna Kendrick’s 2014 interview with talk show host Conan O’Brien.

The Pitch Perfect actress spoke at the time about Perry having an “aggressive” encounter with her at a Grammy Awards show.

Image credits: katyperry

“Katy Perry fi**er-b**ged my cleavage,” Kendrick said, prompting O’Brien to ask if that is something the singer “just does.”

The actress replied, saying her plunging dress at the event was “kinda asking for it.”

“If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad,” she quipped before adding, “she’s aggressive. I like it.”

“Have you seen Ruby Rose’s social media lately? … She has accused tons of people of things with no evidence,” one commenter claimed online