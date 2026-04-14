After Ruby Rose Made Disturbing Bombshell Accusation Against Katy Perry, Her Rep Issued A Statement

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Katy Perry pushed back after Ruby Rose made troubling claims about the global pop star.

Rose, 40, left the internet blindsided when she accused Perry, 41, of inappropriately touching her and committing a vile act without consent.

“Just left the police station,” the Batgirl actress wrote in a series of messages.

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Katy Perry pushed back after Ruby Rose made troubling claims about the global pop star

Image credits: katyperry

Highlights Katy Perry hit back with a statement after Ruby Rose accused her of s*xual ass*ult.

The actress claimed the singer put her “disgusting” private parts on her face inside a nightclub when they were in their 20s.

“Just left the police station,” the actress wrote online, hours after making the disturbing allegations.

Perry's team accused Rose of often making serious public allegations that have been repeatedly denied by those named.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Katy Perry hit back with a statement after Ruby Rose accused her of s*xual ass*ult at a nightclub, back when the actress was in her 20s.

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The Orange Is the New Black star described a moment where the singer put her private parts on Rose, making the actress throw up on her.

Image credits: rubyrose

Perry’s representative released a statement on the singer’s behalf, denying the claims.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” the statement said.

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Perry’s team said Rose’s allegations were “dangerous reckless lies” and “categorically false”

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Rose’s allegations came in a string of controversial messages on Threads this week.

She responded to a Threads post shared by Complex, where Perry was seen reacting to Justin Bieber’s headlining set at the Coachella music festival.

“Thank god he has [YouTube] Premium. I don’t wanna see no ads,” Perry was heard saying in a video during Bieber’s YouTube-centered performance.

Image credits: katyperry

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The John Wick: Chapter 2 actress responded to the Threads post with explosive allegations.

“Katy Perry s*xual ass*ulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks,” she wrote.

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Rose said she was in her early 20s and took nearly two decades to be able to talk about the incident publicly.

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and s*xual ass*ult takes,” she said after receiving a flood of responses. “Thank you for seeing me.”

The Batgirl actress alleged that the pop diva put her “disgusting” private parts on her face, making her throw up on her

Image credits: rubyrose

When fans began asking for details, Rose clarified that it wasn’t a kiss, but a lot more.

“[Perry] saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vag*na on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,” the actress wrote.

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When another woman shared a picture from a 2010 queer party with Perry, Rose claimed it could have been the same night.

Image credits: rubyrose

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Rose said she has told the story publicly before but turned it into a “funny little drunk story” because she didn’t know how else to handle it.

The Australian native also claimed she kept it a secret because Perry helped her get her US visa.

“But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person,” she wrote in a follow-up message.

When a woman shared a picture from a queer party in 2010, Rose claimed it could have been the same night

Image credits: rubyrose

The actress initially claimed she wasn’t interested in filing a report over the incident, “not when [she hasn’t] even filed a report for the numerous r*pes at the hands of grown men.”

Rose added that Perry was “more than welcome” to sue her but said the singer wouldn’t.

The actress said she has photos and multiple witnesses to corroborate her claims.

“Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing,” she added. “The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.”

Image credits: rubyrose

When a Threads user said reporting the incident could stop others from being potential victims, Rose replied, “Just left the police station.”

She said in another message that she didn’t have any expectations because she said names that “hold much more power” than her in the police station. She nevertheless claimed she was relieved to have done so.

The current controversy has put Rose and Perry back together in the same conversation, but they have had some public tension for a while.

Over the years, Rose has taken swipes at the I Kissed a Girl singer and was very vocal about being Team Swift in the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry feud.

The 40-year-old actress has taken swipes at Perry in the past

Image credits: katyperry

When Perry released the song Swish Swish, widely believed to be a diss track against the Love Story singer, Rose shared a tweet about the song.

She mocked Perry’s “purposeful pop” era and made fun of her 2017 song Bon Appétit in her tweet.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean ‘fetch’ happen,” the actress wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Rose later tweeted that being mean doesn’t suit her and leaves her “feeling dirty.” But she gets triggered and feels the need to say something when “bullies don’t get held accountable.”

On the other hand, Perry has largely stayed silent and didn’t seem to engage in public back-and-forth with the actress.

“Someone is broke,” one commenter claimed online, while another said, “She remembered it today, because…well, nobody remembers who the heck is Ruby Rose”