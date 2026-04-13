Kylie Jenner’s “Dystopian” Coachella House Tour Sparks Mass Backlash

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Kylie Jenner tried to give the internet a luxury overload. But instead of heart emojis and likes, she got a reality check from netizens.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul gave a house tour of her Coachella party pad. People called her video “dystopian” and painfully out of touch.

“Can we stop idolizing rich people? This video is so out of touch considering the world situation,” one commented online.

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Highlights Kylie Jenner gave the internet a luxury overload with a tour of her Coachella crash pad.

She was seen partying away with her sister Kendall Jenner and their friends over the weekend.

Several spoke about how her video seemed very “tone-deaf” for the times.

An expert lip reader claimed there was a moment during a Coachella event where Kylie seemed “uncomfortable and slightly isolated.”

Kylie Jenner tried to give the internet a luxury overload. But instead of hearts, she got a reality check

Image credits: kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has been sharing glimpses of her trip with fans since she touched down in Indio, California, for Coachella.

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She was seen partying with friends and her sister, Kendall Jenner, as part of the festivities surrounding the most Instagrammable music festival of the year.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Reports claimed the Jenner sisters might be staying at their mother Kris Jenner’s $12 million seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion inside the Madison Club in nearby La Quinta.

Kylie and her half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also hosted an invite-only party on Saturday afternoon for their brands Kylie Cosmetics and Poosh.

The beauty mogul flaunted what it was like living in the lap of luxury

Image credits: kyliejenner

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Over the weekend, Kylie gave a house tour of her crash pad for Coachella week, showing off her life in the lap of luxury. It was not clear whether the house tour was taken inside their mother’s property.

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The video was set to Sabrina Carpenter’s song House Tour and began with her casually rolling up to the house in a golf cart.

Image credits: kyliejenner

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Kylie then flaunted the outdoor area with a pool, set against a sprawling hilly backdrop, after which she took an elevator ride and later appeared on an indoor basketball court.

“Sabrina night !!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“Me watching from my couchella,” wrote another.

“Kylie girl can i borrow $4000 to pay off my debt from nursing school??” one asked

Image credits: kyliejenner

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Viewers quickly flooded the comments section with blunt reactions, saying: “Bye I’m poor.”

“I never want to hear that money doesn’t buy happiness again,” one said.

Another asked, “can i be ur maid please.”

Several spoke about how her video seemed very “tone-deaf” for the times.

“i got to find a second job to pay rent,” one said. Another wrote, “Driving a car without air conditioning while watching this……..”

Image credits: kyliejenner

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“literally me not being able to afford to pay my taxes,” wrote another.

Another said, “Kylie we’re counting pennies for gas out here pls.”

One said, “Thanks k for reminding me how poor I am.”

“I just got called poor in many different ways,” one commented on her video

Image credits: kyliejenner

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In another video, Kylie expressed excitement over seeing Justin Bieber, who performed his first dedicated Coachella set on Saturday.

Kylie was front and center as the singer sang his famous hits, including Baby, Beauty and a Beat, and Never Say Never, in addition to songs from his 2025 albums Swag and Swag II.

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Last year, Kylie attended the festival with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. But this year, he was nowhere in sight.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed the mother-of-two looked “uncomfortable and slightly isolated” during an event hosted by Kendall’s tequila brand at 818 Outpost.

Nicola felt there was one particular interaction that showed “a clear undercurrent of tension around Kylie and Kendall that feels very real rather than playful.”

Kylie Jenner via Instagram celebrates Coachella w/ the song “House Tour” by Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/JUr1xnwP2a — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) April 11, 2026

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Kylie was seen joining her older sister under an umbrella at one point, and they quietly sat on a white bench having what Nicola felt was a strange interaction.

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Nicola claimed a friend asked Kylie, “You okay, not talking?”

“No,” Kylie responded.

A lip reader claimed there was a moment where Kylie looked “uncomfortable and slightly isolated”

Image credits: kyliejenner

“It’s awkward, you wanna drink?” the friend then asked.

“I’m here by myself… how mean… I should never have come,” Nicola quoted Kylie saying.

“Let’s have a drink,” the friend then reassuringly said. “Stick with me.”

Image credits: kyliejenner

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Nicola claimed Kylie’s responses suggested she wasn’t “at ease” in the environment she was in.

“There’s a consistent thread of awkwardness and low-level tension, particularly centred around Kylie,” the expert added.

“No one should be this rich,” one commented, while another wrote, “for doing absolutely nothing”

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