“A Crime Was Confessed”: SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe Fineman left her Saturday Night Live costars visibly cringing after sharing a story during a Vanity Fair test.

Her revelations forced Vanity Fair to do some damage control, editing out bits of her story that netizens found “sick” and “disgusting.”

“Why isn’t she in jail?” one asked online.

RELATED:

Chloe Fineman left her Saturday Night Live costars visibly cringing after she shared a story in a Vanity Fair video

Image credits: Vanity Fair

Highlights Chloe Fineman joined her SNL costars for a video testing “how well they know each other.”

The costars were visibly cringing after Fineman revealed why she was fired from a summer camp.

The video sparked backlash and led to Vanity Fair editing out parts of her story.

“I can’t believe she said that out loud,” one commenter said online.

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Chloe Fineman made the eyebrow-raising comments in a Vanity Fair video titled “‘SNL’ Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast members Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline, James Austin Johnson, and Fineman were quizzed on their knowledge about each other in the video.

Image credits: Vanity Fair

37-year-old Fineman was first in the hot seat and asked her costars: “What job was I fired from & later rehired by?”

After a string of wrong guesses from her peers, she revealed that she was “fired as a camp counselor” at the age of 16.

The 37-year-old made the “sick” and “disgusting” confession during a test of how well the SNL costars know each other

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikey Day then asked if she was let go for “hitting on the campers.”

The laughs stopped pretty quickly when Fineman shared the actual reason, which involved a 6-year-old boy.

“No. I pantsed a boy,” she clarified.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“He would lift my shirt all the time,” she went on to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling it a “different time,” Fineman recalled, “He would be like, ‘Hey, could I have a hug?’ And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt, like a d***. And then I was like, ‘I’m going to get back at you.’”

Fineman said she got her revenge when they later went on a hike.

“I was like, ‘Hey, Ollie, go look over there. It’s a hawk.’ He looked and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired,” she said.

“He would lift my shirt all the time,” Fineman said while narrating the story from her teens

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The video sparked backlash and led to Vanity Fair editing out parts of her story, including the boy’s age and a comment about his “ding-a-ling.”

The edited version also cut out a comment from Ashley Padilla, who said: “Oh, honey, I think you’re on a list somewhere.”

The damage control, however, wasn’t quick enough, as the unedited video went viral and irked some viewers.

“Sounds like she’s gonna be fired from SNL too,” one said, while another commented, “Why are they laughing? This is not funny at all, she needs to be fired.”

“I can’t believe she said that out loud,” another chimed in.

Image credits: Vanity Fair

Another said, “Aren’t y’all gonna address the elephant in the room? A crime was confessed in this video.”

“If this is true, Why’s VF trying to cover up a clear case of s*xual misconduct towards a minor!?” one asked.

Others defended Fineman, saying it was an immature mistake rather than something more sinister.

“I’m going to receive heat for this opinion. It was a joke at a different time,” one said. “People need to stop being so sensitive.”

“Never knew Chloe did so much crime,” one commenter wrote online

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

“She was a child too and he was lifting up her skirt. It was dumb and immature of her, but is wasn’t SA,” another said.

“Omg get a grip this does not make her a p*do!!!!” said another. “It was clearly an ongoing prank from a little boy and she decided to prank him back? It’s not like she knew he didn’t have underwear.”

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

The viral Vanity Fair video also saw Fineman admitting she was banned from a “major retailer.”

Guesses from her costars included Sephora for shoplifting and Whole Foods Market for stealing granola bars.

Fineman eventually said it was “Target” because she was “returning things too much.”

When Mikey Day joked about whether she would be kicked out of the same downtown LA Target today, she waved it off, saying, “I’m blonde now so they won’t know.”

Fineman said she was also banned from a “major retailer” in the past

The comedian and actress is best known for her spot-on celebrity impressions, nailing everyone from Drew Barrymore to Britney Spears.

She joined SNL as a featured player for its 45th season in 2019 and became a full-time cast member in 2021, during the kickoff of the 47th season.

When asked what advice she would give newcomers on an SNL set, she told People in 2024, “Have fun. Yeah … You kind of are, like, thrown into the fire.”

“There are tons of Epstein victims but we really should focus on this young man getting pantsed,” one netizen commented