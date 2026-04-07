Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“A Crime Was Confessed”: SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up
SNL star with blonde hair holding papers, appearing to make a disturbing admission related to a crime confession.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“A Crime Was Confessed”: SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

24

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe Fineman left her Saturday Night Live costars visibly cringing after sharing a story during a Vanity Fair test.

Her revelations forced Vanity Fair to do some damage control, editing out bits of her story that netizens found “sick” and “disgusting.”

“Why isn’t she in jail?” one asked online.

RELATED:

    Chloe Fineman left her Saturday Night Live costars visibly cringing after she shared a story in a Vanity Fair video

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Image credits: Vanity Fair

    Highlights
    • Chloe Fineman joined her SNL costars for a video testing “how well they know each other.”
    • The costars were visibly cringing after Fineman revealed why she was fired from a summer camp.
    • The video sparked backlash and led to Vanity Fair editing out parts of her story.
    • “I can’t believe she said that out loud,” one commenter said online.

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Chloe Fineman made the eyebrow-raising comments in a Vanity Fair video titled “‘SNL’ Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cast members Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline, James Austin Johnson, and Fineman were quizzed on their knowledge about each other in the video.

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Image credits: Vanity Fair

    37-year-old Fineman was first in the hot seat and asked her costars: “What job was I fired from & later rehired by?”

    After a string of wrong guesses from her peers, she revealed that she was “fired as a camp counselor” at the age of 16.

    The 37-year-old made the “sick” and “disgusting” confession during a test of how well the SNL costars know each other

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Image credits: chloeiscrazy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mikey Day then asked if she was let go for “hitting on the campers.”

    The laughs stopped pretty quickly when Fineman shared the actual reason, which involved a 6-year-old boy.

    “No. I pantsed a boy,” she clarified.

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    “He would lift my shirt all the time,” she went on to say.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Calling it a “different time,” Fineman recalled, “He would be like, ‘Hey, could I have a hug?’ And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt, like a d***. And then I was like, ‘I’m going to get back at you.’”

    Fineman said she got her revenge when they later went on a hike.

    “I was like, ‘Hey, Ollie, go look over there. It’s a hawk.’ He looked and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired,” she said.

    “He would lift my shirt all the time,” Fineman said while narrating the story from her teens

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Image credits: chloeiscrazy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The video sparked backlash and led to Vanity Fair editing out parts of her story, including the boy’s age and a comment about his “ding-a-ling.”

    The edited version also cut out a comment from Ashley Padilla, who said: “Oh, honey, I think you’re on a list somewhere.”

    The damage control, however, wasn’t quick enough, as the unedited video went viral and irked some viewers.

    “Sounds like she’s gonna be fired from SNL too,” one said, while another commented, “Why are they laughing? This is not funny at all, she needs to be fired.”

    “I can’t believe she said that out loud,” another chimed in.

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Image credits: Vanity Fair

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Another said, “Aren’t y’all gonna address the elephant in the room? A crime was confessed in this video.”

    “If this is true, Why’s VF trying to cover up a clear case of s*xual misconduct towards a minor!?” one asked.

    Others defended Fineman, saying it was an immature mistake rather than something more sinister.

    “I’m going to receive heat for this opinion. It was a joke at a different time,” one said. “People need to stop being so sensitive.”

    “Never knew Chloe did so much crime,” one commenter wrote online 

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Image credits: chloeiscrazy

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    “She was a child too and he was lifting up her skirt. It was dumb and immature of her, but is wasn’t SA,” another said.

    “Omg get a grip this does not make her a p*do!!!!” said another. “It was clearly an ongoing prank from a little boy and she decided to prank him back? It’s not like she knew he didn’t have underwear.”

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    The viral Vanity Fair video also saw Fineman admitting she was banned from a “major retailer.”

    Guesses from her costars included Sephora for shoplifting and Whole Foods Market for stealing granola bars.

    Fineman eventually said it was “Target” because she was “returning things too much.”

    When Mikey Day joked about whether she would be kicked out of the same downtown LA Target today, she waved it off, saying, “I’m blonde now so they won’t know.”

    Fineman said she was also banned from a “major retailer” in the past

    The comedian and actress is best known for her spot-on celebrity impressions, nailing everyone from Drew Barrymore to Britney Spears.

    She joined SNL as a featured player for its 45th season in 2019 and became a full-time cast member in 2021, during the kickoff of the 47th season.

    When asked what advice she would give newcomers on an SNL set, she told People in 2024, “Have fun. Yeah … You kind of are, like, thrown into the fire.”

    “There are tons of Epstein victims but we really should focus on this young man getting pantsed,” one netizen commented

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    "A Crime Was Confessed": SNL Star Seems To Make Disturbing Admission As Vanity Fair Slammed For Covering It Up

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    24

    0

    24

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT