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Britney Spears’ Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details
Britney Spears with her sons on a yacht day, fans noticing odd details sparking conspiracy theories online.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Something about Britney Spears’ latest video didn’t sit right with fans.

The pop diva enjoyed a rare reunion with her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. She even shared a video from their sunny yacht getaway, just days after her DUI arrest.

But some fans noticed odd details in the video that made them wonder: Is that even Britney?

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    Highlights
    • Britney Spears enjoyed some quality time with her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
    • The 44-year-old pop icon was recorded on a yacht with her two sons, days after her DUI arrest.
    • Sources claimed she has been “careful” since March 3 because she “wants to be there for her kids.”
    • Fans took one look at the recent video and began claiming it was a “clone” or body double.

    Something about Britney Spears’ latest video didn’t sit right with fans

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: GettyGabe Ginsberg

    After years of ups and downs with her children, Britney Spears shared moments from her rare reunion with Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

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    The singer shared a video of herself dancing in the middle of a yacht with a carefree smile. She was then joined by her sons, towering over her on either side.

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Sources claimed she has been “careful” since her DUI arrest because she “wants to be there for her kids.”

    Sean and Jayden reportedly showed up to support her following her DUI arrest on March 3.

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “Her sons are with her right now,” an insider told Page Six following the arrest. “They love her and want to support her and just want her to feel better.”

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    The Gimme More singer has reportedly been sober since the arrest and attended Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings in LA.

    The pop icon has been “careful” since her DUI arrest this month because she wants to “be there” for Sean Preston and Jayden James, sources claimed 

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: britneyspears

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    “Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings, she has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better,” a source told The Daily Mail.

    “The only thing she has indulged in is fancy coffee drinks,” they added. “She is being super careful because she wants to be there for her kids.”

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: britneyspears

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    After the Toxic singer spent some quality time with her sons on a yacht, critics shared wild theories and claimed the woman in the video wasn’t Britney at all.

    “That’s not her,” one said, while another quipped, “This doesn’t even look like the girl who dances in the house. Neither are Britt.”

    @breatheheavycomBritney Spears dancing on a boat while hanging out with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.♬ original sound – BreatheHeavy

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: JeffBec81953091

    “It’s been suggested that the Brit we see now is either AI or someone pretending to be her,” wrote another.

    “She basically admits in one of her recent posts that we haven’t seen her in 5 years,” one said. “It’s definitely some sort of body double mixed with CGI/AI.”

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    For long, critics have claimed the singer was replaced by a clone

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “Can’t be her,” another claimed. “It’s been very clear that her sons do not like her. They looked too loving to this woman.”

    Conspiracy theories about Britney Spears being replaced by a clone or body double have circulated for years.

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

    Self-described “conspiracy theorist” Kristin Cavallari fueled the rumors after claiming she thinks Britney and Kanye West have been cloned.

    “I wholeheartedly believe what I’m about to say: I think there are clones, OK? And I think Kanye is a clone,” she said on her Let’s Be Honest podcast in 2024.

    “That’s not Britney Spears [on social media],” she added. “I’m sorry, it’s not Britney Spears. Go look at photos! That’s not Britney Spears.”

    The I’m a Slave 4 U singer shut down clone theories last year with a very cryptic Britney-like post on Instagram.

    The singer shared a cryptic post last year, addressing the clone rumors about her

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: Trexalicious1

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: StoneSweetwater

    “A lot of people say I am a clone, I wish I was that interesting but no I’m owned by a little girl who lives within me. She is called Mini Me!” she wrote, as quoted by Newsweek.

    She went on to talk about her alter-ego, whose real name she didn’t share because she’s “selfish” with the people she loves.

    The mother-of-two has had a complicated relationship with her sons, but has rekindled her relationship with them in recent months

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: GettyHandout

    Britney has had a complicated relationship over the years with her sons, who have mostly lived with their father since their divorce.

    But the mother and son seemed to have rekindled their relationship in recent months and have been spending time together over the last few weeks.

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: millennialxpat

    “She is very happy that they are close again. It is healing her heart. She loves her sons,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

    After her DUI arrest this month, insiders said it was an “unfortunate incident” that was “completely inexcusable.”

    Sources claimed the mother-of-two was “very happy” that she is close with her sons again

    @popcircusicon Britney Spears is back!!! | #britneyspears#fyp#finnalyback#princessofpop#iconic♬ original sound – ʙʀɪᴛɴᴇʏɪᴄᴏɴ

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: britneyspears

    The singer’s sons “are going to be spending time with her,” an insider told the outlet on the heels of the arrest.

    “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for wellbeing,” they added.

    Netizens spun wild theories about Britney Spears following the rare reunion with Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

    Image credits: MrStevenSteele

    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Britney Spears' Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    rabitaille avatar
    Paul Rabit
    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI or no, it's amazing that we are at that point of doubt so quickly. AI has gotten SO good in the last year alone. Pretty soon we won't be able to trust anything we see on video.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, BP - have you fallen this low?

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    User avatar
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    rabitaille avatar
    Paul Rabit
    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI or no, it's amazing that we are at that point of doubt so quickly. AI has gotten SO good in the last year alone. Pretty soon we won't be able to trust anything we see on video.

    0
    0points
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, BP - have you fallen this low?

    0
    0points
    reply
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