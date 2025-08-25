Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You Need Mental Help”: Britney Spears Shows Off Figure In Nothing But Boots After Sparking Worry
Britney Spears smiling at event with long blonde hair, showcasing figure and glamour amid mental help concerns.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“You Need Mental Help”: Britney Spears Shows Off Figure In Nothing But Boots After Sparking Worry

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears shared a deeply personal message about “the hardest years” of her life, which included divorcing her ex-husband Sam Asghari and seeing her “two sons gone.”

The singer, 43, shared a series of posts in the last few days. And one of them was a photo of herself with no clothes on.

“I apologize to anyone by showing my a**. Sometimes u have to embarrass yourself to remember who u are,” she said in another post.

Highlights
  • Britney Spears shared a series of posts in the last few days.
  • One of them included a photo of herself wearing nothing but knee-high boots.
  • “I apologize to anyone by showing my a**. Sometimes u have to embarrass yourself to remember who u are, I can’t believe I did it either !!!” she said.
  • She later penned a message about “the hardest years” of her life.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Britney Spears shared a deeply personal message about “the hardest years” of her life 

    Britney Spears smiling at event, wearing silver embellished outfit, showcasing figure and long blonde hair on blue backdrop.

    Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

    Britney is known for using her social media account as both her personal diary and her personal stage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oftentimes, she posts clips of herself dancing around her house or somewhere outdoors.

    Other times, she candidly shares thoughts when she is in a pensive mood.

    The Toxic singer shared a risqué photo of her backside on Sunday, August 24, wearing nothing but knee-high boots.

    The photo came with no caption. But soon after that, Britney shared other posts and wrote unexpected messages.

    Britney Spears shows off figure in a red dress and boots, sparking worry about mental help in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “I’m unknown, I’m a struggling artist who tries to find the best way to calculate emotions and heart VS common sense and intelligence … it’s unbelievably hard …” the singer wrote in the caption alongside photos of a painting with pink roses.

    The pop princess said she is “seeking” self-love and confidence.

    She then went on to apologize for baring her derrière.

    The pop princess said she is “seeking” self-love and then apologized for baring her derrière

    Britney Spears showing off figure wearing only boots while standing in front of frosted glass doors with palm trees outside.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post expressing concern over Britney Spears' mental help and recent public appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by John Kee expressing a casual view on being nude at home with an emoji of a house.

    “I apologize to anyone by showing my a**. Sometimes u have to embarrass yourself to remember who u are, I can’t believe I did it either !!!” she said.

    “I’ve had two bathing suit thongs my whole life … I was telling my friend and she actually didn’t believe me … God bless,” she continued.

    In the very next post on her Instagram grid, Britney shared another picture of herself baring her body and a little bit of her soul.

    She penned a message about the “hardest years” of her life and how her “secret to survival was denial.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Britney went on to talk about the “trauma” from her personal life

    Britney Spears shows off figure wearing nothing but boots, sparking worry and calls for mental help.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Comment by Caroline A Garrett expressing support for Britney Spears after regaining her freedom amid mental help concerns.

    Britney Spears shows off figure wearing only boots, sparking worry and calls for mental help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We’re just people so fragile and human,” she wrote. “The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The …Baby One More Time singer touched upon her marriage to Sam and how their relationship may have been a “fake distraction.”

    “Its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it … well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life …” she wrote.

    She then spoke about the “trauma” attached with her “home.”

    The Grammy winner said her marriage to Sam Asghari may have been a “fake distraction”

    Britney Spears shares emotional message about healing and trauma, highlighting mental health and personal recovery journey.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much ab*** and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO [sic]… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life…” the singer continued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After calling it “silly and embarrassing,” Britney concluded her message by saying she was going to eat cookies and cream ice cream.

    “Girl you need mental help!” one commented after her recent posts

    Britney Spears shows off figure in red bikini and boots, sparking worry about mental help in a stylish indoor setting.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Comment from a top fan Mike Stakely discussing Britney Spears' mental health concerns and perception of reality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about Britney Spears, mentioning mental help and her figure sparking worry among fans.

    Britney previously said she felt “a huge part” lost life when she lost custody of her sons in 2008.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “From when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70% of the time, and of course, since they’ve been gone I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has d**d,” she said in an audio clip shard on social media last year.

    She said it felt like she had “no purpose” anymore.

    Losing custody of her children felt like she lost her “purpose” 

    Britney Spears poses indoors showing off figure in boots, standing next to a man taking a mirror selfie.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    The Crossroads actress has had different custody arrangements over sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, since her 2007 divorce with Kevin Federline.

    Kevin had majority custody for years, and in 2023, Britney “consented” to her sons moving to Hawaii with their father and his wife Victoria Prince, according to Kevin’s lawyer Vincent Kaplan.

    Britney cried “tears of joy” when she celebrated last Christmas with her younger son Jayden James

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last Christmas, Britney cried “tears of joy” when she celebrated the holiday with her younger son Jayden James.

    She said she hadn’t seen him in “two years” and shared a video of herself planting a kiss on his cheek.

    Jayden has spoken about why he and his brother skipped attending their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.

    “I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family,” the teenager said during an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia.

    “And then if it was just gonna be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

    Britney Spears wearing a polka dot top and necklace, showing off her figure indoors, raising mental health concerns.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The same year, Jayden said that his relationship with his mother could “100%” be “fixed.”

    “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally,” he told ITV News. “When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Until their divorce, Sam steadfastly stood beside Britney even through legal battles related to her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021 and completely finalized by 2024.

    The former couple met in 2016 on the set of her music video for Slumber Party and sparked dating rumors the same year.

    Sources called him Britney’s “rock” for years.

    Jayden spoke about why he and his brother didn’t attend their mother’s 2022 wedding to Sam

    Britney Spears wearing a red dress posing with a man in a beige suit and black tie at a formal event.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Comment discussing Britney Spears' mental help and conservatorship, highlighting family and legal challenges.

    The singer announced in April 2022 that she and Sam were expecting a child in 2022. But the following month, they announced that they had “lost [their] miracle baby.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sam filed for divorce and said they decided to end their journey together after “six years of love and commitment to each other.”

    “I wish her the best always,” he said in August 2023.

    Fans claimed Britney needed an “intervention” after a recent video showing her messy home

    Small dog walking on tiled floor in a spacious living room, related to Britney Spears mental help and figure concerns.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Britney recently shared a video of herself singing Rihanna’s 2006 hit Unfaithful whilst standing in a polka-dot crop top, low-rise shorts, and black knee-high boots.

    “Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,” the pop star wrote in the caption.

    Fans noticed how there were items strewn around the house in the background of her video.

    “Sad to watch her like this,” one said, while another wrote, “She needs intervention this is so sad to watch.”

    “She’s finally healing,” one fan commented after her latest posts, while another said, “she’s in the next stage of her recovery process”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet comment expressing concern after Britney Spears shows off figure wearing only boots, sparking mental health worries.

    Image credits: DavidXander_

    Britney Spears showing off figure wearing only boots, sparking worry and calls for mental help.

    Image credits: nickyianadawl

    Tweet expressing support for Britney Spears’ mental health and recovery, highlighting healing and happiness.

    Image credits: GiMartinsReal

    Tweet criticizing judgment of Britney Spears' appearance after sparking worry and mentioning need for mental help.

    Image credits: _Cuterpillar

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing support for Britney Spears' recovery and hope she distances herself from negative influences in California.

    Image credits: jereBlackout

    Britney Spears showing off figure wearing only boots, sparking worry about mental health.

    Image credits: popJUICYpop

    Britney Spears shows off figure in boots, sparking worry and discussions about mental help and wellbeing.

    Image credits: Oops43707851

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing happiness for Britney Spears amid mental health concerns after showing off her figure in boots.

    Image credits: 8bit_bb

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Britney Spears shows off figure wearing only boots, sparking worry and talks of needing mental help.

    Image credits: banzoku_ari

    Britney Spears shows off figure wearing nothing but boots, sparking worry about mental help and well-being.

    Image credits: originaldollie_

    Britney Spears showing off figure in boots, sparking mental help concerns and public worry on social media.

    Image credits: slavee4godney

    Britney Spears shows off figure wearing nothing but boots, sparking worry and calls for mental help online.

    Image credits: x_RWCM

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Britney Spears shows off figure wearing only boots, sparking worry and calls for mental help support.

    Image credits: westsideitz

    Tweet discussing concerns about control over communication with mother amid Britney Spears mental help worries.

    Image credits: cquiller1

    Britney Spears shows off figure wearing only boots, sparking worry about her mental health and well-being.

    Image credits: jewe20505

    Britney Spears shows off figure wearing only boots in a photo sparking mental help concern among fans.

    Image credits: jereBlackout

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concern about Britney Spears' mental health, healing process, and emotional strength amid trauma and pain.

    Image credits: DieWithoutBrit

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT