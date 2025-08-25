“You Need Mental Help”: Britney Spears Shows Off Figure In Nothing But Boots After Sparking Worry

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears shared a deeply personal message about “the hardest years” of her life, which included divorcing her ex-husband Sam Asghari and seeing her “two sons gone.”

The singer, 43, shared a series of posts in the last few days. And one of them was a photo of herself with no clothes on.

“I apologize to anyone by showing my a**. Sometimes u have to embarrass yourself to remember who u are,” she said in another post.

Highlights Britney Spears shared a series of posts in the last few days.

One of them included a photo of herself wearing nothing but knee-high boots.

“I apologize to anyone by showing my a**. Sometimes u have to embarrass yourself to remember who u are, I can’t believe I did it either !!!” she said.

She later penned a message about “the hardest years” of her life.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Britney Spears shared a deeply personal message about “the hardest years” of her life

Share icon

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Britney is known for using her social media account as both her personal diary and her personal stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oftentimes, she posts clips of herself dancing around her house or somewhere outdoors.

Other times, she candidly shares thoughts when she is in a pensive mood.

The Toxic singer shared a risqué photo of her backside on Sunday, August 24, wearing nothing but knee-high boots.

The photo came with no caption. But soon after that, Britney shared other posts and wrote unexpected messages.

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

“I’m unknown, I’m a struggling artist who tries to find the best way to calculate emotions and heart VS common sense and intelligence … it’s unbelievably hard …” the singer wrote in the caption alongside photos of a painting with pink roses.

The pop princess said she is “seeking” self-love and confidence.

She then went on to apologize for baring her derrière.

The pop princess said she is “seeking” self-love and then apologized for baring her derrière

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I apologize to anyone by showing my a**. Sometimes u have to embarrass yourself to remember who u are, I can’t believe I did it either !!!” she said.

“I’ve had two bathing suit thongs my whole life … I was telling my friend and she actually didn’t believe me … God bless,” she continued.

In the very next post on her Instagram grid, Britney shared another picture of herself baring her body and a little bit of her soul.

She penned a message about the “hardest years” of her life and how her “secret to survival was denial.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney went on to talk about the “trauma” from her personal life

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re just people so fragile and human,” she wrote. “The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The …Baby One More Time singer touched upon her marriage to Sam and how their relationship may have been a “fake distraction.”

“Its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it … well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life …” she wrote.

She then spoke about the “trauma” attached with her “home.”

The Grammy winner said her marriage to Sam Asghari may have been a “fake distraction”

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

“I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much ab*** and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO [sic]… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life…” the singer continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

After calling it “silly and embarrassing,” Britney concluded her message by saying she was going to eat cookies and cream ice cream.

“Girl you need mental help!” one commented after her recent posts

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney previously said she felt “a huge part” lost life when she lost custody of her sons in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70% of the time, and of course, since they’ve been gone I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has d**d,” she said in an audio clip shard on social media last year.

She said it felt like she had “no purpose” anymore.

Losing custody of her children felt like she lost her “purpose”

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

The Crossroads actress has had different custody arrangements over sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, since her 2007 divorce with Kevin Federline.

Kevin had majority custody for years, and in 2023, Britney “consented” to her sons moving to Hawaii with their father and his wife Victoria Prince, according to Kevin’s lawyer Vincent Kaplan.

Britney cried “tears of joy” when she celebrated last Christmas with her younger son Jayden James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Christmas, Britney cried “tears of joy” when she celebrated the holiday with her younger son Jayden James.

She said she hadn’t seen him in “two years” and shared a video of herself planting a kiss on his cheek.

Jayden has spoken about why he and his brother skipped attending their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.

“I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family,” the teenager said during an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia.

“And then if it was just gonna be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

ADVERTISEMENT

The same year, Jayden said that his relationship with his mother could “100%” be “fixed.”

“It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally,” he told ITV News. “When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Until their divorce, Sam steadfastly stood beside Britney even through legal battles related to her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021 and completely finalized by 2024.

The former couple met in 2016 on the set of her music video for Slumber Party and sparked dating rumors the same year.

Sources called him Britney’s “rock” for years.

Jayden spoke about why he and his brother didn’t attend their mother’s 2022 wedding to Sam

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer announced in April 2022 that she and Sam were expecting a child in 2022. But the following month, they announced that they had “lost [their] miracle baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam filed for divorce and said they decided to end their journey together after “six years of love and commitment to each other.”

“I wish her the best always,” he said in August 2023.

Fans claimed Britney needed an “intervention” after a recent video showing her messy home

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney recently shared a video of herself singing Rihanna’s 2006 hit Unfaithful whilst standing in a polka-dot crop top, low-rise shorts, and black knee-high boots.

“Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,” the pop star wrote in the caption.

Britney Spears – Instagram Post (08/18/2025) pic.twitter.com/EbhcyzY873 — Pokémon Spears (@PokemonSpears) August 18, 2025

Fans noticed how there were items strewn around the house in the background of her video.

“Sad to watch her like this,” one said, while another wrote, “She needs intervention this is so sad to watch.”

“She’s finally healing,” one fan commented after her latest posts, while another said, “she’s in the next stage of her recovery process”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DavidXander_

Share icon

Image credits: nickyianadawl

Share icon

Image credits: GiMartinsReal

Share icon

Image credits: _Cuterpillar

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jereBlackout

Share icon

Image credits: popJUICYpop

Share icon

Image credits: Oops43707851

Share icon

Image credits: 8bit_bb

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: banzoku_ari

Share icon

Image credits: originaldollie_

Share icon

Image credits: slavee4godney

Share icon

Image credits: x_RWCM

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: westsideitz

Share icon

Image credits: cquiller1

Share icon

Image credits: jewe20505

Share icon

Image credits: jereBlackout

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DieWithoutBrit