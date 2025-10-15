Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Watched Their Sons Sleep With A Knife, Issues Grim Warning

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears’ turbulent family narrative has taken another dark turn with the release of ex-husband Kevin Federline’s new memoir.

The former backup dancer claimed their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, now aged 20 and 19, used to be scared of living with their mother because of her alleged erratic behavior.

The bombshell claims triggered a response from the Princess of Pop, 43, who shared a message about finding a “new family.”

Kevin Federline standing in front of a Crazy Horse III backdrop, wearing a black hoodie with red drawstrings.

Image credits: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

In his new memoir You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline made bombshell claims about the singer, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007.

He claimed it’s “impossible to pretend everything’s OK” since her conservatorship came to an end.

Even though they haven’t “spoken in years,” he has been watching from afar and expressed concern about her current “situation.”

Britney Spears at an event, smiling in a sparkling silver dress, related to Kevin Federline claims and family issues.

Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

One of the chapters in his book includes claims about Britney being so erratic that their sons would be afraid to go back to her house.

The boys would talk about waking up and finding their mother watching them sleep with a knife in her hand, Kevin claimed.

Britney Spears with her sons at Teen Choice Awards 2015 holding a surfboard, related to Kevin Federline claims.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” he wrote in the memoir, slated to release on October 21.

“Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation,” he added.

Kevin Federline with sons outdoors near large tree, highlighting claims involving Britney Spears and their children.

Image credits: britneyspears/Instagram

Kevin accused the Oops!… I Did It Again singer of misusing illicit substances and having angry outbursts as their marriage came to an end.

They had a long, messy custody battle over their kids, who largely grew up in their father’s care and moved to Hawaii with him in 2023.

“I’ve never, ever, once, been against Britney,” he told the New York Times in an interview.

He said he has only tried to help his sons have “an incredible relationship” with their mom, but it’s been “hard.”

“My kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap,” he added.

Close-up black and white photo of Kevin Federline on the cover of his memoir with bold red and white text.

Image credits: Amazon

Commenter Teresa Mullet reacting skeptically with a concerned expression to Kevin Federline’s claims about Britney Spears.

After an excerpt from Kevin’s book was released, Britney’s team accused him of trying to profit off her since her child support came to an end, as both Sean and Jayden are adults.

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” the representative said.

The rep said the Grammy winner only cares about her children and their well-being during this “sensationalism.”

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears pose together at an event, highlighting the ongoing family and custody discussions.

Image credits: George Pimentel/WireImage

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing custody, paired with a meme, referencing Kevin Federline and Britney Spears.

Britney shared her own Instagram post about “family” amid the latest claims made by the DJ and professional dancer in his memoir.

“Honor thy mother and father, but always protect your heart. Only honor them if they have sacredly honored you !!! If not, you find a new family,” she wrote.

Woman in a blue dress holding hands with two young boys at an event, related to Kevin Federline and their sons.

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Comment by Maria Caputo discussing fascination with knives related to Kevin Federline and Britney Spears' sons.

In light of widespread speculation, Kevin addressed claims that accused him of releasing his memoir because the child support came to an end.

He initially smiled when asked about his intentions behind the book during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“You want to go there right away? Alright. I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t want this book to be successful. I wish I’ll sell a million books or more, or whatever,” he said.

The father then claimed money wasn’t the “root of this story” and “never has been.”

Britney Spears in a red dress posing indoors with a blurred background, related to Kevin Federline claims and grim warning.

Image credits: britneyspears/Instagram

Comment expressing concern about Britney Spears' behavior, mentioning bipolar disorder and unsettling signs seen on her Instagram.

Towards the end of his 228-page book, Kevin claimed the current “situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible.”

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK,” he added. “From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears with their sons and dogs, sitting on a couch in casual family moments.

Image credits: britneyspears/X

A source said Britney is “not scared one bit” about Kevin’s book because she has already detailed her side of the story in her own 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

“Absolutely nothing is going to surprise her,” the source told the Daily Mail.

The insider claimed the Gimme More singer would let things play out “naturally” with Kevin’s memoir.

Britney Spears with her son, closely posing for a selfie, illustrating family moments linked to Kevin Federline claims.

Image credits: britneyspears/Instagram

“Now granted, Britney does her own thing and anything can happen with her at the fall of a hat and one late night she could tweet something out there,” they told the outlet.

“But this is different because she doesn’t want to get into it because of her kids and still wants some semblance of a relationship with them and she feels if she talks back on anything Kevin says in the book, it could provide a fallout, and she doesn’t want that to happen,” they continued.

Comment about Kevin Federline claiming Britney Spears watched their sons sleep with a knife in hand, sparking concern.

Alt text: Social media comment referencing Kevin Federline and a knife in the context of Britney Spears and their sons.

Comment by Chelsea Gibson discussing Kevin Federline, Britney Spears, and custody concerns involving their sons.

Comment by Brandi Breaux speculating why Britney Spears might have watched her sons sleep with a knife nearby.

Comment mentioning Britney Spears possibly working on new choreography, related to Kevin Federline claims about their sons and knife.

Comment from Ashley Dunn-Molato on Kevin Federline claims about Britney Spears watching their sons sleep with a knife.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kevin Federline and Britney Spears in a text box.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Kevin Federline claims about Britney Spears watching their sons with a knife.

Comment from Penelope Elena Lumen expressing concern about boys spending time with Britney Spears and getting her side of the story.

Screenshot of Sonya Whitecalf comment saying he’s probably the one who messed her up to begin with in a Facebook thread.

Comment text reading Didn’t stop him from cashing the check related to Kevin Federline and Britney Spears claims

Comment by Ang Tys expressing opinion on attention and money motives in a discussion about Kevin Federline claims.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kevin Federline’s claim about Britney Spears watching their sons sleep with a knife.

Cassie Webb commenting on Kevin Federline's claims about Britney Spears watching their sons sleep with a knife.

Comment from Laura Fisher discussing concern over mental health related to Kevin Federline and Britney Spears’ sons.

Comment by Patrick Filice expressing concern about Britney Spears' well-being and mentioning Kevin Federline's claims.

Social media comment discussing Kevin Federline and Britney Spears, highlighting concern and need for help.

Comment discussing Britney Spears' mental health and Kevin Federline's claim about watching their sons sleep with a knife.

