Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Releases Statement Over Son “Spending A Lot Of Time” With Her

Britney Spears’ recent reunion with her son Jayden James Federline sparked a comment from her former husband Kevin Federline.

The pop diva has been rebuilding her bond with the younger of her two sons, Jayden, 18, and Sean Preston Federline, 19.

According to reports, Jayden returned to California, where his mother resides, after moving to Hawaii last year with his brother, Sean, and their father, Kevin, 46.

Britney Spears’ recent reunion with her 18-year-old son, Jayden James Federline, brought unexpected comments from Kevin Federline’s reps

Image credits: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Image credits: Britney Spears

The 42-year-old hitmaker had given her consent to both her boys moving to the Aloha State with their father last year.

While Sean is reportedly still living in Hawaii, Jayden is in the Golden State. But it was unclear whether the 18-year-old was staying at Britney’s $7.4 million Thousand Oaks mansion.

Sources claim that the Toxic singer and her younger son have been spending time together.

“They have been spending a lot of time together,” an insider told Page Six.

The pop icon has been reconnecting with Jayden in California, while her older son, Sean, reportedly remains in Hawaii

Image credits: Jon SooHoo / LA Dodgers via Getty Images

Image credits: Britney Spears

“Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” a second source told the outlet. “Everything is moving in the right direction.”

An insider also told People that the pop star is “happy” to be with her son.

“Spending time together has made her happy,” the source said.

However, it appeared as though the mother-son “reconciliation” was “news” to Kevin.

Sources close to Britney claim she is “happy” to be spending time with the younger of her two teenage boys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

“If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, the lawyer of the former backup dancer, told TMZ.

He also noted that Jayden frequently talks to his father but didn’t mention anything about a reconciliation with his mother to him.

A couple of years ago, young Jayden himself said it was possible to fix his estrangement with Britney.

“I 100% think this can be fixed of course,” he told ITV News in a 2022 interview he gave in his father’s presence.

“I really want to see her again,” Jayden said in a 2022 interview he gave in his father’s presence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

“It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort… I really want to see her again,” the teen added.

The then-15-year-old even had some thoughts about his mother’s conservatorship, which gave her father Jamie Spears significant control over her personal, financial, and professional life from 2008 to 2021.

“At first he was just trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter’s dream of being a superstar,” Jayden said in the interview.

“But I did think maybe the conservatorship did go [on] for a little too long,” he continued, “probably why my mum was very angry about the whole situation because she felt as if she was working for too long, which I personally think yeah, she was.”