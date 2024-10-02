Aubrey Plaza Explains Why She Never Wears Underwear On Set

ADVERTISEMENT

Aubrey Plaza had some strong feelings about going commando while in front of the camera.

The 40-year-old actress confessed that she prefers not wearing underwear during a conversation with her My Old Ass co-star, Maisy Stella, for Entertainment Weekly.

During the sit-down, Aubrey joked that she wasn’t wearing underwear at the time as she shifted in her chair.

Image credits: Entertainment Weekly

Image credits: Entertainment Weekly

“I’m on fire,” she said, trying to adjust herself, looking uncomfortable because of the chair.

“…Why is this happening? I honestly don’t know if I’m having an allergic reaction or something, to this chair. Is it just me? I don’t know,” she said.

“It’s fine, I think it’s just my old ass,” she added, making a reference to her latest film that is currently in theaters.

The 40-year-old actress offered some advice about acting and said she prefers going commando while in front of the camera

Image credits: Entertainment Weekly

Image credits: Aubrey Plaza

“Maybe I should’ve worn underwear, but I never do. And then I get f—ed,” she added.

“Always wear underwear,” she then offered as advice.

But elsewhere in the interview, she made a strong case for going undie-free and loving it.

“So don’t ever wear underwear in life,” the Parks and Recreation star told the fellow actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

Embracing the breeze while on set was the onscreen star’s pearl of wisdom for being a good actor.

“I feel like acting is all about, you have to have your body in this weird malleable state,” she told her co-star. “Never have to pee when you’re doing a scene.”

“Even if you a little bit are like, ‘Maybe I have to pee,’ just get it all out. Just get whatever fluids out,” the Parks and Recreation actress went on to say. “Be like an empty vessel.… If you don’t wear underwear, it can come out faster. So don’t ever wear underwear in life.”

My Old Ass tells the story of 18-year-old Elliott who receives a strange visit from her older self

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Park (@megan_park)

The Megan Park-directed movie, My Old Ass, follows 18-year-old Elliott (played by Maisy), who gets high on mushroom before going to college and receives a visit from her older self (played by Aubrey).

When Aubrey was asked what she would tell her younger self in real life, the Emmy nominee said her advice would be to drink more water.

“I would really focus on skin care. Hydration. I’d be like — can we just up the hydration?” she joked to People.