“Straight To Jail”: Viewers Disgusted As Influencer Twins Reveal They “Share Underwear”
Entertainment, News

“Straight To Jail”: Viewers Disgusted As Influencer Twins Reveal They “Share Underwear”

Two influencer twins have recently revealed a jaw-dropping detail of their lives, saying they only have one bra and share “literally” everything, including their underwear.

New York-based identical twins Brigette and Danielle Pheloung, 27, are best known for their fashion content on social media, boasting a combined total of 725k followers on Instagram. Earlier this month, they discussed what it was like growing up on the Gals on the Go podcast.

“Wait, you want to know something crazy?” Danielle said. “I’m actually embarrassed to say this… we only have one bra.”

Brigette then added, “And we share underwear.”

The show’s hosts, Brooke Miccio and Danielle Carolan, appeared shocked, and most of the Internet shared the same reaction.

Identical twins Brigette and Danielle Pheloung say that they share bras and underwear

"Straight To Jail": Viewers Disgusted As Influencer Twins Reveal They "Share Underwear"

Image credits: acquired.style / daniellepheloung

The Pheloungs explained that they technically have two bras: one black and one nude.

However, they rarely wear the black bra due to their fashion preferences, so it’s “basically” like owning one between them.

“We only have one bra because we don’t wear bras, but whenever we need a bra, we’re like, wait… and we’re fighting over it,” Danielle said.

The twins acknowledge that some listeners may think their habits are “weird as f–k” or oddly “niche,” but the two have been sharing lingerie since high school and don’t see it as a big deal.

Despite the twins’ comfort level, some viewers aren’t so sure about their unconventional approach 

"Straight To Jail": Viewers Disgusted As Influencer Twins Reveal They "Share Underwear"

Image credits: Gals On The Go Podcast

“Ladies, y’all could have kept this one to the grave,” commented one user on a TikTok clip from the show.

Another added, “I’m a twin and here to say this is absolutely wild to me. My twin and I don’t even hug let alone share UNDERWEAR. No. Straight to jail.”

On the other hand, a few found the experience somewhat relatable.

“As a twin, this is so true we do the same thing we don’t have one we have multiples and then we just share them,” one viewer said. 

“Same DNA!!! lol,” another commented. “I shared underwear with my twin too lol.”

The Internet may be torn on the twins’ confession, but they don’t seem to mind, even finding humor in the situation

"Straight To Jail": Viewers Disgusted As Influencer Twins Reveal They "Share Underwear"

Image credits: Gals On The Go Podcast

The twins posted a TikTok this past Friday where they pretended to have a tug-of-war fight over their nude bra because one was moving out of the apartment.

The clip was paired with the audio of an angry Abby Lee Miller yelling, “Get your finger out of my face!” 

This isn’t the first time identical twins have sparked controversy by admitting to sharing lingerie and other items

Earlier in February this year, Kennedy and Morgan Mason, 23, said that they share everything — such as money, toothbrushes, underwear.

Each referred to their sibling as an “extension of [themself]” as their personalities complement each other.

The two shared a room growing up, attended the same college, and plan to buy a house together in the future.

"Straight To Jail": Viewers Disgusted As Influencer Twins Reveal They "Share Underwear"

Image credits: daniellepheloung

featherytoad
featherytoad
6 minutes ago

The toothbrush one is gross, but when I was a teen and I was out of underwear, I would just grab a clean pair of my moms. It's not gross if there clean.

Sweety Pandy
Sweety Pandy
3 minutes ago (edited)

It is not hygienic. U all MUST have your own products. Keep in mind.

David Morgan
David Morgan
3 minutes ago

Well, it's not as though one of them wears the underwear, then takes it off and hands it over. They have a quantity of underwear and both have access to it. A bit odd, but if they both have the same size and preferences then it saves money.

