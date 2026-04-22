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Katie Holmes’ Subtle Move Sparks Rumors She And ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Costar Joshua Jackson Are Back Together
Katie Holmes and Dawson's Creek costar Joshua Jackson smiling. He's in a red suit, she's in a white shirt.
Celebrities

Katie Holmes’ Subtle Move Sparks Rumors She And ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Costar Joshua Jackson Are Back Together

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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A subtle move from Katie Holmes has sent fans into a frenzy, reigniting long-standing rumors about her relationship with former flame Joshua Jackson.

The two, who famously played on-screen love interests in Dawson’s Creek, have now sparked fresh speculation that their story might have a second chance, following a quiet but telling moment.

Highlights
  • A subtle social media move from Katie Holmes has reignited long-standing romance rumors with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Joshua Jackson.
  • Fans quickly connected the dots after spotting a telling detail in her post, sparking speculation that the duo might be more than just co-stars again.
  • As the two reunite for a new project, their undeniable history is once again fueling buzz that their story may be getting a reboot more than two decades later.

Eagle-eyed netizens are now questioning whether Holmes and Jackson could be finding their way back to each other once again.

RELATED:

    Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson’s history dates back over two decades to their time on Dawson’s Creek in the late 1990s

    Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek costars, smiling, arm-in-arm. He wears a red blazer; she, a sequin skirt.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

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    The two reportedly first connected in 1997 when they were cast as teenagers in the pilot of the American teen drama. 

    Holmes played the iconic character Josephine “Joey” Potter, while Jackson portrayed Pacey Witter. Their characters became deeply involved romantically, with their relationship evolving into one of television’s most iconic slow-burn romances.

    JD Gunn tweet about Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson still belonging together after 20 years, fueling Dawson's Creek rumors.

    Image credits: TopGunnRVA

    In the first two seasons, Joey and Pacey shared a bickering, antagonistic friendship, largely connected through their mutual best friend, Dawson Leery, played by the late actor James Van Der Beek.

    Their romance took center stage in Season 3, after Dawson asked Pacey to “look out” for Joey, eventually leading to the two falling in love.

    Dawson's Creek cast photo featuring Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, James Van Der Beek, and Michelle Williams. Are Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson back together?

    Image credits: Getty Images/Handout

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    Interestingly, Holmes and Jackson’s real-life relationship did not mirror their on-screen timeline. While filming their early bickering scenes, the two began dating in real life and were together for nearly a year, from 1998 to 1999.

    In a 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, Holmes referred to Jackson as her “first love,” describing the experience as “something so incredible and indescribable.”

    She added, “And I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of my best friends. It’s weird—it’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now.”

    Katie recently reignited romance rumors with her ex Jackson after online sleuths noticed a subtle detail in her latest post

    Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Dawson's Creek cast sitting on a dock near water with tall grass.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Handout

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    When their characters became romantically involved on-screen in the early 2000s, the two had already broken up in real life but remained close friends.

    Decades later, they’ve set the rumor mill turning once again with a subtle gesture last week, on April 16.

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    Holmes shared a photo of herself with Jackson on Instagram, writing, “We are so thrilled to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival this June with our film Happy Hours. So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream.”

    Tweet from Paradise28 about Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson still having chemistry years later, sparking rumors they are back together.

    Image credits: Paradise28201

    A tweet regarding Katie Holmes Joshua Jackson Dawson's Creek, stating: 'Sometimes you're just meant to be great friends'.'

    Image credits: dmechelle91

    The two have reunited professionally for Happy Hours, a romantic drama written and directed by Holmes, which is set to premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. She also stars in the film’s female lead.

    The story follows two former lovers who reconnect in New York City years after their relationship ended without closure.

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    Katie Holmes rests head on Joshua Jackson's shoulder in a Dawson's Creek scene. Are they back together?

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Television

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    However, what really caught fans’ attention was Holmes liking several comments suggesting that she and Jackson should get back together.

    The comments she allegedly liked included: “Please get married in real life and heal our millennial hearts,” “They should be a couple,” and “This is the marriage that should have happened in real life,” among others.

    One fan of the pair wrote online, “Please get married in real life and heal our millennial hearts”

    Young Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson gazing at each other, sparking rumors they are back together.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Television

    The actress also left a heart on a post by her former co-star James’ widowed wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, commenting, “Love this,” along with a string of red heart emojis.

    Actress Rebecca Gayheart also chimed in, writing, “Seeing you two together in this photo makes me happy.”

    Fans of the pair also resurfaced a cryptic past comment made by Joshua last year, which many have now interpreted as an early sign of their rumored romance.

     

    While appearing on an April 2025 episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast Dinner’s on Me, Jackson explained that although he and Holmes don’t speak every day, or even every six months, they remain “very close,” as their shared experience on Dawson’s Creek “forged” a lifelong connection.

    A tweet from Deanna about Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson: She should've married him. Dawson's Creek buzz.

    Image credits: FkgExhausted

    Twitter post speculating on Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reuniting, mentioning their Dawson's Creek past and current work.

    Image credits: devos37

     

    He shared, “But when you’re together, A, there’s always that I know you know. And B, there is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, other than your husband, there’s probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to.”

    “Because you had to go through good and bad and happy and f**k you and don’t talk to me and I love you.”

    Since filming on Happy Hours wrapped in August last year, Holmes and Jackson made their first high-profile appearance together at a New York City gala screening for the documentary Brunello: The Gracious Visionary at David Koch Theatre on April 14.

    The co-stars delighted fans by walking the red carpet arm in arm, flashing wide smiles for photographers and attendees alike.

    Holmes and Jackson walked arm in arm on the red carpet during a high-profile appearance at a New York City gala

     

     

    Young Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek costars, in a close embrace. Rumors they are back together.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Columbia TriStar International Television

    Both stars have had several high-profile relationships, including marriages and long-term partnerships, in the decades following their 1999 breakup.

    After her split from Jackson, Katie dated the American Pie star Chris Klein from 2000 to 2005, and the two were even engaged in 2003. 

    She later married Tom Cruise in 2006, and they welcomed their daughter, Suri, before divorcing in 2012. 

    Holmes also had a private, long-term relationship with Jamie Foxx from 2013 to 2019.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

    As for Jackson, shortly after their split, he dated his Dawson’s Creek guest co-star, Brittany Daniel, from 1999 to 2000. 

    His longest relationship was a decade-long partnership with Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016.

    Jackson was later married to Jodie Turner-Smith from 2019 to 2023, and they share a daughter, Juno.

    Reportedly, both actors are currently single as they promote their new film.

    One user gushed, “Get married, please! I always felt like [you two] were in love in real life”

    A tweet shows a user missing Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson together, fueling Dawson's Creek reunion rumors.

    Image credits: tennisprincess2

    Twitter screenshot: Joann Johnstone's tweet It's called acting, regarding Katie Holmes Joshua Jackson back together rumors.

    Image credits: JoannJohnstone

    A podcast tweet asks, I want to know what happened afterwards... re Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson from Dawson's Creek getting back together.

    Image credits: goodbadnerdypod

    Tweet shows Dra.Hope praising Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson as favorite people, wishing them happiness.

    Image credits: elizuiga1

    Tweet from @bourdainstalker: She doesn't seem to be his type. Comment on Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson & Dawson's Creek rumors.

    Image credits: bourdainstalker

    A tweet from 2025 about Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson: Are they single and shooting a movie? Sparks Dawson's Creek rumors.

    Image credits: bootichow

     

    X post showing a passionate fan reaction: MY COLD D*****D HEART IS ALIVE. Celebrating Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson (Dawson's Creek) back together.

    Image credits: CoffeeandIrony

    A social media comment asks Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson to marry, fueling Dawson's Creek reunion rumors.

    Image credits: ShellyHammer64

    Nicholas Maloy's tweet: Now kiss! This comment fuels Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Dawson's Creek reunion rumors.

    Image credits: nhmaloy

    A social media comment on Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson from Dawson's Creek: These two know exactly what they're doing.

    Image credits: NM_in_CA

    A fan's tweet praises Joey & Pacey from Dawson's Creek, hinting at Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson back together.

    Image credits: MichelleAmber84

    Twitter user Ali expresses joy: My Millennial heart beats with joy!!💕. Likely about Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek.

    Image credits: LunaLoveGood77

    Tweet about Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunion, expressing joy they are Back Together, referencing Dawson's Creek.

    Image credits: Janie10

    Rochelle's tweet hopes Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek costars, are back together.

    Image credits: rshar0

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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