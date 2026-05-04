“Entitled” Passenger Forces Plane Back To Gate After Refusing To Hang Up Her Phone Before Takeoff

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A flight from Miami to Atlanta turned into a chaotic nightmare for passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight when a passenger, identified as Shannon Marie Harris, forced the aircraft to return to the gate.

The situation quickly descended into disruption as the woman allegedly ignored repeated instructions from crew members and fellow passengers, refusing to hang up her phone during taxiing on Monday, April 27.

Highlights A routine Delta Air Lines flight was forced back to the gate just moments before takeoff after a passenger refused to hang up her phone.

The situation escalated to the point that all 160 passengers were deplaned as law enforcement stepped in.

“The safety of our customers and crew comes before all else, and Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior,” the airline said.

Reacting to the details, one enraged user wrote, “The level of entitlement some people have is astonishing. She should be placed on a permanent no-fly list.”

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Shannon Marie Harris reportedly forced a Delta Air Lines flight from Miami to Atlanta to return to the gate just moments before takeoff

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Delta Flight 1323, departing from Miami International Airport (MIA) and bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) last week, faced a major disruption due to Harris’ alleged “belligerent” behavior.

According to media reports, the situation escalated when Harris refused to end a phone call and allegedly used profanity toward flight attendants who were delivering safety instructions at the time.

While the exact nature or content of the call, including whether it was urgent, has not been publicly disclosed, aviation rules require passengers to end calls and switch devices to Airplane Mode before takeoff for safety and regulatory compliance.

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During takeoff or landing, a handheld device can become a dangerous projectile in the event of sudden turbulence or a hard stop, and it may also interfere with pilots’ headset signals.

Following crew member instructions is a federal requirement under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) in the U.S., and violations can result in severe fines or arrest.

In light of this, Harris’ actions could have jeopardized the safety of the flight and fellow passengers, including herself.

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In a now-viral video of the incident, captured by a passenger on board, Harris can be seen refusing to hang up the call as the flight returned to the gate.

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She was then asked to leave the aircraft multiple times but refused to comply with instructions from airline staff and a deputy.

Because she remained in her seat and refused to cooperate, a Delta Air Lines representative made the decision to deplane all 160 passengers, prompting fellow travelers to chant, “Get off the plane!” at Harris.

Harris allegedly refused to hang up a phone call despite repeated requests from airline crew members and fellow passengers

Your phone call is never more important than an entire commercial flight. ​A 38 yr old woman on a Delta flight out of Miami refused to hang up her phone during the safety briefing. ​She was talking way too loud and got belligerent when the crew asked her to cut the call.… pic.twitter.com/NSTWbJISoZ — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) April 30, 2026

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One traveler was heard saying, “Please be considerate. Consider yourself and the rest of us,” while another pointed out that people had connections to catch and families to see.

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When the pilot finally announced that everyone would have to deplane because of Harris, another passenger reportedly shouted, “So we’re all supposed to listen, and she doesn’t?”

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In the end, the entire aircraft was deplaned, and Harris allegedly attempted to blend in with other passengers to leave unnoticed.

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However, she was identified and arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department at the gate.

The decision to deplane the entire aircraft was made in accordance with standard aviation practices.

When a passenger refuses to comply with a removal order, emptying the aircraft allows law enforcement to safely engage the individual without risking injury to others in a confined space.

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Due to the incident, the flight was delayed by nearly 90 minutes, and Shannon was taken into custody by authorities and booked on a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

“…Passengers should sue her for time lost. I bet if that started happening these entitled people would think twice…” one user reacted

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As the situation gained widespread attention online, netizens were quick to voice their opinions, with many harshly criticizing Shannon for causing the disruption and resulting delay.

One user wrote, “I use any minimal excuse I can to forgo or delay a phone call, and this f**ker has to talk in one of the rare times you’re not allowed to.”

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Another user fumed, “Disruptive passengers should have consequences, all because of 1 person, the entire flight is delayed as if people don’t got places to be. Smh.”

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“Can we start filing lawsuits against these people? Lost vacation time, missed connections, etc. Until people start doing this and these people get banned from EVERY airline this will continue,” a third commenter added.

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One user, who claimed to be a fellow passenger on the same flight, recounted, “She refused to get off the plane so they forced the entire plane to deplane. Halfway through deplaning she willfully got off and was met with 12 officers at the gate and was immediately arrested.”

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The same person continued, “The rest of the plane didn’t have to deplane after she got off so they just reboarded everyone that had gotten off. We were about an hour late to ATL with more than half the plane being connections.”

Shannon was arrested for disrupting the flight and is currently facing a misdemeanor charge that carries up to one year in jail and a fine

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Others expressed, “Like it or not when one steps on that plane and the flight crew… They’re in charge and they have no problem letting everyone know it. I hope the fines and possible jail time was worth a phone call…”

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Following the incident, Delta Air Lines issued a statement to People magazine, in which a spokesperson apologized to passengers affected by the delay.

They said, “A customer did not comply with repeated crew instructions to end their phone call while the aircraft was taxiing out. The customer became disruptive, and the aircraft returned to the gate where [the passenger] was removed from the aircraft.”

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“The safety of our customers and crew comes before all else, and Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior. We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels.”

As for Harris, she was released from custody after posting a $500 bond on Tuesday, April 28.

She is reportedly scheduled to appear in a Miami-Dade County Court on May 15. Under Florida law, the misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

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“Put the person on the call on the no fly list too bc why didnt they just hang up to help end this mess,” wrote one netizen online

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