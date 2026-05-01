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“I Own You”: JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec’s Disturbing Words Are Revealed
Headshot of a smiling man in a suit, relevant to JP Morgan harassment scandal news.
Crime, Society

“I Own You”: JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec’s Disturbing Words Are Revealed

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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A shocking legal battle has reportedly erupted involving JPMorgan Chase, as a top executive, Lorna Hajdini, has been accused of serious misconduct by a married Indian-origin man who was previously identified only as “John Doe.”

First reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, April 29, the lawsuit outlines a series of alarming allegations, including s*xual a*use, racial harassment, and professional coercion.

Highlights
  • A top JPMorgan Chase executive has been accused of serious misconduct in a lawsuit detailing disturbing claims of alleged workplace coercion and harassment.
  • The case took a dramatic turn after the identity of the “John Doe” plaintiff was recently revealed, intensifying scrutiny and fueling widespread online debate.
  • According to one allegation, the defendant told the plaintiff, “...Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

As new details emerge and the man’s identity has reportedly been revealed, the case has taken a dramatic new turn, and public opinion has become sharply divided, with many questioning which side of the story holds up.

One user expressed, “If true, this is a*use of power at multiple levels. It must be investigated thoroughly and fairly.”

RELATED:

    A 37-year-old top executive at the banking giant JPMorgan Chase has been hit with a serious lawsuit detailing disturbing allegations

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: Precious Madubuike/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    The civil lawsuit was reportedly filed on Monday, April 27, in the New York County Supreme Court, before being withdrawn for “corrections” on April 30.

    The now-withdrawn complaint named two primary defendants: 37-year-old Lorna Hajdini, an Executive Director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division, and the bank itself, which was listed as a co-defendant.

    According to the allegations, Hajdini is accused of coercing the plaintiff into months-long “non-consensual and humiliating s*x acts,” allegedly providing him with illegal substances, including “r**fies,” and even “an e**ction-enabling pharmaceutical substance.”

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: Lorna H./LinkedIn

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: gabriel_horwitz

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    The plaintiff, who joined the company in 2024, alleged that in May of that year, Hajdini invited him out for drinks and, when he refused, she allegedly told him, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you.”

    On another occasion, she allegedly made a s*xually suggestive remark, saying, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.”

    During an office event, the lawsuit claims Lorna told him, “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy,” in reference to a career growth opportunity.

    According to court documents reviewed by the Daily Mail, Hajdini allegedly showed up unannounced at the plaintiff’s residence in 2024.

    Lorna Hajdini has reportedly been accused of s*xual a*use, racial harassment, and professional coercion by an Indian-origin man

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: Sage Mount

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    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: wendifications

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    When he rejected her advances, she reportedly told him, “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

    She allegedly continued, “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.”

    “Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a f**king do*che bag who thinks he’s hot s*it, but you can’t even get your d*ck hard for me? What the f**k is this?”

    The plaintiff also claimed that she used her executive status to gain unauthorized access to his personal bank accounts in order to monitor his movements.

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: Yan Krukau/Pexels(Not the actual photo)

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: fujimakiroll

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    As the story gained widespread attention across social media and publications, the identity of the man was revealed.

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    According to a report published by The New York Post, the outlet identified the plaintiff as Chirayu Rana, an Indian-origin individual who reportedly left JPMorgan in late 2024.

    Rana currently serves as a Principal at the investment firm Bregal Sagemount.

    Lorna also issued a categorical denial of all allegations through her legal representatives in a statement to the outlet: “Lorna categorically denies the allegations.”

    The lawsuit, which has been withdrawn for “corrections,” was brought forward by a plaintiff identified as Chirayu Rana

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: lornahajdini

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: TheJustinBailey

    Her legal team added, “She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged s*xual a**ault supposedly took place.”

    Reportedly, JPMorgan Chase conducted a thorough internal investigation and concluded that the allegations against Hajdini lacked “merit.”

    The bank’s probe, led by its human resources department and in-house legal team, included a forensic review of emails and phone records.

    According to a bank representative, “Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims.”

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: sheyi_williams

    They added, “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

    The review confirmed that Lorna and Chirayu were colleagues on the same team but did not have a direct reporting relationship, as she was not his supervisor.

    Rana was reportedly supervised by a different managing director, Jon Wolter, as identified by the New York Post.

    Both Lorna and JPMorgan Chase have denied any wrongdoing, stating, “We don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims.”

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: Adharsh Ve/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: unixspirit

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    Image credits: Nix1155549

    Given the serious nature of the claims, a person close to Hajdini, anonymously, told the publication, “He has tarnished her with a complete fabrication.”

    Moreover, several colleagues and friends of the defendant described her as a “top performer” at the institution.

    Since the lawsuit was withdrawn for correction by Rana’s legal team, no trial date has been set.

    However, this does not end the case and will typically involve submitting a revised complaint before the discovery phase or trial scheduling can begin.

    “…Investigation found nothing? Of course they did. Banks protect their own regardless of gender. This… is why nobody trusts HR,” wrote one skeptical user

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

    "I Own You": JP Morgan Harassment Scandal Explodes As Accused Exec's Disturbing Words Are Revealed

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