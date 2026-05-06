5 Warning Signs You’re “Silently Divorced” According To Relationship Expert

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It doesn’t always start with slammed doors or explosive arguments; sometimes, a relationship fades quietly while both partners are still very much together.

According to renowned relationship expert Tracey Cox, many couples slip into what’s known as a “silent divorce,” where the emotional connection disappears long before the relationship officially does.

Highlights A relationship expert reveals how many couples may already be in a “silent divorce,” without even realizing their relationship has emotionally ended.

What looks like a normal relationship on the surface can actually hide deep disconnection, where partners slowly drift into living like strangers.

From subtle warning signs to a blunt truth about when to walk away, the expert’s insights are sparking conversation on what really keeps a relationship alive.

From the outside, everything may seem perfectly fine, but behind closed doors, intimacy and closeness can slowly erode.

So how can you tell if your relationship has reached this stage? Here are the warning signs, as pointed out by Cox, that you might be “silently divorced” without even realizing it.

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Renowned relationship expert Tracey Cox has outlined warning signs that may reveal whether you’re “silently divorced” from your partner

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Tracey Cox is a prominent British author, columnist, and broadcaster, widely regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on s*x and relationships.

She has written 18 books, including her global breakout hit Hot S*x: How to Do It (1998), which has been translated into over 20 languages.

Cox is a frequent guest on international platforms such as Oprah and The Today Show. In the UK, she has also hosted several TV programs, including the BBC’s Would Like to Meet and Channel 4’s The S*x Inspectors.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

She is also a longtime columnist for the Daily Mail, where she frequently writes about relationships and intimacy.

In one of her recent pieces, she focused on the “silent divorce” phenomenon, asking readers, “When was the last time you had a conversation with your partner that wasn’t about logistics or anything to do with running the household?”

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She continued, “When did you have a proper conversation? When you talked about your dreams or disappointments, the state of the world, issues concerning close friends, hell, anything at all that’s remotely personal and not job oriented?”

Tracey is a celebrated media figure, best known as an author, columnist, and one of the world’s leading experts on intimacy

Image credits: Instagram/Tracey Cox

According to her, those who failed to answer this question may be in a “silent divorce” relationship.

She described a silent divorce as a situation where a “couple remain legally together but emotionally ended the relationship long ago, often without either of them acknowledging it – or even noticing.”

Rather than a dramatic, loud ending marked by fights or legal proceedings, it is a slow, quiet erosion of the bond, where partners become strangers sharing a home.

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“Couples in a silent divorce rarely or never have s*x and don’t often cuddle and kiss,” said Tracey.

“The most damaging thing about a silent divorce is that it doesn’t feel like a crisis because there’s no single catastrophe to blame it on. It happens gradually. One minute you’re a couple, the next you’re two people sharing a home but basically living separate lives.”

She continued, “Because you’re maintaining appearances, by the time you realize what’s happened, it could already have been going on for years.”

“The longer you feel disconnected, the harder it is to find your way back…” Tracey said, emphasizing the important role time plays

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Couples often remain in this state due to financial constraints, fear of societal judgment, or for the sake of their children.

Tracey noted, “Money’s tight, there’s too much to do, the world seems unsafe and unkind and you both go on autopilot. You’re busy and surviving – there’s no time for fun or reflection.”

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However, this disconnected state can lead to deep resentment, anxiety, and a feeling of being invisible in your own life.

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According to the expert, questions like, “Why am I always the one doing the dishes/the heavy lifting/the school run?

Why can’t he see I’m exhausted and need help?

Why can’t she see I’m struggling at work and terrified I’ll lose my job?” begin to surface in an individual’s mind.

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Cox further states that it is usually women who first notice when a relationship is in “trouble” before men do, and are often the first to attempt to raise concerns and save the relationship.

“But when their partner doesn’t respond or try to help solve the problems, they eventually stop. He thinks her being quiet means she’s now happy again. She thinks his contentment means he doesn’t care… and the gap between you widens.”

According to the expert, women are more likely to notice the “silent divorce” phase in their relationship than their male counterparts

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Tracey, however, firmly believes that it is possible for couples to come back from a silent divorce, but it requires immediate, radical, and mutual effort.

According to her, there is a two-step process for navigating this situation and rebuilding the relationship.

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“The first step to healing is being totally honest about how you feel – terrifying for anyone but especially for men,” Cox said.

“Women are usually far more aware of any problems; men often don’t see it coming… because men interpret ‘keeping up appearances‘ as everything being fine.”

She continued, “The second step is to communicate your issues effectively and honestly. Another big ask because if you could both do this, you wouldn’t be where you are.”

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Cox strongly advocates for couples therapy at this stage, as a silent divorce often involves years of buried resentment that most couples cannot untangle on their own without a neutral third party.

However, Tracey concluded her piece by emphasizing that sometimes “the best thing to do is acknowledge the relationship has run its course.”

“Staying (for the lifestyle, the children, appearances) isn’t making anyone happy. The best way forward might be to walk away.”

“And what is wrong with couples mainly talking about practicalities, rather than feelings? If both are happy, so what?” questioned one critic