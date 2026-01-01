Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Nickelodeon Star Reveals Humiliating Reason She Was Crying In This Photo With Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Nickelodeon star posing together, with the star visibly emotional and teary-eyed at event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Nickelodeon Star Reveals Humiliating Reason She Was Crying In This Photo With Britney Spears

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
2

22

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Joan Hart has opened up about being blindsided by two devastating career blows within hours, calling it the worst day of her life.

On December 10, the 49-year-old star appeared on Betches’ Picture Day and revisited a photo from 1999, where she posed with Britney Spears at the premiere of Drive Me Crazy.

Apparently, the actress was fired from one project for not being “s*xy enough”, while nearly losing another for not being family-friendly enough, all thanks to a bold Maxim Magazine cover shoot.

Highlights
  • Melissa Joan Hart recounted the "worst day" of her life, which occurred during the 1999 premiere of her film Drive Me Crazy.
  • The actress was abruptly fired from a role in Scary Movie because producers reportedly felt her bust size was not large enough for the part.
  • She faced a legal threat and nearly lost her lead role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

“If you look at my eyes, they’re very bloodsh*t because this was what I would consider, if you read my book, one of the worst days of my life at the time,” she said.

RELATED:

    Melissa Joan Hart admitted she was fired from Scary Movie after being told her chest wasn’t big enough

    Nickelodeon star smiling at event, wearing a bright pink dress and gold necklace against a colorful background.

    Nickelodeon star smiling at event, wearing a bright pink dress and gold necklace against a colorful background.

    Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the podcast, Melissa Joan Hart recalled that the night unfolded as she was juggling press at the premiere with plans to fly to Vancouver immediately after to begin filming Scary Movie.

    As she headed to the airport, Hart received a call in the limo telling her to turn around immediately, as she had been let go from the project.

    One of the producers told her she didn’t physically fit their version of the character.

    Nickelodeon star with Britney Spears at an event, revealing the humiliating reason she was crying in the photo.

    Nickelodeon star with Britney Spears at an event, revealing the humiliating reason she was crying in the photo.

    Image credits: By Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images

    “They decided when I did the fitting that I didn’t have big enough b**bs for that part,” she explained.

    Hart had been cast to play an opening parody role, a nod to Drew Barrymore’s famous Scream scene. The role later went to Carmen Electra.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Hart tried to remain calm, the timing only made it worse, as she had already been crying over leaving her family behind to film the movie.

    But her worst day wasn’t over yet.

    The 49-year-old star was nearly fired from Sabrina the Teenage Witch over her Maxim photoshoot in 1999

    Britney Spears with Nickelodeon star wearing black jackets, revealing humiliating reason she was crying in photo.

    Britney Spears with Nickelodeon star wearing black jackets, revealing humiliating reason she was crying in photo.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

    When Hart returned to the premiere after learning the sad news, she was met by her lawyer with an even more devastating update.

    “While I’m at the party, my lawyer shows up and goes, ‘You did a photo shoot for Maxim magazine?’ I’m like: ‘Yes, I did.’ They’re like: ‘Well, you’re being sued and fired from your show, so don’t talk to the press, don’t do anything.'”

    Comment discussing a Nickelodeon star revealing the humiliating reason she was crying in a photo with Britney Spears.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a Nickelodeon star revealing the humiliating reason she was crying in a photo with Britney Spears.

    Woman in red lace top looking at photo album featuring a young girl, related to Nickelodeon star and Britney Spears story.

    Woman in red lace top looking at photo album featuring a young girl, related to Nickelodeon star and Britney Spears story.

    Image credits: betches

    She added, “So I get a phone call on my cell phone from my mother, my producer, who was like, ‘What did you do?’, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, whatever my publicist told me to do at the photo shoot. I did a photo shoot for Maxim! It’s Maxim, of course, you’re gonna be in your underwear.”

    It was revealed that the photoshoot featured the tagline, “Sabrina, your favorite witch without a stitch,” which was deemed inappropriate by executives tied to the show’s family-friendly branding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nickelodeon star emotional and crying in a red dress, sharing a humiliating reason behind tears with Britney Spears context.

    Nickelodeon star emotional and crying in a red dress, sharing a humiliating reason behind tears with Britney Spears context.

    Image credits: betches

    Screenshot of a social media comment about being fired twice, related to a Nickelodeon star revealing humiliating reason for crying.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about being fired twice, related to a Nickelodeon star revealing humiliating reason for crying.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing confusion about a photo of a Nickelodeon star crying with Britney Spears.

    Comment expressing confusion about a photo of a Nickelodeon star crying with Britney Spears.

    Nickelodeon star smiling and talking with Britney Spears in a candid moment revealing a humiliating reason

    Nickelodeon star smiling and talking with Britney Spears in a candid moment revealing a humiliating reason

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    Believing the role that had defined her career was over, she later explained the accusation stemmed from a contractual clause stating she would never portray the character n*de.

    “So then I really started crying,” Hart said, recalling how her father eventually found her and hugged her after the premiere ended. “I don’t see my dad often, so for him to hug me? It just broke me.”

    Though the situation was later resolved after she penned an apology letter, Hart kept her role on Sabrina for four seasons.

    Fans praised Melissa Joan Hart for staying true to herself and aging naturally

    Nickelodeon star and Britney Spears sitting outdoors, showing emotional expressions in a candid moment.

    Nickelodeon star and Britney Spears sitting outdoors, showing emotional expressions in a candid moment.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    Not everyone was sympathetic to Hart’s trip down memory lane. After the podcast aired, some critics were quick to dismiss her “worst day” as a product of celebrity privilege.

    “Lol that’s one of the worst days of your life? Man, that’s just a normal bad day. Celebrities are hilarious,” one user scoffed. 

    Comment by Amy Acosta discussing the potential to replace Sabrina the Teenage Witch, with 14 likes on a social platform.

    Comment by Amy Acosta discussing the potential to replace Sabrina the Teenage Witch, with 14 likes on a social platform.

    Comment about the entertainment industry expressing frustration, posted by user Bob Mood with 19 likes.

    Comment about the entertainment industry expressing frustration, posted by user Bob Mood with 19 likes.

    Nickelodeon star in a gray top holding a book near a black cat, reflecting on a humiliating moment with Britney Spears.

    Nickelodeon star in a gray top holding a book near a black cat, reflecting on a humiliating moment with Britney Spears.

    Image credits: Showtime

    Others were even more blunt about her firing, with one writing, “The movie was terrible so you didn’t miss anything there,” while another added, “That’s the business. Tough it up or find a new career.”

    Nickelodeon star looking upset and crying with two women, highlighting humiliating moment shared with Britney Spears.

    Nickelodeon star looking upset and crying with two women, highlighting humiliating moment shared with Britney Spears.

    Image credits: Showtime

    Comment by Matthew Entrup about Nickelodeon star and humiliating reason she was crying in photo with Britney Spears.

    Comment by Matthew Entrup about Nickelodeon star and humiliating reason she was crying in photo with Britney Spears.

    Facebook comment from Sara Zeamer praising someone for staying classy, related to Nickelodeon star crying with Britney Spears.

    Facebook comment from Sara Zeamer praising someone for staying classy, related to Nickelodeon star crying with Britney Spears.

    Woman in a red lace dress reading a book, reflecting on a Nickelodeon star's humiliating moment with Britney Spears.

    Woman in a red lace dress reading a book, reflecting on a Nickelodeon star's humiliating moment with Britney Spears.

    Image credits: betches

    Despite the harsh feedback, the majority of fans have rallied around Hart’s honesty and her refusal to alter herself to meet Hollywood’s ever-changing expectations.

    Comment by Hanzo Yamaguchi expressing confusion about body shaming and Hollywood, with 5 likes on social media.

    Comment by Hanzo Yamaguchi expressing confusion about body shaming and Hollywood, with 5 likes on social media.

    Nickelodeon star with headset talking to another woman, revealing humiliating reason for crying near Britney Spears photo.

    Nickelodeon star with headset talking to another woman, revealing humiliating reason for crying near Britney Spears photo.

    Image credits: BritneyOnline

    Several online users praised her for aging naturally, as one wrote, “She looks beautiful, youthful, and easily recognizable from her Clarissa photo from 31 years ago. It seems not messing with your face really is the best way to go.”

    “We love to see real aging,” wrote another.

    Others expressed admiration for her longevity in the industry, with one writing, “I’m glad that you have come a long way and done a very good job with your acting career. You are awesome.”

    “I’ve always admired this actress, she is real, down to earth, and not afraid to speak her mind,” said one netizen

    Nickelodeon star expressing admiration for Britney Spears, revealing emotional moment behind the tears in the photo.

    Nickelodeon star expressing admiration for Britney Spears, revealing emotional moment behind the tears in the photo.

    A social media comment by Nickelodeon star A’zia Toyoung Williams expressing heartbreak with a broken heart emoji.

    A social media comment by Nickelodeon star A’zia Toyoung Williams expressing heartbreak with a broken heart emoji.

    Comment praising Britney Spears’ resilience as a 90s celebrity and hoping she gets a new chance soon.

    Comment praising Britney Spears’ resilience as a 90s celebrity and hoping she gets a new chance soon.

    Facebook comment by Berenice Martinez-Colegio mentioning Britney Spears and expressing empathy in a casual tone.

    Facebook comment by Berenice Martinez-Colegio mentioning Britney Spears and expressing empathy in a casual tone.

    Comment by Spike Thrasher expressing sympathy for Nickelodeon star and mentioning her hard time causing her to cry in photo with Britney Spears.

    Comment by Spike Thrasher expressing sympathy for Nickelodeon star and mentioning her hard time causing her to cry in photo with Britney Spears.

    Comment by Susan Ludovissy criticizing a movie as terrible and saying nothing was missed by not watching it.

    Comment by Susan Ludovissy criticizing a movie as terrible and saying nothing was missed by not watching it.

    Comment on a photo mentioning a memorable photoshoot featuring a Nickelodeon star and Britney Spears.

    Comment on a photo mentioning a memorable photoshoot featuring a Nickelodeon star and Britney Spears.

    Comment by Isabella Fagerberg praising humor in a scene, related to Nickelodeon star and Britney Spears photo context.

    Comment by Isabella Fagerberg praising humor in a scene, related to Nickelodeon star and Britney Spears photo context.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Nickelodeon star’s humiliating experience while crying in photo with Britney Spears.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Nickelodeon star’s humiliating experience while crying in photo with Britney Spears.

    Comment by Lindsey Dickey discussing Nickelodeon star’s humiliating moment crying in photo with Britney Spears.

    Comment by Lindsey Dickey discussing Nickelodeon star’s humiliating moment crying in photo with Britney Spears.

    Nickelodeon star reveals humiliating reason for crying in photo with Britney Spears during emotional moment.

    Nickelodeon star reveals humiliating reason for crying in photo with Britney Spears during emotional moment.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    22

    2

    22

    2

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because of what they're creating, I think it's perfectly reasonable that they're looking for particular physical traits to fit a certain character image. Dame Judi Dench is a wonderful actor, but she wouldn't be right for the lead in Sabrina the Teenage Witch; Daniel Day-Lewis has won 3 Oscars but is hardly right for playing the lead in the Gary Coleman story. It's just odd that she was already signed up and on the way before they changed their minds, but I don't think it's that different from any other job where one might get an offer withdrawn.

    1
    1point
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has nothing to do with mixed messages or double standards, it's two separate events, that she is saying happened at the same time to make one overall awful day. She was on a kid's show and did a photoshoot in her underwear for a lads mag, so there was concern from that show that it wasn't appropriate. Separately, she had been cast in a movie for a role which was basically "big breasted b***o", and was let go as they decided she was not the right fit for the role (to be honest it sounds like a bad casting to start with). It's also ridiculous the comments about "the 90s were crazy". Currently we are living in a far more conservative society than the 90s. Never mind photoshoots for lads mags in your underwear, on a regular basis you see outrage because a woman wears a short skirt or shows too much skin when apparently someone has decided they are meant to be "family friendly". Even on BP there are regular articles about supposed "outrage" because of this

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because of what they're creating, I think it's perfectly reasonable that they're looking for particular physical traits to fit a certain character image. Dame Judi Dench is a wonderful actor, but she wouldn't be right for the lead in Sabrina the Teenage Witch; Daniel Day-Lewis has won 3 Oscars but is hardly right for playing the lead in the Gary Coleman story. It's just odd that she was already signed up and on the way before they changed their minds, but I don't think it's that different from any other job where one might get an offer withdrawn.

    1
    1point
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has nothing to do with mixed messages or double standards, it's two separate events, that she is saying happened at the same time to make one overall awful day. She was on a kid's show and did a photoshoot in her underwear for a lads mag, so there was concern from that show that it wasn't appropriate. Separately, she had been cast in a movie for a role which was basically "big breasted b***o", and was let go as they decided she was not the right fit for the role (to be honest it sounds like a bad casting to start with). It's also ridiculous the comments about "the 90s were crazy". Currently we are living in a far more conservative society than the 90s. Never mind photoshoots for lads mags in your underwear, on a regular basis you see outrage because a woman wears a short skirt or shows too much skin when apparently someone has decided they are meant to be "family friendly". Even on BP there are regular articles about supposed "outrage" because of this

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT