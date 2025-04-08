“Show Some Respect”: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Details “Awful” Date With Melissa Joan Hart

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Hoppus said he didn’t feel any sparks while out on a date with Melissa Joan Hart over 25 years back.

Although the date was “awful,” he said it wasn’t a total loss because he would end up hitting it off with the woman who went on to be his wife.

However, Melissa’s fans found his account disrespectful and claimed, “She is the one that got the better deal.”

Highlights Mark Hoppus claimed to have had an “awful” date with Melissa Joan Hart.

His dating revelations were made in his new memoir, "Fahrenheit-182."

Melissa responded to Mark's claims on social media.

Fans of the actress went on to troll him for his remarks.

Mark Hoppus said he once had an “awful” date with Melissa Joan Hart

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The Blink-182‘s bassist and vocalist released his memoir Fahrenheit-182, detailing his “awful” date with the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star.

It was at the Teen Choice Awards when Mark first crossed paths with Melissa, according to an excerpt published by Entertainment Weekly.

“She must’ve found me interesting because she had her publicist reach out to my label’s publicist to give me her number,” he recalled. “Totally normal courtship.”

The Blink-182 member wrote about the date in his memoir Fahrenheit-182, released this month

Image credits: Sony Music Entertainment Sweden

The musician “played it cool” on the phone but doubted whether he “impressed her.”

“I was newly famous, but she had been famous for years,” he said.

Nevertheless, they went out to a sushi restaurant.

Image credits: Mark Allen / Wikipedia

“It was an awful date,” Mark wrote in his memoir.

The actress was “very nice” while they were having dinner at a sushi restaurant. But Mark felt like he couldn’t connect with her because “everything in her life revolved around acting.”

The singer and bassist recalled struggling to relate to Melissa, who had already been “famous for years” at the time

Image credits: markhoppus / Instagram

“I’d ask what she liked to eat besides sushi, and she’d say, ‘Well, I’m usually eating whatever catering provides on set,’” Mark penned.

“I’d ask what she likes to read, and she’d say, ‘Well, I’m usually reading scripts for work.’ And I’m sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren’t a great match. It was tough.”

Dinner was followed by Melissa taking Mark to her house and showing him around her “beautiful place,” overlooking “the city and a huge hot tub.”

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

“I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the tub,” she said. “I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel.”

Melissa, who’s been married to husband Mark Wilkerson for 21 years, responded to his revelations by commenting on an E! News post about the news.

“He’s right, it must’ve been bad because I don’t remember it at all!” the actress commented. “#IGuessThisisGrowingUp.”

The actress responded to Mark’s revelations and agreed it “must’ve been bad”

Image credits: Sabrina the Teenage Witch / IMDb

In another comment, she said in her defense, “I mean… nobody likes you when you’re 23, right?”

While Melissa was mild with her words, her fans weren’t as polite.

“Pretty sure she couldn’t stand you either, lol,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Think she got the better end of the deal.”

“Who hasn’t had a bad date?” one social media user asked

Image credits: melissajoanhart / Instagram

“Bro…look at yourself compared to her husband,” read one comment. “She is the one that got the better deal. I bet her husband doesn’t go public and talk about his past dates. Show some respect for a married woman with children.”

“Don’t worry, her husband is gorgeous! I’m pretty sure she’s ok now…” said another.

Image credits: melissajoanhart / Instagram

Other netizens said they were looking forward to reading the musician’s memoir.

“His book is on my list for sure,” one said.

“Mine’s coming in the mail today and is already bought the audio book as well,” wrote another. “Can’t wait.”

Fans said they couldn’t wait to read Mark’s memoir Fahrenheit-182

Image credits: skyehoppus / Instagram

Melissa shares sons Mason, 19, Braydon, 17, and Tucker, 12, with her husband Mark Wilkerson.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 member is happily married to MTV booker Skye Everly, whom he deeply connected with right after his “awful” date with Melissa came to an end.

Image credits: markhoppus / Instagram

When he returned after their sushi date, Mark checked his messages and found that Skye had left him a voicemail asking him to call her back.

They exchanged “some light pleasantries” on call before diving into a deep, long conversation about their careers, favorite music, and so on.

Mark felt the sparks with his now-wife Skye Everly on the same night he went out on a date with Melissa

Image credits: skyehoppus / Instagram

“We talked for so long that the sun came up, and we realized we’d talked all night,” he wrote in his memoir.

With time, romance bloomed between the pair, and they tied the knot in 2000.

“That’s mean to expose,” one said after the musician’s dating revelations in his memoir

