“Show Some Respect”: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Details “Awful” Date With Melissa Joan Hart
Celebrities, News

“Show Some Respect”: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Details “Awful” Date With Melissa Joan Hart

Mark Hoppus said he didn’t feel any sparks while out on a date with Melissa Joan Hart over 25 years back.

Although the date was “awful,” he said it wasn’t a total loss because he would end up hitting it off with the woman who went on to be his wife.

However, Melissa’s fans found his account disrespectful and claimed, “She is the one that got the better deal.”

  • Mark Hoppus claimed to have had an “awful” date with Melissa Joan Hart.
  • His dating revelations were made in his new memoir, "Fahrenheit-182."
  • Melissa responded to Mark's claims on social media.
  • Fans of the actress went on to troll him for his remarks.
    Mark Hoppus said he once had an “awful” date with Melissa Joan Hart

    Mark Hoppus in a black suit and tie at a formal event, posing against a backdrop, sharing stories about an "awful" date.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    The Blink-182‘s bassist and vocalist released his memoir Fahrenheit-182, detailing his “awful” date with the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star.

    It was at the Teen Choice Awards when Mark first crossed paths with Melissa, according to an excerpt published by Entertainment Weekly.

    “She must’ve found me interesting because she had her publicist reach out to my label’s publicist to give me her number,” he recalled. “Totally normal courtship.”

    The Blink-182 member wrote about the date in his memoir Fahrenheit-182, released this month 

    Blink-182's Mark Hoppus sits on curb with bandmates in casual attire, outdoors near a fence.

    Image credits: Sony Music Entertainment Sweden

    The musician “played it cool” on the phone but doubted whether he “impressed her.”

    “I was newly famous, but she had been famous for years,” he said.

    Nevertheless, they went out to a sushi restaurant.

    Mark Hoppus playing guitar on stage with a dynamic expression, wearing a "The Cure" shirt.

    Image credits: Mark Allen / Wikipedia

    “It was an awful date,” Mark wrote in his memoir.

    The actress was “very nice” while they were having dinner at a sushi restaurant. But Mark felt like he couldn’t connect with her because “everything in her life revolved around acting.”

    The singer and bassist recalled struggling to relate to Melissa, who had already been “famous for years” at the time 

    Mark Hoppus, seated in a living room, holds his Blink-182 book, smiling in a suit and glasses.

    Image credits: markhoppus / Instagram

    “I’d ask what she liked to eat besides sushi, and she’d say, ‘Well, I’m usually eating whatever catering provides on set,’” Mark penned.

    “I’d ask what she likes to read, and she’d say, ‘Well, I’m usually reading scripts for work.’ And I’m sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren’t a great match. It was tough.”

    Dinner was followed by Melissa taking Mark to her house and showing him around her “beautiful place,” overlooking “the city and a huge hot tub.”

    Blonde woman in a leather jacket poses at a SiriusXM event, smiling.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    “I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the tub,” she said. “I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel.”

    Melissa, who’s been married to husband Mark Wilkerson for 21 years, responded to his revelations by commenting on an E! News post about the news.

    “He’s right, it must’ve been bad because I don’t remember it at all!” the actress commented. “#IGuessThisisGrowingUp.”

    The actress responded to Mark’s revelations and agreed it “must’ve been bad” 

    Woman adjusting a tiara at an event, surrounded by floral decorations.

    Image credits: Sabrina the Teenage Witch / IMDb

    In another comment, she said in her defense, “I mean… nobody likes you when you’re 23, right?”

    While Melissa was mild with her words, her fans weren’t as polite.

    “Pretty sure she couldn’t stand you either, lol,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Think she got the better end of the deal.”

    “Who hasn’t had a bad date?” one social media user asked 

    Family posing at a theme park, woman in a red Mickey shirt, castle backdrop, includes "Blink-182" and "Melissa Joan Hart".

    Image credits: melissajoanhart / Instagram

    “Bro…look at yourself compared to her husband,” read one comment. “She is the one that got the better deal. I bet her husband doesn’t go public and talk about his past dates. Show some respect for a married woman with children.”

    “Don’t worry, her husband is gorgeous! I’m pretty sure she’s ok now…” said another.

    Couple smiling on a boat at sunset, with a beautiful orange sky in the background.

    Image credits: melissajoanhart / Instagram

    Other netizens said they were looking forward to reading the musician’s memoir.

    “His book is on my list for sure,” one said.

    “Mine’s coming in the mail today and is already bought the audio book as well,” wrote another. “Can’t wait.”

    Fans said they couldn’t wait to read Mark’s memoir Fahrenheit-182

    Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 in a suit with a woman in a dress, posing by a scenic waterfront view.

    Image credits: skyehoppus / Instagram

    Melissa shares sons Mason, 19, Braydon, 17, and Tucker, 12, with her husband Mark Wilkerson.

    Meanwhile, the Blink-182 member is happily married to MTV booker Skye Everly, whom he deeply connected with right after his “awful” date with Melissa came to an end.

    Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 sits in a private jet with "Best Dad" banner, wearing a pink shirt and sunglasses.

    Image credits: markhoppus / Instagram

    When he returned after their sushi date, Mark checked his messages and found that Skye had left him a voicemail asking him to call her back.

    They exchanged “some light pleasantries” on call before diving into a deep, long conversation about their careers, favorite music, and so on.

    Mark felt the sparks with his now-wife Skye Everly on the same night he went out on a date with Melissa

    Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 sitting at a dining table with two others, brick wall background.

    Image credits: skyehoppus / Instagram

    “We talked for so long that the sun came up, and we realized we’d talked all night,” he wrote in his memoir.

    With time, romance bloomed between the pair, and they tied the knot in 2000.

    “That’s mean to expose,” one said after the musician’s dating revelations in his memoir

    Comment about Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart date, expressing interest in her perspective.

    MJ Tallon's humorous comment about mutual dislike, referencing Mark Hoppus's date story.

    Comment by Jessica Thompson Giovanello about Blink-182 date story, questioning its relevance.

    Comment from Catherine Williams about Mark Hoppus' date story with Melissa Joan Hart.

    Comment referencing Melissa Joan Hart's husband, with a winking emoji, related to Blink-182 and Mark Hoppus.

    Blink-182's Mark Hoppus shares date story with Melissa Joan Hart, comments humorously speculate.

    Sherry Knight comments on Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart's "awful" date with a smiley emoji.

    Facebook comment by Ashley Warner, stating “That’s mean to expose,” in a discussion about Mark Hoppus.

    Comment on Blink-182's Mark Hoppus sharing an "awful" date story with Melissa Joan Hart, sparking reactions.

    Comment from user Charlie Rogers about an "awful" date with Melissa Joan Hart.

    Chat comment by Dwayne Still on having bad dates.

    Blink-182's Mark Hoppus date comment: "They don't seem like a match.

    Comment praising Mark Hoppus's strength after diagnosis and meeting his future wife.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    man seeks publicity for upcoming book release, drags a famous person through the mud to increase visibility. BP author panders to attention whoring.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    b-starkec avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do fans take it as if it were a personal offense?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rabitaille avatar
    Paul Rabit
    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well maybe there is more that he talks about in the book, but I didn't read anything here that disparaged her. He said it wasn't a good match - big deal.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
