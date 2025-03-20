ADVERTISEMENT

"And the Academy Award for 'Messiest Moment During an Awards Season' goes to…"

Audiences love drama; there’s no question about it. That’s why heart-wrenching, three hour long tragedies are always revered by critics. But reality is often stranger, and more entertaining, than fiction. So viewers will eat up any scandalous content they can find, especially if it’s unscripted.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most shocking and controversial moments from past awards shows and seasons below. So enjoy scrolling through these scandals that had viewers’ jaws on the floor, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’ll never forget!