Many of us have a tendency to place celebrities on a pedestal because of how much we love their work. Perhaps they played your favorite character in a wholesome, uplifting film or they managed to carry your favorite sports team to victory this season. But the reality is that we don’t really know these people at all, and just like any other stranger, it’s possible that they’re hiding dark secrets.

Redditors have recently been discussing absolutely atrocious celebrity scandals that have somehow been swept under the rug over the years. I’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this list might change how you perceive some of your favorite stars. But it’s important for all of us to be held accountable for our actions, even if you happen to have a beloved fanbase from all over the globe.

#1

A man in a blue suit and patterned tie standing outdoors, representing celebrity secrets. That nobody has seen Shelley Miscavige (wife of Scientologist leader David Miscavige) since 2007... 18 years ago.

MambaMentality4eva , Church of Scientology International Report

    #2

    Gray-haired man in a dark shirt, smiling slightly, linked with celebrity secrets and scandals. The fact that Epsteins list still hasn't been released and no investigations or arrests of any celebs have happened. We know there are videos of celebs having s*x with underage girls, yet it's been conveniently swept under the rug, likely because those same videos probably have lots of government officials on them as well.

    agent_x_75228 , State of Florida Report

    #3

    Blonde man in a baseball cap and black shirt, relevant to celebrity secrets. Logan Paul and Jake Paul...should be in jail but are making millions being d**ks.

    Outside-Chip7368 , Erik Drost Report

    #4

    A celebrity walking at night in a city, wearing a dark coat and gloves, with neon lights and traffic in the background. Tom Cruise basically being a cult leader?

    Aware_Adhesiveness16 , Warner Bros Report

    #5

    Long-haired person with a serious expression at a public event, related to celebrity secrets and scandals. Steven Tyler. Groomed a teenage girl (possibly more than one) then adopted her to keep her close. The details are sick and I can’t believe he isn’t locked up.

    cerisewa , Gage Skidmore Report

    #6

    Man in a blue shirt standing indoors, related to celebrity secrets and scandals discussion. Karl Malone getting a 13 y/o pregnant.

    RoseWould , United Statesderivative work Report

    #7

    Black and white photo showing a man and woman with a baby in a crowd, reflecting celebrity secrets and scandals theme. 24 year old Elvis dating 14 year old Priscilla.

    47 year old Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman dating 13 year old Mandy Smith.

    Viking-Bastard-XIV , Unknown author Report

    #8

    Singer performing on stage in a red outfit, holding a microphone, related to celebrity secrets. I kept scrolling, expecting it to show up and it didn't.

    Chris Brown being an a**sive POS to Rihanna.

    malingering_mushroom , Joel Telling Report

    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Eh this wasn't really swept under the rug though. It was highly publicized and it hurt his career quite a bit, though he wasn't canceled at the time

    #9

    Person in a tuxedo smiling at an outdoor event, surrounded by people and cameras, linked to celebrity secrets and scandals. Seinfeld openly dating a 17 yr old high schooler at 38.

    ninjoid , Alan Light Report

    #10

    Person with braided hair and earrings standing against a plain backdrop, highlighting celebrity secrets and scandals. In recent times, Astroworld/Travis Scott.

    wicked_zoeyz , Miami Dade Sheriff's Office Report

    #11

    A celebrity holding a microphone on stage, showcasing rockstar energy during a live performance. Vince Neil k**led Razzle, the drummer from Hanoi Rocks and injured two people. He only served 15 days in jail and paid 2.6 million in restitution.

    peglar , Andreas Lawen, Fotandi Report

    #12

    Smiling woman in black jacket, representing celebrity secrets and scandals theme. The elevator incident with Solange Knowles and Jay-Z after he cheated on Beyoncé.

    Lollyy_Lollipop , Raph_PH Report

    #13

    There was some D list celebrity that got big in a different field outside of TV but then miraculously had 34 felony charges amount to less than a slap on the wrist.

    Cichlidsaremyjam Report

    #14

    Musician performing on stage with dramatic red lighting, embodying celebrity secrets and scandals theme. marilyn manson being a horrific a**ser.

    WearyEnthusiasm6643 , daigo oliva Report

    #15

    Black and white photo of a celebrity smiling, highlighting celebrity secrets and scandals theme. Jack Nicholson beat a pr****tute so bad he burst her fake t*t and caused permanent brain damage.

    All because she had the audacity to ask for the money he agreed to pay her for s*x.

    KhaosElement , AP Wire Photo Report

    #16

    A man in formal attire, facing right, with a bow tie, representing celebrity secrets and scandals. Don King (boxing promoter) beat a guy to death for owing him $600. If I remember quickly there were a couple more similar murders too.

    jwindolf , Bernard Gotfryd Report

    #17

    A person with long hair and a serious expression, linked to celebrity secrets and scandals. Caitlyn Jenner k**led a lady with her car.

    Santos_L_Halper_II , Web Summit Report

    #18

    Red vintage emblem with "Ten Per Cent Legacy and Succession Duty" text, featuring a crown icon. Panama Papers.

    Frigidspinner , UK Government Report

    #19

    A person with long curly hair in a suit, symbolizing celebrity secrets and scandals. I feel like people don’t talk about Rick James and his girlfriend kidnapping and torturing a girl for 6 days, and while out on bail for those charges they kidnapped and assaulted another woman for 20 hours. He got 5 years but only served 2. If he was convicted of the torture charge in the first case he would’ve been sentenced to life.

    AntRose104 , Leach Entertainment Features Report

    #20

    A football player in a green and white jersey with the number 4 stands on the field, surrounded by a cheering crowd. Brett Favre stealing from the poorest people in the state of Mississippi.

    Trilang , Jennifer A. Villalovos Report

    #21

    A person in a formal suit and tie, standing outside a building, reflecting celebrity secrets and scandals. Ted Kennedy held elected office for ~40 years even after leaving Mary Jo Kopechne to drown following a drunk driving incident.

    Yes, it was covered. Yes, there have been books and movies about it.

    But, yes, he still held elected office, ran for President, was called a Lion of the Senate, etc.

    dmbream , United States Senatederivative work Report

    #22

    Shirtless singer on stage wearing a cap, passionately performing with a microphone, embodying celebrity secrets and scandals theme. I don’t understand stand how the singer for Red Hot Chili Peppers openly writes about statutory r*pe in his book and he’s still this awesome guy to so many people.

    WinterMortician , Hel Davies Report

    #23

    Colorful M&M candies scattered randomly, highlighting vibrant hues and textures. Not a celebrity scandal, but the fact that almost no one knows that Mars fabricated the s*xy green M&M outrage to cover up their slave labor lawsuit is kind of insane.

    Vexonte , Evan-Amos Report

    #24

    Black and white photo of a man in a sweater, linked to celebrity secrets and scandals. Kirk Douglas might have brutally r*ped a 16 year old Natalie Wood and had an up and coming actress k**led because she wouldn't get an abortion.

    Lana Wood and Dennis Hopper know who it was but never spoke about it only calling him Mr. Showbiz.

    An anonymous blogger once posted it was Kirk Douglas and that he had heard the story from Natalie Woods daughter before quickly deleting it. The poster was believed to be Robert Downey Jr. from their previous post history.

    dars1905 , Unknown author Report

    #25

    Man in a black cap and sunglasses at a lively event, possibly linked to celebrity secrets and scandals. Case of diddy and his mysterious “friends” who are not so mysterious after all.

    noo-facee , Leo Brunvoll Report

    #26

    A person in glasses smiling, possibly linked to celebrity secrets and scandals. Jon Hamm was arrested for a hazing act that caused a student to have a fractured spine and almost losing a kidney.

    Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey were involved in a fatal car crash that took the lives of a mother and daughter who were in the oncoming vehicle.

    aluminumnek , PhilipRomanoPhoto Report

    #27

    Musician playing electric guitar on stage, lights creating an atmospheric mood, linked to celebrity secrets and scandals. Pete Townshend having a computer full of child p*rn and getting off scott free claiming he was doing research for a book.

    Minister_Garbitsch , Impm Report

    #28

    Basketball player in a Lakers jersey on the court, representing celebrity secrets and scandals theme. Kobe Bryant more or less publicly admitted to r*ping a girl (his defense was more or less "woopsies!"). And his only punishment was checks notes "he changed his jersey number."

    MAHHockey , Sgt. Joseph A. Lee Report

    #29

    A celebrity smiling in front of a blue and white background, related to secrets and scandals. Mark Wahlberg did some really heinous stuff when he was younger, that no one really cares about now.

    tiger0204 , Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales Report

    #30

    That little hate crime Marky Mark did.

    Marklar172 Report

    #31

    Jay Z scandal went away pretty quickly.

    Tbrown0261 Report

    #32

    the whole baldwin spanish grift, all lies and now he's back as if a decade of lies isnt enough.

    Vegoia2 Report

    #33

    Kirk Douglas r*ped Natalie Wood.

    SicSemperTyrannis316 Report

    #34

    Boy George tying a man to a raidiator.

    Maleficent_Simple710 Report

    #35

    Sean penn tying Madonna to a chair and a**sing her for hours.

    ranreo Report

    #36

    That guy who was in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York who went on to lead an insurrection against the US and was convicted of numerous felonies and never received any punishment.

    SoCalChrisW Report

    #37

    Ronaldo r*ped a young woman. So many r*pe trials in football. Marcos Alonso of Chelsea was drink driving and k**led a young woman.

    Stellvhood Report

    #38

    Jim Carey cheated on his girlfriend and gave her and STD and blamed her for it claiming she was the cheater. He was absolutely awful to her, She committed su***de and he was a pallbearer at her funeral before her family knew what he had done.

    SarahJayneBritney Report

    #39

    Woody Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi Previn is one of those scandals that got brushed aside over time, despite the disturbing nature of it. Or Kevin Spacey lots of allegations, but the public and Hollywood quickly moved on without much real accountability.

    GlamorousPrincesszz Report

    #40

    Matthew Broderick literally k**led two women and nobody talks about it. Two women died and he was fined 175 bucks.

    InterestingPoet7910 Report

    #41

    Travis Scott’s deadly concert. I actually randomly thought about it this morning.

    bwmom18 Report

    #42

    There's literally a phrase, "In like Flynn" to describe how Errol Flynn got away with r*ping two teenagers.

    Lord_Kaplooie Report

    #43

    David Bowie grooming 13 y/o Lori Mattrix for year before taking her virginity. Jimmy Page for trafficking her for two year while she was 15 and 16.

    Own-Organization-532 Report

    #44

    A smiling man in a dark coat stands outdoors, representing celebrity secrets and scandals discreetly. Brad Pitt's spousal a**se.

    InspectorNoName , Airman 1st Class Tanaya M. Harms Report

    #45

    Man in a suit and woman in a red dress at a formal event, representing celebrity secrets and scandals theme. William H Macy’s daughter was part of an SAT cheating scandal to get her into Carnegie Mellon. Somehow Felicity Huffman took ALL the heat for that. I assume it’s because society didn’t want Shameless to get House of Cards’d.

    Not the biggest scandal, but still.

    boombigreveal , PatrickMcMullan Report

    #46

    Peyton Manning se***lly assaulted an athletic trainer when he was in college. He paid a large settlement to keep it out of court. I hate seeing him in those stupid commercials, he’s GROSS. I bring this up every time this question gets asked.

    Princesscrowbar Report

    #47

    Prince Andrew being a massive nonce.

    MrWonderful7000 Report

    #48

    John Stamos admitting to R*pe by Deception.

    Ok_Outcome_6213 Report

    #49

    Top Secret papers stored in the Mar-A-Lago bathroom by you know who.

    Embarrassed_Wrap8421 Report

    #50

    neil patrick harris' amy winehouse corpse charcuterie board.

    Designer_Dinner_8716 Report

    #51

    Balenciaga child photo shoot with newspapers of child p on the floor. Still not cancelled.

    Practical_Parsnip132 Report

    #52

    Christipher Walken and Robert Wagner are culpable in Natalie Wood's death than they've owned up to, i.e., one pushed her and the other one knows.

    Marlbey Report

    #53

    Back in the day, Will Smith watched while his bodyguard beat a man (allegedly at Will's behest) so badly that man lost an eye. The bodyguard took the wrap and did time while Will spent a single night in jail before charges against him were dropped. I forget the guy's name now, but when I looked him up a few years ago, I found that after the bodyguard got out of jail, Will made him part of his entourage.

    SuperCr*ppyFuntime Report

    #54

    Michael Fassbender's domestic a**se.

    CHERNO-B1LL Report

    #55

    Robert Wagner throwing Natalie Wood off the boat.

    NewPower_Soul Report

    #56

    Mario Lopez was accused of r*ping a girl in 1993.

    Citron-Sharp Report

    #57

    The beetles banging 14 year old groupies and John Lennon specifically being a violent a**ser of women.

    cassiuswright Report

    #58

    I'm surprised all the celebs who had their passion projects funded by Weinstein didnt get more scandal.

    Oddbeme4u Report

    #59

    Snoop dog k**led somebody and then went to court and appeared on cooking shows and olympics like everything was fine and dandy.

    wetlettuce42 Report

    #60

    Michael Jackson sleeping with kids, over and over again - but he's still praised as a great person like nothing happened (and there was a multi-million dollar (rumored 8 figures) settlement with one of the boys....and before you preach, would you let your 10 year old son sleep in the same bed with a 40 year old male who is no relation?

    reddituser_05 Report

