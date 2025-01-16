Redditors have recently been discussing absolutely atrocious celebrity scandals that have somehow been swept under the rug over the years. I’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this list might change how you perceive some of your favorite stars. But it’s important for all of us to be held accountable for our actions, even if you happen to have a beloved fanbase from all over the globe.

Many of us have a tendency to place celebrities on a pedestal because of how much we love their work. Perhaps they played your favorite character in a wholesome, uplifting film or they managed to carry your favorite sports team to victory this season. But the reality is that we don’t really know these people at all, and just like any other stranger, it’s possible that they’re hiding dark secrets .

#1 That nobody has seen Shelley Miscavige (wife of Scientologist leader David Miscavige) since 2007... 18 years ago.

#2 The fact that Epsteins list still hasn't been released and no investigations or arrests of any celebs have happened. We know there are videos of celebs having s*x with underage girls, yet it's been conveniently swept under the rug, likely because those same videos probably have lots of government officials on them as well.

#3 Logan Paul and Jake Paul...should be in jail but are making millions being d**ks.

#4 Tom Cruise basically being a cult leader?

#5 Steven Tyler. Groomed a teenage girl (possibly more than one) then adopted her to keep her close. The details are sick and I can’t believe he isn’t locked up.

#6 Karl Malone getting a 13 y/o pregnant.

#7 24 year old Elvis dating 14 year old Priscilla.



47 year old Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman dating 13 year old Mandy Smith.

#8 I kept scrolling, expecting it to show up and it didn't.



Chris Brown being an a**sive POS to Rihanna.

#9 Seinfeld openly dating a 17 yr old high schooler at 38.

#10 In recent times, Astroworld/Travis Scott.

#11 Vince Neil k**led Razzle, the drummer from Hanoi Rocks and injured two people. He only served 15 days in jail and paid 2.6 million in restitution.

#12 The elevator incident with Solange Knowles and Jay-Z after he cheated on Beyoncé.

#13 There was some D list celebrity that got big in a different field outside of TV but then miraculously had 34 felony charges amount to less than a slap on the wrist.

#14 marilyn manson being a horrific a**ser.

#15 Jack Nicholson beat a pr****tute so bad he burst her fake t*t and caused permanent brain damage.



All because she had the audacity to ask for the money he agreed to pay her for s*x.

#16 Don King (boxing promoter) beat a guy to death for owing him $600. If I remember quickly there were a couple more similar murders too.

#17 Caitlyn Jenner k**led a lady with her car.

#18 Panama Papers.

#19 I feel like people don’t talk about Rick James and his girlfriend kidnapping and torturing a girl for 6 days, and while out on bail for those charges they kidnapped and assaulted another woman for 20 hours. He got 5 years but only served 2. If he was convicted of the torture charge in the first case he would’ve been sentenced to life.

#20 Brett Favre stealing from the poorest people in the state of Mississippi.

#21 Ted Kennedy held elected office for ~40 years even after leaving Mary Jo Kopechne to drown following a drunk driving incident.



Yes, it was covered. Yes, there have been books and movies about it.



But, yes, he still held elected office, ran for President, was called a Lion of the Senate, etc.

#22 I don’t understand stand how the singer for Red Hot Chili Peppers openly writes about statutory r*pe in his book and he’s still this awesome guy to so many people.

#23 Not a celebrity scandal, but the fact that almost no one knows that Mars fabricated the s*xy green M&M outrage to cover up their slave labor lawsuit is kind of insane.

#24 Kirk Douglas might have brutally r*ped a 16 year old Natalie Wood and had an up and coming actress k**led because she wouldn't get an abortion.



Lana Wood and Dennis Hopper know who it was but never spoke about it only calling him Mr. Showbiz.



An anonymous blogger once posted it was Kirk Douglas and that he had heard the story from Natalie Woods daughter before quickly deleting it. The poster was believed to be Robert Downey Jr. from their previous post history.

#25 Case of diddy and his mysterious “friends” who are not so mysterious after all.

#26 Jon Hamm was arrested for a hazing act that caused a student to have a fractured spine and almost losing a kidney.



Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey were involved in a fatal car crash that took the lives of a mother and daughter who were in the oncoming vehicle.

#27 Pete Townshend having a computer full of child p*rn and getting off scott free claiming he was doing research for a book.

#28 Kobe Bryant more or less publicly admitted to r*ping a girl (his defense was more or less "woopsies!"). And his only punishment was checks notes "he changed his jersey number."

#29 Mark Wahlberg did some really heinous stuff when he was younger, that no one really cares about now.

#30 That little hate crime Marky Mark did.

#31 Jay Z scandal went away pretty quickly.

#32 the whole baldwin spanish grift, all lies and now he's back as if a decade of lies isnt enough.

#33 Kirk Douglas r*ped Natalie Wood.

#34 Boy George tying a man to a raidiator.

#35 Sean penn tying Madonna to a chair and a**sing her for hours.

#36 That guy who was in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York who went on to lead an insurrection against the US and was convicted of numerous felonies and never received any punishment.

#37 Ronaldo r*ped a young woman. So many r*pe trials in football. Marcos Alonso of Chelsea was drink driving and k**led a young woman.

#38 Jim Carey cheated on his girlfriend and gave her and STD and blamed her for it claiming she was the cheater. He was absolutely awful to her, She committed su***de and he was a pallbearer at her funeral before her family knew what he had done.

#39 Woody Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi Previn is one of those scandals that got brushed aside over time, despite the disturbing nature of it. Or Kevin Spacey lots of allegations, but the public and Hollywood quickly moved on without much real accountability.

#40 Matthew Broderick literally k**led two women and nobody talks about it. Two women died and he was fined 175 bucks.

#41 Travis Scott’s deadly concert. I actually randomly thought about it this morning.

#42 There's literally a phrase, "In like Flynn" to describe how Errol Flynn got away with r*ping two teenagers.

#43 David Bowie grooming 13 y/o Lori Mattrix for year before taking her virginity. Jimmy Page for trafficking her for two year while she was 15 and 16.

#44 Brad Pitt's spousal a**se.

#45 William H Macy’s daughter was part of an SAT cheating scandal to get her into Carnegie Mellon. Somehow Felicity Huffman took ALL the heat for that. I assume it’s because society didn’t want Shameless to get House of Cards’d.



Not the biggest scandal, but still.

#46 Peyton Manning se***lly assaulted an athletic trainer when he was in college. He paid a large settlement to keep it out of court. I hate seeing him in those stupid commercials, he’s GROSS. I bring this up every time this question gets asked.

#47 Prince Andrew being a massive nonce.

#48 John Stamos admitting to R*pe by Deception.

#49 Top Secret papers stored in the Mar-A-Lago bathroom by you know who.

#50 neil patrick harris' amy winehouse corpse charcuterie board.

#51 Balenciaga child photo shoot with newspapers of child p on the floor. Still not cancelled.

#52 Christipher Walken and Robert Wagner are culpable in Natalie Wood's death than they've owned up to, i.e., one pushed her and the other one knows.

#53 Back in the day, Will Smith watched while his bodyguard beat a man (allegedly at Will's behest) so badly that man lost an eye. The bodyguard took the wrap and did time while Will spent a single night in jail before charges against him were dropped. I forget the guy's name now, but when I looked him up a few years ago, I found that after the bodyguard got out of jail, Will made him part of his entourage.

#54 Michael Fassbender's domestic a**se.

#55 Robert Wagner throwing Natalie Wood off the boat.

#56 Mario Lopez was accused of r*ping a girl in 1993.

#57 The beetles banging 14 year old groupies and John Lennon specifically being a violent a**ser of women.

#58 I'm surprised all the celebs who had their passion projects funded by Weinstein didnt get more scandal.

#59 Snoop dog k**led somebody and then went to court and appeared on cooking shows and olympics like everything was fine and dandy.