If you’re looking for a shocking or heart wrenching film that might leave you speechless, Reddit users have recently compiled a comprehensive list of the ones that left them “sitting in silence for 10 minutes after watching.” Feel free to take note of the films you haven’t yet experienced, and be sure to upvote the ones that left you at a loss for words as well.

Word of mouth is one of the most powerful tools films rely on for their success. It can be challenging to win audiences over with a trailer, but once 15 of your friends mention how great a movie was, your interest might finally be piqued. Some great films, however, don’t get audiences talking immediately . Some particularly powerful movies leave audiences stewing in silence, contemplating what they just experienced, for minutes, or even hours, after viewing.

#1 The Green Mile.



Some friends and I went to see this in the theater. We walked out in silence, sat in the car for a good 30 minutes in silence (long drive to the theater), and one of us finally said, 'Wow.'

#2 Saving Private Ryan. As people got up and left it stayed quiet, nobody said a word.



The opening scene, my god. Heard the veterans could smell diesel when they saw that.

#3 Parasite.



Parasite made me silent after the movie ended, silent with no radio playing on the drive home, silent when I went to bed, and silent when I woke up. That’s not hyperbole.

#4 The Pianist, a movie from 2002 about a Jewish pianist during WWII.



Loved this movie with a masochistic passion, because it hurt just as much every time I watched it. But Adrien Brody's acting in it was phenomenal.

#5 Coco broke my heart, when Miguel sings Recuérdame to Coco that set me off, and when her picture was on the Ofrenda the next year and Hector could finally be with his family I just lost it. Such a beautiful film, I watched it for the first time not long after I lost my grandmother :(



Talk about UGLY-CRYING. Can't make it through that scene without sobbing.

#6 Requiem For A Dream

#7 The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

#8 Marly and me. Didn't say anything for a good while after that.



I wish I could say I was silent. But I was like 7 when I went to see it, and my mom tells me I left the movie theater fucking sobbing uncontrollably, to the point where strangers stopped us to ask if I was okay. LMAO.

#9 Grave of the fireflies.



This! I got a Studio Ghibli set for my birthday from my husband. We started a movie marathon, watching all the movies from the set. We stopped after this one because both of us were bawling. We both just kinda sat there trying to pull ourselves back together.

#10 Se7en...



My mouth was open after watching this the first time and I felt a heaviness that I haven't felt in a movie before this.

#11 The original *Saw*.



Those last few minutes were wild.



I watched it by myself when it came out; I was 14. Few endings have made me feel as upset and fucking EMPTY as that one.

#12 Eternal Sunshine for the Spotless Mind.



Oh man. I watched this in the theater with my partner at the time. Looking back, our relationship was in its death throes, and that was a reaaal uncomfortable watch. We had a 30-minute drive home from the theater, and I’m not sure we said a word the entire drive.

#13 Schindlers List.

#14 City of God.



This also broke my heart and just did a number on me well after the film ended. It was one of those movies I was glad to have seen but wished I hadn’t. My son was very little at the time, and I just cried and held him for a very long time after I turned the TV off.

#15 Oldboy (the original from Park Chan Wook, not the remake).



This was the first movie I've watched where the twist came out of nowhere. I was enjoying the fight scenes and I'm thinking, Yeaaah, kick some ass and get your revenge.



Then the plot twist happened and my jaw dropped.

#16 Midsommar. Saw it in theaters and I had to take a shower when I got home. Now it’s one of my favorite films though!

#17 The fox and the hound.



I’m 36 and have refused to watch it again since I was a kid.

#18 Jojo Rabbit



Holy cow, did that one deliver a gut punch. Such a good film. The silence in the theater, when that one was over, was nothing I'd experienced before.

#19 The Prestige.





I thought it was pretty amazing that the movie blatantly reveals what’s happening but it’s not till the very last *second* you understand the scope of what Robert was doing.





That alone left me saying “…holy s**t”





Then I learned that the entire movie was intentionally setup with the three step structure of a magic trick and I said “Hooooooly s**t!”

#20 Once Were Warriors.



I sat staring at the screen for ages. WTF? I had to watch it again immediately because I was very confused as to whether I enjoyed it or not. It was just as moving the second time.

#21 Infinity War. I'd avoided all spoilers and the snap had everyone just silent.



Yeah, the audience was in shock. It reminded me of watching The Empire Strikes Back as a kid. Someone said as the credits rolled something like, 'Did…did the good guys just..LOSE?' It was unexpected, since Star Wars was such a triumphant ending. I remember we all liked Empire but were shocked at what happened.

#22 We Need to Talk About Kevin.

#23 Clockwork Orange, watched it at 15 years old. Word of advice: don't do that. I was shook.

#24 Everything Everywhere, All At Once.



This movie had me crying and laughing at the same time (not even crying from laughing too hard, but actually crying) — so good.

#25 wasnt at the end but that scene in hereditary... i had to pause it on my tv and stare at the wall for a bit

#26 Children of men.



I had no idea what to expect from the movie and was only looking for something to fill the time while out of town on a business trip. I saw a movie theater within walking distance from my hotel and went there. I was stunned. I recommended the movie to anyone who was willing to hear me talk about it.

#27 *No Country for Old Men* (2007)

#28 Promising Young Woman. I was so filled with rage and despair and realized I really needed to talk to someone about the film but at the same time couldn’t recommend it to just anyone to watch it.



I watched the entire movie while on an airplane and I didn’t have headphones, so I could only read the subtitles. Even with subtitles, I was absolutely drawn in.



I had to rewatch it (with sound!) when I got back home.

#29 Dead Poets Society.



I was just shocked how much it touched me.

#30 Up, 3 mins in

#31 The Mist. The whole theatre slumped out in silence. What a gut punch

#32 Blair Witch Project. I was young at the time and believed all the marketing hype that it was “found footage”. My friend and I just sat there in silence afterwards…



Later I learned it wasn’t a documentary…

#33 Inception. I’m still impressed how good and tricky it was.

#34 Not a movie, but Game of thrones season 3 episode 9. The Red Wedding...



The lack of music during the credits was just right

#35 First time I ever watched Shutter Island. Leo got me good. Real good.

#36 Not a movie but The Haunting of Hill House. After every episode I sat in silence for a bit to take it all in.

#37 The Menu.



That movie was wild.

#38 Pursuit of happiness.



This!!! I can never watch it again. HEAVY.

#39 Not a movie but a series . Ending scene of “Mind hunter season 1 “ . I have seen every kind of horror movies , i have seen things but that damn last scene send me into full panic attack .

#40 Mulholland Drive. I was like “what the hell did I just watch?… total mindfuck of a movie.

#41 American history X

#42 Prisoners.

#43 Martyrs (French movie), i was silent and depressed for far more than 10 minutes.

#44 Logan. When the screen faded to black and you saw Logan. The whole theater was quiet except for a few people sobbing.

#45 Der Untergang (Downfall)

#46 Disney's Soul. Put me through a good ol existential crisis.



Criminally underrated movie.

#47 Moonlight. It was one of the single most original and unexpected movies I watched in a long time. I watched it knowing nothing about it (had never even heard of it until a few weeks before).



Yes, it was the last movie to really hit me like that emotionally.

#48 Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father, went into it blind and it was quite something.

#49 Arrival

#50 Spotlight took a bit of time to digest. Great movie though

#51 Her



Just because it took me a second to move beyond Theodore's sadness and understand what exactly happened by the end.

#52 Ex Machina. God I love that movie.

#53 Memento

#54 Under The Skin - little known movie with Scarlett Johansson in it. The director used common people to act in the movie that they met while filming in Scotland(?), not just actors.



Won't spoil it and suggest watching without reading a synopsis. It was something else...

#55 Not a movie…but the Sopranos finale. I went through all kinds of emotions that day.

#56 It's not a movie, but the last episode of The Good Place.

#57 Full Metal Jacket when I saw it in the theater in 1987

#58 Sausage Party.



Whole theatre was quiet after that s**t show.

#59 All quiet on the western front

#60 Amadeus

#61 Dancer in the Dark. It was Bjork’s only movie and the end scenes are haunting. The whole theater sat in stunned silence. It took over an hour for me to fully snap out of it.

#62 Banshees of inisheerin

#63 The Whale

#64 12 Years A Slave

#65 Come and See



Truly a nightmare

#66 Black Swan

#67 Well, a show. Season 6, Episode 7 of Better Call Saul. Good lord.

#68 Interstellar in IMAX, opening day. Drove all the way home in broad daylight in complete silence