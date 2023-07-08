Word of mouth is one of the most powerful tools films rely on for their success. It can be challenging to win audiences over with a trailer, but once 15 of your friends mention how great a movie was, your interest might finally be piqued. Some great films, however, don’t get audiences talking immediately. Some particularly powerful movies leave audiences stewing in silence, contemplating what they just experienced, for minutes, or even hours, after viewing.

If you’re looking for a shocking or heart wrenching film that might leave you speechless, Reddit users have recently compiled a comprehensive list of the ones that left them “sitting in silence for 10 minutes after watching.” Feel free to take note of the films you haven’t yet experienced, and be sure to upvote the ones that left you at a loss for words as well.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence The Green Mile.

Some friends and I went to see this in the theater. We walked out in silence, sat in the car for a good 30 minutes in silence (long drive to the theater), and one of us finally said, 'Wow.'

Ambitious-Ad8206 , Darkwoods Productions Report

20points
POST
DarkQueenie
DarkQueenie
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read the book in year 9 at school. It was pretty sobering and morbid to read. I loved it though regardless.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Saving Private Ryan. As people got up and left it stayed quiet, nobody said a word.

The opening scene, my god. Heard the veterans could smell diesel when they saw that.

martun-baker , 1998 Paramount Pictures Report

13points
POST
#3

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Parasite.

Parasite made me silent after the movie ended, silent with no radio playing on the drive home, silent when I went to bed, and silent when I woke up. That’s not hyperbole.

mybackhurtsouch , Barunson E&A Report

13points
POST
#4

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence The Pianist, a movie from 2002 about a Jewish pianist during WWII.

Loved this movie with a masochistic passion, because it hurt just as much every time I watched it. But Adrien Brody's acting in it was phenomenal.

Zenmron , R.P. Productions Report

12points
POST
#5

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Coco broke my heart, when Miguel sings Recuérdame to Coco that set me off, and when her picture was on the Ofrenda the next year and Hector could finally be with his family I just lost it. Such a beautiful film, I watched it for the first time not long after I lost my grandmother :(

Talk about UGLY-CRYING. Can't make it through that scene without sobbing.

miz_moon , AntMan3001 Report

12points
POST
#6

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Requiem For A Dream

SO_SOAKED , Artisan Entertainment Report

11points
POST
Babs Ishkabibble
Babs Ishkabibble
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a wild ride. It's phantasmagoric.

0
0points
reply
#7

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

jb108822 , Miramax Report

11points
POST
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant movie,left a real impact on me

1
1point
reply
#8

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Marly and me. Didn't say anything for a good while after that.

I wish I could say I was silent. But I was like 7 when I went to see it, and my mom tells me I left the movie theater fucking sobbing uncontrollably, to the point where strangers stopped us to ask if I was okay. LMAO.

RealTrueGrit , Fox 2000 Pictures Report

11points
POST
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hachi: A Dog's Tale. I turned it off, silently walked out to the patio and sat down. Then I just broke down sobbing.

0
0points
reply
#9

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Grave of the fireflies.

This! I got a Studio Ghibli set for my birthday from my husband. We started a movie marathon, watching all the movies from the set. We stopped after this one because both of us were bawling. We both just kinda sat there trying to pull ourselves back together.

The_Hot_Stepper , Studio Ghibli Report

10points
POST
#10

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Se7en...

My mouth was open after watching this the first time and I felt a heaviness that I haven't felt in a movie before this.

TechnicalBard , Cecchi Gori Pictures Report

10points
POST
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have watched this many times and it still makes me sit in silence at the end....

0
0points
reply
#11

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence The original *Saw*.

Those last few minutes were wild.

I watched it by myself when it came out; I was 14. Few endings have made me feel as upset and fucking EMPTY as that one.

Minifig_Monkey , Twisted Pictures Report

10points
POST
#12

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Eternal Sunshine for the Spotless Mind.

Oh man. I watched this in the theater with my partner at the time. Looking back, our relationship was in its death throes, and that was a reaaal uncomfortable watch. We had a 30-minute drive home from the theater, and I’m not sure we said a word the entire drive.

Cristinky420 , Focus Features Report

9points
POST
#13

Schindlers List.

bacongrift Report

8points
POST
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It never gets stale....and still leave me in tears....

0
0points
reply
#14

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence City of God.

This also broke my heart and just did a number on me well after the film ended. It was one of those movies I was glad to have seen but wished I hadn’t. My son was very little at the time, and I just cried and held him for a very long time after I turned the TV off.

NedRed77 , Wild Bunch Report

8points
POST
Babs Ishkabibble
Babs Ishkabibble
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Powerful. Horrible. Unforgettable.

0
0points
reply
#15

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Oldboy (the original from Park Chan Wook, not the remake).

This was the first movie I've watched where the twist came out of nowhere. I was enjoying the fight scenes and I'm thinking, Yeaaah, kick some ass and get your revenge.

Then the plot twist happened and my jaw dropped.

cavallo_goloso , Show East Report

8points
POST
#16

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Midsommar. Saw it in theaters and I had to take a shower when I got home. Now it’s one of my favorite films though!

dead_neptune , B-Reel Films Report

8points
POST
#17

The fox and the hound.

I’m 36 and have refused to watch it again since I was a kid.

AH0LE_ , macykisstic1 Report

8points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the few Disney movies with an ending like that they are very rare.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Jojo Rabbit

Holy cow, did that one deliver a gut punch. Such a good film. The silence in the theater, when that one was over, was nothing I'd experienced before.

LittleJP34 , Searchlight Pictures Report

8points
POST
#19

The Prestige.


I thought it was pretty amazing that the movie blatantly reveals what’s happening but it’s not till the very last *second* you understand the scope of what Robert was doing.


That alone left me saying “…holy s**t”


Then I learned that the entire movie was intentionally setup with the three step structure of a magic trick and I said “Hooooooly s**t!”

WitchTrialz Report

7points
POST
#20

Once Were Warriors.

I sat staring at the screen for ages. WTF? I had to watch it again immediately because I was very confused as to whether I enjoyed it or not. It was just as moving the second time.

furiousmadgeorge , 2dogs0cats Report

7points
POST
Babs Ishkabibble
Babs Ishkabibble
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agreed. That movie is unforgettable.

0
0points
reply
#21

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Infinity War. I'd avoided all spoilers and the snap had everyone just silent.

Yeah, the audience was in shock. It reminded me of watching The Empire Strikes Back as a kid. Someone said as the credits rolled something like, 'Did…did the good guys just..LOSE?' It was unexpected, since Star Wars was such a triumphant ending. I remember we all liked Empire but were shocked at what happened.

scarletmanuka , Marvel Studios Report

7points
POST
#22

We Need to Talk About Kevin.

staffehh Report

7points
POST
Babs Ishkabibble
Babs Ishkabibble
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No kidding. That was quite the jagged pill!

1
1point
reply
#23

Clockwork Orange, watched it at 15 years old. Word of advice: don't do that. I was shook.

deanfranz12 Report

7points
POST
#24

Everything Everywhere, All At Once.

This movie had me crying and laughing at the same time (not even crying from laughing too hard, but actually crying) — so good.

420mcsquee , Vaelynnn Report

7points
POST
#25

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence wasnt at the end but that scene in hereditary... i had to pause it on my tv and stare at the wall for a bit

sunflowersflow , Reid Chavis Report

6points
POST
#26

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence Children of men.

I had no idea what to expect from the movie and was only looking for something to fill the time while out of town on a business trip. I saw a movie theater within walking distance from my hotel and went there. I was stunned. I recommended the movie to anyone who was willing to hear me talk about it.

Fit-Cardiologist6144 , Universal Pictures Report

6points
POST
DKH
DKH
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I immediately thought of this one when I read the title of this thread. Very powerful film. I love the details, like how that entire view out the window in the background of this shot re-creates the album cover of Pink Floyd's "Animals."

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

69 People Share Movies That Shocked Or Affected Them So Much, They Then Sat In Complete Silence *No Country for Old Men* (2007)

EerieArizona , Paramount Vantage Report

6points
POST
#28

Promising Young Woman. I was so filled with rage and despair and realized I really needed to talk to someone about the film but at the same time couldn’t recommend it to just anyone to watch it.

I watched the entire movie while on an airplane and I didn’t have headphones, so I could only read the subtitles. Even with subtitles, I was absolutely drawn in.

I had to rewatch it (with sound!) when I got back home.

FavHello , bhamburguesa Report

6points
POST
#29

Dead Poets Society.

I was just shocked how much it touched me.

unknownfazeA Report

6points
POST
#30

Up, 3 mins in

shanksisevil Report

6points
POST
#31

The Mist. The whole theatre slumped out in silence. What a gut punch

BurantX40 Report

6points
POST
Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was a fun movie to watch untill the end. The end was so shocking, that when I saw the movie the second time I stopped the dvd just before the end. I couldn't watch that scene again. Too upsetting.

0
0points
reply
#32

Blair Witch Project. I was young at the time and believed all the marketing hype that it was “found footage”. My friend and I just sat there in silence afterwards…

Later I learned it wasn’t a documentary…

AntonioPanadero Report

5points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it was because I didn’t believe the marketing but the characters got on my nerves.

0
0points
reply
#33

Inception. I’m still impressed how good and tricky it was.

mynameissmileyface Report

5points
POST
#34

Not a movie, but Game of thrones season 3 episode 9. The Red Wedding...

The lack of music during the credits was just right

Mahutz Report

5points
POST
#35

First time I ever watched Shutter Island. Leo got me good. Real good.

anon Report

5points
POST
#36

Not a movie but The Haunting of Hill House. After every episode I sat in silence for a bit to take it all in.

BigusBlopus Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

The Menu.

That movie was wild.

RedditPenguin02 , maggiesusannah Report

5points
POST
#38

Pursuit of happiness.

This!!! I can never watch it again. HEAVY.

venielsky22 , Own-Series-2076 Report

5points
POST
#39

Not a movie but a series . Ending scene of “Mind hunter season 1 “ . I have seen every kind of horror movies , i have seen things but that damn last scene send me into full panic attack .

alphaa_qq Report

4points
POST
#40

Mulholland Drive. I was like “what the hell did I just watch?… total mindfuck of a movie.

phred_666 Report

4points
POST
#41

American history X

Pastel_princess99 Report

4points
POST
#42

Prisoners.

Fernandizzle Report

4points
POST
#43

Martyrs (French movie), i was silent and depressed for far more than 10 minutes.

Melancholic84 Report

4points
POST
#44

Logan. When the screen faded to black and you saw Logan. The whole theater was quiet except for a few people sobbing.

TheDeadGunslinger Report

4points
POST
#45

Der Untergang (Downfall)

A_guy_named_Tom Report

4points
POST
#46

Disney's Soul. Put me through a good ol existential crisis.

Criminally underrated movie.

ReggiePhantom , Malbushim Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Moonlight. It was one of the single most original and unexpected movies I watched in a long time. I watched it knowing nothing about it (had never even heard of it until a few weeks before).

Yes, it was the last movie to really hit me like that emotionally.

ppsmol42069 , klughn Report

4points
POST
#48

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father, went into it blind and it was quite something.

BoardRoutine536 Report

3points
POST
#49

Arrival

SweetExpletives Report

3points
POST
#50

Spotlight took a bit of time to digest. Great movie though

DavosLostFingers Report

3points
POST
#51

Her

Just because it took me a second to move beyond Theodore's sadness and understand what exactly happened by the end.

NomenNescio13 Report

3points
POST
#52

Ex Machina. God I love that movie.

HatefulTwon Report

3points
POST
#53

Memento

Fenix_Glo Report

3points
POST
#54

Under The Skin - little known movie with Scarlett Johansson in it. The director used common people to act in the movie that they met while filming in Scotland(?), not just actors.

Won't spoil it and suggest watching without reading a synopsis. It was something else...

NickyDeeM Report

3points
POST
#55

Not a movie…but the Sopranos finale. I went through all kinds of emotions that day.

Far_Palpitation9651 Report

3points
POST
#56

It's not a movie, but the last episode of The Good Place.

maninthemoonpie Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Full Metal Jacket when I saw it in the theater in 1987

unhalfbricklayer Report

3points
POST
#58

Sausage Party.

Whole theatre was quiet after that s**t show.

FizzySpew Report

3points
POST
#59

All quiet on the western front

jucynugget Report

3points
POST
#60

Amadeus

Lethallee61 Report

3points
POST
#61

Dancer in the Dark. It was Bjork’s only movie and the end scenes are haunting. The whole theater sat in stunned silence. It took over an hour for me to fully snap out of it.

PrancingSatyr521 Report

3points
POST
S M
S M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That film has haunted me for over twenty years. I saw it with an old friend I hadn’t seen for ages and we both just had to go home afterwards. Brutal and you know the end is coming the whole damn time just hope it won’t.

0
0points
reply
#62

Banshees of inisheerin

redoctober2021 Report

3points
POST
#63

The Whale

iSniffMyPooper Report

3points
POST
#64

12 Years A Slave

SlimJim0877 Report

3points
POST
#65

Come and See

Truly a nightmare

Marxistincamo Report

3points
POST
#66

Black Swan

emeraldrose484 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Well, a show. Season 6, Episode 7 of Better Call Saul. Good lord.

Gnfnr5813 Report

3points
POST
#68

Interstellar in IMAX, opening day. Drove all the way home in broad daylight in complete silence

w6750 Report

2points
POST
#69

BlacKkKlansman - Good movie, but after it ended Spike Lee takes real footage and swings one final time for the gut.

SonOfGreen Report

2points
POST
Dee
Dee
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Titanic. Where Jack is walking up the stairs to Rose and everyone cheers around them after the wreck sight comes back to "life". The the screen goes bright and the theater just sits in stunned silence.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!