We've collected some posts that stood out for all the wrong reasons. As these images show, your sibling disagreements probably weren't as bad.

People on Reddit have been opening up about their brothers and sisters who’ve been acting like spoiled brats. They’ve shared photos of damaged personal belongings and screenshots of annoying text messages showing a complete lack of respect.

No one likes an entitled person. Anyone exhibiting such behavior can immediately spark tension, whether in a coffee shop queue or, in this case, at home among siblings .

#1 My Brother Dug Through The Ice Cream And Took All The Candy Out Share icon

#2 My Brother Decided To Take His Anger Out On Something Of Mine Share icon I can likely fix whatever didn’t get absolutely obliterated, but I will have to order replacement parts for 3 of the 7 landing pieces, as the technic axles and connectors are toast.



#3 My Sister Has An Alarm Go Off Every Morning But Doesn’t Keep Her Phone In Her Room Share icon

Experts have defined this type of behavior towards family members in general as genetic relational entitlement. You feel you can get away with anything because of blood relations. In this case, it is much stronger among siblings because of their profound effect on each other. “The sibling relationship has the ability to uniquely shape a child’s behavior, adjustment, and ­well-being, for better and worse,” Utah University professor Shawn D. Whiteman told the American Psychology Association.

#4 My Sister Toasted Bread With Jelly In My Brand New Toaster. She's 31 Share icon

#5 Found Out Today That My Older Brother Sold Literally Every Single Valuable Pokémon Card I Owned As Soon As I Left For College Share icon I had over 10 pages of rare and holographic cards, which I spent many years collecting as a kid.



#6 My Sister House-Sat For Me This Weekend. This Is How I Found My New Chef's Knife When I Got Back Home Share icon

Siblings are strong influential figures during childhood because they can offer a similar perspective that parents cannot. “No one else will know what it was like growing up with your parents in your household, and that sense of being understood by another person can be incredibly powerful,” said Northeastern University professor Laurie Kramer.

#7 My Sister "Taste Tested" Our Krispy Kreme Donuts Share icon

#8 Sister Ate All My Jolly Ranchers. I've Been Wanting To Taste Them Ever Since I Was A Kid, Since They're Not Available In Our Country Share icon I only got to eat like 4 pieces too, what a shame.



#9 My Poor Girlfriend Woke Up To A Hot Iron Placed On Her Laptop By Her Brother Share icon

These images depict a chaotic relationship between siblings, with a lack of respect evident. According to University of Missouri professor Megan Gilligan, a parent playing favorites could lead to such a strained relationship. “The presence of favoritism, even if you’re the favored one, can cause competition and conflict. Perceptions of favoritism also exacerbate conflict during times of stress, such as when caring for parents later in life,” she said.

#10 Sister Expects Me To Buy Her A Bottle Of Water And Deliver It To Her Class Instead Of Walking Up To A Water Fountain Share icon

#11 My Sister Saying "Who Cares? You Can Still Drive The Truck!" To Her Bag Scratching Up The Glove Box Of My Car Share icon

#12 My Brother Has A Habit Share icon

But even with the presence of favoritism, it is advised to take things as they are. According to author and wellness coach Elizabeth Scott, PhD, igniting a “rivalry” with a sibling does not help the situation. “Just accept that your relationship with your parents is yours and try to keep it separate from sibling relationships,” she wrote in an article for Very Well Mind.

#13 My Sister Decided To Organize My Bookshelf Share icon

#14 Let My Sister Borrow One Of My Favorite Books In Near-Perfect Condition. This Is How I Got It Back Share icon

#15 I Let My Sister Borrow My AirPods. This Is How She Gave Them Back To Me Share icon Apparently, it’s from her hair dye. I’ve tried everything and the stain won’t come out. The fact that it happens to be the color of earwax annoys me the most.



Polar opposite personalities can also cause siblings to drift apart. But according to licensed marriage and family therapist Whitney Goodman, opening up to each other can bridge that gap. ADVERTISEMENT "Finding a shared hobby or interest, spending time getting to know each other, asking for help in an area where a sibling has experience or expertise," she told Brit + Co. "If you have completely different personalities, it helps to approach them with curiosity and interest in what makes them unique."

#16 My Younger Siblings Destroyed My Final From High School Fine Arts Class Share icon

#17 My Sister Threw A Book At My New Monitor Share icon

#18 Little Sister Left Cheese On Our R2-D2 Xbox 360 Share icon

But if you can't find a way to get along despite all efforts, Goodman advises drawing the line and avoiding touchy matters. "It may help to set boundaries around certain topics or issues to avoid miscommunication. Adult siblings should also discuss how they would like their relationship to function and what expectations they have for the relationship."

#19 My Younger Brother Wants Me To Turn On My Hotspot At 4 In The Morning Share icon

#20 I Just Bought A Brand New Keyboard. My Little Brother Wanted To Use It For His Zoom Call So He Could Show It Off. It Came Back With Missing Keys Share icon

#21 "Sweet, Ice Cream!" "God Dammit, Sister!" Share icon

#22 My Sister Put A Password On My Computer. When I Asked Her What The Password Was, She Said She Forgot Share icon

#23 My Brother Decided To Destroy My Phone Because I Played On His Xbox Share icon

#24 My Sister Knocked Over My Guitar Share icon

#25 This Is The 2nd TV My Little Brother Broke. No More PlayStation For A While, I Guess Share icon

#26 My Little Siblings Fried The TV And VCR My Grandparents Gave Me By Just Repeatedly Pressing The Buttons Over And Over When I Wasn’t Looking Share icon It’s funny how something that lasted over a third of a century breaks in a matter of seconds in this house.



#27 This Is Why You Never Take Your Older Brother Fishing Share icon

#28 Never Let Your Brother And Sister-In-Law Stay Over Temporarily Share icon

#29 My Sister Always Leaves A Tiny Portion Of Whatever She Eats Or Drinks, So She Wouldn't Have To Be The One To Throw It Away Share icon

#30 Specifically Told My Sister Not To Put The Cast Iron In The Dishwasher. Two Days Later I Find This Share icon

#31 My Brother Left My Original Super Nintendo Outside In A Box For Years Share icon I left my original, working Super Nintendo and a collection of games at my parents' house when I moved in with my husband. I assumed it was safe in the attic for the past 5 years. When I came home for Christmas this year, my brother tells me it’s ruined.



How, you ask? He had used it at some point apparently, then brought it back to my parents' and left it in the side yard in a plastic storage box. He said he’d check on it periodically, but never told me it was there. If he had, I would have flown home just to move it to the attic myself. When he checked on it this year, the box had broken down and everything was ruined by water.



#32 Today, My Brother Unboxed My Sealed, Legendary Edition Copy Of Halo 3 From 2007 Share icon He didn't know it being sealed was what made it valuable. Because it had been stored in so long, he just thought I'd forgotten it existed! And he was only a baby when I bought it, so he doesn't know I bought it as a collectible.

I forgave him once I calmed down. It sucks, I'm upset, but I know it was just a mistake.



#33 My Brother Sharpened The Knives Today Share icon

#34 My Sister Took My Phone To Send Herself $55 From My Cash App. Cash App Support Won’t Do Anything About It Share icon

#35 My Sister Ruined A $150 Pokemon Card Share icon

#36 My Sister Broke My Skateboards Which Are Worth $200 Share icon

#37 When You Get A Cake For Your Birthday, But Your Older Brother Eats It Before You Can Even Celebrate Your Birthday Share icon

#38 This Is What My Little Brother Does Whenever He Gets Mad At Us Share icon

#39 My Sister Borrowed My Guitar And Broke It Share icon

#40 Before And After My Little Brother "Borrowed" My Racket For Badminton Practice. It’s A Small Racket, But Still, It’s One Of The Only Two I Have Share icon

#41 Something My Sister Would Do Share icon

#42 I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken Then I Turned Around For A Minute And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He’s 19 Share icon

#43 Imagine Getting Upset That You Have To Wait 10 Minutes To Eat Free Brownies That You Didn’t Bake. But Yes, The Sister Is The Selfish One Share icon

#44 Every Year I Take My Little Brother To Buy New School Clothes. This Year He Sent Me This Share icon

#45 After A Long Shift At Work, I Had This Gem Waiting For Me From My Sister, Who Refuses To Pay Me Back For Gas And Now Refuses To Pay Me For The Wine I Bought Her Share icon Eventually I got her to pay me back in full and I have gotten extra money off her to cover my fuel expense for this week.



#46 How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom Share icon

#47 My Sister Removed My Account From Our Switch And We No Longer Own Certain Games Share icon I no longer have access to the email that this account is linked to, so I can't sign in again. I bought the games on this Switch, not directly through my account, so I don't understand why my account needs to still be there.



#48 My Brothers Ate Everything Except The Crust Share icon

#49 Lent A Car To My Brother For The Day. As A Thank You He Filled Up My Car With The Wrong Fuel Share icon

#50 My Friend's 13-Year-Old Brother Sent His Wishlist To His Entire Extended Family. They Mocked Him Pretty Good Afterward Share icon

#51 My Sister Took My Brand New Water Bottle Without Telling Me. Found The Cap Looking Like This Share icon

#52 My Little Brother Got My PlayStation Account Suspended Share icon

#53 Who Doesn’t Love Younger Siblings Share icon

#54 Texts From My Sister When I Already Had Plans And Couldn’t Watch Her Kid Share icon For context, we both live at my grandma's house, I work nights (7 PM - 3:30 AM) and she works days. I made plans for the weekend a week in advance, and she texted me at almost 2 AM to tell me she worked at 10 AM and needed me to watch my niece. I told her I wasn’t going to be home because I had plans that weekend and this was her response. I chose not to engage because in the past, engaging when she’s like this just leads to paragraph after paragraph telling me how horrible I am.



#55 I Have Been In College For Two Weeks. Visited Home For The Weekend, And My Brother Has Already Managed To Destroy My Room Share icon As a middle child, my mom made my brother and I share the largest room. He is extraordinarily messy and doesn't respect my space or things, so I just started sleeping in my mom's room. Since we shared a room, my stuff is still in there. Currently, I'm in my sister's room, which is much smaller than my brother's, so it's unrealistic to fit everything in there. My brother has plenty of space, so my stuff taking up space is fine there, but he decided he didn't want some of my stuff in "his" room anymore, so after he stole my mattress and bed frame, he tossed a bunch of my things from the room.



#56 My Brother Has Been Using My Card Share icon

#57 Breakfast - One Of The Best Parts Of Camping. Then My Brother Dropped The Bacon. Why Are We Still Here? Just To Suffer? Share icon

#58 My Stuff Is Circled. The Other Stuff Is My Sister's Share icon

#59 Visiting My Sister. Went For Some M&M's And Discovered She’s Satan Share icon

#60 My Sister Borrowed My Car And Kept Parking In The Handicapped Parking Space. Someone Got Annoyed And Keyed My Car Share icon

#61 My Brother Lives With My Parents. He Doesn’t Have A Job Or School, All He Does Is Play Video Games All Day. I Don’t Ask Him For Many Things, But He Can't Do Me This One Favor Share icon

#62 Brother Asked Me To Make Him Rice, Presumably Because The Rice Was Empty And He Didn’t Want To Bother Opening The New Bag Share icon

#63 Little Brother Put His Dirty Socks In The Popcorn. To Make It Even Worse, The Popcorn Was Covered In Salted Caramel, So It Got Stuck On The Socks Share icon

#64 Brother Is Mad Because He Got A New Car Instead Of A Truck From My Family And Somehow It’s My Fault Share icon

#65 My Sister Bent The Plug Of My Overpriced Headphones Share icon

#66 My Mother Gets Mad At Me For Locking My Door To Keep My Little Brother Out Because Hes Likes To Break My Stuff. Yesterday I Decided To Give Him Another Chance And This Is How Im Thanked Share icon

#67 My Brother Threw Chapstick At Me And Missed Share icon

#68 My Sister Share icon

#69 Ladies And Gentlemen, I Give You My Sister, The Worst Person I Have Yet To Meet. Guess Who Is Getting A 13-Quid Uber Eats Voucher Share icon

#70 My Sister Unplugged My 3D Printer With Only A Few Layers Left On This 20-Hour Print Share icon

#71 Brother Broke My Quest Before I Was Even Able To Use It Share icon

#72 My Little Brother Hammered My 1922 Lincoln Wheat Penny Into Oblivion Share icon He grabbed a hammer and the penny from my room, because he was mad at me for accidentally stepping on one of his toys and breaking it.



#73 My Sister Asked If I Wanted A Bagel. She Is 31 Share icon

#74 I Bought This Pack For Myself And I've Only Had 3 Of Them. There Were 9 In There This Morning Share icon I think my younger brother stole half the pack for himself and his girlfriend. Funny, as when I originally had the pack in the fridge I noticed someone took one, so I moved the box into my room, and then moved it back into the fridge almost full. Someone owes me a new pack and I guess I'm going to have to start keeping track of how many are left.



#75 My Sister Decides To Touch The Only Plant That Absolutely Must Not Be Touched Share icon

#76 My Sister Used My Book To Help Cook Her Ramen Share icon

#77 My Rude Sister Asking If She Can Stay At My Place Share icon

#78 My Sister And Her Underage Friends Want My Boyfriend To Drive Almost An Hour Out To Rent A Hotel Room In His Name For Them, Because They’re Not Old Enough To Do So Themselves Share icon We had a 15 minute phone call of her begging and telling me that I’m ruining her friend’s birthday by saying no. I explained to her that she can find rooms, they just won’t be as nice. Also explained the legality of things and how I’m not getting in trouble for her and her friends. She hangs up and says she’ll look. She texts me 30 minutes later saying there’s nothing and she needs my boyfriend to do it. I know she’s lying and didn’t even look, so I look for her and find her a hotel less than 10 minutes from where she’s at. She hits me with a "we wanted a pool" and hasn’t responded since.



#79 How My Sister Puts The Dishes To Dry Share icon

#80 How My Sister Cuts Lemons Share icon

#81 Sister Invited Me Out For Coffee To Catch Up, And Then Did This Share icon

#82 My Brother Is Visiting, So I Made Focaccia And Told Him To Take A Bite While It's Warm. Came Back To This Monstrosity Share icon

#83 My Brother Cut My Laptop Charger And Is Mad I Didn't React Share icon

#84 Tax Season And An Entitled Sister Share icon

#85 How My 22-Year-Old Sister Opens Ice Cream Packets Share icon

#86 My 12-Year-Old Brother Has Took It Upon Himself To Go Into My Room, Add His Account On My Xbox, And Install Fortnite And Among Us Share icon

#87 I Gave My Brother 3 Months Notice Of My University Graduation. He Said No The Day Before Share icon My brother's wife and my girlfriend don’t get along and after 3 months of asking him if he’s going to come, he tells me no the day before I graduate.



#88 Sister Got Mad And Threw My Laptop Share icon I saved up for so long to buy this and I didn't even get to have it for a few months. She threw it across the car because apparently that side of the back seat is her side and she's petty. I know it's not the end of the world, but literally no one cares that she did it. She doesn't have to pay to replace it, and she's not facing any repercussions whatsoever from my parents.



#89 Me And My Sister Were Arguing, And She Threw My Pig Lamp Which Helps Me Sleep At Night. Now It’s Cracked And I Can’t Put It Back Into Place And The Light Won’t Work Anymore Share icon

#90 My Sister Initially Asked For Money To Get Food Because Her Car Is At The Shop, So I Offered Food. Then Figured Out She Still Had EBT Money Left Share icon My sister is a recovering addict, so I never ever give her cash. When I dug in a little bit to what she was looking to get money for, she said she wanted it to rent a car from Turo, which I'm absolutely not putting my credit card down on, so I offered to have her groceries delivered. In trying to make a case that she needs money instead of groceries, she tells me that she has EBT money left, so I offer to pay the fees and tip charged for delivery so she can use her EBT. No dice.



#91 My Boyfriend’s Brother Has Been Living With Us For The Summer. He Has A Habit Of Opening And Using Something New Before He Finishes The Old One Share icon

#92 The Way My Sister Thaws Her Frozen Chicken Share icon

#93 Why Is My Sister Like This. My Parents Got A Flat Tire On The Way Back To Tampa And She Sent Me This Share icon

#94 Sister Wants Me To Make 3 Logos For Her Friend's Garage For A Pizza As Payment Share icon

#95 Brother Stole My Pokemon Cards And Stashed Them In His Backpack, Which Was Also Home To A Moldy Banana. Several Years Of Collecting And Hundreds Of Dollars Down The Drain Share icon

#96 My Younger Sibling Used Over 7 Gigabytes Of Data By Watching Videos In Her Bed Without Being Connected To Wi-Fi. What Makes It Worse Is That The New Cycle Just Started Share icon

#97 My Brother Ate Away At My Birthday Cake With A Spoon Share icon

#98 My Sister Insist She Needs My Grandma's Sewing Kit To Rest Her Feet On While Using The Bathroom, Leaving It Moldy And Getting Rusty Needles All Over The Bathroom Floor. She’s 30 Share icon

#99 Texts From My Oldest Sister Share icon My oldest sister is 27 and I'm a 17-year-old senior in high school, who happens to have a room that's close to hers in the house. I play games with my friends at night and enjoy talking with them, while my sister already graduated college and works as a nurse. She sends these texts whenever she gets back home at night.



#100 My Girlfriend Slept Over And Slept In While I Went To Work. My Brother Wanted Her To Leave Share icon Basically, my girlfriend slept over and I had work early in the morning. I left for work and let my girlfriend sleep in a bit more before she left. Apparently, my brother has this unspoken rule that we shouldn’t leave people in our house alone (he had something going on while he was in college where he was gone and someone violated his room or something). We’d never discussed it and this was the first time I’d left my girlfriend of 2 years at the house while I left for work. He ended up asking her to leave after these texts and she felt rejected by him. I talked to him when I got home and he apologized for being mean over text but still feels like he doesn’t trust her enough to let her stay at the house alone. I know his fear is irrational but he asked me to accept his rule, and if I don't, he’ll consider me disrespecting him. I don't know how to get him to trust her.

