No one likes an entitled person. Anyone exhibiting such behavior can immediately spark tension, whether in a coffee shop queue or, in this case, at home among siblings

People on Reddit have been opening up about their brothers and sisters who’ve been acting like spoiled brats. They’ve shared photos of damaged personal belongings and screenshots of annoying text messages showing a complete lack of respect. 

We've collected some posts that stood out for all the wrong reasons. As these images show, your sibling disagreements probably weren't as bad.

#1

My Brother Dug Through The Ice Cream And Took All The Candy Out

My Brother Dug Through The Ice Cream And Took All The Candy Out

mediastoosocial Report

#2

My Brother Decided To Take His Anger Out On Something Of Mine

My Brother Decided To Take His Anger Out On Something Of Mine

I can likely fix whatever didn’t get absolutely obliterated, but I will have to order replacement parts for 3 of the 7 landing pieces, as the technic axles and connectors are toast.

Salty_Ninja_ Report

katharinasei_ avatar
Katharina Sei.
Katharina Sei.
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks to me like the big Lego Millennium Falcon. This Model is sold for €849,99 and consists of 7541 pieces. Destroying such a model is quite costly.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Sister Has An Alarm Go Off Every Morning But Doesn’t Keep Her Phone In Her Room

My Sister Has An Alarm Go Off Every Morning But Doesn't Keep Her Phone In Her Room

Adele-Fiddler Report

diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I for one would 'accidentally' have it fall down in stairs. Or be swept up way. Don't mess with my sleep or I turn into a psychopath.

View More Replies...

Experts have defined this type of behavior towards family members in general as genetic relational entitlement. You feel you can get away with anything because of blood relations. In this case, it is much stronger among siblings because of their profound effect on each other. 

“The sibling relationship has the ability to uniquely shape a child’s behavior, adjustment, and ­well-being, for better and worse,” Utah University professor Shawn D. Whiteman told the American Psychology Association.

#4

My Sister Toasted Bread With Jelly In My Brand New Toaster. She's 31

My Sister Toasted Bread With Jelly In My Brand New Toaster. She's 31

dan9457 Report

lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And not the sharpest tool in the shed, it seems...

View more comments
#5

Found Out Today That My Older Brother Sold Literally Every Single Valuable Pokémon Card I Owned As Soon As I Left For College

Found Out Today That My Older Brother Sold Literally Every Single Valuable Pokémon Card I Owned As Soon As I Left For College

I had over 10 pages of rare and holographic cards, which I spent many years collecting as a kid.

PapaCologne Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody just discovered d***s. EDIT: BP is still censoring d-r-u-g-s.

View more comments
#6

My Sister House-Sat For Me This Weekend. This Is How I Found My New Chef's Knife When I Got Back Home

My Sister House-Sat For Me This Weekend. This Is How I Found My New Chef's Knife When I Got Back Home

ShockinglyMilgram Report

Siblings are strong influential figures during childhood because they can offer a similar perspective that parents cannot. 

“No one else will know what it was like growing up with your parents in your household, and that sense of being understood by another person can be incredibly powerful,” said Northeastern University professor Laurie Kramer.

#7

My Sister "Taste Tested" Our Krispy Kreme Donuts

My Sister "Taste Tested" Our Krispy Kreme Donuts

DummyThlck Report

sahilislam avatar
Gatorraid
Gatorraid
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate it when my father does this. One day I just made an EXTREMELY SPICY, like mouth burning throat searing stomach melting butt-blasting spicy, butter toasted sandwich. He didn't taste test anyone's food ever again. Although I did get a yelling at by my mother (who did enjoy the karma dealt on my father) but it was so worth it

#8

Sister Ate All My Jolly Ranchers. I've Been Wanting To Taste Them Ever Since I Was A Kid, Since They're Not Available In Our Country

Sister Ate All My Jolly Ranchers. I've Been Wanting To Taste Them Ever Since I Was A Kid, Since They're Not Available In Our Country

I only got to eat like 4 pieces too, what a shame.

Clear_Hope Report

#9

My Poor Girlfriend Woke Up To A Hot Iron Placed On Her Laptop By Her Brother

My Poor Girlfriend Woke Up To A Hot Iron Placed On Her Laptop By Her Brother

CommercialCost Report

sahilislam avatar
Gatorraid
Gatorraid
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is either gonna have to buy her a replacement or give her compensation money for the damages done

These images depict a chaotic relationship between siblings, with a lack of respect evident. According to University of Missouri professor Megan Gilligan, a parent playing favorites could lead to such a strained relationship. 

“The presence of favoritism, even if you’re the favored one, can cause competition and conflict. Perceptions of favoritism also exacerbate conflict during times of stress, such as when caring for parents later in life,” she said.

#10

Sister Expects Me To Buy Her A Bottle Of Water And Deliver It To Her Class Instead Of Walking Up To A Water Fountain

Sister Expects Me To Buy Her A Bottle Of Water And Deliver It To Her Class Instead Of Walking Up To A Water Fountain

reddit.com Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should enlist the custodian to help you bring the firehose into your sister's classroom, to ensure she's replete with cold, fresh, running water.

#11

My Sister Saying "Who Cares? You Can Still Drive The Truck!" To Her Bag Scratching Up The Glove Box Of My Car

My Sister Saying "Who Cares? You Can Still Drive The Truck!" To Her Bag Scratching Up The Glove Box Of My Car

the0utc4st Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I was mean I'd say "Tell her 'Who cares?' to your car running over her bag a few times,'."

View More Replies...
#12

My Brother Has A Habit

My Brother Has A Habit

AntiAntiEmoKid Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Turn phone on silent, or DND. If brother throws rocks at your window(s), throw them back, call HOA Security.

But even with the presence of favoritism, it is advised to take things as they are. According to author and wellness coach Elizabeth Scott, PhD, igniting a “rivalry” with a sibling does not help the situation.

“Just accept that your relationship with your parents is yours and try to keep it separate from sibling relationships,” she wrote in an article for Very Well Mind.

#13

My Sister Decided To Organize My Bookshelf

My Sister Decided To Organize My Bookshelf

BeansproutdWanderer Report

#14

Let My Sister Borrow One Of My Favorite Books In Near-Perfect Condition. This Is How I Got It Back

Let My Sister Borrow One Of My Favorite Books In Near-Perfect Condition. This Is How I Got It Back

e_mayhew Report

carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My friend did this once. She returned the book after 1 year (!). It was so horrible that I bought a new one and NEVER let her touch my books again.

#15

I Let My Sister Borrow My AirPods. This Is How She Gave Them Back To Me

I Let My Sister Borrow My AirPods. This Is How She Gave Them Back To Me

Apparently, it’s from her hair dye. I’ve tried everything and the stain won’t come out. The fact that it happens to be the color of earwax annoys me the most.

Luminescence000 Report

daqadoodles_1 avatar
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why put AirPods in when dying your hair? Why give your AirPods to someone else?

Polar opposite personalities can also cause siblings to drift apart. But according to licensed marriage and family therapist Whitney Goodman, opening up to each other can bridge that gap. 

"Finding a shared hobby or interest, spending time getting to know each other, asking for help in an area where a sibling has experience or expertise," she told Brit + Co. "If you have completely different personalities, it helps to approach them with curiosity and interest in what makes them unique."
#16

My Younger Siblings Destroyed My Final From High School Fine Arts Class

My Younger Siblings Destroyed My Final From High School Fine Arts Class

angry_plebian Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

who was that artist that hitted the paintings with a knife?

#17

My Sister Threw A Book At My New Monitor

My Sister Threw A Book At My New Monitor

AteYou2 Report

lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the comments section of the OP --- Nah my parents aren’t making her pay for it, she doesn’t have any money anyways all she does is lay in bed and watch Disney. She didn’t say anything, she was trying to throw books at me and then just turned and threw one right at my monitor, it’s a really s****y situation :/ I looked for months for just a simple monitor, it was hard because there was no stock coming here and everything was sold out because of people working from home, it cost a lot of money too and I barely got to play on it for even a month. The warranty won’t pay for accidental or criminal damage and repairing it will cost a lot, my hopes to get a replacement from the store.

#18

Little Sister Left Cheese On Our R2-D2 Xbox 360

Little Sister Left Cheese On Our R2-D2 Xbox 360

Bamadhaj Report

daqadoodles_1 avatar
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Little Sister is how old? I get why a Toddler would use it for pretend play to make grilled cheese, with how warm those things can get.

But if you can't find a way to get along despite all efforts, Goodman advises drawing the line and avoiding touchy matters. 

"It may help to set boundaries around certain topics or issues to avoid miscommunication. Adult siblings should also discuss how they would like their relationship to function and what expectations they have for the relationship."
#19

My Younger Brother Wants Me To Turn On My Hotspot At 4 In The Morning

My Younger Brother Wants Me To Turn On My Hotspot At 4 In The Morning

JayJaymeowsker Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hotspot like a wi-fi hotspot on your phone? Is this some new dynamic I've never heard of?

View More Replies...
#20

I Just Bought A Brand New Keyboard. My Little Brother Wanted To Use It For His Zoom Call So He Could Show It Off. It Came Back With Missing Keys

I Just Bought A Brand New Keyboard. My Little Brother Wanted To Use It For His Zoom Call So He Could Show It Off. It Came Back With Missing Keys

ShadwsOfLost Report

#21

"Sweet, Ice Cream!" "God Dammit, Sister!"

"Sweet, Ice Cream!" "God Dammit, Sister!"

DeliciouzWafflz Report

#22

My Sister Put A Password On My Computer. When I Asked Her What The Password Was, She Said She Forgot

My Sister Put A Password On My Computer. When I Asked Her What The Password Was, She Said She Forgot

fried-7eleven Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thankfully it is Windows, and you can always log in as the ADMIN (as long as your sister didn't take that account). Work around is available on MS Win help site. Then set your own password as Admin your sister can't guess and don't let her touch your PC again.

#23

My Brother Decided To Destroy My Phone Because I Played On His Xbox

My Brother Decided To Destroy My Phone Because I Played On His Xbox

stupidman783 Report

#24

My Sister Knocked Over My Guitar

My Sister Knocked Over My Guitar

chrille85 Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not long after I was finally able to purchase a professional, open hole flute, my sister stole it for drüg money. 🤬

#25

This Is The 2nd TV My Little Brother Broke. No More PlayStation For A While, I Guess

This Is The 2nd TV My Little Brother Broke. No More PlayStation For A While, I Guess

imherefortheH Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My nephew did that to no less than 5 of my mom's tvs. My sister has her own rule of always believing her children (some self esteem c**p) so she refused to compensate for any of them.

#26

My Little Siblings Fried The TV And VCR My Grandparents Gave Me By Just Repeatedly Pressing The Buttons Over And Over When I Wasn’t Looking

My Little Siblings Fried The TV And VCR My Grandparents Gave Me By Just Repeatedly Pressing The Buttons Over And Over When I Wasn't Looking

It’s funny how something that lasted over a third of a century breaks in a matter of seconds in this house.

marktherobot-youtube Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Half break their toys, so they blame each other for doing it. Continue with new toys, until they can understand when you say NOT to touch your things, that they do NOT touch your things.

#27

This Is Why You Never Take Your Older Brother Fishing

This Is Why You Never Take Your Older Brother Fishing

DENZEL4206969 Report

#28

Never Let Your Brother And Sister-In-Law Stay Over Temporarily

Never Let Your Brother And Sister-In-Law Stay Over Temporarily

hare_in_a_suit Report

#29

My Sister Always Leaves A Tiny Portion Of Whatever She Eats Or Drinks, So She Wouldn't Have To Be The One To Throw It Away

My Sister Always Leaves A Tiny Portion Of Whatever She Eats Or Drinks, So She Wouldn't Have To Be The One To Throw It Away

bunnycumslut69 Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only minutely fill these "gotcha" containers with Ipecac syrup - colorless (sold OTC at any pharmacy like place) - You should probably use the whole bottle in each jug -- Just enough so she thought she could sneak another "drink" and leave minutia. She'll never do it again

#30

Specifically Told My Sister Not To Put The Cast Iron In The Dishwasher. Two Days Later I Find This

Specifically Told My Sister Not To Put The Cast Iron In The Dishwasher. Two Days Later I Find This

prolxy Report

#31

My Brother Left My Original Super Nintendo Outside In A Box For Years

My Brother Left My Original Super Nintendo Outside In A Box For Years

I left my original, working Super Nintendo and a collection of games at my parents' house when I moved in with my husband. I assumed it was safe in the attic for the past 5 years. When I came home for Christmas this year, my brother tells me it’s ruined.

How, you ask? He had used it at some point apparently, then brought it back to my parents' and left it in the side yard in a plastic storage box. He said he’d check on it periodically, but never told me it was there. If he had, I would have flown home just to move it to the attic myself. When he checked on it this year, the box had broken down and everything was ruined by water.

sophlog Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Offer to housesit for you brother, then take something as valuable and set it outside in the open weather. If he complains upon his return, remind him of your SN he confiscated, then destroyed illegally. If he presses, he gonna pay top dollar for that artifact.

#32

Today, My Brother Unboxed My Sealed, Legendary Edition Copy Of Halo 3 From 2007

Today, My Brother Unboxed My Sealed, Legendary Edition Copy Of Halo 3 From 2007

He didn't know it being sealed was what made it valuable. Because it had been stored in so long, he just thought I'd forgotten it existed! And he was only a baby when I bought it, so he doesn't know I bought it as a collectible.
I forgave him once I calmed down. It sucks, I'm upset, but I know it was just a mistake.

Decibelle Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Noooooooo.....there's enough info out there IN GENERAL for him to know not to eff with it. So take what is valuable to your brother like Pokemon/magic card sets, drones, whatever, and make a video (without YOU in the pic) of them burning.

#33

My Brother Sharpened The Knives Today

My Brother Sharpened The Knives Today

p0js212 Report

#34

My Sister Took My Phone To Send Herself $55 From My Cash App. Cash App Support Won’t Do Anything About It

My Sister Took My Phone To Send Herself $55 From My Cash App. Cash App Support Won't Do Anything About It

RetartedCow4774 Report

wiebeke avatar
Ruben Schelstraete
Ruben Schelstraete
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My older brother stole from my piggy bank. There was nothing I could do about it.

#35

My Sister Ruined A $150 Pokemon Card

My Sister Ruined A $150 Pokemon Card

pleaseend-me Report

#36

My Sister Broke My Skateboards Which Are Worth $200

My Sister Broke My Skateboards Which Are Worth $200

popse360 Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she's a minor and your parents do nothing, file a police report - because that is felony destruction of property.

#37

When You Get A Cake For Your Birthday, But Your Older Brother Eats It Before You Can Even Celebrate Your Birthday

When You Get A Cake For Your Birthday, But Your Older Brother Eats It Before You Can Even Celebrate Your Birthday

dya37 Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hide the rest of the cake -- in smaller pieces, around his room where he doesn't usually look. if it brings vermin, you get double points.

#38

This Is What My Little Brother Does Whenever He Gets Mad At Us

This Is What My Little Brother Does Whenever He Gets Mad At Us

Wayto_obsessed Report

View More Replies...
#39

My Sister Borrowed My Guitar And Broke It

My Sister Borrowed My Guitar And Broke It

YinKai0521 Report

#40

Before And After My Little Brother "Borrowed" My Racket For Badminton Practice. It’s A Small Racket, But Still, It’s One Of The Only Two I Have

Before And After My Little Brother "Borrowed" My Racket For Badminton Practice. It's A Small Racket, But Still, It's One Of The Only Two I Have

Help_me_i_got_nolife Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

make him repair and restring it If he is unable or unwilling, tell him to send you the receipt cost to your money app of choice. If he refuses, just beat him over the head with it -- it won't make a mark, but can hurt like crazy until a deal is worked out.

#41

Something My Sister Would Do

Something My Sister Would Do

vsvonn1 Report

#42

I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken Then I Turned Around For A Minute And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He’s 19

I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken Then I Turned Around For A Minute And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He's 19

liamoco123 Report

annabelle-doecke avatar
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whats wrong with this? If it was me i would laugh but there might be something im missing.

#43

Imagine Getting Upset That You Have To Wait 10 Minutes To Eat Free Brownies That You Didn’t Bake. But Yes, The Sister Is The Selfish One

Imagine Getting Upset That You Have To Wait 10 Minutes To Eat Free Brownies That You Didn't Bake. But Yes, The Sister Is The Selfish One

honeybadger1591 Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah you ALL AITA. Next time I hope she spikes food you want to steal with laxatives!!

#44

Every Year I Take My Little Brother To Buy New School Clothes. This Year He Sent Me This

Every Year I Take My Little Brother To Buy New School Clothes. This Year He Sent Me This

cookieweasels Report

#45

After A Long Shift At Work, I Had This Gem Waiting For Me From My Sister, Who Refuses To Pay Me Back For Gas And Now Refuses To Pay Me For The Wine I Bought Her

After A Long Shift At Work, I Had This Gem Waiting For Me From My Sister, Who Refuses To Pay Me Back For Gas And Now Refuses To Pay Me For The Wine I Bought Her

Eventually I got her to pay me back in full and I have gotten extra money off her to cover my fuel expense for this week.

SuperNinjaTom Report

#46

How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom

How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom

TouchingPriests Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude, I know your sister's living arrangements with you, but I would put it all in the garbage, change the locks, and tell the Landlord you got rid of squatters.

#47

My Sister Removed My Account From Our Switch And We No Longer Own Certain Games

My Sister Removed My Account From Our Switch And We No Longer Own Certain Games

I no longer have access to the email that this account is linked to, so I can't sign in again. I bought the games on this Switch, not directly through my account, so I don't understand why my account needs to still be there.

life_is_depressed Report

#48

My Brothers Ate Everything Except The Crust

My Brothers Ate Everything Except The Crust

ace_nardoragon Report

#49

Lent A Car To My Brother For The Day. As A Thank You He Filled Up My Car With The Wrong Fuel

Lent A Car To My Brother For The Day. As A Thank You He Filled Up My Car With The Wrong Fuel

LevionRG Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then he pays for all the accompanying costs. If he refuses, you take the time to s**t in every room of his home and say this is what i thought you wanted after effing up my car.

#50

My Friend's 13-Year-Old Brother Sent His Wishlist To His Entire Extended Family. They Mocked Him Pretty Good Afterward

My Friend's 13-Year-Old Brother Sent His Wishlist To His Entire Extended Family. They Mocked Him Pretty Good Afterward

TheDietBich Report

#51

My Sister Took My Brand New Water Bottle Without Telling Me. Found The Cap Looking Like This

My Sister Took My Brand New Water Bottle Without Telling Me. Found The Cap Looking Like This

reddit.com Report

#52

My Little Brother Got My PlayStation Account Suspended

My Little Brother Got My PlayStation Account Suspended

SkylanderConti99 Report

#53

Who Doesn’t Love Younger Siblings

Who Doesn't Love Younger Siblings

BassEvening7856 Report

#54

Texts From My Sister When I Already Had Plans And Couldn’t Watch Her Kid

Texts From My Sister When I Already Had Plans And Couldn't Watch Her Kid

For context, we both live at my grandma's house, I work nights (7 PM - 3:30 AM) and she works days. I made plans for the weekend a week in advance, and she texted me at almost 2 AM to tell me she worked at 10 AM and needed me to watch my niece. I told her I wasn’t going to be home because I had plans that weekend and this was her response. I chose not to engage because in the past, engaging when she’s like this just leads to paragraph after paragraph telling me how horrible I am.

reddit.com Report

#55

I Have Been In College For Two Weeks. Visited Home For The Weekend, And My Brother Has Already Managed To Destroy My Room

I Have Been In College For Two Weeks. Visited Home For The Weekend, And My Brother Has Already Managed To Destroy My Room

As a middle child, my mom made my brother and I share the largest room. He is extraordinarily messy and doesn't respect my space or things, so I just started sleeping in my mom's room. Since we shared a room, my stuff is still in there. Currently, I'm in my sister's room, which is much smaller than my brother's, so it's unrealistic to fit everything in there. My brother has plenty of space, so my stuff taking up space is fine there, but he decided he didn't want some of my stuff in "his" room anymore, so after he stole my mattress and bed frame, he tossed a bunch of my things from the room.

Xx_disappointment_xX Report

#56

My Brother Has Been Using My Card

My Brother Has Been Using My Card

Dear-Grand-1744 Report

#57

Breakfast - One Of The Best Parts Of Camping. Then My Brother Dropped The Bacon. Why Are We Still Here? Just To Suffer?

Breakfast - One Of The Best Parts Of Camping. Then My Brother Dropped The Bacon. Why Are We Still Here? Just To Suffer?

stucaboose Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While the loss of bacon is truly a privation to be mourned, at least in this case the brother doesn't appear to have done this on purpose, as the brother would have also been affected by this great deprivation. NO ONE bespoils bacon on purpose - absolutely no one.

#58

My Stuff Is Circled. The Other Stuff Is My Sister's

My Stuff Is Circled. The Other Stuff Is My Sister's

trojanAMERICAN Report

#59

Visiting My Sister. Went For Some M&M's And Discovered She’s Satan

Visiting My Sister. Went For Some M&M's And Discovered She's Satan

IsXp Report

View More Replies...
#60

My Sister Borrowed My Car And Kept Parking In The Handicapped Parking Space. Someone Got Annoyed And Keyed My Car

My Sister Borrowed My Car And Kept Parking In The Handicapped Parking Space. Someone Got Annoyed And Keyed My Car

Cg407 Report

#61

My Brother Lives With My Parents. He Doesn’t Have A Job Or School, All He Does Is Play Video Games All Day. I Don’t Ask Him For Many Things, But He Can't Do Me This One Favor

My Brother Lives With My Parents. He Doesn't Have A Job Or School, All He Does Is Play Video Games All Day. I Don't Ask Him For Many Things, But He Can't Do Me This One Favor

meeniebo Report

#62

Brother Asked Me To Make Him Rice, Presumably Because The Rice Was Empty And He Didn’t Want To Bother Opening The New Bag

Brother Asked Me To Make Him Rice, Presumably Because The Rice Was Empty And He Didn't Want To Bother Opening The New Bag

Ghibli57 Report

#63

Little Brother Put His Dirty Socks In The Popcorn. To Make It Even Worse, The Popcorn Was Covered In Salted Caramel, So It Got Stuck On The Socks

Little Brother Put His Dirty Socks In The Popcorn. To Make It Even Worse, The Popcorn Was Covered In Salted Caramel, So It Got Stuck On The Socks

Shitlord_Mander Report

#64

Brother Is Mad Because He Got A New Car Instead Of A Truck From My Family And Somehow It’s My Fault

Brother Is Mad Because He Got A New Car Instead Of A Truck From My Family And Somehow It's My Fault

isa_chan Report

#65

My Sister Bent The Plug Of My Overpriced Headphones

My Sister Bent The Plug Of My Overpriced Headphones

TimAppleCockProMax69 Report

#66

My Mother Gets Mad At Me For Locking My Door To Keep My Little Brother Out Because Hes Likes To Break My Stuff. Yesterday I Decided To Give Him Another Chance And This Is How Im Thanked

My Mother Gets Mad At Me For Locking My Door To Keep My Little Brother Out Because Hes Likes To Break My Stuff. Yesterday I Decided To Give Him Another Chance And This Is How Im Thanked

PheonixGalaxy Report

#67

My Brother Threw Chapstick At Me And Missed

My Brother Threw Chapstick At Me And Missed

Stump_The_Gnome Report

#68

My Sister

My Sister

reddit.com Report

#69

Ladies And Gentlemen, I Give You My Sister, The Worst Person I Have Yet To Meet. Guess Who Is Getting A 13-Quid Uber Eats Voucher

Ladies And Gentlemen, I Give You My Sister, The Worst Person I Have Yet To Meet. Guess Who Is Getting A 13-Quid Uber Eats Voucher

jadziapuppydoggirl Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have to agree that she is in fact a pretty terrible person.

#70

My Sister Unplugged My 3D Printer With Only A Few Layers Left On This 20-Hour Print

My Sister Unplugged My 3D Printer With Only A Few Layers Left On This 20-Hour Print

Half_Smashed_Face Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you know how they felt in the dialup internet days when someone picked up the extension phone just before a 500 MB file download finished.

#71

Brother Broke My Quest Before I Was Even Able To Use It

Brother Broke My Quest Before I Was Even Able To Use It

Z_PointXD Report

#72

My Little Brother Hammered My 1922 Lincoln Wheat Penny Into Oblivion

My Little Brother Hammered My 1922 Lincoln Wheat Penny Into Oblivion

He grabbed a hammer and the penny from my room, because he was mad at me for accidentally stepping on one of his toys and breaking it.

Indianajonesfan501 Report

tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your brother destroyed a coin worth hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, because you accidentally broke a toy that probably cost five bucks at most, which he most likely left laying out in the first place? Can you say, 'budding psychopath'?

#73

My Sister Asked If I Wanted A Bagel. She Is 31

My Sister Asked If I Wanted A Bagel. She Is 31

Surgikull Report

#74

I Bought This Pack For Myself And I've Only Had 3 Of Them. There Were 9 In There This Morning

I Bought This Pack For Myself And I've Only Had 3 Of Them. There Were 9 In There This Morning

I think my younger brother stole half the pack for himself and his girlfriend. Funny, as when I originally had the pack in the fridge I noticed someone took one, so I moved the box into my room, and then moved it back into the fridge almost full. Someone owes me a new pack and I guess I'm going to have to start keeping track of how many are left.

spinny09 Report

#75

My Sister Decides To Touch The Only Plant That Absolutely Must Not Be Touched

My Sister Decides To Touch The Only Plant That Absolutely Must Not Be Touched

Wallknocker Report

#76

My Sister Used My Book To Help Cook Her Ramen

My Sister Used My Book To Help Cook Her Ramen

RoyalSavings5149 Report

#77

My Rude Sister Asking If She Can Stay At My Place

My Rude Sister Asking If She Can Stay At My Place

mistertoasty_buns Report

#78

My Sister And Her Underage Friends Want My Boyfriend To Drive Almost An Hour Out To Rent A Hotel Room In His Name For Them, Because They’re Not Old Enough To Do So Themselves

My Sister And

We had a 15 minute phone call of her begging and telling me that I’m ruining her friend’s birthday by saying no. I explained to her that she can find rooms, they just won’t be as nice. Also explained the legality of things and how I’m not getting in trouble for her and her friends. She hangs up and says she’ll look. She texts me 30 minutes later saying there’s nothing and she needs my boyfriend to do it. I know she’s lying and didn’t even look, so I look for her and find her a hotel less than 10 minutes from where she’s at. She hits me with a "we wanted a pool" and hasn’t responded since.

kinoseii Report

#79

How My Sister Puts The Dishes To Dry

How My Sister Puts The Dishes To Dry

polenonmypasta Report

#80

How My Sister Cuts Lemons

How My Sister Cuts Lemons

MarieThePan Report

#81

Sister Invited Me Out For Coffee To Catch Up, And Then Did This

Sister Invited Me Out For Coffee To Catch Up, And Then Did This

mikeyymikey Report

#82

My Brother Is Visiting, So I Made Focaccia And Told Him To Take A Bite While It's Warm. Came Back To This Monstrosity

My Brother Is Visiting, So I Made Focaccia And Told Him To Take A Bite While It's Warm. Came Back To This Monstrosity

Bocchi_theGlock Report

#83

My Brother Cut My Laptop Charger And Is Mad I Didn't React

My Brother Cut My Laptop Charger And Is Mad I Didn't React

4rfs Report

#84

Tax Season And An Entitled Sister

Tax Season And An Entitled Sister

bbywhiskey Report

#85

How My 22-Year-Old Sister Opens Ice Cream Packets

How My 22-Year-Old Sister Opens Ice Cream Packets

hoodpopeben Report

#86

My 12-Year-Old Brother Has Took It Upon Himself To Go Into My Room, Add His Account On My Xbox, And Install Fortnite And Among Us

My 12-Year-Old Brother Has Took It Upon Himself To Go Into My Room, Add His Account On My Xbox, And Install Fortnite And Among Us

_Bluestar_Bus_Soton_ Report

#87

I Gave My Brother 3 Months Notice Of My University Graduation. He Said No The Day Before

I Gave My Brother 3 Months Notice Of My University Graduation. He Said No The Day Before

My brother's wife and my girlfriend don’t get along and after 3 months of asking him if he’s going to come, he tells me no the day before I graduate.

gimmedableach Report

#88

Sister Got Mad And Threw My Laptop

Sister Got Mad And Threw My Laptop

I saved up for so long to buy this and I didn't even get to have it for a few months. She threw it across the car because apparently that side of the back seat is her side and she's petty. I know it's not the end of the world, but literally no one cares that she did it. She doesn't have to pay to replace it, and she's not facing any repercussions whatsoever from my parents.

Medical-Bowler-5626 Report

#89

Me And My Sister Were Arguing, And She Threw My Pig Lamp Which Helps Me Sleep At Night. Now It’s Cracked And I Can’t Put It Back Into Place And The Light Won’t Work Anymore

Me And My Sister Were Arguing, And She Threw My Pig Lamp Which Helps Me Sleep At Night. Now It’s Cracked And I Can’t Put It Back Into Place And The Light Won’t Work Anymore

_kitz_ Report

#90

My Sister Initially Asked For Money To Get Food Because Her Car Is At The Shop, So I Offered Food. Then Figured Out She Still Had EBT Money Left

My Sister Initially Asked For Money To Get Food Because Her Car Is At The Shop, So I Offered Food. Then Figured Out She Still Had EBT Money Left

My sister is a recovering addict, so I never ever give her cash. When I dug in a little bit to what she was looking to get money for, she said she wanted it to rent a car from Turo, which I'm absolutely not putting my credit card down on, so I offered to have her groceries delivered. In trying to make a case that she needs money instead of groceries, she tells me that she has EBT money left, so I offer to pay the fees and tip charged for delivery so she can use her EBT. No dice.

lumnicence2 Report

#91

My Boyfriend’s Brother Has Been Living With Us For The Summer. He Has A Habit Of Opening And Using Something New Before He Finishes The Old One

My Boyfriend’s Brother Has Been Living With Us For The Summer. He Has A Habit Of Opening And Using Something New Before He Finishes The Old One

SpecialEndeavor Report

#92

The Way My Sister Thaws Her Frozen Chicken

The Way My Sister Thaws Her Frozen Chicken

WhatDidYouDoThisTime Report

#93

Why Is My Sister Like This. My Parents Got A Flat Tire On The Way Back To Tampa And She Sent Me This

Why Is My Sister Like This. My Parents Got A Flat Tire On The Way Back To Tampa And She Sent Me This

amandalyndiaz Report

#94

Sister Wants Me To Make 3 Logos For Her Friend's Garage For A Pizza As Payment

Sister Wants Me To Make 3 Logos For Her Friend's Garage For A Pizza As Payment

freeman676 Report

#95

Brother Stole My Pokemon Cards And Stashed Them In His Backpack, Which Was Also Home To A Moldy Banana. Several Years Of Collecting And Hundreds Of Dollars Down The Drain

Brother Stole My Pokemon Cards And Stashed Them In His Backpack, Which Was Also Home To A Moldy Banana. Several Years Of Collecting And Hundreds Of Dollars Down The Drain

Jk_dragonght Report

#96

My Younger Sibling Used Over 7 Gigabytes Of Data By Watching Videos In Her Bed Without Being Connected To Wi-Fi. What Makes It Worse Is That The New Cycle Just Started

My Younger Sibling Used Over 7 Gigabytes Of Data By Watching Videos In Her Bed Without Being Connected To Wi-Fi. What Makes It Worse Is That The New Cycle Just Started

Ethanzap02 Report

#97

My Brother Ate Away At My Birthday Cake With A Spoon

My Brother Ate Away At My Birthday Cake With A Spoon

Balzaak Report

#98

My Sister Insist She Needs My Grandma's Sewing Kit To Rest Her Feet On While Using The Bathroom, Leaving It Moldy And Getting Rusty Needles All Over The Bathroom Floor. She’s 30

My Sister Insist She Needs My Grandma's Sewing Kit To Rest Her Feet On While Using The Bathroom, Leaving It Moldy And Getting Rusty Needles All Over The Bathroom Floor. She’s 30

deimosphob Report

#99

Texts From My Oldest Sister

Texts From My Oldest Sister

My oldest sister is 27 and I'm a 17-year-old senior in high school, who happens to have a room that's close to hers in the house. I play games with my friends at night and enjoy talking with them, while my sister already graduated college and works as a nurse. She sends these texts whenever she gets back home at night.

JeloGelo Report

#100

My Girlfriend Slept Over And Slept In While I Went To Work. My Brother Wanted Her To Leave

My Girlfriend Slept Over And Slept In While I Went To Work. My Brother Wanted Her To Leave

Basically, my girlfriend slept over and I had work early in the morning. I left for work and let my girlfriend sleep in a bit more before she left. Apparently, my brother has this unspoken rule that we shouldn’t leave people in our house alone (he had something going on while he was in college where he was gone and someone violated his room or something). We’d never discussed it and this was the first time I’d left my girlfriend of 2 years at the house while I left for work. He ended up asking her to leave after these texts and she felt rejected by him. I talked to him when I got home and he apologized for being mean over text but still feels like he doesn’t trust her enough to let her stay at the house alone. I know his fear is irrational but he asked me to accept his rule, and if I don't, he’ll consider me disrespecting him. I don't know how to get him to trust her.

awilson7070 Report

#101

Brought My Sister 2 Rolls Of Toilet Paper And This Is What Was Left After One Bathroom Use

Brought My Sister 2 Rolls Of Toilet Paper And This Is What Was Left After One Bathroom Use

My sister called for me to bring her toilet paper, and I brought her these two rolls. Then, when I went to the bathroom a few minutes later, I saw this. I think she should seriously consider seeing a doctor.

dumptruck_dookie