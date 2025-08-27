In an optimism-infused thread on AskReddit, u/cthulhus_spawn invited everyone to share all the good things that are happening in the world right now that some of you might not be aware of. Scroll down to check out the most positive recent news, scientific breakthroughs, and even people’s personal achievements. Faith in humanity restored? We certainly hope so.

The world isn’t all doom and gloom… even if it sometimes (read: often!) feels like it. No, your brain is simply hard-wired to pay more attention to all the negative things that happen around you. But if you take a moment to slow down and shift your perspective, you’ll start to notice all the wonderful things that are happening in parallel, too.

#1 The Great Ocean Cleanup is doing amazing work on researching and removing plastic from our oceans and waterways, including intercepting plastics in rivers before it makes its way to oceans. We might yet see the great pacific garbage patch cleaned up in our lifetimes, along with other floating islands of plastic!



Uilamin:



There is another thing happening with plastics that is arguably both good and bad. Plastic eating fungi and bacteria. The good is that all that plastic waste may become decomposable and end up having a minor long-term issue on the environment, the bad is that plastics will become decomposable and lose one its key properties for why it is so valuable.

#2 Cancer deaths have dropped by over 25% in the US since 1991, with breast cancer deaths decreasing by 39%.



books-and-baking-:



Cervical cancer deaths have markedly dropped as well since the introduction of the HPV vaccine.

#3 Costa Rica is running almost entirely on renewable energy most of the year!



Upskilltc23:



Scotland generated over 100% of its electricity demand from wind on some days last year. Literally more wind than they could use.

It’s not that the world is more negative than positive, it’s that news about the former gets far more attention. Furthermore, people tend to see negative news as more ‘truthful’ than positive stories, even if they aren’t. Evolution is the culprit behind human beings’ tendency to pay way more attention to negative things rather than positive ones. This is known as negativity bias or positive-negative asymmetry. Verywell Mind explains that, generally, people tend to: Remember traumatic experiences more than positive ones React more strongly to negative stimuli Remember insults or criticism better than praise or compliments Respond more strongly to negative events Think about negative things more frequently. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Lyme disease vaccine is close to finishing 3rd stage clinical trials.



incontentia:



This is great news, I got Lyme 15 years ago and I’ve had chronic joint pain & headaches ever since. I’m not even 30 yet!

#5 Child mortality has dropped by more than half worldwide in the last 30 years …millions more kids are growing up healthy today than ever before.



thedarkking2020:



Yay for vaccines and improved sanitation.

#6 The ozone layer is healing. The giant hole we created in the atmosphere is slowly closing because we actually fixed our behavior for once.

The explanation for negativity bias is that throughout human history, paying attention to threats has been central to survival. Folks who were more attuned to danger in their environment were more likely to survive, reproduce, and, thus, pass on their genes to future generations. Being in the know about potential risks is how your brain and psychology try to protect you. Somewhat ironically, that ‘protection’ isn’t always good for you. Negativity bias can wreck your mental health if left unchecked. For example, it might cause you to dwell on dark thoughts, sap your optimism, and even hurt your relationships with the people you love. Here’s what you can do to push back: Be more self-aware and pay more attention to your thoughts, stopping negative thinking when it begins Reframe your experiences, current situations, and how you talk about yourself in a more positive light, so that you don’t ignore good events Establish new patterns of behavior when you find yourself ruminating on negative events and outcomes Savor and focus on the good moments in your life more so it sticks in your mind ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The Japanese are currently conducting a clinical trial for a medicine for tooth regrowth.



Listennevertalk:



Hockey players everywhere rejoice!

#8 Whales are slowly returning to parts of the ocean they hadn’t been seen in for decades. Nature heals when we give it the chance.



Natural_Forever_8044:



Ozone layer is actually healing faster than expected. Scientists think it could be fully restored in our lifetime.



Adelynn2654:



A record number of migrating humpback whales have been spotted off the coast of Australia! In San Francisco, new technologies are being used to prevent them from getting tangled in fishing nets. And in Hawaii, the number of whales has almost reached pre-whaling levels. It's really inspiring: it means that if we want to, we can really protect nature and restore its strength.

#9 Scientists have discovered a direct cause-and-effect link between faulty mitochondria and the memory loss seen in neurodegenerative diseases. By creating a novel tool to boost mitochondrial activity in mouse models, researchers restored memory performance, suggesting mitochondria could be a powerful new target for treatments. The findings not only shed light on the early drivers of brain cell degeneration but also open possibilities for slowing or even preventing diseases like Alzheimer’s. Source.



Anon:



The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

When you find yourself stuck in a negative thought loop, distract yourself by doing something pleasant. You could go for a walk, put on some good music, open a quality book, meet your loved ones, etc. Meanwhile, Healthline suggests focusing on gratitude and being more mindful of what is important in your life, and what isn’t. ADVERTISEMENT The point isn’t to ignore the realities of the world (including things that are unpleasant to see or hear), but to develop a more nuanced perspective of the world.

#10 We're starting to get a cure for HIV.



anon:



I worked in the HIV field for many years and due to it being a mutating virus we never thought we'd see a cure on the horizon. It's huge news for the world.

#11 I’d really recommend the book Factfulness by Hans Rosling, I read it last month and it completely changed how I see the world and development. A few things that stuck with me:



* Around **90% of kids worldwide now get basic vaccinations**, which has saved hundreds of millions of lives.

* The percentage of people living in **extreme poverty dropped from ~50% in 1966 to under 10% today**.

* **Girls’ education rates have skyrocketed**, and in many countries more women than men are finishing secondary school.



It doesn’t mean the world’s perfect, but it really helped me realize how much quiet progress has been happening in the background. Definitely worth a read if you want some hope.

#12 Reforestation efforts are working.

Which of these bits of positive news made your day, dear Pandas? What are some other recent good events and breakthroughs that you think everyone should know about? What’s something thoroughly uplifting, hopeful, and optimistic that’s been happening in your personal life? If you feel like restoring other readers’ faith in humanity, share what you know in the comments at the bottom of this post!

#13 With everyone talking about declining literacy rates, I managed to bump my class from last year up 25% from the year before in terms of proficiency on the ELA state test from the year before. The kids can read! They just have to want to.

#14 In Ethiopia they managed to plant more than 350 million trees in a single day as part of a massive project against climate change. They broke a world record and are literally transforming the country's landscape.



MiguelAngeloac:



Burkina Faso saved a huge amount of its country by planting trees in areas where the land was drying out, saving a lot of people from hunger and misery. They still have a bad time, but less so.



It is a very interesting country, I had to organize a team between several sister airlines to send equipment for those trees, set up a logistics network that reached Ouagadougou... I feel proud to be the leader of that team

#15 Over 86% of the world’s population can now read and write—an all-time record.

#16 There's a Japanese dude who's about to start testing a vaccine that could prevent kidney disease in cats and help them reach 30 years old much more often than they do now. Projected release 2027.

#17 Scientists at Oxford University have created “bee food” which means the bees get all the nutrients they need, leading to 40% more larvae reaching adulthood.



Should help make it easier for our precious bees!

#18 For the first time in a few years, I have a ton of butterflies and dragonflies flying around my house.



DaggerDee:



Apparently this year was a really good year for insects. I mentioned seeing so many butterfly’s to a bug person (I am very tired I forget who he volunteered for) and he said in general it’s been a really good year. Last year was a really bad year so it makes it’s even more noticeable.

#19 Frogs raised in captivity are crushing it in the wild!



drlari:



The Alala, or Hawaiian Crow, was re-introduced to the wild and they seem to be doing well! The species had been extinct in the wild since 2002.

#20 Solar and wind power are now cheaper than coal in many countries. Clean energy is actually winning on economics, not just ethics.

#21 More people than ever are questioning the harmful patterns embedded in them through their past experiences (especially childhood) then trying to and successfully breaking the toxic cycles that they have propagated or endured from their past. This is HUGE. This is going to have a massive flourishing of love and authenticity on this earth that we have never seen before, especially on the incoming generations.



If you have been working on yourself you are a part of this cascade and thank-you for your contribution to building a loving future.

#22 Mexico has lifted 13.4 million people out of poverty since 2018.

#23 I saved 2 people from drowning on a busy beach in the UK whilst walking past working. 1 child couldn't swim and got swept out. 1 local man went in to save him and got into difficulty. I took off my work gear and managed to save the both.

I was top story on BBC News for a day. Thats my claim to fame.

#24 My dog is gonna be able to walk and be independent again thanks to surgical developments!

#25 * A significant positive trend is the marked decline in alcohol consumption among younger generations. Gen Z, in particular, drinks substantially less than Millennials and previous generations, largely driven by a greater focus on physical and mental health.



* The global smoking rate has been cut by more than a third in the last thirty years



* Solar and wind are now the cheapest sources of new electricity in history, and their global installation is expanding at a rate that far outpaces all other energy sources combined.



* I'm pretty happy with my new job.

#26 Shriners Hospitals still help sick kids free of charge!

#27 If you're young right now, there's a decent (not high, but not low) chance that there might be a general cancer cure in our lifetime because of CRISPR technology and immunotherapy.



Early advances in CRISPR have been absolutely phenomenal; for instance, CRISPR Therapeutics has actually managed to cure Sickle Cell Disease in humans. The treatment is known as Casgevy. Downside: it costs something like 2 million dollars lol



I am also a physician in an area known for one of the top cancer hospitals in the country and immunotherapy is a revolution happening right now allowing physicians to give many patients with previously untreatable cancers a fighting chance. I'm seeing way more patients on it than ever and we are being given guidance on how to treat potential side effects. These treatments were only theoretical when I was starting medical school. Same for CRISPR, in fact it was only beginning to emerge in labs when I was getting my bachelor's and masters 10-ish years ago.



Both of these technologies can be engineered to be incredibly specific to the exact genetic sequences of disease. If, for instance, you could create a CRISPR treatment that turns off crucial cancer genes (p53, telomerase) in only your specific cancer cells, the cancer could be completely cured without affecting any other cell in your body.



This is still very, very far from reality. However, that's what we said about these technologies 10-20 years ago and they're already being used in humans to a very limited degree. I'm very, very excited to see where they will progress in the next 20-40 years.



Disclosure: I do own a small amount of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in my retirement portfolio.

#28 Honestly, the fact that this question even exists and has thousands of engaged responses gives me hope. We're literally craving good news because we're so overwhelmed by the negative stuff.



A few incredible things that blew my mind when I discovered them:



* The ozone layer is healing 20 years ahead of schedule - we're on track for full recovery by 2066

* Global extreme poverty dropped from 36% in 1990 to under 10% today (that's over 1 billion people lifted up)

* Gene therapy just cured several "incurable" genetic diseases by literally editing DNA

* Renewable energy became cheaper than fossil fuels for the first time in human history

* Child mortality rates have been cut in half since 1990



The crazy part? I started noticing this pattern where amazing developments happen constantly, but they get like 1/100th the coverage of disasters. Studies show media focuses on negative stories at a 17:1 ratio.



I actually went down a rabbit hole documenting positive developments earlier this year because the constant doom-scrolling was affecting my mental health. Found way more incredible stuff happening than I expected.



Anyone else notice that sharing good news makes conversations so much better? People light up instead of getting that glazed "the world is ending" look.



Found way more incredible stuff happening than I expected. Actually put together a whole directory of 50 positive developments since people kept asking for specific examples.

#29 I've been seeing and hearing lots of birds recently-even some rare ones. Good to know that there are still lots of them out there despite all the hazards they have to face in this day and age.

#30 Indian Tribes all across the United States are building capacity, governing themselves, and regaining bit by bit what they lost (land, language, culture, and more). There are still problems, but there's also hope.

#31 Two inspiring things happening now: Marie Daly, the first Black American woman biochemist, is finally getting recognition for her groundbreaking work on heart health. Also, in science, the James Webb Space Telescope is revealing unprecedented details about early galaxies, helping us understand the universe’s origins better than ever. Both show progress in representation and discovery.

#32 25 American universities have waived tuition costs for families making less than $250k a year.

#33 Brazil is out of the hunger map once again!

#34 The River Thames is no longer the cesspool that it once was. It is healing.



Now you can see seals, river porpoises, swans, herons, otters, and other animals swimming there. Yay UK!

#35 Crime rates are dropping year after year in many countries.

#36 Nepal doubled its wild tiger population in just over a decade — something most people thought was impossible.

#37 European bison numbers continue to increase and they are returning to more of their former range.

#38 There's lots of scholars out there translating old books into English for the first time.



As an example, scholars are currently almost finished translating the complete works of St. Augustine into English for the first time. It's taken 35 years so far and they've now published 45 of the 49 planned volumes:



The Works of Saint Augustine, A Translation for the 21st Century.

#39 The mayor of Baltimore is revolutionizing his city... big spends on new rec centers and after school programs have cut crime almost in half. Test scores are also on the rise, it looks like kids just needed somewhere safe to go and be kids.

#40 I'm sober for 3 months today.

#41 Though smaller on the scale of things already said here…



I have had serious depression for the past two decades. For the first time in my life over the past couple years, I’ve been doing better. Finally found the right meds, got an incredible raise at my job, and my mom is healthy. Things have improved in many aspects. I danced in the kitchen for the first time ever. It was strange but exhilarating.

#42 A little personal good thing happening in my life…



After years of trying desperately to hold on to my rapidly receding hairline, I finally decided to go all out, and shave my head.



And you know what? Not only is it freeing, but I’ve actually gotten compliments on it.

#43 A vaccine is in development which seems to have the ability to completely eradicate tumors.

#44 Peru is seeing improvements in water quality.

#45 Pretty much everyone who's on this thread is likely living better than royalty was 200 years ago.

#46 I'm about to defend my phd thesis and I have a job lined up.

#47 Someone on Reddit gave me and my son a free ticket to his first NFL game and we had a great time. I find people are pretty generous around here.



Edit: Oh yeah, it was a pay it forward thing, which I fully intend on doing. So, good things are happening on a random personal basis! Cheers!

#48 China is working on what they call the three gorges dam in space, it a solar collection array in space where when fully functional may collect in one year the equivalent in energy of all the oil that could ever be extracted from earth. The energy is mind boggling.

#49 Random acts of kindness by people you'll never meet. They're happening right now, all around us. There are still good people doing good things in this world.

#50 Ocean and river clean up efforts are ongoing around here, in the coastal NE of the US. Migratory bird numbers are up and wild bird sanctuaries are thriving. Seals and sharks and whales, are being seen in greater numbers. Fewer people are smoking cigarettes or once started, sticking with it. Less cigarette butt and plastic cleanup, for that. Litter pickup on the streets in general here, lots of young people volunteering for that. High school and college grad rates are up here, plus infant and maternal mortality and violent crime numbers are dropping; life expectancy is up.

#51 Bambam, emotional support dog of a blind man was stolen by some teenagers this summer. The man was walking a long distance calling the dogs name. Gladly, this week the dog and his owner were reunited.

#52 The little things- like people who still hold the door open for you, or someone patiently allowing you to pass in traffic, and other things like this. It shows me there's still hope in this crazy world.

#53 I taught my first class of the semester for a freshman seminar today and most of the students had a clear vision of what they would like to do with their life, and most of their visions involved helping people or the environment, or making art.

#54 My org received a surprise gift of $20k to help with the renovation of our community kitchen and food pantry.

#55 In 1930 90% of the worlds population were living in abject poverty (less than $2 a day adjusted for inflation). Today only 10% of the worlds population live in abject poverty. The economic activity of the wealthy and middle class in developed nations are globally fixing the problem.



In 1950, the average life expectancy at birth was only 48.5 years. In 2019, it was 72.8 years. That’s an increase of 50 percent.



Out of every 1,000 live births in 1950, 20.6 children died before their fifth birthday. That number was only 2.7 in 2019. That’s a reduction of 87 percent.



Between 1950 and 2018, the average income per person rose from $3,296 to $15,138. That’s an inflation adjusted increase of 359 percent.



Between 1961 and 2013, the average food supply per person per day rose from 2,191 calorie to 2,885 calories. That’s an increase of 31.7 percent.



In 1950, the length of schooling that a person could typically expect to receive was 2.59 years. In 2017, it was 8 years. That’s a 209 percent increase.



The world’s democratic score rose from an average of 5.31 out of 10 in 1950 to an average of 7.21 out of 10 in 2017. That’s a 35.8 percent increase.

#56 The Brazilian Senate is about to pass a law imposing severe penalties for crimes related to the online exposure or adultization of children.

#57 After 7 years of - trying and failing, 7 surgeries, 300+ injections, loan against our home, I’m getting ready to welcome my first baby via surrogacy!

#58 Wild salmon are coming back because salmon farms were kicked out of pnw waters.

#59 I remember when I was a little kid in the western US, seeing a bird of prey like a hawk or falcon was a big point of excitement, nevermind seeing something like a bald eagle. They were so rare! The biggest reason for that was the use of DDT in insecticides, which caused significant eggshell thinning in many predatory bird species.



Thanks to the banning of DDT in US agriculture in 1972 (followed by a worldwide agricultural ban in 2004), we've seen a massive rebound of many of those species. Bald eagles, brown pelicans, peregrine falcons, ospreys... all those cool little guys we might take for granted nowadays. Now, I'm always seeing red-tailed hawks and pelicans and little falcons flying around — it's not even momentous!



What makes this comeback even more amazing is that I am only nineteen. How crazy must it be for *me* to have seen such drastic changes within my short lifetime??

#60 When I talk about „a couple“ my kids always ask „what kind of - two men, two women or mixed“?



I told them that I had a crush on someone in „Breakfast Club“ and here the question was: A boy or a girl?

#61 For the first time in three years, my state isn't in a major drought so all the plants are happy.

#62 A green wall is being built at sahara desert.

#63 A lot of people are in great need of hearing this. We are fighting back. We are fixing what is wrong. One item at a time. Texas Democrats are forming coalition’s and working together. Out of 60 counties without Democratic Chairs we now have 46. Of those 46 they all now have FB groups sending the election information about date, time, and place. Who is on their ballot. More media platforms to come shortly. Got the County Admin to include election information on their County Websites with all the required by law information. My nonprofit provides all 254 counties what Dems are on their ballots each election. Bio, weblinks, videos. Organizing to the block. And now have a chapter starting in Missouri. We are the Calvary. We have to fix this bottom to top. Long to do list. And applaud the judges who are righting the wrongs. No one can be complacent. We are active and engaged. Footnote: I’m trying to find a comprehensive list of all Abbott and Perry’s appointments that were supposed to be voted in.

#64 Not exciting for anyone else, but I’m returning to school after working in an uninspiring career for 6 years.

#65 They discovered a new organelle in cells!

#66 Tow truck drivers following ICE vehicles and then towing them when they park illegally.

#67 After a very rainy July, everything in Berlin is green and lush right now. Soil has survived a multiyear drought. Predictions for grape harvest in Germany are at exceptional +500% levels.

#68 Malaria vaccines are reaching more kids, the ozone layer is healing, renewables keep breaking records, cancer treatments are getting better, new marine reserves are protecting oceans, and some wildlife (think humpbacks and bison) are bouncing back.

#69 I suppose this kind of counts, but my local zoo (Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, IL), recently had 2 Amur leopard cubs born! Amur leopards are considered critically endangered, the world's rarest big cat as there are less than 100 left in the wild. Births that are NOT the result of inbreeding are rare.

#70 I can't go into too many details, because NDAs, but the most recent generation of asthma therapies may make some of the truely nasty forms of asthma much more manageable.

#71 The Klamath River in California is flowing freely again since dams were removed, and the first people to kayak down the river, were a group of Native American young people. At first, it was thought it would take the salmon years to begin to traverse the river again to spawn, but they began to do it almost immediately.

#72 On Feb 14th this year I went to see my physician for what I wanted, a breathing treatment . She had different ideas, she called 911 to pick me up from her office. I was rushed to the Emergency room, in 20 minutes I was intubated, on a ventilator, unconscious for three days, diagnosed with meningitis, pneumonia (both lungs) Congestive heart failure, AFIB, Kidney failure and enlarged prostate.



14 days later I walked out on my own and now ( 5 months later) feel 95-98% recovered to where I was two years ago.

#73 Guinea worm disease is down to 15 human cases worldwide for 2024—true endgame territory.

#74 People are out there actively rescuing animals that have been abandoned and ab**ed.

#75 I got a new house, the type I never thought I’d ever be able to afford. Gonna be really good for my kids to grow up in.

#76 My grandfather decided to go against the wishes of his wife and not cut me out of his will. She had convinced him somehow to give everything to her son who lives in their basement and has never held a job and at 30 years old gets a monthly allowance that he spends immediately on anime and video games.



He still relies on his mom to do his laundry and make him sandwiches...



I see this as a win for humanity.

#77 It's August in Atlanta, and after a brutal July of heat and humidity in the 90's, next week it's going to be low 80's during the day and mid to low 60's at night. It's our first "false Fall".

#78 Next week is supposed to be significant cooler where I live, the days are getting shorter, fall is coming!

#79 Goldfinches at my feeder.

#80 Deftones new album today is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

#81 I’ve lost 75 pounds in the last 10 months due to a GLP-1, but that’s not even the important part. My kidneys, which were at stage 3 kidney disease, are completely healthy again, my liver numbers are better, and I’ve been able to stop taking several medications. Every specialist I’ve spoken to says we have no idea yet how many ways GLP-1s can improve health outcomes, but it’s nothing short of a miracle for me and many others.

