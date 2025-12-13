Fan Recreates Drew Barrymore’s Iconic 1989 Oscars Dress For Her Show And Her Reaction Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly four decades, one of Drew Barrymore’s most iconic fashion moments resurfaced in an unexpected place: the front row of her own talk show.

The moment took place during a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City, when Barrymore spotted an audience member wearing a black mini dress with purple rosettes along the neckline.

The look immediately caught the host’s attention, stopping her mid-entrance, as it looked remarkably similar to the one she unveiled at the 61st Academy Awards on March 29, 1989.

Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

“Do you know that I have a history with this dress?” Barrymore asked, walking over to the audience member as cameras rolled.

The woman, who introduced herself as Ruby, quickly confirmed she knew exactly what she was wearing.

“I do,” Ruby said, explaining that she and her mother are “big vintage collectors.” She added that the dress originally belonged to her mom in the 1990s.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress on TV show with viral reaction from audience and host.

Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

“I like to collect a lot of pieces that people wear,” she continued. “This is my homage to you today.”

The actress was stunned.

“I’m so honored!” she exclaimed. “I saw you when I walked in, and I was like, ‘God, that looks like the Betsey Johnson dress I wore to the Oscars.’”

Young woman smiling on a talk show set wearing a recreated Drew Barrymore iconic 1989 Oscars dress with floral details.

Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

Barrymore was referring to the black cotton off-the-shoulder Betsey Johnson mini dress with two purple rosettes she famously wore to the 61st Academy Awards in 1989.

She was just 14 years old at the time and attended the ceremony with fellow child star Corey Feldman, who was her boyfriend at the time.

The dress brought back memories of a simpler, more innocent time in Barrymore’s life

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress while she reacts with excitement on her show audience segment.

Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

Barrymore went on to reflect on her iconic Oscar’s look.

“I didn’t have the money, I didn’t have the resources, I didn’t have a stylist,” she told the audience. “So I grabbed my Betsey Johnson off the rack at my house and I wore that to the Academy Awards.”

At the time, the dress felt, in her opinion, noticeably out of place.

Young woman recreating Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress for a show, capturing viral fan reaction and style homage.

Image credits: Getty/Vinnie Zuffante

The dress was designed by Betsey Johnson, who by the late 1980s was already known for deliberately rejecting red-carpet formality.

Her designs favored playfulness, youth, affordability, and rebellion over couture polish. At the time, Johnson was associated with downtown New York fashion and was openly critical of the elitism of high fashion.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress for show, capturing the viral reaction to the classic Hollywood moment.

Image credits: Getty/Vinnie Zuffante

“I loved it!” Barrymore added, laughing. “But I remember getting there and seeing people in such designer duds, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I’m very underdressed. I’m wearing a cotton Betsey Johnson dress. Whoops!’”

She estimated the dress likely cost around $65, a far cry from the couture gowns surrounding her that night.

The actress had previously spoken about that night when Corey Feldman, her boyfriend at the time, appeared on her show

Woman in beige vest and pants reacting with surprise as fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress on her show.

Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

The moment wasn’t the first time Barrymore had reflected on that particular Oscars night.

In 2023, Feldman appeared as a guest on her show, where the former couple reminisced about their teenage romance and attending the Academy Awards together.

During the conversation, Barrymore and Feldman spoke about how unprepared they were for the level of scrutiny and spectacle surrounding the event. Feldman described the night as overwhelming.

The two were together for roughly a year before breaking up around April 1990.

Drew Barrymore smiling at an event, wearing a striped shirt, paisley tie, and dark blazer with loose hair.

Image credits: Getty/Steven Ferdman

Seeing the dress worn by a fan as a deliberate tribute on her show brought a flood of memories back to the actress.

“I’m just so excited to be sharing in this moment with you, Ruby,” Barrymore said.

The interaction quickly went viral after the clip was shared online, with viewers praising Barrymore’s genuine reaction, and tenderly remembering that one night nearly 40 years ago.

“I can’t get past the 90s being vintage,” a reader said. “I remember watching that Oscar’s and seeing her walk the red carpet with Corey Feldman!”

Even Betsey Johnson itself was moved by the tribute.



“Nothing beats the history of a girl and her Betsey Johnson dress,” the official Instagram account wrote.

“So sweet.” Barrymore’s fans were moved by the gesture

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress for her show, capturing attention with viral reaction.

Comment praising Drew Barrymore's sweetness in response to a fan recreating her iconic 1989 Oscars dress.

Comment saying wow that’s amazing in black text on a white background, related to fan recreating Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress for her show, capturing the unforgettable fashion moment and viral reaction.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress on her show, capturing attention with viral reaction.

Comment on social media post stating That was my Sweet 16 dress, related to fan recreating Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress, capturing the style and charm that made it unforgettable.

Comment on a social media post saying lucky she was in the front row about fan recreating Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress.

Comment on social media post reading Betsey Johnson for the win! related to fan recreating Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress viral reaction.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress, sharing the look on her show with a viral reaction.

Comment on social media mentioning a special story about Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress and its connection to Betsey Johnson.

User comment praising Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress and her lasting celebrity appeal.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress with viral reaction on her show shared on social media.

Screenshot of a fan’s social media comment reacting to the recreation of Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress while hosting her show, capturing her viral reaction and excitement.

Social media post praising fan recreation of Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress with excited reaction.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress for her show, capturing the look and style with viral reaction.

Fan recreates Drew Barrymore’s iconic 1989 Oscars dress, capturing attention with her show and viral reaction online.

