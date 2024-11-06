“Adorable”: Drew Barrymore And Adam Sandler’s Daughters Caught Watching ’50 First Dates’ Together

ADVERTISEMENT

A heartwarming moment occurred on The Drew Barrymore Show when Drew herself revealed that she had found her daughter and Adam Sandler’s daughter watching her iconic film 50 First Dates together.

Barrymore shared last Monday (November 4) how the two girls were hanging out at her house when they decided to watch the 2004 romantic comedy, humorously asking them, “Don’t you get enough of me and your dad?”

Seeing her children engage with her work was a moving experience for the mother-of-two, and she remarked on the challenge of getting children interested in a parent’s job.

“Your kids will, a lot of the time, reject so many things about you that when you see them embracing something, you’re like, ‘Oh, how fantastic!'” the actress stated.

Drew Barrymore shared that she recently found her daughter and Adam Sandler’s daughter watching their movie 50 First Dates together

Share icon

Image credits: KMazur / Getty

Image credits: Sony Pictures

The conversation also revealed previously unknown trivia about the movie, which follows the romantic journey of Henry (Adam Sandler), who struggles with the fact that his love, Lucy (Drew Barrymore,) suffers from a rare form of amnesia that prevents her from forming new memories after a car accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romantic comedy focuses on Sandler’s character devising different schemes to make Lucy fall in love with him for the “first time” over and over again until, spoiler alert, her loved ones decide to help her maintain a relationship with him by reminding her of her experiences with Henry each morning.

Image credits: Sony Pictures

Barrymore went on to reveal that, at one point, the movie had a much more bittersweet ending. In the current version of the film, her character breaks up with Henry because he postpones 10 years of planning for his studies to help her manage her condition.

The actress revealed that the couple’s separation was supposed to be permanent, with her character only remembering Sandler in dreams. Later, Peter Segal, the movie’s director, changed his mind, deciding that the correct way to end the movie was for Henry and Lucy to end up together.

“Honestly, can I just tell you: Thank you. Thank you for changing it,” Barrymore’s co-host Ross Matthews said.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have maintained a healthy friendship over the years, with the two texting and seeing each other regularly

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sony Pictures

Share icon

Image credits: James Devaney / Getty

The actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Adam Sandler have been close friends for years, that they text and see each other “all the time,“ and that their relationship is based on “love, admiration, and humor.“

Drew Barrymore art consultant Will Kopelman in 2012 and went on to have two daughters: Olive, born that same year, and Frankie, two years later, in 2014. Their union faced challenges, however, as they announced their separation in April 2016, with the actress officially filing for divorce in July of that year.

Despite this, the actress revealed in a 2020 interview that she would never remarry, deciding to focus instead on raising her daughters and balancing her career.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Sandler, on the other hand, has been married to Jacqueline Sandler since 2003. They have two daughters: Sadie, born in 2006, and Sunny, born two years later, in 2008. Sandler’s children have been featured in some of his projects, including two Hotel Transylvania movies.

“You know, I just always believed in him so much. And not that my opinion matters. But I just felt like, this is the guy,“ Barrymore said of Sandlers to People Magazine in 2023.

Barrymore recently revealed that she has been trying to get Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston together for a new movie and gave details on her ideas

Share icon

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

While the actors have co-starred in successful movies like 1998’s The Wedding Singer, 2004’s 50 First Dates, and 2014’s Blended, Barrymore confessed that she wants to do more and is considering involving their mutual friend Jennifer Aniston in the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so busy talking to him and Jennifer about doing a threefer if you will,“ the actress explained. “I really want to make it happen. Timing is everything.”

When asked if she had something specific in mind, Barrymore said they’ve been in talks to star in remakes of classic productions like Three’s Company, a 1977 sitcom, and Merryl Streep’s 1992 black comedy Death Becomes Her.

“Or maybe it’s something original. I don’t know. There’s lots of fun ideas,“ Barrymore added with excitement. “We’re all producers, so we all have companies. We can make this happen. It’s too fun to dream about it.”

Fans of the actress took the chance to remember the movie fondly, sharing the impact it had on their lives and even pitching their concepts for a sequel

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

“Can we get a 51st date where the ship wrecks, they are stranded, Adam Sandler loses his memory, but Drew remembers everything because she hits her head again, saving him and their daughter?“ one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That would be a great epilogue!“ another replied. “I would watch that!”

Others reflected on the importance of parents sharing their achievements with their children.

“I think this is wonderful. I want my daughter to love my friends and their kids like I do. It’s special and necessary. It creates bonds, memories, and all the good stuff life should be made of,“ a reader stated.

Some mentioned how 50 First Dates helped them deal with loved ones with memory-related issues.

“This was a super cute and funny movie. It was also beautiful to see how people could love and care for someone with a brain injury in a happy and healing way,“ one viewer said.

“I love that movie. My dad has dementia, so I find myself remembering how patient he was,“ another shared.

“This is so sweet,” wrote one fan, as others joined in to reminisce about the romantic comedy

ADVERTISEMENT