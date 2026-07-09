Man Shows A Photo Of His Parents To His Future In-Laws And His Wedding Almost Gets Canceled
Long-buried secrets can stay hidden for years, but the past has a way of reminding us of itself even when we think it’s been left behind. Often with heartbreaking consequences, too.
One guy recently wanted to get something off his chest and went online to share how his engagement turned upside down.
During an ordinary dinner with his future in-laws, his bride’s father recognized his mother in a photograph, told the couple the wedding was off, and stormed out instead of offering an explanation, leaving them to figure things out on their own.
Image credits: christopher lemercier / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
After the guy’s story went viral, he joined the discussion in the comments
Eventually, he talked to his mom and got to the bottom of it
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
People were glad to know the couple was getting married after all
I'm a bit confused so have to ask - was mom SA'ed by fiancee's father or were they together when it happened to her by someone else and they decided to shun her for it?
I think it happened when she was in the US but the fiancee's father was in the Philippines, but then she was sent back there in disgrace. Then she realised she was pregnant and fled back to the US when the fiancee's father turned ugly. That's how I read it anyway.
It's hard to follow, but I think it's mean to be that the mother grew up in the Philippines, and began dating the father in law. She moved to the US but they continued the relationship. The SA incident occurred in the US, and initially they continued the relationship. However, after the grandmother kept saying she was unclean etc because of it, and he found doubt about the pregnancy, they broke up. Future MIL was a friend of FIL at the time and encouraged the break up so she could have him instead.
I'm a bit confused so have to ask - was mom SA'ed by fiancee's father or were they together when it happened to her by someone else and they decided to shun her for it?
I think it happened when she was in the US but the fiancee's father was in the Philippines, but then she was sent back there in disgrace. Then she realised she was pregnant and fled back to the US when the fiancee's father turned ugly. That's how I read it anyway.
It's hard to follow, but I think it's mean to be that the mother grew up in the Philippines, and began dating the father in law. She moved to the US but they continued the relationship. The SA incident occurred in the US, and initially they continued the relationship. However, after the grandmother kept saying she was unclean etc because of it, and he found doubt about the pregnancy, they broke up. Future MIL was a friend of FIL at the time and encouraged the break up so she could have him instead.
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