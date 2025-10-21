Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Brain Damage”: Britney Spears Makes Heartbreaking New Confession Amid Ex Kevin Federline’s Memoir
Britney Spears attending a public event with a serious expression amid brain damage confession news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Brain Damage”: Britney Spears Makes Heartbreaking New Confession Amid Ex Kevin Federline’s Memoir

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears is once again peeling back the curtain on one of the most painful chapters of her life. 

In a recent Instagram post, the pop icon reflected on her 2018 rehab stay under her conservatorship, saying she believes “brain damage happened to me” but that she’s “moved on from that troubling time” and feels “blessed to be alive.” 

Highlights
  • Britney Spears recently opened up about her 2018 rehab stay in an Instagram post, calling it a “traumatic experience.”
  • The singer reflected on feeling like her “wings were taken away,” adding that “brain damage happened.”
  • Her post comes as her ex Kevin Federline is promoting a new memoir.

Her words came just as her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, began promoting his new memoir, You Thought You Knew.

RELATED:

    The singer recalls losing her freedom and feeling her “wings were taken away”

    Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards looking emotional amid news about brain damage and ex Kevin Federline’s memoir.

    Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards looking emotional amid news about brain damage and ex Kevin Federline’s memoir.

    Image credits: Getty/C Flanigan

    In her post shared on Sunday, October 19, Spears paired a photo of herself on horseback with a caption that shared a lot about her past.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She compared her shoulder blades to “wings,” referencing the film Maleficent and its story of betrayal and restoration.

    Britney Spears riding a horse on a desert trail wearing a black hat, evoking themes of brain damage and heartbreak.

    Britney Spears riding a horse on a desert trail wearing a black hat, evoking themes of brain damage and heartbreak.

    Image credits: Instagram/britneyspears

    “Remember the king tried to kill her, but instead a guy secretly took her wings,” Spears wrote. 

    “Anything holy is never forgotten… her wings were holy, so the king couldn’t take them… I do find it incredibly interesting.”

    Britney Spears shares heartbreaking confession about brain damage amid ex Kevin Federline's memoir controversy.

    Britney Spears shares heartbreaking confession about brain damage amid ex Kevin Federline's memoir controversy.

    Image credits: Instagram/britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 42-year-old then related the metaphor to her past, revisiting what she called a “traumatic experience” during her four-month stay in a rehab facility, according to People magazine. 

    In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears revealed that for four months, she was forced to stay in a room without a private door.

    Britney Spears with long blonde hair and black turtleneck during a public appearance, related to brain damage confession.

    Britney Spears with long blonde hair and black turtleneck during a public appearance, related to brain damage confession.

    Image credits: Getty/Ethan Miller

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere. For a person like me who understands the sacredness is god speed… it did more than hurt my body,” Spears shared. 

    “Trust me, there’s A LOT I didn’t share in my book and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because it’s incredibly painful and sad.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about psychological abuse, trauma, and stress causing brain damage with user profile image and reactions.

    Comment on social media about psychological abuse, trauma, and stress causing brain damage with user profile image and reactions.

    She said she felt her connection between body and mind had been “destroyed.” “I do feel the logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed. 

    “I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months,” she added.

    Britney also reflected on motherhood and her late grandfather’s advice

    Britney Spears and Kevin Federline posing together at an event, highlighting a heartbreaking new confession.

    Britney Spears and Kevin Federline posing together at an event, highlighting a heartbreaking new confession.

    Image credits: Getty/Jason Merritt

    Despite the pain, Spears expressed gratitude for the strength she once had, especially as a mom to sons Sean Preston, who is now 20, and Jayden James, who is now 19. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I used to swim with my babies on my back till they were 4 and 5. I was incredibly strong,” she recalled.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Britney Spears’ heartbreaking new confession amid ex Kevin Federline’s memoir.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Britney Spears’ heartbreaking new confession amid ex Kevin Federline’s memoir.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spears connected her recovery to Maleficent’s story of reclaiming her wings. “I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago, 100 percent,” she wrote. 

    “I have, of course, moved on from that troubling time in my life, and I’m blessed to be alive.”

    Close-up of a man with long hair and beard on the cover of Kevin Federline's memoir about brain damage.

    Close-up of a man with long hair and beard on the cover of Kevin Federline's memoir about brain damage.

    Image credits: Amazon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a separate post, Spears also revealed a heartfelt conversation she once had with her late grandfather. 

    “He said promise me one thing… people will talk and talk and the world can be a very cruel place,” she wrote.

    Comment by Dee Weber saying he’s spilling the tea since the child support ran out amid Britney Spears brain damage claims.

    Comment by Dee Weber saying he’s spilling the tea since the child support ran out amid Britney Spears brain damage claims.

    “He said, promise me you won’t care what these ignorant people say and lie about you.”

    Her grandfather urged her to remain strong. “He said you stay fearless… that’s in your blood,” Spears continued.

    Three women smiling and talking inside a car, with a focus on Britney Spears amid brain damage and confession news.

    Three women smiling and talking inside a car, with a focus on Britney Spears amid brain damage and confession news.

    Image credits: Getty/Bauer-Griffin

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Don’t become crippled and scared and a person explaining yourself so you give them the entitlement to make you less than them…

    “When people really understand the power of your name alone, people will test you and do absolutely anything to pull you down.”

    Britney Spears’ reflections came amid Kevin Federline’s upcoming memoir

    Comment from top fan Ashley Cynthia sharing opinion on an iconic phone call in a social media post.

    Comment from top fan Ashley Cynthia sharing opinion on an iconic phone call in a social media post.

    The pop star’s emotional post coincided with renewed media attention surrounding her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s book You Thought You Knew, set for release on October 21. 

    The memoir reportedly revisits his marriage with Spears and includes claims about her alleged irresponsibility towards their children, according to TMZ.

    Laney Bryan comments humorously about getting drunk calls, relating to Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's memoir on brain damage.

    Laney Bryan comments humorously about getting drunk calls, relating to Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's memoir on brain damage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call. It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over. 

    “I could hear Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw,” Federline wrote in his memoir.

    Britney Spears holding a baby wearing a sideways cap, highlighting the theme of brain damage in a personal context.

    Britney Spears holding a baby wearing a sideways cap, highlighting the theme of brain damage in a personal context.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Federline further claimed that prior to that incident, he had been aware of reports alleging Spears’ inappropriate behavior. 

    But after hearing his children crying on the phone, Federline noted that his hopes for his relationship with Spears were done.

    Britney Spears smiling with two boys, sharing a warm moment amid brain damage and heartbreaking confession news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Britney Spears smiling with two boys, sharing a warm moment amid brain damage and heartbreaking confession news.

    Image credits: Instagram/britneyspears

    “I’d already seen the photos in the tabloids, the ones of her out with them all night, partying at Paris’s Malibu place. But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? 

    “That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, d**d right then.”

    Britney Spears shares emotional confession amid ex Kevin Federline’s memoir with blurred and bright photos of the singer.

    Britney Spears shares emotional confession amid ex Kevin Federline’s memoir with blurred and bright photos of the singer.

    Image credits: Instagram/britneyspears

    A representative for Spears issued a statement to People magazine following excerpts from Federline’s memoir. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.”

    Britney Spears smiling in a black hat and pink swimsuit during a candid indoor moment amid brain damage confession news.

    Britney Spears smiling in a black hat and pink swimsuit during a candid indoor moment amid brain damage confession news.

    Image credits: Instagram/britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism.”

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Britney Spears’ reflective Instagram post on social media

    Comment on Britney Spears' mental health struggles amid Kevin Federline memoir, highlighting emotional and personal challenges.

    Comment on Britney Spears' mental health struggles amid Kevin Federline memoir, highlighting emotional and personal challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Britney Spears wearing a brown off-shoulder sweater and black choker, sharing a heartfelt moment indoors by a window.

    Britney Spears wearing a brown off-shoulder sweater and black choker, sharing a heartfelt moment indoors by a window.

    Image credits: Instagram/britneyspears

    Facebook comment by Mary MacKenzie expressing how being a family’s meal ticket as a child causes brain damage.

    Facebook comment by Mary MacKenzie expressing how being a family’s meal ticket as a child causes brain damage.

    Comment by Elizabeth Marcela expressing hurt over Kevin Federline’s memoir amid Britney Spears’ heartbreaking new confession.

    Comment by Elizabeth Marcela expressing hurt over Kevin Federline’s memoir amid Britney Spears’ heartbreaking new confession.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting Britney Spears' mental health openness amid discussions of brain damage in Kevin Federline's memoir.

    Comment highlighting Britney Spears' mental health openness amid discussions of brain damage in Kevin Federline's memoir.

    Comment highlighting trauma and brain damage related to Britney Spears amid her emotional confession online.

    Comment highlighting trauma and brain damage related to Britney Spears amid her emotional confession online.

    Comment by Sarah Poitras expressing concern about meds causing brain damage and hoping for Britney Spears' health.

    Comment by Sarah Poitras expressing concern about meds causing brain damage and hoping for Britney Spears' health.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mike Wilcox expressing sadness about the sales of Kevin Federline's memoir related to Britney Spears' brain damage.

    Comment by Mike Wilcox expressing sadness about the sales of Kevin Federline's memoir related to Britney Spears' brain damage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kimberly Nicole discussing trauma impact on brain damage, relating to Britney Spears' heartbreaking confession.

    Comment by Kimberly Nicole discussing trauma impact on brain damage, relating to Britney Spears' heartbreaking confession.

    Comment expressing support for Britney Spears amid the heartbreak and brain damage topics in Kevin Federline's memoir.

    Comment expressing support for Britney Spears amid the heartbreak and brain damage topics in Kevin Federline's memoir.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jason McDonald explaining how long-term trauma causes brain damage by changing brain structure and pathways.

    Comment by Jason McDonald explaining how long-term trauma causes brain damage by changing brain structure and pathways.

    Comment on social media discussing Britney Spears and Kevin Federline amid memoir and heartbreaking confession.

    Comment on social media discussing Britney Spears and Kevin Federline amid memoir and heartbreaking confession.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Vanessa Rubio expressing that someone is the villain in the story amid Britney Spears brain damage discussion.

    Comment by Vanessa Rubio expressing that someone is the villain in the story amid Britney Spears brain damage discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Dennine Marie reacting to Kevin Federline's memoir with a sarcastic remark amid Britney Spears' heartbreaking confession.

    Commenter Dennine Marie reacting to Kevin Federline's memoir with a sarcastic remark amid Britney Spears' heartbreaking confession.

    Comment by Natalie Comegan expressing support for Britney Spears amid Kevin Federline's memoir and related brain damage confession.

    Comment by Natalie Comegan expressing support for Britney Spears amid Kevin Federline's memoir and related brain damage confession.

    Comment by Kassie Fisher humorously discussing her kids turning 18 and trying to get money from Britney Spears amid brain damage confession.

    Comment by Kassie Fisher humorously discussing her kids turning 18 and trying to get money from Britney Spears amid brain damage confession.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Valerie Gerhardt about being blindsided, reflecting reactions to Britney Spears brain damage confession amid Kevin Federline memoir.

    Comment by Valerie Gerhardt about being blindsided, reflecting reactions to Britney Spears brain damage confession amid Kevin Federline memoir.

    Facebook comment screenshot showing Staci McCart McPherson questioning a marriage, related to Britney Spears brain damage confession.

    Facebook comment screenshot showing Staci McCart McPherson questioning a marriage, related to Britney Spears brain damage confession.

    Text comment from Shyree Alexander joking about divorce papers not being sold on eBay, related to Britney Spears and Kevin Federline memoir.

    Text comment from Shyree Alexander joking about divorce papers not being sold on eBay, related to Britney Spears and Kevin Federline memoir.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by LisaMarie Martini expressing opinion on ex Kevin Federline’s book and child support amid Britney Spears’ heartbreaking confession.

    Comment by LisaMarie Martini expressing opinion on ex Kevin Federline’s book and child support amid Britney Spears’ heartbreaking confession.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Lynett Halls saying So he thinks he is Mr Perfect related to Britney Spears heartbreaking confession amid Kevin Federline memoir discussion.

    Comment from Lynett Halls saying So he thinks he is Mr Perfect related to Britney Spears heartbreaking confession amid Kevin Federline memoir discussion.

    User comment expressing sadness about Britney Spears losing her spark amid brain damage confession.

    User comment expressing sadness about Britney Spears losing her spark amid brain damage confession.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining brain trauma and brain damage effects in relation to Britney Spears amid public discussion.

    Comment explaining brain trauma and brain damage effects in relation to Britney Spears amid public discussion.

    Text post discussing Britney Spears' behavior on social media and therapeutic video journaling to heal trauma and brain damage.

    Text post discussing Britney Spears' behavior on social media and therapeutic video journaling to heal trauma and brain damage.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT