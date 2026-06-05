However, it’s another thing to put up with disgustingly reprehensible behavior , something these women endured with their boyfriends. They were left so revolted that they had to share the hell they went through in this Reddit thread .

#1 My boyfriend (now husband) would bite his nails and then just spit them out in his car. I discovered the floor of the drivers seat was legit white and upon closer inspection it was a boneyard of nails. I almost vomited and he was horrified he had never really noticed the floor. He no longer bites his nails lol.

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#2 No longer together, but he didn't fully wipe . For the longest time, I thought the disgusting stench on the couch and his chair were from the dogs.



It wasn't the dogs.

#3 He cleaned the cat litter with his bare hands and then cooked dinner without washing them.



I refused to eat and demanded he wash his hands. He was outraged!



People are always, like, what sort of loser was this guy? A CHAIRED PROFESSOR.

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#4 An ex would wipe boogers everywhere. Literally the showers, walls, bed sides, car windows etc

When called out he complained that it was always the boogers that made his exes dumped him and went on about how no one appreciates how he treats women 🤣.

#5 My first boyfriend asked for my passwords as a "trust exercise," and then regularly checked my email and every email that used it as a recovery as well as all of my accounts, dms, etc. behind my back. He looked through every correspondence I had with anyone I've ever been friends with and then hunted down all their social media to stalk them. I found out when he confessed it to me cause I was naive and never, ever expected him to do something like that.



When I broke up with him he deleted all of my accounts and stole what he couldn't, even selling my steam account worth hundreds of dollars to someone. He doxxed me on 4chan and tried to convince people to hunt me down (I found my full name in a thread, but fortunately people told him to suck it up and get lost.) I had changed my passwords but this was before sites logged out all sessions when the password changed so he still had access to them no matter what I did.



Edit: For those blaming me for giving him my password--fair enough. But I want to emphasize that I was young, this was my first relationship, and I had never had anyone hurt me to this degree. I am a kind person, and when I was younger it was very difficult for me to comprehend that some people weren't. I loved my ex in every other aspect and had no reason to think he would ever hurt me, even if we broke up. That said I definitely learned my lesson.



I also wanted to clarify that I've healed from this, and I'm okay. I really appreciate all the supportive comments. Time really does heal and I barely think about this whole event anymore.

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#6 We were together for years and living in our own places, but it wasn't until we officially moved in together that I learned he was functionally incapable of using the bathroom without wetting the floor each and every time. When he stayed over at my place BEFORE we moved in together, he was fine and I never had any issues with his bathroom habits - no stains or smells that hinted this grown man wasn't potty trained. But after he moved in? He just started aiming purely on vibes.



Every single time he'd take a leak, I'd find it on the floor. He didn't even have enough shame to try to clean it up. If I didn't clean it up, he'd just let it dry and wreck the floor. Which it did. He wet the floor AROUND the toilet so much that I had to have the flooring replaced.



My mother's 3-month-old chihuahua puppy was more housebroken than he was. My only regret was staying with him as long as I did before I saw the writing on the wall.



I cannot be convinced that it was unintentional or a product of him getting too comfortable and lazy to care anymore, although I'm mystified over why he decided to start sabotaging our relationship pretty much immediately after we moved in together. I figured he'd at least slow-play that kind of thing so it wasn't so blatantly obvious.

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#7 Hiding 10s of thousands worth of debt. When I would have helped him when it was just a few thousand... He hid this for like 7 years.

#8 The first time I saw him mop he dumped the floor cleaner in the toilet and prepared to mop.



He had never lived on his own. His mother didn’t clean at all. I never ate or used the bathroom at their house when we were dating. He was basically an alien. After 33 years he does almost all the housekeeping and it’s spotless.

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#9 He NEVER washes his hair or scalp because he thinks it causes hair loss. Also uses all natural deodorant that doesn’t work and lets his nails grow really long before cutting them. He was really hot but had the worst hygiene out of anyone I have ever met. It’s like he would shower and you could still smell the BO on him 🤢



Edit: okay so since everyone is asking: I didn’t notice it right away because he did his best to hide it. We started dating in the summer and he worked a job that would cause him to sweat a lot, so at first the BO was more of a benefit of the doubt. First time we spent the night together, he left me in his room to go shower. Which I thought was weird, but again, it was summer. So I actually appreciated it. Then after that, we ended up in the shower together most of the time. We worked opposite schedules so it was normal for him to shower immediately once he got home. He wore the same clothes over and over again, and even when washed, they still could have used a breather in between wears. I’m a foot shorter than he is so I wasn’t in close contact with his head to begin with. He didn’t tell me he didn’t wash his hair until months into our relationship. And by not wash, I mean he only rinsed his hair, if that. He would not use shampoo or conditioner. I brought things up as gently as I could because I didn’t want to hurt his feelings (at first, once we broke up, I let him have it). He spent all of his time on his physical appearance ie abs for days but was definitely lazy about his hygiene. I’m sorry to say, that we were together for two years because I thought I could “fix” it. I thought he was a great guy (he isn’t but that’s a different story) so I gave him a lot of slack. Yes because he was hot, but also because at the time I genuinely thought he was a good person. He turned out to be the trash that he smelled like all along.

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#10 He searched for my used pads and tried to sell them. That was the time I started to use tampons.

#11 I was dating a guy I met when I was 17, he was 19. We were together up until early last November. One of the major reasons why we separated was because I found out on an alternate social media account, he was posting extreme far right content and calling women "foids", all sorts of different things. The relationship had previously been rocky and I felt as though it was coming to an end but lacked courage and security to leave him sooner. After finding this account, all lingering commitment to him just suddenly snapped. He was also cheating on me, but that doesn't really compare to how discovering that what we showed me was a facade for who knows how long? I knew him to be very accepting of others and their differencess as well as being supportive of the LGBT community. Shocker! But good riddance!

#12 He had a collection of harddrives filled with photos he took of girls following them in the street.

#13 I went through his phone. He had sent a text to his buddy, completely unprompted, "I haven't brushed my teeth in months"



I believe he was telling the truth, never kissed him again after that.

#14 A distant friend/acquaintance in my friend group once dated a guy that would defecate in her house plants when he was drunk. He never remembered and didn't know why he did it. .

#15 Not mine but my sister’s ex: he used to defecate in the shower and just, stomp it down the drain with his foot. He told us this like it was completely normal and only started getting cagey about it when we expressed shock and horror. Giving him the benefit of the doubt, my sister asked him when he stopped doing this- surely it was just a thing he did as a little kid, right?



We uh. We didn’t get a straight answer about that.

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#16 He likes biting his toe nails.

#17 My ex was bi and he was cheating on me with my ex bf of that time.

#18 Not my boyfriend anymore but it was a long relationship. I didn’t have counter space in my bathroom and the sink was spacious and rectangular so I’d always have it clean and would keep my hair tools on it while styling here, like id just use it as a table.



One day ex had gone to pee before d8 and I wanted to quickly curl my front pieces and I walk in and he’s peeing in the sink. I asked him to stop. Told him that I use it as a table and like dude, just pee in the pot. Caught him doing that at least 4-5 times more and then dumped him. It’s not only disgusting, but inconsiderate.

#19 We were together for 3.5 years. I broke up with him 7 years ago but here you go:



1. Physically gross things: He farted directly onto my face once and could not comprehend why I was upset. He also would not shower after the gym sometimes because he thought I’d want to smell someone masculine. I literally had to teach him hygiene.



2. He was obsessed with my money. Not sure if it’s because he knew I have a trust fund. He would want to check my bank accounts like monthly to “help me with money”. I’m sure it was a control tactic to see what I had and how I was spending. He wanted me to do his taxes at his mom’s house (oh yeah, he was still living with his mom) because my uncle, an accountant, might be scamming me by doing mine.



3. He would watch me clean my apartment to make sure I did it right. While this happened, he’d be on the phone with his friend making fun of me for not having a clean place (it was just mail I hadn’t sorted and clothes on the ground…it wasn’t filthy).



4. He would hug and kiss his male friends in public but the moment I wanted to hold hands he freaked out.



He is a gross person, especially to women. Misogynist. But unfortunately I’m heterosexual and I’m nervous to ever be in a relationship again because that was EXHAUSTING.

#20 With my ex, after 8 years, I learned he struggled to tell the difference between a solid and a gas.

I found out after noticing a large, linear brown stain on the bedsheets where he had sat 10 minutes before whilst dressing.

To my horror, I had to smell it to work out what I was, my mind couldn't comprehend someone actually leaving skid marks on bedsheets.

#21 Found out on the news that he was cheating on me with a minor in another country while he was touring.. on MY BIRTHDAY. First time he didn't say happy bday so I had a feeling something was up. Then BAM! The articles start flowing on my timeline and then I got a call from my cousin. Like isn't this the guy we just went to the Depeche Mode concert with last week? I read the whole ordeal. He met her parents and all. We were dating for a few years. I was 23 and he was 32 when I started seeing him. I broke it off completely that day even though he begged for forgiveness. I was 27 at the time. It was gross and mortifying.

#22 He cheated on me many times throughout our relationship, and I also found out that he cheated and sent pictures of his... to different boys, so I think he wasn’t 100% straight lol.



Oh, and he also wanted to hide from his friends the fact that one of the girls he was flirting with was 16 (he’s 20)



and I forgot to mention that he broke up with me (yes, he did) just two days after my little sister’s funeral.



bruh.

#23 After a few months dating ex boyfriend started farting 24/7 in front of me as a fun joke.

farted while i was eating, farted while we hugged, one time he farted so much while i was having dinner he had to go fart in the balcony.



also his feet smelled so bad he stenched his own sofa and it had a permanent feet smell.



idk girls, you never know who you are dating until you see how they live.

#24 My ex never used soap when washing in the shower. I never noticed because I dont particularly enjoy showering with partners.



I assumed he would clean himself in the shower because...thats what you do. I noticed when I bought him a really fancy mens body wash. It was never touched. I asked him one day if he didnt like the smell, and he just plainly replied he doesnt use soap. I was flabbergasted. All this time in the shower he would just rinse in the water and brush his teeth after, and put deodorant on.



Whats *crazy* is he NEVER smelled bad, or like BO, or anything bad "down there". Idk how. But, it deff changed a lot of things for me.



There were a lot of reasons leading to why we broke up & that helped lmfao.

#25 A serial cheater for 15 years of his marriage. Full on narcissist. Pillar of the community and family man. Led a double life meticulously.

#26 I had to shout at him to wash his hands after using the toilet. His response ? I wash them when I pee outside of the house but not in my home (he was at my house at the time). Gonner. Done.

#27 When first married (we only saw each other a handful of times before marriage...culturally different) I caught my hubby cleaning his glasses by licking them. I couldn't believe it. Made him promise not to again. He's been good over 25 years!

#28 I found a picture on my ex’s phone that he saved of Lisa and marg Simpson playing with each other. Could never see him the same way.

#29 That he wasn't showering enough. And the cystitis I got was because of it. It send me to the hospital and he blamed me for it.

What a jerk.

#30 It's a little bit different because it was a date situation that happened to a close friend of mine (and not a long term relationship) but still crazy to me. A friend dated a guy from Tinder at the time. They went to a restaurant then took a walk in a park nearby his house when she started to feel sick needing to urgently go to the toilets. They went to his house but got there a little bit too late. She was mortified but he was very comforting and told her that these things happen, that there's no need to make a big deal about it and offered her to take a shower which she did. When she came out of the shower he was smelling her stained panties. She was super shocked and left right away. Because this kind of incident never happened to her before (and never happened again after) and because it was so sudden, right after the meal and because of the smelling thing, she is convinced, to this day that he put a laxative in her drink or in her food. She told us the story the next day and we often think and talk about it when people talk about dating app.

#31 Recently ended a 5 year on/off relationship because I caught him filming me during fun time. Id previously told him several times I didn’t want to do that.

#32 My ex from high school used to fall asleep with gum in his mouth and it would fall out and get mushed into his mattress. He slept without a sheet too. So his bed was just covered in old black gum like an NYC subway platform. Really weird though not as bad as most of these other comments.

#33 He is a darling and I love him, but he sweats on the back of his legs and then leaves like, sweaty prints on the toilet seat. Just leaves 'em. Also, he sometimes twirls up a receipt or a napkin and sticks it up his nose to make himself sneeze. This wouldn't be so bad if he didn't occasionally use metal objects (paper clips, etc.) and if he didn't keep them around for like weeks.



I am so lucky, these things are tiny and easy to overlook. He's generally a clean person. Always smells good.