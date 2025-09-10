Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral
Britney Spears at event, smiling and wearing red dress, related to Justin Bieber post and dog poop incident online.
Entertainment, Health & Wellness

Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Britney Spears combined a compliment with a rebuttal following criticism over the dog poop spotted in her home, which fueled preexisting concerns about her mental health.

She posted the video that started the furore on August 18 while singing and adjusting her ring camera.

In the background, a morose-looking pup–some say it was a rabbit–appeared to navigate the minefield of its own making as it walked past its droppings.

Highlights
  • Britney Spears, 43, faced criticism after fans spotted what looked like dog poop in her home during a viral Instagram video.
  • Dressed in knee-high boots and polka-dot “pajamas,” she was seen singing while a dog (or rabbit) walked past the droppings.
  • In a follow-up post, Spears slammed critics and praised Justin Bieber’s family photo, writing: “Shame on those who judged my home.”

The My Prerogative songstress turned off the comments on the post, but netizens found other ways to weigh in, with many seeing it as another signal amid ongoing psychiatric disorder speculations.

RELATED:

    Britney Spears calls knee-high boots and a polka dot top pajamas

    Britney Spears calls knee-high boots and a polka dot top pajamas

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    The original video shows the scantily dressed 43-year-old wearing something resembling a polka dot bra, flimsy shorts, and knee-high boots—which she has since claimed are her pajamas.

    She can be heard singing unintelligibly as she adjusts the ringlight, while behind her, a dog (or rabbit) is seen making its way across the tiled floor.

    To the right of the animal are two suspicious-looking dollops amidst other miscellaneous items.

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    The footage added to the preexisting concerns triggered by previous videos.

    The sighting, to some fans, justified a 14-year conservatorship

    “Sadly, I think it’s time for her to retire and focus on her health and mental health,” wrote one fan in response to an update on Facebook.

    “I do not know the true story of what is going on here but the past couple years worth of videos show her declining,” the netizen wrote, as a nod to the general fan sentiment concerning the star.

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “She needs an honest person to help her not control her.”

    “Britney isn’t a well adjusted person. There’s a reason she was in a conservatorship apart from the greed of others,” echoed another.

    She used the same post to slam critics and praise Justin Bieber

    Then on September 10, she posted an image of Justin Bieber topless and his toddler son Jack Blues standing on his lap.

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas.” In the very next line, she wrote. “I’m in love with this picture !!! So so beautiful !!!”

    Spears appears to be a passionate topic for fans, with many saying she is not to blame for her current state.

    Some went as far as blaming her father, Jamie, who was assigned conservatorship of her assets in 2008.

    The events leading up to this arrangement included her shaving her head and attacking a paparazzo’s SUV.

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    She was involuntarily committed to a 72-hour psychological hold, and her father granted authority over her wealth for fourteen years.

    Many fans blame her father, Jamie, for her condition 

    In June 2021, the actress spoke out for the first time, telling the court how she had been mishandled by her father, lawyers, and managers. 

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    During this period, she was prohibited from getting married and having children. She was forced to take lithium, which clouded her judgment, and in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, she wrote about how her father constantly berated her.

    “If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it,” she claimed, perPeople.

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    The public has not forgotten the singer’s accusations.

    Some believe her conduct speaks to the necessity of her conservatorship

    “Her father and her family deserve jail time for taking her money,” wrote one person as a nod to this sentiment.

    “Her father did too much. She should have at least been in control of her own Instagram,” echoed another.

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    But not everyone was against the man. “Her father knew, like we all did- She would have blown through her fortune,” wrote one person.

    Another significantly eyebrow-raising post drew a law enforcement to her home  

    Another time the Toxic star made ripples with an Instagram post in 2023. She documented herself doing a jig with two knives.

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry, they are NOT real knives !!!” she captioned the post.

    But worry, they did, and the police turned up to do a welfare check on her. She would later defend the performance, saying she was copying Shakira’s act at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Fans were not convinced and responded with pity.

    “She needs to go somewhere…far far away from Hollywood….” wrote one person in response to Los Angeles’ news outlet, KCAL’s coverage of the debacle.

    Some fans are calling for an intervention

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Britney Spears Shuts Down Critics With Justin Bieber Post After Dog Poop Incident Goes Viral

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

