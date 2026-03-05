Britney Spears’ Manager Speaks Out As Report Details She Was Taken To Hospital After Arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Princess of Pop was arrested this morning for driving under the influence in California. Her manager has since spoken out about the incident, calling it “completely inexcusable.”

Britney was detained by California Highway Patrol in Ventura County on Wednesday evening (March 4). She was booked at 3:02 a.m. the following day and ultimately released three hours later.

Highlights

Britney was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence in Ventura County, California.

The incident comes amid months of concern about her wellbeing and reports of a similar episode in October.

A 911 dispatch call reveals that the 44-year-old had been speeding before being pulled over. “Black BMW sedan in and out of lanes… speeding,” a California Highway Patrol officer could be heard saying.

Britney Spears’ manager spoke about her “inexcusable” DUI incident that resulted in her arrest in California

Image credits: Getty/Gabe Ginsberg

The Baby One More Time hitmaker is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Britney was alone and did not sustain any injuries, as per Page Six.

Cade Hudson, her manager of four years, told the outlet that “this was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”

He said the songstress “is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

Image credits: BACKGRID

Cade expressed hope that Britney will get “the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The Toxic singer’s sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with Kevin Federline, will be spending time with their mother after the incident, Cade shared.

Cade said Britney’s loved ones are working on an “overdue” plan to support her wellbeing

Image credits: TAG24_NEWS

He added that Britney’s loved ones are “going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success and well-being.”

After her arrest, the mother of two was reportedly taken to the hospital so officials could determine her blood alc*hol content.

The superstar allegedly told police officers that it was at .06 percent. The legal limit in California is .08, but a person can still be charged with DUI if their driving is considered erratic and dangerous enough to themselves or others.

Image credits: Britney Spears/Instagram

The incident comes after Britney was allegedly seen swerving between lanes in October 2025 after leaving a restaurant in her black BMW. She also drifted into a bike lane and made a tire-screeching U-turn, Page Six reported.

Britney later took to Instagram to claim the footage actually showed a “lookalike.”

“If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me…🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤓,” the Grammy winner explained, accompanying the message with an image of Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck hugging.

The incident follows a similar episode in which Britney allegedly swerved into a bike lane

Image credits: Getty/Tim Mosenfelder

The restaurant manager defended her at the time, stating that she was not “intoxicated” when she left.

The pop star has deactivated her Instagram account after her arrest.

Britney has made headlines several times over the past months for frequently posting videos that show her in a disheveled state, performing freestyle dances in her home.

Image credits: BritneyTheStan

On Instagram, where she posts the dancing videos, she clarified that she’s not interested in people’s “concern or pity.”

In January, the singer addressed her fans’ concerns again, sharing that she dances “to heal things in my body that people have no idea about.”



She added, “Yup, and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”



Britney’s behavior has been under scrutiny since the end of her 13-year conservatorship led by her father, Jamie

Image credits: Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney began her career in The Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, at just 11 years old. She later became a global pop star with her 1999 debut album …Baby One More Time.

The star’s mental health has been a source of concern ever since she was released from the strict conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, which gave him complete control over her finances and many aspects of her life for 13 years, from 2008 to 2021.

Jamie was appointed Britney’s conservator in February 2008 during a turbulent period in her life, following her hospitalization for involuntary psychiatric evaluations.

The conservatorship was terminated after Britney’s side of the story was finally heard in court in June 2021 amid the fan-led #FreeBritney movement.



Britney performing baby one more time in Hawaii, 2000 https://t.co/wXRkUStOIxpic.twitter.com/YsZjp5cu27 — 𝜗𝜚˚˖⁺angie (@vanillachaidoll) February 8, 2026

Image credits: updatingspears

Speaking in court, Britney testified that her father “works me so hard” and claimed that he threatened to “punish” her if she disobeyed him.

She described the conservatorship as “ab*sive” and “an oppressive and controlling tool” against her, stating, “I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money [for] other people.”



While under the conservatorship, the singer released four studio albums and performed in a Las Vegas residency.

A source expressed concern for the star, describing her situation as a “recipe for disaster”

Image credits: Britney Spears/Instagram

This year marks a decade since her last studio album, Glory, was released. Britney has made it clear that she would “never” return to the music industry. Now, she only writes songs for fun or for other artists.

An insider told The Daily Mail last year that those in the star’s social circle aren’t “doing anything to get her the help she needs” and are instead “letting her do her thing,” a situation they described as “a recipe for disaster.”

“Nobody wants to take any responsibility and those that want to help are unable to gain access to her. A very alarming situation to say the least,” the source noted.

People expressed hope that Britney will seek help and that her life will become more stable

Image credits: Oh_david

Image credits: Zentel69

Image credits: nikkiphoenix24

Image credits: britmebaby

Image credits: nick19881006

Image credits: DonnaBa32121840

Image credits: StillKP

Image credits: britboy18

Image credits: DiegoCruuzz

Image credits: itookthecure

Image credits: Americalashes

Image credits: DustinS425

Image credits: pkjones530