“A Shame”: Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Disaster In Sheer Bodysuit While Twerking To Cardi B

The saga of Britney Spears worrying her fans with strange dance videos continues, this time with yet another wardrobe malfunction.

On Sunday (January 18), the singer uploaded a clip dancing and twerking to Cardi B’s 2018 hit I Like It while wearing a plunging black bodysuit with sheer panels, knee-high black boots, a black choker, and a wide-brimmed red hat.

Highlights Britney Spears suffered a nip slip while dancing to Cardi B on Instagram, later covering it with a flower emoji.

Knife emojis in the caption reignited memories of her 2023 knife-dancing incident and a police wellness check.

Fans started questioning whether the end of her conservatorship truly protected her well-being.

As she moved across the frame, Spears suffered a visible nip slip, later covering it with a flower emoji –a measure that has become commonplace for the singer– before sharing the video publicly.

“I’m starting to think her conservatorship was a good idea,” a viewer wrote.

Image credits: britneyspears

The video’s caption contained only knife and red rose emojis. To many fans, those knives were a reminder of one of the most unsettling moments in Spears’s recent social media history.

In 2023, she posted a video of herself dancing with knives inside her home, which she later insisted were not real, and even tried to reassure followers that there was “no need to call police.”

Image credits: britneyspears

Worried fans nonetheless called for a wellness check by law enforcement as they believed the singer’s life was at risk.

For a segment of her audience, seeing the knife emojis juxtaposed with the, now regular, dance moves left them with a sour taste in their mouths, feeling that Spears was taking their worry for granted rather than addressing it.

Image credits: britneyspears

“This is so sad,” a fan wrote. “She really needs mental health counseling.”

Others questioned whether the freedom granted to Spears after the end of her conservatorship had been a mistake.

Spears was granted her freedom on November 12, 2021, terminating her 13-year conservatorship

Image credits: britneyspears

“There was a moment when a crowd rallied with moral certainty around a young pop artist trapped in a conservatorship. ‘Free her,’ they said, and a judge did,” a viewer wrote.

“Now, as her life unfolds publicly the same voices are quiet or cruel. This raises an uncomfortable question: was the movement about her well-being, or about our need for a clear villain and a clean win?”

“A court can restore rights, but not inner stability.”

Image credits: RaelMeynell

Britney Spears has released another deranged dancing video: pic.twitter.com/tpZ5sULF65 — AlphaFox (@alphafox) January 19, 2026

The video arrived as part of a steady stream of increasingly erratic dance clips that have become routine on Spears’ social media.

Less than a month earlier, the singer shared another recording of herself prancing to a piano-driven track.

“This is dedicated to someone I love very much!” she wrote at the time, offering no further context.

In August 2025, Spears briefly exposed herself while dancing solo to Janet Jackson’s Any Time, Any Place.

Spears followed up her latest dancing video with a lengthy post in which she talked about “crossing to the other side”

Image credits: LibertyChai_

Image credits: britneyspears

Later on Sunday (January 18), Spears abruptly shifted tone with a separate post praising Madonna, whom she described as “incredibly strong.”

In a lengthy caption, Spears reflected on vulnerability and inner turmoil.

“The beast within… I prefer to call it the spiritual animal awakening,” she wrote. “It’s been a long time for me… I know the wild ones more than anyone! Yet, we’re honestly all the same under our mask we secretly wear every day!

Vulnerability, fragility, insanity, real innocence … but also confusion, depression, extreme hurt, anger… stuck in our heads.”

Image credits: Leonard44465034

Image credits: britneyspears

She continued, “We go through all of these and sometimes the spiritual animal is the only way to cross to the other side… it’s the most unknown powerful existence there is, yet it’s usually defined as ‘dangerous!’”

As Bored Panda reported in 2025, insiders claimed Spears has been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Image credits: britneyspears

“She’s having an episode right now,” a source close to the singer said in September, adding that she had “lost the ability to function like a normal adult.”

The insider described her home as chaotic, claiming, “Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day.”

“God what’s happened to poor Britney. Is this the price of fame?” a fan asked at the time.

“Remember the outrage when her dad was taking care of her? Where are all of those self-righteous people now?”

“I do feel sorry for her.” Fans were unsure of how to feel about her latest video

Image credits: Spademeta

Image credits: Gracie_Blue89

Image credits: dropgenius

Image credits: RagingKuJo1222

Image credits: GillyMetaX

Image credits: thisdecfairy

Image credits: MeeSowCorny

Image credits: Candy_Heart_X

Image credits: Fetishde666

Image credits: ConservativeH2O

Image credits: Redpillrealityz

Image credits: RyanTownslay

Image credits: MrsWifeyDee