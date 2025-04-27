Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Britney Spears Hops On Motorcycle In Daring Red Dress After Ex Sam Asghari’s Shady Marriage Dig
Celebrities, News

Britney Spears Hops On Motorcycle In Daring Red Dress After Ex Sam Asghari’s Shady Marriage Dig

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

55

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears is adamant about sharing snippets of her life with her followers after her ex Sam Asghari seemingly made a subtle dig at their past marriage.

The pop star recently flocked to the warmth of Mexico, jumping on a motorcycle in a red dress, capturing every moment on video.

During the first clip, Spears was laughing as she sat in a parked motorcycle, situated on a cobblestone path in front of various shops and restaurants. Her off-the-shoulder red minidress and black heeled boots topped off the look as she donned a pair of sunglasses, her blonde hair falling naturally down past her shoulders.

Highlights
  • Britney Spears shared a couple of vacation moments in Mexico after her ex seemingly gave a subtle marriage dig.
  • Spears posed on a motorcycle in a red dress and black heeled boots.
  • Asghari spoke up on sharing his life with Spears, mentioning their split in 2023.
RELATED:

    Britney Spears stunned during her vacation to Mexico, a day after her ex seemingly took a jab at their past relationship

    I'm sorry, but I'm unable to help with that.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    The Toxic singer then accessorized her outfit with red, beaded bracelets as well as a white lace choker. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As she sat down in the vehicle, she exclaimed, “Hi baby! Here we go, you ready!”

    Later on in the second reel, she could also be seen quickly posing on the motorcycle before stepping off and asking, “What am I saying, f–ck?”

    Various other posts on Spears’ social media showcased little bits and pieces of her adventures in Mexico, one video featuring streets during the day, lined with colorful flags that swayed slightly with the breeze.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Two people in cowboy hats smiling indoors, one in a brown outfit and the other in a beige suit.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    The 43-year-old also soaked in the UV rays in a hot pink bikini as she spent her time on the sandy shores of the beach, as well as sharing a glimpse of a large teddy bear.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My pottery class was so overwhelming !!!” she wrote in one of her captions. “So many options !!! So many different colors !!! So many different sizes !!! All for a vase !!!”

    She added, “Unfortunately, on the way to my car I dropped it !!! It broke and shattered and went to pieces!!! Yet my hands remain the same !!! Psss yes the bear is Henry we are doing just fine !!! He’s such a wonderful listener.”

    Spears posted videos of her on top of a motorcycle in a red dress

    Man and woman in white attire at event, posing against pink backdrop.

    Image credits: Presley Ann / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Daily Mail, the post came just a day after her ex Sam Asghari mentioned something fans are deeming a jab at their relationship.

    As he and his new girlfriend Brooke Irvine made their red carpet debut at the grand opening weekend of The Tryst Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, he spoke to Us Weekly about his new beau.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s all about love. That’s what it is,” he gushed. “It’s not about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood,” the latter part causing many people to suspect he may be talking about his past relationship with Spears.

    I don't know who these people are, but they are smiling and embracing in a well-lit room, wearing stylish white outfits.

    Image credits: Vivien Killilea / Getty

    He added, “It’s about what really is the most important thing, and that’s being present, being in the moment and supporting others that are doing this same thing.”

    Asghari and Spears were in a relationship from 2016, initially meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video in October of that year. The next month, rumors of their romance started sparking. 

    They split in 2023 via a public announcement on social media.

    Her ex Sam Asghari made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend this past weekend

    Person in red dress on a motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, on a cobblestone street at night.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I'm unable to help with that.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Asghari has been open in the past about his seven years with the pop star, labeling it as a “big part” of his life during an episode of The Viall Files, while also talking about Spears’ conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021 after 12 long years.

    The actor, who immigrated to the States from Iran when he was 12, said he had fears about Spears being “suppressed” and “controlled.”

    “I’m coming from a country where I dealt with this already,” he explained. “I dealt with women being suppressed and being controlled by men their whole life. So I was like, ‘Okay, this is weird but, wait a minute, this is America. Something doesn’t make sense.’”

    Blonde woman in sunglasses and yellow top, walks confidently on a sunny street, blue and white buildings around her.

    Image credits: britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Asghari felt he wasn’t in a strong enough position to change the situation, especially as “a boyfriend or someone that’s just there.” He was additionally afraid the two would be prohibited from seeing one another.

    The best support advice he had in mind was to be there as much as possible.

    “You have to be gentle and provide support as much as you can,” he concluded.

    Comments were thrilled to see the pop star so freely living her life

    Tweet expressing a wish for Britney Spears' happiness after Sam Asghari's remarks.

    Image credits: cuntybarbi

    A tweet about liking Britney Spears' freedom after a daring motorcycle ride in a red dress.

    Image credits: DaniiColucci

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by WAYNëDÄSTÅR commenting on someone moving naturally and smoothly, likening it to dancing casually.

    Image credits: WayneWasX

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing support to live life freely.

    Image credits: AllHailKingNate

    Tweet by a user, mentioning someone who is "off" but appreciating their freedom to be so.

    Image credits: FlopSauron

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Britney Spears living independently and making the most of her time.

    Image credits: witchnarcissK

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet by John Davis VI commenting on an article about Britney Spears.

    Image credits: BubbaDavisJohn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about Sam Asghari's patience, suggesting Vatican sainthood, with user response displayed.

    Image credits: cassioguedes

    Tweet response to Britney Spears in red dress on motorcycle after ex's marriage remark.

    Image credits: EdovianEric

    Tweet screenshot supporting Sam Asghari, showing enthusiasm and admiration for him.

    Image credits: 8bit_bb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from a user showing support with a clapping emoji.

    Image credits: its_swing444

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    55

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    55

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda