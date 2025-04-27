Britney Spears Hops On Motorcycle In Daring Red Dress After Ex Sam Asghari’s Shady Marriage Dig

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears is adamant about sharing snippets of her life with her followers after her ex Sam Asghari seemingly made a subtle dig at their past marriage.

The pop star recently flocked to the warmth of Mexico, jumping on a motorcycle in a red dress, capturing every moment on video.

During the first clip, Spears was laughing as she sat in a parked motorcycle, situated on a cobblestone path in front of various shops and restaurants. Her off-the-shoulder red minidress and black heeled boots topped off the look as she donned a pair of sunglasses, her blonde hair falling naturally down past her shoulders.

The Toxic singer then accessorized her outfit with red, beaded bracelets as well as a white lace choker.

As she sat down in the vehicle, she exclaimed, “Hi baby! Here we go, you ready!”

Later on in the second reel, she could also be seen quickly posing on the motorcycle before stepping off and asking, “What am I saying, f–ck?”

Various other posts on Spears’ social media showcased little bits and pieces of her adventures in Mexico, one video featuring streets during the day, lined with colorful flags that swayed slightly with the breeze.

The 43-year-old also soaked in the UV rays in a hot pink bikini as she spent her time on the sandy shores of the beach, as well as sharing a glimpse of a large teddy bear.

“My pottery class was so overwhelming !!!” she wrote in one of her captions. “So many options !!! So many different colors !!! So many different sizes !!! All for a vase !!!”

She added, “Unfortunately, on the way to my car I dropped it !!! It broke and shattered and went to pieces!!! Yet my hands remain the same !!! Psss yes the bear is Henry we are doing just fine !!! He’s such a wonderful listener.”

Spears posted videos of her on top of a motorcycle in a red dress

According to Daily Mail, the post came just a day after her ex Sam Asghari mentioned something fans are deeming a jab at their relationship.

As he and his new girlfriend Brooke Irvine made their red carpet debut at the grand opening weekend of The Tryst Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, he spoke to Us Weekly about his new beau.

“It’s all about love. That’s what it is,” he gushed. “It’s not about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood,” the latter part causing many people to suspect he may be talking about his past relationship with Spears.

He added, “It’s about what really is the most important thing, and that’s being present, being in the moment and supporting others that are doing this same thing.”

Asghari and Spears were in a relationship from 2016, initially meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video in October of that year. The next month, rumors of their romance started sparking.

They split in 2023 via a public announcement on social media.

Her ex Sam Asghari made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend this past weekend

Asghari has been open in the past about his seven years with the pop star, labeling it as a “big part” of his life during an episode of The Viall Files, while also talking about Spears’ conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021 after 12 long years.

The actor, who immigrated to the States from Iran when he was 12, said he had fears about Spears being “suppressed” and “controlled.”

“I’m coming from a country where I dealt with this already,” he explained. “I dealt with women being suppressed and being controlled by men their whole life. So I was like, ‘Okay, this is weird but, wait a minute, this is America. Something doesn’t make sense.’”

Asghari felt he wasn’t in a strong enough position to change the situation, especially as “a boyfriend or someone that’s just there.” He was additionally afraid the two would be prohibited from seeing one another.

The best support advice he had in mind was to be there as much as possible.

“You have to be gentle and provide support as much as you can,” he concluded.

Comments were thrilled to see the pop star so freely living her life

