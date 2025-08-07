Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Britney Spears Fans Slam Ex Kevin Federline As He Announces “Intimate And Transparent” Memoir
Kevin Federline and Britney Spears smiling at an event, highlighting Britney Spears fans' reaction to Kevin Federline memoir.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Britney Spears Fans Slam Ex Kevin Federline As He Announces “Intimate And Transparent” Memoir

Two years after Britney Spears laid bare her life in The Woman in Me, now ex-husband Kevin Federline is stepping into the spotlight with his own memoir.

You Thought You Knew is set to be published in October of this year, and will be the first time Federline has publicly shared his personal story.

Fans of Spears say the timing of the book’s release is suspect and that they presume it’s nothing more than a cash grab.

Highlights
  • Keven Federline, the ex-husband of Britney Spears with whom he shares two children, has just announced the release of his upcoming book this October.
  • Federline says You Thought You Knew will answer questions about what happened during the years when he had primary custody of his children.
  • Netizens in camp Spears say the book is likely nothing more than a cash grab from someone who’s desperately trying to get back into the spotlight.
    Kevin Federline says his new book is “intimate and transparent”

    Kevin Federline at an event wearing a white shearling jacket as Britney Spears fans react to his memoir announcement.

    Image credits: J.Sciulli / Getty Images

    Kevin Federline and Britney Spears smiling together at an event as fans react to Kevin Federline memoir announcement.

    Image credits: J.Sciulli / Getty Images

    Kevin Federline, once known as the backup dancer-turned-husband of pop icon Britney Spears, is stepping forward to tell his story. 

    Roughly 20 years after becoming a household name thanks to his high-profile relationship and subsequent divorce from Spears, Federline is set to release his first memoir in October.

    Britney Spears smiling in a blue dress holding hands with two young boys at a movie premiere event.

    Image credits: Gregg DeGuirei / Getty Images

    In a press release announcing the book, Federline, now 47, describes the memoir as “extremely intimate and transparent,” promising to provide answers to questions the public has had for years.

     “If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here,” he says of the book. 

    Federline explains his story from his childhood until the present, including his relationship with Spears 

    Kevin Federline smiling and wearing a white cap and black hoodie at an event amid Britney Spears fans' reactions.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia

    According to the release, the book will offer a raw, unfiltered look at the man behind the tabloid headlines—the father, partner, and human being heavily affected by life in the spotlight.

    You Thought You Knew traces Federline’s journey from a working-class neighborhood in Fresno, California, to the dizzying heights of global celebrity. 

    He was just eight years old when his parents split, prompting a move to Nevada. 

    There he began pursuing dance, which would become his ticket to the entertainment industry with performances as a backup dancer for some of the biggest artists at the time, including Destiny’s Child, Pink, and Michael Jackson.

    But his life would take another unexpected turn in the mid-2000s when he met and started a relationship with pop sensation, Britney Spears.

    The Spears-Federline marriage seemed doomed from the start 

    Kevin and Britney’s relationship has been tumultuous since the moment they got together.

    Federline says his book delves into this intense period of his life with honesty, and focuses on the price of fame, especially as a young father trying to be a parent in the public eye. 

    According to Rolling Stone: “During their two years together, Spears and Federline were under near-constant tabloid scrutiny.” 

    Britney Spears posing with ex Kevin Federline at an event as fans react to his upcoming intimate memoir announcement.

    Image credits: J. Merritt / Getty Images

    Comment calling for a time machine to prevent Britney Spears from meeting ex Kevin Federline amid memoir announcement.

    The article says, however, they also welcomed attention starring in a reality series called Britney & Kevin: Chaotic.

    Over the course of their three-year marriage, they welcomed two sons, Sean Preston, now 19, and Jayden James, 18.

    In total, Federline is the father of six children: two with Spears, two with former partner Shar Jackson—Kori, 23, and Kaleb, 21—and two with his current wife, Victoria Prince—Jordan, 13, and Peyton, 11.

    In 2006, Spears filed for divorce.

    Britney Spears posing indoors in a red outfit with a fireplace in the background, fans reacting to Kevin Federline memoir news.

    Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

    In 2008, Spears was famously placed under the conservatorship of her father following a public breakdown and a standoff at her home where she refused to hand over the children to Kevin Federline’s representatives.

    After being placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, a court awarded sole physical and legal custody to Kevin Federline.

    At the time, Spears retained visitation rights, which were gradually modified over the years depending on her health, behavior, and legal circumstances.

    Most recently, the boys have been living with their father and his wife in Victoria Prince in Hawaii. 

    Most comments online about Federline’s new book assumed it’s just a cash grab

    Britney Spears fans react to ex Kevin Federline announcing intimate and transparent memoir with strong opinions.

    Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

    Federline’s You Thought You Knew is already stirring fresh conversation and reflection, especially from Britney’s fans.

    For supporters, Federline’s book is yet another attempt of him trying to wrestle back the spotlight, and money, from Spears.

    “Didn’t both the kids hit 18? No child support.. daddy’s running out of cash…” one person noted.

    One person said that no one is interested in the so-called “answers” that will be revealed in his book: “Answers absolutely nobody is looking for…” 

    Yet another person used Spears’ song Hit Me Baby One More Time to quip: “The answer is he’d like to cash in off of her one more time”

    Another person invoked the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek: “Desperately trying to be relevant for 200, Alex!” the person joked.

    “That silence left scars”: Federline’s publisher says his book will give him closure after not speaking up for years 

    Britney Spears fans react as ex Kevin Federline announces his intimate and transparent memoir release.

    Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

    Social media post criticizing Kevin Federline amid Britney Spears fans' backlash over his memoir announcement.

    Ultimately, Federline says, his book will be a chance for him to break his silence.

    According to People, Jaren Hayman, founder of Barracuda Baby Productions and the creative force behind Federline’s book deal, says Federline had been scarred by years of not telling his side of the story. 

    “He spent two years in every tabloid and two decades navigating a volatile, ever-changing reality — choosing silence to protect his kids. That silence left scars,” People quoted him as saying. 

    Hayman’s company, a new audio-first storytelling imprint called Listenin, will publish Federline’s book as their first work. 

    Britney Spears performing on stage in a black outfit with dancers, amid fans reacting to Kevin Federline memoir announcement.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    Hayman told People: Listenin was built for real voices telling real stories, and sharing Kevin’s after everything said about him means a lot to us. I am excited for the world to get to meet the real Kevin Federline.”

    Federline’s book will be released on October 21, 2025.

    Some netizens are calling out Kevin Federline for writing a book now that his kids no longer require child support

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing Kevin Federline amid Britney Spears fans' reactions to his memoir announcement.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing Kevin Federline amid Britney Spears fans' reaction to his memoir announcement.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

