Britney Spears Slams Men Who “Disrespected” Her In Bed After Sparking Concern With Baby Doll

Britney Spears opened up about her past experiences with men, calling out her exes who have “disrespected” her in bed in a new post.

The post comes after the Toxic singer was recently seen with a toy baby doll in Mexico following her split with her boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

Britney Spears shared that she was never really made to feel beautiful and sacred in a new post

Image credits: Glenn Francis / Wikipedia

The 43-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a racy photo in lace lingerie on Sunday, April 13. Under the post, the singer shared some insights about her intimate relationships.

“I might look really pretty, but I’ve never shared myself with a man in lingerie that REALLY made me feel beautiful and sacred,” Spears wrote under the photo she shared with her 41.8 million followers.

Spears said she was “incredibly disrespected in bed”

Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

The Oops… I did it again singer went on to share how she was disrespected in bed, saying, “I’m not even lying… my closet was incredibly insane because it was a space for my soul and there had been waaaay too many times I had been incredibly disrespected in bed.

“Why the f**k would I ever share the real delicacy of the feeling I actually get when I do feel beautiful???” she added.

The singer said her attitude affected her love life and cost her romantic relationships



Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

Spears also mentioned the emotional toll of past relationships, hinting that her hesitance to be vulnerable ultimately led to the downfall of her romances.

“It’s so bittersweet,” she wrote, “but I knew my real heart would never share that or take a chance to bring my real heart in bed with someone who I knew would utterly and completely destroy me…”

The singer then reflected on how that fear affected her love life, adding, “So [that] kinda f**ked up a 6 year relationship,” seemingly referring to her ex-husband, Sam Asghari.

Calling out her exes, Spears said she would rather share herself with the world than the men who broke her heart



Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

But despite the heartbreak, Spears insisted she had no regrets. “Guess what,” she wrote. “I was 100% right. So they think they played me??? I realize I played their a***s as well.”

Since their split in 2023, Spears said it has been a “long time to dream of the real deal.”

Despite stating she knows how “cruel the world is,” Spears said that she “would rather share” herself “with the world than men [who] have utterly and completely destroyed” her heart.

“It frankly cuts straight through the bulls**t… it’s me and my teddy bear aka husband Henry,” she mused. “And as for the men of the world… sincerely F**K YOU!!!”

The pop diva was recently seen with a toy baby doll in Mexico

Image credits: BACKGRID / VidaPress

The post comes days after the pop icon was seen with an eyebrow-raising toy baby doll, as she touched down in an airport in Mexico with her crew. A man next to the singer was seen carrying the toy doll wrapped in a blanket. The doll was thought by fans to be an emotional support item.

The singer previously showed off a toy baby doll in an Instagram video in October 2021. In the video, Spears was smiling and dancing with the doll, captioning the post, “I had a baby y’all.”

In December 2024, Spears was reunited with her estranged son

Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

Spears’ emotional Christmas reunion on December 25, 2024, with her son Jayden James marked a long-awaited moment of joy for the pop icon, who hadn’t seen her boys in two years. Sharing heartfelt words on Instagram, she called it the “best Christmas of my life,” visibly overwhelmed by finally having her “baby” back.

But what should have been a purely celebratory occasion was quickly clouded by speculation. Many fans questioned Jayden’s motives for reaching out at the time, just weeks after Britney made her final child support payment to her ex, Kevin Federline, and just as Jayden turned 18.

The timing, for some, felt too convenient, raising concerns that the reunion might be financially motivated. Britney’s relationship with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, has long been complicated, strained by custody battles, distance, and her conservatorship.

Spears was freed from a 13-year-long conservatorship in 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

One month after sharing the toy doll video, Spears was freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship. She was first put into conservatorship in 2008 by her now-estranged father, Jamie Spears, following her highly publicized meltdown in 2007.



The singer’s father had previously shared that his control of her finances, career, and personal liberties was meant to protect her well-being.

However, Spears claimed it was “abusive” and detailed that she was made to work against her will, forced into taking birth control, and had no control over seeing her children, let alone her friends.

Despite her freedom, Spears has continued to raise concerns among her fans about her behavior, mostly due to her frantic social media videos.

Prior to her trip to Mexico, Spears reportedly broke up with her ex-convict boyfriend, Paul Soliz

Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

Since arriving in Mexico on Thursday, April 10, Spears shared posts of herself posing strategically as she announced that she had been ”naked on the beach all day” and showing off her lingerie in a near-nude photo.

Before the trip, Page Six confirmed that Spears and her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, broke up in February.

Image credits: britneyspears / Instagram

According to TMZ, the ex-convict moved all of his things out of Spears’ Los Angeles home, where they lived together during their on-again/off-again relationship that lasted for two years.

In May 2024, Spears and Soliz got into a fight at Chateau Marmont in LA and an ambulance was called to the scene, though no one was taken to the hospital. Spears began dating Soliz in 2023 following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Online users commented on Britney Spears’ new post detailing her experiences with men

