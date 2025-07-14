ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears surprised the internet by announcing she has adopted a baby girl. While the news, shared on her Instagram account over the weekend, caused her diehard fans to celebrate, most people were simply left scratching their heads.

In the clip, the 43-year-old pop star danced erratically in the foyer of her home, dressed in a revealing, skin-tight pink bodysuit and a cowboy hat.

The video, described by some viewers as unsettling, was accompanied by a rambling caption in which Spears jumped from discussing her disdain for working out, to claiming her workout footage was stolen, to suddenly announcing the new member of her family.

Image credits: Getty / Steve Granitz

The adoption mention appeared almost as an afterthought in the lengthy post, which concluded with her declaring plans to move to Italy after announcing the baby’s name.

“I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl! Her name is Lennon London Spears,” the pop star wrote, adding that the child was wearing an “adorable dress” that read “I’m NEW HERE,” though she did not include any images or footage of the baby itself.

Image credits: britneyspears

The dancing video and erratic behavior brought back dark memories for her fans, particularly of Spear’s infamous 2023 Instagram post where she danced while wielding a pair of large kitchen knives.

At the time, the video caused such alarm that police performed a wellness check on the singer.

Image credits: britneyspears

The strange video, coupled with Spears’ tarnished reputation and her fans’ overall concern for her mental health, caused many to express doubts about her decision to adopt.

“She doesn’t need a baby,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “I hope not. She needs to tend to herself.”

“She can barely take care of herself, let alone a baby,” a viewer said. “Poor girl.”

While some fans congratulated the pop star, others believe she should focus on taking care of herself

Image credits: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

Spears had previously expressed her desire to adopt.

In January, after an emotional reunion with her son Jayden James Federline following years of estrangement, she posted, “I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl. I’m actually serious,” alongside a now-deleted video of a little girl speaking.

At the time, Spears described the reunion with Jayden as the “best Christmas of my life.” She marveled at how much he had grown, adding, “I cry every day of my life because of the miracle and genius he is.”

Image credits: britneyspears

Sources close to the singer suggested that she was attempting to rebuild family ties and establish stability. Her adoption announcement seemed, on the surface, like a step in that direction. But netizens weren’t convinced.

“Not a good idea,” one wrote. “You weren’t much of a mother to your sons.”

But almost immediately, fans began to wonder if the baby even exists. The bizarre nature of the announcement—and the total absence of any photos or details—left many questioning whether Spears had truly adopted a child at all.

Some went so far as to float a more surreal possibility: that the pop star was referring to a lifelike doll instead of a real baby.

Netizens believe Spears adopted a replica silicon baby used for therapeutic purposes

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

The theory gaining the most traction online suggests that Spears adopted a “reborn” doll—a hyper-realistic infant replica that blurs the line between toy and therapy tool.

These dolls, often made of silicone or vinyl, are painted and crafted to include astonishingly lifelike details, such as mottled skin, rooted eyelashes, subtle veins, weighted limbs, and even baby powder scents. Many are indistinguishable from real newborns at a glance.

Image credits: Getty / Steve Granitz

While originally being created as collector’s items, today they are widely used by individuals coping with loss—such as a miscarriage or stillbirth—or by those suffering with certain conditions like PTSD or anxiety.

The phenomenon has proved controversial, especially when the dolls are treated as living children. For instance, in Brazil, the issue made headlines when a woman attempted to obtain legal custody of a reborn doll she considered part of her family.

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

Whether Lennon London is a real child or not, the only thing that seems certain is the growing skepticism around Spears’ capacity to care for one.

The pop star’s troubled history with motherhood, highly publicized mental health struggles, and unpredictable behavior online have tarnished what would’ve been a joyous announcement otherwise.

“Horrible idea.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Spears’ announcement

