“Reborn” Trend Reaches “Insane” Levels As Obsession With Caring For Lifelike Dolls Results In Legal Disputes

A woman said she wants to go to court over the custody of a “reborn” baby doll, according to attorney Suzana Ferreira, who shared the case on social media.

Ferreira said she was contacted by a woman in Goiânia, Brazil, who wanted to “regularize” her situation with the doll, which she described as part of her family.

The woman’s ex-partner insisted on keeping the doll, claiming to have developed an “emotional attachment” to it.

Highlights People in Brazil are increasingly buying lifelike baby dolls known as “reborn babies” and treating them as real children.

A woman said she was willing to go to court after her ex insisted on keeping “custody” of their doll.

Attorney Suzana Ferreira said the woman called her “intolerant” when she refused to take the case.

“The other party insists on living with the reborn baby because of the emotional attachment they had to her,” stated Ferreira, as per local outlet NSC Total.

RELATED:

A woman in Brazil wants to go to court to seek custody of a “reborn” baby doll

Share icon

Image credits: MacroBaby Doll’s Maternity

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was told that another baby would not solve the problem, because of the emotional attachment that already exists with that one.”

Given the “reborn” baby’s high price, the woman said she wanted her ex to cover part of the cost of the doll, in addition to the layette provided for it.

Another object of the legal dispute was the doll’s social media account, which the woman wanted to manage.

Her ex-partner insisted on keeping the doll, claiming to have developed an emotional attachment to it

Share icon

Image credits: alanababys

“The reborn baby has an Instagram account, which the other party also wants to manage, because the profile is already generating monetization and advertising,” the lawyer said.

“And since it is growing a lot, she believes it should belong to both parties.”

Ferreira told G1 that she turned down the case because “it is not possible to regulate the custody of a doll,” but agreed to help the woman in her fight to manage the Instagram account, which she described as a legitimate cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the outlet, the woman was “very upset” when Ferreira refused the case regarding the custody of the doll and accused the lawyer of “maternal intolerance.”

“Reborn” babies are hyper-realistic dolls created to resemble newborns, with artists modifying features such as skin texture and coloring

Share icon

Image credits: suzanaferreiira

Reborn babies are hyper-realistic dolls created to resemble newborns. In a process called “reborning,” artists transform regular dolls by modifying the coloring of the face, the texture of their skin, eyelashes, nails, and even their weight.

In Brazil, some of these dolls are sold for R 3,000 (approx. $530 USD).

The popularity of these dolls is such that city councilors in Rio de Janeiro have approved “Reborn Stork Day” on May 7. If the bill is given the green light by Mayor Eduardo Paes, the date will be celebrated on September 4.

In some cases, owners treat these lifelike dolls as real children, even taking them to the hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: suzanaferreiira

“The art of the Reborn Stork has also been used in several countries, as a way of remembering a small child or a baby who did not survive” describes part of the project text, according to G1.

Some people are treating the realistic dolls as children and taking them to the hospital to be “treated.”

State deputy Caporezzo has filed a bill in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, Southeast Brazil, that prohibits the use of “reborn baby” dolls in the state’s public health services (SUS).

The woman described the doll as part of her family and said she wanted to “regularize” her situation with it

Share icon

Image credits: roteirokids

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Diario Do Litoral reported on a “maternity hospital specializing in reborn babies” that was vandalized with hateful messages. The establishment operates as a store offering dolls made of silicone and vinyl.

A viral video shows a four-month-old baby being stopped at the mall by people who comment on her resemblance to the lifelike dolls.

“Everyone who passed by us either stopped to get a better look at her, or commented, ‘She even looks like a doll’ […] One time, a child was walking with her mother and said, ‘Look, mommy, a reborn baby,'” shared the child’s mother, Janicléia.

Janicléia said she understands the confusion, as it’s common for people to take their “reborn” dolls to public places and care for them “as if they were real babies.”

The popularity of reborn dolls has led Rio de Janeiro city councilors to approve a bill establishing “Reborn Stork Day”

Share icon

Image credits: gyhayram

ADVERTISEMENT

The trend has sparked heated debates on social media, particularly focusing on mental health, loneliness, and the therapeutic use of the dolls.

A number of individuals have expressed concern about this practice.

“That’s an adult playing with a doll. And that’s a wrap. You can’t inflame the subject if you don’t turn what it is. A lack of common sense,” one user wrote.

Some people view the dolls as a way to remember infants who have passed away

Share icon

Image credits: yas_reborn

Share icon

Image credits: MacroBaby Doll’s Maternity

ADVERTISEMENT

On X, neuroscientist Fabi Miranda criticized the Reborn Stork bill for formalizing “the symbolic motherhood of an object” and urged politicians to prioritize legislation addressing the needs of real, flesh-and-blood infants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a country with high rates of child abandonment and neglect in early childhood, this sounds like an inversion of priorities,” she said.

Others saw no issue with the practice. “Some people take care of plants, others take care of dolls. What’s the problem?” someone else asked.

The “reborn” baby doll phenomenon has ignited intense discussions online

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT