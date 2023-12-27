Geese Replace Dogs As Patrol Animals In This Brazilian Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

A prison in Brazil has reinforced its security system by swapping its guard dogs for an even bigger and intimidating menace: geese.

Since December 20, a gaggle of geese have been waddling around the perimeter of Sao Pedro de Alcantara prison, in Brazil’s southern state of Santa Catarina, replacing their canine predecessors on patrols to make sure inmates do not escape.

Between breaks in their on-site pond, the honking birds, dubbed “geese agents,” have been meticulously patrolling a green space between the prison’s inside fence and main outer wall.

Staff have admitted that the vigilance of the waterfowl species of bird makes them excellent guard animals, even more so than dogs, Reuters reported.

The prison’s director, Marcos Roberto de Souza, told the news outlet: “We have electronic surveillance, in-person surveillance … and finally the surveillance of the geese, which replaced the dogs.”

A goose named Piu-Piu has been heading the small gaggle, leading fellow geese in their oversight of the premises. When officers call his name, Piu-piu reportedly emits a distinctive honk.

Marcos reportedly said tending the group of geese is more affordable than raising dogs and that the quiet location of the prison makes it a viable option for his facility.

He explained: “Night time is very quiet. Even during the day as you can see it is a very silent place and at night even more so… The space favors this type of security in the case of the geese.”

According to Hello Homestead, geese have been used as guardian animals for centuries because they are uniquely suited to the task.

“Not only are their pierc­ing honks excellent alarms, but they are instinctively protective and more naturally suited to guard work than humans, or even dogs,” the website states.

It further explains that since birds can see ultraviolet light, their vision is far superior to that of people.

Additionally, their distance vision is remarkably good and they can sense movement long before an ordinary person can.

You can watch a news segment showing the gaggle of geese agents below:

“While most birds don’t react to what they see in a way that is helpful to people, geese do,” the outlet says.

It further explains that geese sound off loudly and aggressively, which are ideal attributes for guarding.

Finally, geese are very territorial and therefore know where their home is. Subsequently, the birds defend it, especially during mating and hatching season.

“Geese will absolutely mob you,” a person attested

