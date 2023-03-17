If you are a vivid reader of Bored Panda, you might already know that many animal tattoos have a deep symbolic meaning for a person. Usually, that meaning is expressed in a simple or complex way. There are a lot of animal tattoo ideas that try to utilize the two different styles in the best possible way. If you want a collection of wildlife tattoos on your body that are unique, be sure to read up on the difference between simplistic and realistic styles.

The best animal tattoos are those that can seem unique. To some, uniqueness comes from the details of a tattoo. The more photorealistic a tattoo is — the more unique it is. Realistic animal tattoos require a lot of time and money to create them. But not everyone wants to have a Mona Lisa on their body. Some want a string of simple animal tattoos that are just theirs. Some can see beauty in a single line that creates a form of an animal.

In the end, an animal tattoo is a work of art that can be enjoyed by any person, no matter the style of it. The only thing stopping the realization is the lack of inspiration. If you want to fix that problem — we are here to help you. With the list below, see what simplistic and realistic cool animal tattoos people have made. If you want to learn more about the symbolic meaning of similar tattoos, check out our previous post featuring even more tattoo designs of animals. If you like the design, be sure to upvote it and share it with a friend. Also, comment below on what you think makes a tattoo unique!

#1

Chillin Racoon. Agnia Von Jesus, Vilnius, Lithuania. Tattoo House

Chillin Racoon. Agnia Von Jesus, Vilnius, Lithuania. Tattoo House

#2

Capybara Tattoo

Capybara Tattoo

#3

Shadowed Crocodile Tattoo

Shadowed Crocodile Tattoo

#4

My Favourite Animal, Done By Antony Flemming At Scythe And Spade In Calgary, Alberta

My Favourite Animal, Done By Antony Flemming At Scythe And Spade In Calgary, Alberta

#5

Beginning Of An Animal Sleeve, Matt R At Chronic Ink, Toronto

Beginning Of An Animal Sleeve, Matt R At Chronic Ink, Toronto

#6

Little Friend

Little Friend

#7

“Once You Have Had A Wonderful Dog, A Life Without One Is A Life Diminished.” – Dean Koontz

"Once You Have Had A Wonderful Dog, A Life Without One Is A Life Diminished." – Dean Koontz

Took 35 Hours.

#8

Raccoon All Cosy In His Fav Grandad Jumper. Thank You, Sara

Raccoon All Cosy In His Fav Grandad Jumper. Thank You, Sara

#9

Cats Are Always Cute

Cats Are Always Cute

#10

Thank You Johan For The Frog

Thank You Johan For The Frog

#11

Tiger Chest Tattoo

Tiger Chest Tattoo

#12

Seal Tattoo

Seal Tattoo

#13

Cute Dog Tattoo

Cute Dog Tattoo

#14

Raccoon Flash For Wei

Raccoon Flash For Wei

#15

Another Itty-Bitty One For Jill

Another Itty-Bitty One For Jill

#16

Axolotl With Chocolate By Lex Van Der Burg At Swallow Ink, Bergen Op Zoom

Axolotl With Chocolate By Lex Van Der Burg At Swallow Ink, Bergen Op Zoom

#17

Animal Crossing Inspired Back Piece By Pony Reinhardt Of Tenderfoot Studio In Brooklyn New York. My First Tattoo!

Animal Crossing Inspired Back Piece By Pony Reinhardt Of Tenderfoot Studio In Brooklyn New York. My First Tattoo!

#18

I'm Really Happy With How This Red Panda Turned Out

I'm Really Happy With How This Red Panda Turned Out

#19

Owl

Owl

#20

Baby Lambs Tattoo

Baby Lambs Tattoo

#21

Bunbun

Bunbun

#22

Flash For Faith

Flash For Faith

#23

Stoned Ape Theory By Kati Berinkey (Aka Rockin Rabbit) At Blade&shade - Lucerne, Switzerland

Stoned Ape Theory By Kati Berinkey (Aka Rockin Rabbit) At Blade&shade - Lucerne, Switzerland

#24

Turtles

Turtles

#25

I Engraved A Cute Rabbit On The Back Of The Arm

I Engraved A Cute Rabbit On The Back Of The Arm

#26

Butterfly Ornament Design In My Design Account Was Processed By Adding And Changing Only The Colour Slightly

Butterfly Ornament Design In My Design Account Was Processed By Adding And Changing Only The Colour Slightly

Studio: @dearyouth_ink
Design: @design.by.gaon
Academy: @dearyouth_academy

#27

Scorpion Tattoo

Scorpion Tattoo

#28

Cute Tiger

Cute Tiger

#29

Owl Tattoo

Owl Tattoo

#30

Deer Tattoo

Deer Tattoo

#31

Sweet Tofu On Jared Today, Made With Love

Sweet Tofu On Jared Today, Made With Love

#32

A Leaping Goat Babe

A Leaping Goat Babe

#33

Sweetest Little Sleepy Kitten And Duckling

Sweetest Little Sleepy Kitten And Duckling

#34

Frög For Maya

Frög For Maya

#35

Orca Whale Tattoo

Orca Whale Tattoo

#36

Pet Tattoos

Pet Tattoos

#37

Captain And His Portrait

Captain And His Portrait

#38

Frog

Frog

#39

Spider And Chrysanthemum

Spider And Chrysanthemum

#40

My Whimsical Woodland Fairy Skunk. By Macy At Thirteen Feet Tattoo In Sydney, Australia

My Whimsical Woodland Fairy Skunk. By Macy At Thirteen Feet Tattoo In Sydney, Australia

#41

My Husband Passed Away In Oct. He Was My Lobster By Teri At Animated Canvas SC

My Husband Passed Away In Oct. He Was My Lobster By Teri At Animated Canvas SC

#42

Hello Penguin

Hello Penguin

#43

Little Abstract Bird And “Mother”

Little Abstract Bird And "Mother"

#44

Tiger Tattoo

Tiger Tattoo

#45

Animals Tattoos

Animals Tattoos

#46

Dragonfly

Dragonfly

#47

Bee Tattoo

Bee Tattoo

#48

Whale Tattoo

Whale Tattoo

#49

Shout Out To Cool Clients Who Book Big Pre-Drawn Designs That I Am Dying To Do Like This Secretary Bird

Shout Out To Cool Clients Who Book Big Pre-Drawn Designs That I Am Dying To Do Like This Secretary Bird

#50

Healed Bear For The Beautiful Anne

Healed Bear For The Beautiful Anne

#51

Magic Cat Tattoo

Magic Cat Tattoo

#52

The Amount Of Detail Put Into This Piece Is Mind-Blowing

The Amount Of Detail Put Into This Piece Is Mind-Blowing

#53

Epic Black And Grey Bird With A Red Sun For Contrast Done By Chani

Epic Black And Grey Bird With A Red Sun For Contrast Done By Chani

#54

Something A Little Different For Me Doing Some Black And Grey. Such A Fun Piece For Toni Of Her Spirit Animal

Something A Little Different For Me Doing Some Black And Grey. Such A Fun Piece For Toni Of Her Spirit Animal

#55

Family Origins Tattoo

Family Origins Tattoo

#56

Goat

Goat

#57

A Rabbit's Teeth Constantly Grow Throughout Their Life

A Rabbit's Teeth Constantly Grow Throughout Their Life

#58

Healed vs. Fresh

Healed vs. Fresh

#59

Quick Pitbull For The Lovely Kaitlan

Quick Pitbull For The Lovely Kaitlan

#60

Punk Zebra Flash Design

Punk Zebra Flash Design

#61

Leona And Her Cub In Tribute To The Beautiful Mother

Leona And Her Cub In Tribute To The Beautiful Mother

#62

Lamb And Lion For Two Cumbrian Sisters Today. Thank You, Dena & Carrie

Lamb And Lion For Two Cumbrian Sisters Today. Thank You, Dena & Carrie

#63

Cute Pair Of Bunnies For Lovely Char.​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​always Love The Finished Look Of Black And White Dot Work

Cute Pair Of Bunnies For Lovely Char.​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​always Love The Finished Look Of Black And White Dot Work

#64

Clients' Dog Paldongi

Clients' Dog Paldongi

#65

Tiger Tattoo

Tiger Tattoo

#66

Snake Tattoo

Snake Tattoo

#67

Leopard Tattoo

Leopard Tattoo

#68

Mini Dot Work Donkey Tattoo

Mini Dot Work Donkey Tattoo

#69

Elephant

Elephant

#70

Sleepy Forest Mouse

Sleepy Forest Mouse

#71

Geometric Cicada Tattoo

Geometric Cicada Tattoo

#72

Arcanine X Hellhound

Arcanine X Hellhound

#73

Stingray All In Pointillism And Little Shark Already Healed From Brígida

Stingray All In Pointillism And Little Shark Already Healed From Brígida

#74

Animal Tattoo

Animal Tattoo

#75

Arm Bird Tattoo

Arm Bird Tattoo

#76

Butterflies

Butterflies

#77

Last Little Additions On The Leg

Last Little Additions On The Leg

#78

Weasel Tattoo For Akala

Weasel Tattoo For Akala

#79

Animal Tattoo

Animal Tattoo

#80

How Did I Forget This Wee Cutie In My Photos? From A Few Weeks Ago

How Did I Forget This Wee Cutie In My Photos? From A Few Weeks Ago

#81

Dragonfly Magic

Dragonfly Magic

#82

Small Fish Tattoo For Lauryn

Small Fish Tattoo For Lauryn

#83

Healed Tattoo

Healed Tattoo

#84

Designed And Tattooed By Ben Whiteraven Tat Bedsee

Designed And Tattooed By Ben Whiteraven Tat Bedsee

#85

The Gorilla, The Panda

The Gorilla, The Panda

