If you are a vivid reader of Bored Panda, you might already know that many animal tattoos have a deep symbolic meaning for a person. Usually, that meaning is expressed in a simple or complex way. There are a lot of animal tattoo ideas that try to utilize the two different styles in the best possible way. If you want a collection of wildlife tattoos on your body that are unique, be sure to read up on the difference between simplistic and realistic styles.

The best animal tattoos are those that can seem unique. To some, uniqueness comes from the details of a tattoo. The more photorealistic a tattoo is — the more unique it is. Realistic animal tattoos require a lot of time and money to create them. But not everyone wants to have a Mona Lisa on their body. Some want a string of simple animal tattoos that are just theirs. Some can see beauty in a single line that creates a form of an animal.

In the end, an animal tattoo is a work of art that can be enjoyed by any person, no matter the style of it. The only thing stopping the realization is the lack of inspiration. If you want to fix that problem — we are here to help you. With the list below, see what simplistic and realistic cool animal tattoos people have made. If you want to learn more about the symbolic meaning of similar tattoos, check out our previous post featuring even more tattoo designs of animals. If you like the design, be sure to upvote it and share it with a friend. Also, comment below on what you think makes a tattoo unique!