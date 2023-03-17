85 Animal Tattoo Ideas That Embrace Simplicity And Realism
If you are a vivid reader of Bored Panda, you might already know that many animal tattoos have a deep symbolic meaning for a person. Usually, that meaning is expressed in a simple or complex way. There are a lot of animal tattoo ideas that try to utilize the two different styles in the best possible way. If you want a collection of wildlife tattoos on your body that are unique, be sure to read up on the difference between simplistic and realistic styles.
The best animal tattoos are those that can seem unique. To some, uniqueness comes from the details of a tattoo. The more photorealistic a tattoo is — the more unique it is. Realistic animal tattoos require a lot of time and money to create them. But not everyone wants to have a Mona Lisa on their body. Some want a string of simple animal tattoos that are just theirs. Some can see beauty in a single line that creates a form of an animal.
In the end, an animal tattoo is a work of art that can be enjoyed by any person, no matter the style of it. The only thing stopping the realization is the lack of inspiration. If you want to fix that problem — we are here to help you. With the list below, see what simplistic and realistic cool animal tattoos people have made. If you want to learn more about the symbolic meaning of similar tattoos, check out our previous post featuring even more tattoo designs of animals. If you like the design, be sure to upvote it and share it with a friend. Also, comment below on what you think makes a tattoo unique!
Chillin Racoon. Agnia Von Jesus, Vilnius, Lithuania. Tattoo House
Capybara Tattoo
Shadowed Crocodile Tattoo
My Favourite Animal, Done By Antony Flemming At Scythe And Spade In Calgary, Alberta
Beginning Of An Animal Sleeve, Matt R At Chronic Ink, Toronto
Little Friend
“Once You Have Had A Wonderful Dog, A Life Without One Is A Life Diminished.” – Dean Koontz
Took 35 Hours.
Raccoon All Cosy In His Fav Grandad Jumper. Thank You, Sara
Cats Are Always Cute
Thank You Johan For The Frog
Tiger Chest Tattoo
Seal Tattoo
Cute Dog Tattoo
Raccoon Flash For Wei
Another Itty-Bitty One For Jill
Axolotl With Chocolate By Lex Van Der Burg At Swallow Ink, Bergen Op Zoom
Animal Crossing Inspired Back Piece By Pony Reinhardt Of Tenderfoot Studio In Brooklyn New York. My First Tattoo!
I'm Really Happy With How This Red Panda Turned Out
Owl
Baby Lambs Tattoo
Bunbun
Flash For Faith
Stoned Ape Theory By Kati Berinkey (Aka Rockin Rabbit) At Blade&shade - Lucerne, Switzerland
Turtles
I Engraved A Cute Rabbit On The Back Of The Arm
Butterfly Ornament Design In My Design Account Was Processed By Adding And Changing Only The Colour Slightly
Studio: @dearyouth_ink
Design: @design.by.gaon
Academy: @dearyouth_academy