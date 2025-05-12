After Babysitter Gave Fatal Benadryl Dose To 7-Month-Old Baby, Judge Announces Her Fate

Dixie Villa, a babysitter in Hawaii, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch was found lifeless at her home.

Villa received the maximum sentence for manslaughter in connection with the 2019 crime.

An autopsy revealed that the baby girl’s blood contained a high level of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl.

Defense lawyer Megan Kau argued that Abigail’s parents could have given the fatal dose to the infant.

She also alleged that Anna Lobisch, Abigail’s mother, might have unintentionally passed diphenhydramine to her baby while breastfeeding.

According to the defense, Villa awoke to find the unresponsive baby, who had been sleeping with her in her bed.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Tiffany Kaeo argued that the babysitter was the only person who could have administered the diphenhydramine and that she gave the medication to the child to pacify her.

Villa was overwhelmed by the responsibility of caring for three other young children at the same time—Abigail’s 2-year-old brother and her own two children—according to Kaeo.

She had reportedly given iPads to the older children and administered a lethal dose of Benadryl to Abigail.

Villa was babysitting Abigail at her home in 2019 when the girl was found unresponsive

“This dr*g should never be given to any child under the age of 6 without a doctor’s orders,” said the attorney.

Benadryl is a brand name for diphenhydramine, which is used to relieve symptoms of allergies, hay fever, and colds.

Kaeo urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence for manslaughter, emphasizing that Villa’s actions had been intentional.

“The defendant could have easily called Anna that night to take back her children, and she didn’t.

“She made a choice, and now she should have to deal with the consequences of her choice.”

The judge stated that the evidence was “clear” that Villa administered Abigail with a fatal dose of Benadryl

Villa ran an unlicensed daycare at her home on Aliamanu Military Reservation, as per the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Kau asked for 10 years probation so her 46-year-old client could continue caring for her two young children.

“Ms. Villa has remained arrest and conviction-free, she’s been a contributing member of our community, and she was the mother of a special needs child and another child that she cared for on a full-time basis,” her attorney said.

“Six years is a long time to wait for justice, and while justice has been delayed, we hope this is not justice denied.”

Villa claimed the baby’s mother could have given her diphenhydramine while breastfeeding

However, Judge Faaunga Toʻotoʻo said the facts and the law were “clear.”

“This should not have happened. The only sentence that stands out for this case is that the defendant must be sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment.”

Anna Lobisch broke down in tears when addressing the Oahu Circuit courtroom on Wednesday (May 7), describing what life without her baby has been like, as perKHON2.

However, the high levels of diphenhydramine in Abigail’s system indicated that the medicine had been administered to her

“My life has been defined by grief, loss, and the pain of living without Abby is a heavy weight I will carry every single day for the rest of my life,” the baby’s mother expressed.

“My heart has never stopped hurting.

“Abi was a sweet baby, so loving, so full of life. She had the kindest eyes, and anyone who met her instantly fell in love with her gentle spirit. Her presence was calming, beautiful, and pure.”

She continued: “Her family and I have missed her first birthday, … her first steps, her first words and her first day at school — the milestones every parent looks forward to, having been stolen.

“I will never hear her call me mama, or comfort her through her toughest moments.”

Additionally, the grieving mom said Villa showed “zero remorse” for the crime.

Villa was reportedly overwhelmed by the responsibility of having multiple children under her care at the same time

Regarding the sentence, she said, “I’m so relieved that it’s over. I’m happy with what happened in there.”

She hopes the case raises awareness about the dangers of giving children “over-the-counter medications to make them sleep,” as well as the importance of protecting infants from individuals who may wish to harm them.

“The pain of living without Abby is a heavy weight I will carry every single day for the rest of my life,” said Abigail’s mother, Anna

Villa was found guilty of the crime in November 2024. Her legal team is reportedly preparing to appeal the conviction.

“I strongly believe that we have a legal basis to overturn the conviction and ask for a new trial,” said Kau.

Deputy Prosecutor Kaeo reportedly told the judge that Villa had been under supervision in Florida for prior “battery-type offenses.”

