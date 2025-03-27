“Poor Kid Is Scarred For Life”: Babysitter Checks For Monsters Under Kid’s Bed, Finds Man Hiding

ADVERTISEMENT

A child’s worst bedtime fear came true inside a Kansas home.

The harrowing turn of events took place this week when a babysitter was watching over the children inside the residence on Patton Road, just outside the city of Great Bend.

As she was tucking the children into bed, one of the kids complained about a “monster” in the room.

Deputies arrived at the scene, responding to a reported disturbance call.

Image credits: Rawf8/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“When putting the children to bed, one child complained there was a ‘monster’ under their bed,” the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement this week.

The unsuspecting babysitter went on to assure the child and peeped under the bed in an attempt to show them that nothing was there.

That’s when she realized there, indeed, was an uninvited guest inside the room with them.

“She came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there,” the statement added.

The child told the babysitter that there was a “monster” lurking under the bed

Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The startled babysitter had an altercation with the man, identified as Martin Villalobos Junior, and a struggle led to one child being knocked over.

Martin eventually fled the scene.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene at around 10:30 p.m., responding to a reported disturbance call.

They spoke to the babysitter at the scene and searched the area for the suspect.

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The next morning, they located the suspect attempting to escape from law enforcement agents.

He was eventually captured and taken into custody.

Deputies found that the suspect used to live in the same home before but was banned from the property as per official orders.

It is unclear whether he has any relationship with the children involved.

Deputies found that the suspect used to live on the same property earlier

Image credits: gballgiggs/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Martin “booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from ab*se order he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond,” the sheriff’s office said.

Netizens expressed shock over the man intruding the house and hiding under a child’s bed.

“What a creep!” said one commenter, while another wrote, “Well that poor kid is scarred for life!!”

Martin Villalobos Junior was identified as the suspect

Image credits: Barton County Sheriff’s Office – Kansas

“So glad the babysitter listened & took the kids seriously. So easy to brush it off & reasure the kids there is nothing there,” another said.

“That’s a real monster!” one said. “I hope he doesn’t get away with it.”

“So this psycho was already kicked from the home for ‘ab*se’ and shows back up!” another said. “Put him down already he clearly dangerous to those kids and had evil intentions.”

“That’s a real monster!” a social media user said. “I hope he doesn’t get away with it”

Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“Well that is absolutely terrifying,” one said.

“Should’ve went out in a body bag,” said another.

This certainly is not the first time a babysitter found something unexpected inside the home they were watching children in.

Several babysitters have shared past experiences of stumbling on unexpected things in the house

Image credits: Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

On one occasion, a social media user shared an incident from the teenage years, back when they used to babysit their neighbors’ 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

The teenager would babysit them after school every day and make sure they finished their home during that time.

When they had a half day at school one day, the teenage babysitter and the kids returned home and heard some unexpected noises.

“At the time, we thought it was an intruder, so I grabbed the 5yo’s baseball bat, told them to stay in the room, and I’d do some investigating,” the babysitter recalled.

“I opened the bathroom door, and there was the mom, half naked, with a guy that wasn’t her husband. She gave me all the money in her wallet and her business card (she was a photographer) and told me to never speak of it again,” she continued.

Another nanny, who admitted they were “nosy,” said they snooped around the family’s study on one occasion and checked out the walls, covered in bookshelves.

“I didn’t really find anything, and I was kinda disappointed,” they said.

They then grabbed a book off of one of the shelves and found some money pressed, about $500, pressed between the pages.

“Picked up another book, found the same thing. I think I checked like ten different books, and every single one had money hidden in it,” they said. “Still not sure if the dude was just paranoid about banks or if he was intentionally hiding money from his wife.”

Netizens expressed shock after the suspect was found under the child’s bed, agreeing it was a “nightmare Come To Life”

