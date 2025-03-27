Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Poor Kid Is Scarred For Life": Babysitter Checks For Monsters Under Kid's Bed, Finds Man Hiding
Family, News

"Poor Kid Is Scarred For Life": Babysitter Checks For Monsters Under Kid's Bed, Finds Man Hiding

A child’s worst bedtime fear came true inside a Kansas home.

The harrowing turn of events took place this week when a babysitter was watching over the children inside the residence on Patton Road, just outside the city of Great Bend.

As she was tucking the children into bed, one of the kids complained about a “monster” in the room.

  • A child’s worst bedtime fear came true inside a Kansas home.
  • While the babysitter was putting the kids to sleep, one of the children mentioned a "monster" under the bed.
  • Deputies arrived at the scene, responding to a reported disturbance call.
    A child’s worst bedtime fear came true inside a Kansas home

    Police tape with "do not cross" text, related to a traumatic babysitting incident.

    Image credits: Rawf8/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “When putting the children to bed, one child complained there was a ‘monster’ under their bed,” the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement this week.

    The unsuspecting babysitter went on to assure the child and peeped under the bed in an attempt to show them that nothing was there.

    That’s when she realized there, indeed, was an uninvited guest inside the room with them.

    “She came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there,” the statement added.

    The child told the babysitter that there was a “monster” lurking under the bed

    Babysitter with a child in a playroom, engaging with toys in a colorful setting.

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The startled babysitter had an altercation with the man, identified as Martin Villalobos Junior, and a struggle led to one child being knocked over.

    Martin eventually fled the scene.

    Meanwhile, deputies from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene at around 10:30 p.m., responding to a reported disturbance call.

    They spoke to the babysitter at the scene and searched the area for the suspect.

    Babysitter talking to two kids in bed, checking for monsters under the bed.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    The next morning, they located the suspect attempting to escape from law enforcement agents.

    He was eventually captured and taken into custody.

    Deputies found that the suspect used to live in the same home before but was banned from the property as per official orders.

    It is unclear whether he has any relationship with the children involved.

    Deputies found that the suspect used to live on the same property earlier

    Babysitter looking under bed for monsters, finds an unexpected man hiding.

    Image credits: gballgiggs/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Martin “booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from ab*se order he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond,” the sheriff’s office said.

    Netizens expressed shock over the man intruding the house and hiding under a child’s bed.

    “What a creep!” said one commenter, while another wrote, “Well that poor kid is scarred for life!!”

    Martin Villalobos Junior was identified as the suspect

    A concerned man standing against a plain background.

    Image credits: Barton County Sheriff’s Office – Kansas

    “So glad the babysitter listened & took the kids seriously. So easy to brush it off & reasure the kids there is nothing there,” another said.

    “That’s a real monster!” one said. “I hope he doesn’t get away with it.”

    “So this psycho was already kicked from the home for ‘ab*se’ and shows back up!” another said. “Put him down already he clearly dangerous to those kids and had evil intentions.”

    “That’s a real monster!” a social media user said. “I hope he doesn’t get away with it”

    Police car with flashing lights responding to a call at night.

    Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “Well that is absolutely terrifying,” one said.

    “Should’ve went out in a body bag,” said another.

    This certainly is not the first time a babysitter found something unexpected inside the home they were watching children in.

    Several babysitters have shared past experiences of stumbling on unexpected things in the house

    Police officer handcuffing a man next to a car, relating to a babysitter finding a hidden suspect.

    Image credits: Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    On one occasion, a social media user shared an incident from the teenage years, back when they used to babysit their neighbors’ 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

    The teenager would babysit them after school every day and make sure they finished their home during that time.

    When they had a half day at school one day, the teenage babysitter and the kids returned home and heard some unexpected noises.

    “At the time, we thought it was an intruder, so I grabbed the 5yo’s baseball bat, told them to stay in the room, and I’d do some investigating,” the babysitter recalled.

    On March 24, 2025 at about 10:30 PM Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Patton Road, just outside…

    Posted by Barton County Sheriff’s Office – Kansas on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

    “I opened the bathroom door, and there was the mom, half naked, with a guy that wasn’t her husband. She gave me all the money in her wallet and her business card (she was a photographer) and told me to never speak of it again,” she continued.

    Another nanny, who admitted they were “nosy,” said they snooped around the family’s study on one occasion and checked out the walls, covered in bookshelves.

    “I didn’t really find anything, and I was kinda disappointed,” they said.

    They then grabbed a book off of one of the shelves and found some money pressed, about $500, pressed between the pages.

    “Picked up another book, found the same thing. I think I checked like ten different books, and every single one had money hidden in it,” they said. “Still not sure if the dude was just paranoid about banks or if he was intentionally hiding money from his wife.”

    Netizens expressed shock after the suspect was found under the child’s bed, agreeing it was a “nightmare Come To Life”

    Text message about checking under the bed for monsters, suggesting caution for hidden dangers.

    Comment discussing man under kid's bed, suggesting he should be locked up.

    Text comment expressing concern about nightmares, referencing checking under the bed.

    Text message expressing fear about a scene akin to a movie moment, related to finding a man hiding.

    Text comment discussing impact on kid finding man hiding under bed.

    Comment expressing horror over babysitter finding man under kid's bed, highlighting concern for the poor child.

    Babysitter praised for checking under kid's bed after haunted hiding man scare in comment exchange.

    Comment by Contessa Hathorn Nunez expressing terror at a distressing discovery under a bed.

    Comment on justice system flaws and bond release debate.

    Text message praising a babysitter for handling a frightening situation.

    Evan Price comment about kid scarred for life, with reactions.

    Comment by Redd Monikha exclaiming a poor kid is scarred for life.

    Comment about babysitter checking under bed for monsters, finding man hiding.

    Comment discussing babysitter and poor kid with surprised reaction emojis.

    Text comment highlighting a babysitter finding a man under a child's bed when checking for monsters.

    Text conversation about babysitter finding real-life "monster" under bed.

    Text conversation on babysitter finding man under the bed, traumatizing the poor kid.

    Comment expressing concern for poor kid and babysitter after a frightening incident finding a man hiding.

    Darlene's comment on monsters under the bed, implying fear after a shocking discovery.

    Comment questioning how a man hid under a child's bed without adults noticing.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    People Also Ask

    • What can a babysitter do to keep children safe while watching them?

      A babysitter should always lock doors and windows, never open the door for strangers, and keep emergency contacts handy. Staying prepared for emergencies, like fires or injuries, is recommended. It is also best to follow pre-discussed house rules while watching children. Trusting their instincts and taking children’s concerns seriously—like checking for “monsters” under the bed—can also prevent real dangers.

    • What should you do if there’s an intruder in the house while babysitting?

      A: Stay calm, gather the children, and move to a safe, locked room if possible. Call 911 immediately, stay quiet, and avoid confronting the intruder. Follow law enforcement instructions and only come out when it's confirmed safe.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

